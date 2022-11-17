(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Preview series continues with a look at Corner Conference Girls Basketball.
2022-23 CORNER CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Stanton was the that dude last year, rolling to an undefeated conference record while holding a +19.4 point differential in her 25 games. East Mills (+18.4), Sidney (+9.7) and Fremont-Mills (+1.6) also outscored their opponents. Here’s the standings lined up, according to Bound:
1. Stanton Viqueens — 24-1 overall, 10-0 conference
2. East Mills Wolverines — 19-5 overall, 8-2 conference
3. Sidney Cowgirls — 14-9 overall, 6-4 conference
4. Fremont-Mills Knights — 11-12 overall, 4-6 conference
5. Essex Trojanettes — 5-16 overall, 2-8 conference
6. Griswold Tigers — 2-19 overall, 0-10 conference
COACHES
•East Mills: Alexis Moreno
•Essex: Logan Sampers
•Fremont-Mills: Brett Weldon
•Griswold: Ryan Lockwood
•Sidney: Ashley Smith
•Stanton: Dave Snyder
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
1. Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills — The KMAland Offensive Player of the Year in volleyball returns as the top scorer in the conference after averaging 16.8 points per game.
2. Jenna Stephens, Senior, Stanton — The recent Central College signee, Stephens averaged 16.5 points per game of her own last year.
3. Teagan Ewalt, Senior, Fremont-Mills — Ewalt showed tremendous versatility during volleyball season, and she will look to do that again after averaging 12.7 points per game last year.
4. Marleigh Johnson, Senior, Stanton — Johnson also has the ability to score all over the court, averaging 12.2 points per game as a junior.
5. Avery Dowling, Senior, Sidney — There are a bunch of seniors in the Corner this year, as you can see, and Dowling is another. She averaged 11.9 points per game during her junior season.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Miah Urban, Senior, East Mills (10.9 PPG)
7. Izzy Weldon, Junior, Fremont-Mills (10.5 PPG)
8. Aspen Crouse, Senior, East Mills (10.4 PPG)
9. McKenna Wiechman, Senior, Griswold (9.5 PPG)
10. Leah Sandin, Junior, Stanton (9.4 PPG)
11. Abby Burke, Senior, Stanton (9.4 PPG)
12. Kaden Payne, Senior, Sidney (9.3 PPG)
13. Mia Goodman, Junior, East Mills (7.5 PPG)
14. Ryleigh Ewalt, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills (6.8 PPG)
15. Emma Barrett, Junior, Essex (5.8 PPG)
16. Natalie Goodman, Senior, East Mills (5.5 PPG)
17. Brooke Burns, Junior, Essex (4.9 PPG)
18. Ellie Switzer, Junior, Fremont-Mills (4.8 PPG)
19. Hailee Barrett, Junior, Essex (4.6 PPG)
20. Macy Mitchell, Junior, Fremont-Mills (4.2 PPG)
**Both East Mills and Fremont-Mills have a starting five in the top 20 above while Stanton returns four, Essex has three and Sidney two.
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
1. Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills — The top scorer in the conference last year was also the top rebounder in the league. Williams averaged 9.4 rebounds per game.
2. Kaden Payne, Senior, Sidney — Payne is the last of the three players that averaged at least eight rebounds per game last season. She finished the year with exactly 8.0 per game.
3. Olivia Baker, Senior, Essex — Baker was just below eight boards per game, finishing with 7.9 on average.
4. Jenna Stephens, Senior, Stanton — Stephens was also right below the eight mark with 7.8 rebounds per game a season ago.
5. Marleigh Johnson, Senior, Stanton — Johnson was sixth in the conference last season with 7.6 per game.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Karly Millikan, Junior, Griswold (7.0 RPG)
7. Teagan Ewalt, Senior, Fremont-Mills (6.7 RPG)
8. Aspen Crouse, Senior, East Mills (5.7 RPG)
9. Miah Urban, Senior, East Mills (5.0 RPG)
10. Mia Goodman, Junior, East Mills (4.5 RPG)
11. Avery Dowling, Senior, Sidney (4.4 RPG)
12. Tori Burns, Junior, Essex (4.4 RPG)
13. Aunika Hayes, Senior, Sidney (4.2 RPG)
14. Brianne Johnson, Senior, Essex (4.1 RPG)
15. Hannah Olson, Sophomore, Stanton (4.0 RPG)
16. Hailee Barrett, Junior, Essex (3.9 RPG)
17. Emily Hutt, Senior, Sidney (3.7 RPG)
18. Abby Burke, Senior, Stanton (3.5 RPG)
19. Macy Mitchell, Junior, Fremont-Mills (3.2 RPG)
20. McKenna Wiechman, Senior, Griswold (3.0 RPG)
**East Mills, Essex, Sidney and Stanton all have four names on the list above while Griswold and Fremont-Mills each have two.
