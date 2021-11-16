(KMAland) -- The winter sports season is right around the corner, and we are getting you ready with daily conference previews. No. 11 is the Corner, Rolling Valley and Bluegrass Conference wrestling preview.
2021-22 CORNER, ROLLING VALLEY & BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE WRESTLING PREVIEW
First, an explanation on how this came about. The random number generator came upon Bluegrass Conference wrestling. When I realized there is just one program in the Bluegrass, I rolled again. It came up on Rolling Valley Conference wrestling. When I realized there were just three programs, I decided I may as well just combine those two with the Corner (and its three programs). Here we are...
Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders
Coach: Tim Patrick
The Crusaders lost all three of their district qualifiers from last year and will be working with a largely youthful roster this season. Sophomore Toby Benninger is the only returnee that wrestled at their sectional meet, winning 14 matches at 106 in his freshman season.
East Mills Wolverines
Coach: Claude Lang
Coach Lang brings back a pair of district qualifiers from last year in junior Brodyn Wray and sophomore Jack Gordon. Wray went 20-12 at 132 pounds, and Gordon finished 12-8 at 152 during his freshman season.
They’re not alone with senior Tyler Prokop and junior Ryan Stortenbecker returning after solid seasons. Prokop went 24-9 at 138 while Stortenebecker finished 18-4 at 145.
Others to watch:
Andrew Laramie, SO: 9 wins as a freshman (120) 120 9-17
Josh McNutt, SO: 7 wins as a freshman (126) 126 7-7
Wyatt Franks, SR: 7 wins as a junior (170) 170 7-20
Griswold Tigers
Coach: Colton Lear
A big unknown here. Griswold wrestled just three at the sectional tournament last year, and they return only one of them in junior Jeremy Sheeder, who had seven wins as a sophomore.
Some others to watch:
Trevor Burnison, SO (145 last year)
Cale Swain, JR (160 last year)
Isaiah Valdiva, SO (182 last year)
Moravia Mohawks
Coach: Not Listed
Two state qualifiers return from a year ago with senior Dalton Ervin and junior Connor Golston leading the charge. Ervin was 32-9 and a district champion at 106 while Golston went 34-10 at 160. Sophomore Aiden Golston also had a nice season, qualifying for districts as a freshman and finishing with 24 wins at 113.
Others to watch:
Gavin Schaffer, SO: 7 wins as a freshman (106)
Calvin Walton, SO: 17 wins as a freshman (120)
Keeton Ellison, JR: 11 wins as a sophomore (126)
Noah Kok, JR: 9 wins as a sophomore (145)
Lane Kool, SO: 14 wins as a freshman (152)
Cameron Nicoletto, SO: 8 wins as a freshman (170)
Colton Swenson, SR: 7 wins as a junior (285)
Southwest Iowa Warriors
Coach: Aaron Lang
The Warriors have a roster teeming with talent and it’s a group that picked up plenty of exepreicne last year. Junior Samuel Daly was the lone district qualifier at 220 pounds, finishing with 23 wins on the year. Sophomores Seth Ettleman and Gabe Johnson went 34-9 and 29-14 at 106 and 113, respectively, and senior Kyle Kesterson was terrific at 138 with a 32-13 mark.
Others to watch:
Chace Wallace, JR: 8 wins as a sophomore (145)
Kurt Speed, JR: 13 wins as a sophomore (152)
Hadley Reilly, JR: 22 wins as a sophomore (160)
Kolton Wilson, SO: 9 wins as a freshman (195)
Chance Roof, SR: 13 wins as a junior (285)
West Harrison Hawkeyes
Coach: Steve Forbes
This is going to be a short one. There are no wrestlers listed on TrackWrestling from last year, and there are no wrestlers listed on Varsity Bound.
Woodbine Tigers
Coach: Dalton Peterson
The Tigers did not have any district qualifiers last season, but they do bring back three with winning records. Junior Cameron Cline was 24-8 at 132, sophomore Garrett Kelley finished 15-12 at 106 and junior Payton McDonald wrestled at heavyweight with a 14-13 mark.
Others to watch:
Cayne Meeker, SO: 8 wins as a freshman (113)
Colton Walsh, JR: 6 wins as a sophomore (145)
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.