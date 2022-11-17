(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Preview series continues with a look at Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Basketball.
2022-23 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
A total of seven teams carried positive point differentials last year, including the undefeated champion of the league Martensdale-St. Marys, which was a league-best +22.1. Nodaway valley (+19.7), Lenox (+11.8), Southeast Warren (+6.8), Central Decatur (+4.7), Mount Ayr (+4.1) and Wayne (+1.5) were the others. Here are the standings from 2021-22, per Bound:
1. Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — 23-2 overall, 13-0 conference
2. Nodaway Valley Wolverines — 20-4 overall, 12-1 conference
3. Central Decatur Cardinals — 14-9 overall, 10-3 conference
4. Lenox Tigers — 11-10 overall, 9-4 conference
5. Mount Ayr Raiderettes — 11-10 overall, 6-7 conference
6. Southeast Warren Warhawks — 15-9 overall, 5-8 conference
6. Wayne Falcons — 12-11 overall, 5-8 conference
8. East Union Eagles — 9-14 overall, 3-10 conference
9. Southwest Valley Timberwolves — 4-18 overall, 1-11 conference
10. Bedford Bulldogs — 3-19 overall, 0-12 conference
COACHES
These are the coaches listed on Bound. If it is wrong, please email dmartin@kmamail.com and consider changing the listing on Bound.
•Bedford: Robin Wilmarth
•Central Decatur: Calieb Kistler
•East Union: Todd Verwers
•Lenox: Kirk Maharry
•Martensdale-St. Marys: Tim Baker
•Mount Ayr: Thad Streit
•Nodaway Valley: Brian Eisbach
•Southeast Warren: Mike Manser
•Southwest Valley: Michael Cormack
•Wayne: Stacy Snyder
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
1. Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox — The top two scorers from the conference last year are gone, but Cox is still here. She had a great debut season with 17.1 points per game.
2. Lindsey Davis, Junior, Nodaway Valley — Davis has already had two monster seasons for Nodaway Valley, and she will have an even larger role this year after scoring 15.8 points per game as a sophomore.
3. Noelle McKnight, Senior, East Union — The top-scoring junior last year, McKnight ranked seventh in the conference with 13.3 points per game.
4. Zoey Reed, Sophomore, Lenox — Another Lenox sophomore, Reed had a strong year with 11.1 points per game.
5. Maggie Haer, Senior, Southwest Valley — Haer also averaged in double figures during her junior year, posting 10.6 points per game.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Sophia Shannon, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (10.3 PPG)
7. Alivia Ruble, Senior, Southeast Warren (9.9 PPG)
8. Brynnly German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (9.8 PPG)
9. Harrisen Bevan, Senior, Central Decatur (9.5 PPG)
10. Clara O’Brien, Junior, Wayne (8.8 PPG)
11. Layni Masters, Senior, Central Decatur (8.4 PPG)
12. Campbell German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (7.8 PPG)
13. Tegan Streit, Senior, Mount Ayr (7.5 PPG)
14. Vanessa Hill, Junior, Bedford (6.9 PPG)
15. Jill Kniep, Senior, Mount Ayr (6.9 PPG)
16. Ryanne Mullen, Senior, Southwest Valley (6.3 PPG)
17. Annika Nelson, Junior, Nodaway Valley (6.1 PPG)
18. Carolyn Amfahr, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (5.8 PPG)
19. Charlee Larsen, Junior, Southwest Valley (5.8 PPG)
20. Bella Hogan, Junior, Nodaway Valley (5.6 PPG)
**Defending champion Martensdale-St. Marys leads the way here with four of the top 18 returning scorers. Nodaway Valley and Southwest Valley have three each in the list above, and Central Decatur, Lenox and Mount Ayr all have two.
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
1. Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox — One of three players in the conference last year that averaged a double-double, Cox is the only one of the three that is back. She brought in a ridiculous 15.6 rebounds per game last year. And 7.9 of those were on the offensive side. Wow.
2. Cadence Douglas, Senior, Lenox — Douglas also had a strong year on the glass for the Tigers, finishing with 8.1 rebounds per game. However, it’s worth noting that the 2nd through 5th rebounders from last year were seniors.
3. Annika Nelsonn, Junior, Nodaway Valley — The top rebounder in the junior class, Nelson topped another strong Nodaway Valley team with 7.0 rebounds on average.
4. Alivia Ruble, Senior, Southeast Warren — Another Ruble sighting. The star multiple-sporter had 6.9 rebounds per game for the Warhawks.