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
1. Emily Hutt, Senior, Sidney — Check this out. Hutt was not in the top 20 in returning points per game, but she led the league with 110 assists. I love some true point guards like this.
2. Marleigh Johnson, Senior, Stanton — I also enjoy versatile point guards that can shoot, slash and set others up. Johnson had 104 assists during her junior year.
3. Miah Urban, Senior, East Mills — Urban was third in the conference last year with 79 assists.
4. Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills — And Williams was fourth in the league and second on East Mills with 60 dimes.
5. Mia Goodman, Junior, East Mills — Goodman joined in on the sharing fun last year for the Wolverines, finishing with 54 assists.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Avery Dowling, Senior, Sidney (46 assists)
7. Natalie Goodman, Senior, East Mills (40 assists)
8. Jenna Stephens, Senior, Stanton (38 assists)
9. Abby Burke, Senior, Stanton (30 assists)
10. Ryleigh Ewalt, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills (27 assists)
10. Jenna Thornburg, Junior, East Mills (27 assists)
12. Teagan Ewalt, Senior, Fremont-Mills (25 assists)
13. Bella Gute, Spohomore, Fremont-Mills (23 assists)
13. Brooklyn Silva, Senior, Stanton (23 assists)
15. Aspen Crouse, Senior, East Mills (22 assists)
15. Abby Gohlinghorst, Sophomore, Griswold (22 assists)
15. Leah Sandin, Junior, Stanton (22 assists)
18. Ellie Switzer, Junior, Fremont-Mills (19 assists)
19. Izzy Weldon, Junior, Fremont-Mills (18 assists)
20. Macy Mitchell, Junior, Fremont-Mills (16 assists)
**East Mills and Fremont-Mills both have six returning players among the top 20 in assists while Stanton has five and Sidney two.
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
1. Miah Urban, Senior, East Mills — It was a heck of a season-long battle between a pair of East Mills teammates, but Urban won it while leading the league with 88 steals.
2. Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills — And Williams was right behind her friend and teammate, posting 87 swipes.
3. Marleigh Johnson, Senior, Stanton — Stanton’s top perimeter defender also went over 70 steals last year in finishing with 78.
4. Leah Sandin, Junior, Stanton — A very active player all over the court, Sandin had 56 steals for the Viqueens.
5. Mia Goodman, Senior, East Mills — Goodman tied for sixth in the conference last season with 45 steals.
5. Jenna Stephens, Senior, Stanton — The person Goodman tied with was Stephens, who also had 45 steals for the season.
The rest of the top 20:
7. Emily Hutt, Senior, Sidney (37 steals)
8. Abby Burke, Senior, Stanton (35 steals)
9. Teagan Ewalt, Senior, Fremont-Mills (33 steals)
10. McKenna Wiechman, Senior, Griswold (31 steals)
11. Ryleigh Ewalt, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills (30 steals)
11. Bella Gute, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills (30 steals)
13. Natalie Goodman, Senior, East Mills (29 steals)
14. Macy Mitchell, Junior, Fremont-Mills (28 steals)
15. Emma Barrett, Junior, Essex (27 steals)
16. Riley Burke, Sophomore, Stanton (26 steals)
16. Avery Dowling, Senior, Sidney (26 steals)
16. Abby Gohlinghorst, Sophomore, Griswold (26 steals)
16. Kaden Payne, Senior, Sidney (26 steals)
20. Emily Madison, Junior, Fremont-Mills (24 steals)
**Both Fremont-Mills and Stanton have five in the top 20 returning thieves while East Mills has four, Sidney has three and Griswold brings back two.
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
1. Teagan Ewalt, Senior, Fremont-Mills — Only one player in the conference had at least 60 blocks, dn it was Ewalt, who finished the year with 62 of them.
2. Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills — Only one other player had at least 40 blocks, and it was Williams, who finished the year with 49 of them.
3. Kaden Payne, Senior, Sidney — Only one other player had at least 30 blocks, and it was Payne, who finished the year with 37 of them.
4. Miah Urban, Senior, East Mills — The bit ends here. Urban was fourth in the conference a year ago with 29 blocks.
5. Jenna Stephens, Senior, Stanton — And Stephens was not far behind Urban. She was exactly one behind her with 28 blocks.
The rest of the top 10:
6. Marleigh Johnson, Senior, Stanton (24 blocks)
7. Olivia Baker, Senior, Essex (12 blocks)
8. Aspen Crouse, Senior, East Mills (11 blocks)
8. Mia Goodman, Junior, East Mills (11 blocks)
10. Aunika Hayes, Senior, Sidney (7 blocks)
**East Mills can tout four of the top 10 returning shot blockers while Stanton brings back two, Sidney welcomes back two and Essex and Fremont-Mills have one each.
TOP-RETURNING 3-POINT SHOOTERS
1. Avery Dowling, Senior, Sidney (66 3PM, 35.5%)
2. Abby Burke, Senior, Stanton (51 3PM, 34.2%)
3. Teagan Ewalt, Senior, Fremont-Mills (37 3PM, 24.3%)
4. McKenna Wiechman, Senior, Griswold (34 3PM, 26.0%)
5. Leah Sandin, Junior, Stanton (31 3PM, 42.2%)
6. Aspen Crouse, Senior, East Mills (30 3PM, 37.5%)
7. Natalie Goodman, Senior, East Mills (28 3PM, 32.2%)
8. Ryleigh Ewalt, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills (22 3PM, 25.6%)
9. Jenna Stephens, Senior, Stanton (21 3PM, 21.9%)
10. Miah Urban, Senior, East Mills (20 3PM, 39.3%)
10. Emma Barrett, Junior, Essex (20 3PM 32.4%)
TOP-RETURNING FREE THROW SHOOTERS
1. Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills (104 FTM, 60.8%)
2. Jenna Stephens, Senior, Stanton (103 FTM, 72.5%)
3. Marleigh Johnson, Senior, Stanton (97 FTM, 64.7%)
4. Miah Urban, Senior, East Mills (67 FTM, 62.0%)
5. Teagan Ewalt, Senior, Fremont-Mills (40 FTM, 58.0%)
6. Leah Sandin, Junior, Stanton (35 FTM, 77.8%)
7. Aspen Crouse, Senior, East Mills (33 FTM, 82.5%)
7. Abby Burke, Senior, Stanton (33 FTM, 70.2%)
9. McKenna Wiechman, Senior, Griswold (32 FTM, 71.1%)
9. Kaden Payne, Senior, Sidney (32 FTM, 51.6%)
**Stanton has seven on the returning shooter list while East Mills has six, Fremont-Mills has three and Sidney and Griswold have two each.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
**First Team = 3 points, Second Team = 2 point, Third Team = 1 point**
•East Mills (8): Aspen Crouse (2nd), Mia Goodman (HM), Miah Urban (2nd), Emily Williams (1st)
•Essex (0)
•Fremont-Mills (5): Ryleigh Ewalt (2nd), Teagan Ewalt (1st)
•Griswold (2): McKenna Wiechman (2nd)
•Sidney (6): Avery Dowling (1st), Emily Hutt (HM), Kaden Payne (2nd)
•Stanton (11): Abby Burke (1st), Marleigh Johnson (1st), Leah Sandin (2nd), Jenna Stephens (1st)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Based on the returning talent and previous honors, here is the KMA Sports Preseason All-Corner Conference:
•Avery Dowling, Senior, Sidney
•Teagan Ewalt, Senior, Fremont-Mills
•Marleigh Johnson, Senior, Stanton
•Jenna Stephens, Senior, Stanton
•Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
The projected order of finish is not a prediction, but it is an accumulation of the returning players listed above + returning all-conference players + preseason all-conference + 2021-22 conference wins:
1. Stanton (50)
2. East Mills (46)
3. Fremont-Mills & Sidney (32)
5. Essex (14)
6. Griswold (10)
Thoughts: It should come as no surprise that Stanton and East Mills are on the top, and that Sidney and Fremont-Mills are in lock step in that next spot. It’s worth noting a healthy Izzy Weldon would be a game changer for the Knights. Keep in mind, too, that Hamburg will have a team. It’d be hard to say they will contend for the conference given the talent that is returning at the top of this league, but I have to at least pay some mind to that.