5. Zoey Reed, Sophomore, Lenox — Well, it sure looks like Lenox is going to be OK on the boards. Reed averaged 6.9 rebounds per game for the Tigers last season.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Destry Bassinger, Senior, Bedford (6.2 RPG)
7. Harrisen Bevan, Senior, Central Decatur (5.9 RPG)
8. Campbell German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (5.9 RPG)
9. Maggie Haer, Senior, Southwest Valley (5.6 RPG)
10. Kambrie Michel, Senior, Lenox (5.6 RPG)
11. Izzie Moore, Sophomore, Wayne (5.4 RPG)
12. Brynnly German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (5.1 RPG)
13. Tegan Streit, Senior, Mount Ayr (4.8 RPG)
14. Bella Hogan, Junior, Nodaway Valley (4.8 RPG)
15. Charlee Larsen, Junior, Southwest Valley (4.5 RPG)
16. Lindsey Davis, Junior, Nodaway Valley (4.4 RPG)
17. Jorja Holliday, Junior, Nodaway Valley (4.1 RPG)
18. Sophia Shannon, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (4.0 RPG)
19. Madison Fry, Senior, Nodaway Valley (4.0 RPG)
20. Layni Masters, Senior, Central Decatur (3.8 RPG)
**While Lenox dominated the top part of the returnees, Nodaway Valley came on strong and have a league-best five on this list. Lenox finishes with four, Martensdale-St. Marys has three and Central Decatur and Southwest Valley have two each.
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
1. Brynnly German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys — The Blue Devils had a bunch of girls that could go off on any given night, and it was German that set many of the up with a league-high 154 assists.
2. Lindsey Davis, Junior, Nodaway Valley — Davis also had a strong year of setting up her teammates with 73 assists.
3. Tegan Streit, Senior, Mount Ayr — The last of the three returnees in the conference with at least 70 assists, Streit posted 71 during her junior year.
4. Maggie Haer, Senior, Southwest Valley — Haer ranked in a tie for 10th last season in finishing with 56 dimes on the year.
5. Noelle McKnight, Senior, East Union — McKnight finished out her junior year in a tie for 13th with 48 assists.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Campbell German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (43 assists)
7. Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox (42 assists)
8. Cadence Douglas, Senior, Lenox (41 assists)
9. Madison Fry, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley (40 assists)
9. Charlee Larsen, Junior, Southwest Valley (40 assists)
11. Zoey Reed, Sophomore, Lenox (37 assists)
12. Alivia Ruble, Senior, Southeast Warren (35 assists)
13. Clara O’Brien, Junior, Wayne (34 assists)
14. Ryanne Mullen, Senior, Southwest Valley (31 assists)
15. Ellie Baker, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys (29 assists)
16. Sophia Shannon, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (28 assists)
17. Tabatha Henle, Senior, Mount Ayr (27 assists)
18. Layni Masters, Senior, Central Decatur (25 assists)
19. MaKenna Jones, Senior, Mount Ayr (24 assists)
19. Kaylee Tiger, Senior, Southeast Warren (24 assists)
**The Blue Devils lead the way here, too, with four returnees among the top 16. Lenox has three in the top 11, Mount Ayr has three in the top 19 and Southwest Valley has three in the top 14. Nodaway Valley and Southeast Warren have two each above.
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
1. Lindsey Davis, Junior, Nodaway Valley — Davis led the conference last season with 107 steals, and you might all know just how impressive it was to even lead her team in that category.
2. Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox — Yep, Cox was busy here, too, with 94 total steals to rank third in the league.
3. Clara O’Brien, Junior, Wayne — Wayne’s defensive star, O’Brien had 83 steals during her sophomore season.
4. Brynnly German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys — German was active on the defensive end, too, with 82 steals.
5. Zoey Reed, Sophomore, Lenox — And Reed rounds out the top five while posting 62 steals for the Tigers last year.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Campbell German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (58 steals)
7. Tegan Streit, Senior, Mount Ayr (56 steals)
8. Maggie Haer, Senior, Southwest Valley (50 steals)
9. Sophia Shannon, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (49 steals)
10. Layni Masters, Senior, Central Decatur (43 steals)
11. Annika Nelson, Junior, Nodaway Valley (40 steals)
11. Kaylee Tigner, Senior, Southeast Warren (40 steals)
13. Harrisen Bevan, Senior, Central Decatur (39 steals)
13. Vanessa Hill, Junior, Bedford (39 steals)
13. Noelle McKnight, Senior, East Union (39 steals)
16. Ellie Baker, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys (33 steals)
17. Alivia Ruble, Senior, Southeast Warren (30 steals)
18. Madison Fry, Senior, Nodaway Valley (29 steals)
19. Cadence Douglas, Senior, Lenox (28 steals)
20. Sydney Bears, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys (27 steals)
**Another category, another strong showing from Martensdale-St. Marys, which brings back five of the top 20 in steals. Lenox and Nodaway Valley have three each, and Central Decatur and Southeast Warren have two apiece.
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
1. Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox — It’s pretty clear to me that Sadie Cox will be on the KMA Sports Preseason All-Conference team. She was second last year with 71 blocks.
2. Noelle McKnight, Senior, East Union — East Union blocked a lot of shots last year, and McKnight was fourth in the league with 66 swats.
3. Alivia Ruble, Senior, Southeast Warren — Ruble was eighth in the conference last year with 25 blocks.
4. Kambrie Michel, Senior, Lenox — Another Lenox Tiger with a strong defensive background, Michel had 24 blocks a year ago.
5. Sophia Shannon, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys — No. 22 for the Blue Devils had 23 blocks on the season.
The rest of the top 10:
6. Cadence Douglas, Senior, Lenox (19 blocks)
7. Annika Nelson, Junior, Nodaway Valley (18 blocks)
8. Charlee Larsen, Junior, Southwest Valley (15 blocks)
9. Harrisen Bevan, Senior, Central Decatur (14 blocks)
9. Sara Collins, Senior, East Union (14 blocks)
**Lenox has three of the top six returning shot blockers. Six other teams have just one on the list.
TOP-RETURNING 3-POINT SHOOTERS
1. Sophia Shannon, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (56 3PM, 47.9%)
2. Lindsey Davis, Junior, Nodaway Valley (38 3PM, 29.9%)
3. Carolyn Amfahr, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (32 3PM, 32.7%)
4. Annika Evertsen, Senior, Central Decatur (28 3PM, 28.0%)
4. Campbell German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (28 3PM, 37.3%)
4. Vanessa Hill, Junior, Bedford (28 3PM, 20.7%)
7. Marcey Bailey, Senior, Lenox (27 3PM, 25.7%)
8. Noelle McKnight, Senior, East Union (26 3PM, 20.2%)
9. Ryanne Mullen, Senior, Southwest Valley (20 3PM, 38.5%)
10. Maggie Haer, Senior, Southwest Valley (18 3PM, 34.6%)
10. Cadence Perkins, Junior, Bedford (18 3PM, 25.7%)
TOP-RETURNING FREE THROW SHOOTERS
1. Noelle McKnight, Senior, East Union (98 FTM, 66.7%)
2. Lindsey Davis, Junior, Nodaway Valley (68 FTM, 75.6%)
3. Brynnly German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (55 FTM, 60.4%)
4. Maggie Haer, Senior, Southwest Valley (54 FTM, 62.8%)
5. Campbell German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (49 FTM, 55.7%)
6. Tegan Streit, Senior, Mount Ayr (46 FTM, 39.7%)
7. Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox (44 FTM, 60.3%)
7. Clara O’Brien, Junior, Wayne (44 FTM, 45.8%)
9. Ryanne Mullen, Senior, Southwest Valley (38 FTM, 66.7%)
10. Jill Kniep, Senior, Mount Ayr (37 FTM, 75.5%)
10. Charlee Larsen, Junior, Southwest Valley (37 FTM, 54.4%)
10. Zoey Reed, Sophomore, Lenox (37 FTM, 61.7%)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
**First Team = 3 points, Second Team = 2 point, Third Team = 1 point**
Bedford (0)
Central Decatur (1): Harrisen Bevan (HM)
East Union (0)
Lenox (4): Sadie Cox (1st), Zoey Reed (HM)
Martensdale-St. Marys (7): Brynnly German (1st), Campbell German (2nd), Sophia Shannon (2nd)
Mount Ayr (2): Tegan Streit (2nd)
Nodaway Valley (4): Lindsey Davis (1st), Annika Nelson (HM)
Southeast Warren (0)
Southwest Valley (1): Maggie Haer (HM)
Wayne (0)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Based on the returning talent and previous honors, here is the KMA Sports Preseason All-POI Conference:
•Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox
•Lindsey Davis, Junior, Nodaway Valley
•Brynnly German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys
•Campbell German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys
•Sophia Shannon, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
The projected order of finish is not a prediction, but it is an accumulation of the returning players listed above + returning all-conference players + preseason all-conference + 2021-22 conference wins:
1. Martensdale-St. Marys (46)
2. Nodaway Valley (34)
3. Lenox (33)
4. Central Decatur (20)
5. Mount Ayr (18)
6. Southwest Valley (17)
7. Southeast Warren (12)
8. East Union & Wayne (10)
10. Bedford (5)
Thoughts: It should come as no surprise that Martensdale-St. Marys — the league’s defending champion — is the favorite here. By any measure, I’m certain that would be the case. Lenox will look to make some ground up on that second spot, as they inch closer to Nodaway Valley, which will have to replace a legend in Maddax DeVault. After that? It seems to be a very tight battle from the 4 through 8-9 positions. Games between those teams could be real toss-ups throughout the course of the year.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.