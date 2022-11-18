(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Preview series continues with a look at Western Iowa Conference Boys Basketball.
2022-23 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
The season was AHSTW’s last year. They were absolutely dominant for most of the year with a +24.6 point differential to lead the conference. Treynor (+13.1), Underwood (+7.9), Riverside (+4.6) and Tri-Center (+0.9) were also on the positive side last year. Here are the standings, per Bound:
1. AHSTW Vikings — 23-2 overall, 16-0 conference
2. Treynor Cardinals — 19-4 overall, 14-2 conference
3. Underwood Eagles — 15-7 overall, 10-6 conference
4. Riverside Bulldogs — 12-10 overall, 8-8 conference
4. Tri-Center Trojans — 13-10 overall, 8-8 conference
6. Audubon Wheelers — 9-14 overall, 6-10 conference
6. Logan-Magnolia Panthers — 7-15 overall, 6-10 conference
8. IKM-Manning Wolves — 7-16 overall, 3-13 conference
9. Missouri Valley Big Reds — 3-20 overall, 1-15 conference
COACHES
These are the coaches listed on Bound. If it is wrong, please email dmartin@kmamail.com and consider changing the listing on Bound.
•AHSTW: GG Harris
•Audubon: Jacob Privia
•IKM-Manning: Keith Wagner
•Logan-Magnolia: Levi Ettleman
•Missouri Valley: Travis Maasen
•Riverside: Nick Kroon
•Treynor: Scott Rucker
•Tri-Center: Chad Harder
•Underwood: Brad Blum
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
1. Grady Jeppesen, Junior, Riverside — Buckets Jeppesen is what they call him. Actually, I just made that up, but they may as well. He led the conference a year ago with 18.9 points per game.
2. Brayden Lund, Senior, AHSTW — Lund was right behind Jeppesen, leading three AHSTW players in the top four with 18.0 points per game.
3. Kyle Sternberg, Senior, AHSTW — Sternberg was another one of the three Vikings within the top four last year, as he put in 15.8 points per game.
4. Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center — After carrying the ball what was seemingly 40+ times per game in football, Turner made it through that grind to enter the basketball season as the No. 4 returning scorer with 14.1 points per game.
5. Aiden Bell, Senior, Riverside — A second Riverside Bulldog within the top five returning scorers. Bell lived around that 3-point line you’ll come to learn, and he finished with 13.5 points per game.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Carson Bauer, Senior, Audubon (12.9 PPG)
7. Mason Boothby, Junior, Underwood (12.5 PPG)
8. Jace Tams, Junior, Treynor (12.3 PPG)
9. Jack Vanfossan, Junior, Underwood (11.5 PPG)
10. Ethan Dickerson, Senior, Treynor (11.1 PPG)
11. Josh Ravlin, Junior, Underwood (10.3 PPG)
12. Ayden Salais, Senior, Riverside (9.2 PPG)
13. Collin Bauer, Senior, Audubon (9.0 PPG)
14. Kent Elliott, Senior, Tri-Center (8.9 PPG)
15. Alex Ravlin, Senior, Underwood (8.9 PPG)
16. Brody Lager, Junior, Missouri Valley (8.8 PPG)
17. Edward Miller, Junior, Audubon (8.1 PPG)
18. Ross Kusel, Junior, IKM-Manning (6.8 PPG)
19. Christian Dahir, Junior, Tri-Center (6.0 PPG)
20. Hayden Kocour, Senior, Missouri Valley (5.9 PPG)
**Fresh off a Dome trip, the Underwood boys bring back four of the top-returning 15 scorers. Audubon, Riverside and Tri-Center have three each in the top 20 while AHSTW, Missouri Valley and Treynor all have two apiece.
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
1. Jack Vanfossan, Junior, Underwood — Vanfossan was the only player in the conference to average double figures rebounds, finishing with 11.8 per game, including a league-best 3.5 offensive boards per contest.
2. Ethan Dickerson, Senior, Treynor — The Treynor big man was just under 3.0 offensive boards per game (2.9) while posting 8.6 rebounds per game.
3. Kent Elliott, Senior, Tri-Center — Elliott ranked fourth in the WIC last year with 7.2 rebounds per game.
4. Brayden Lund, Senior, AHSTW — Lund was the top rebounder for the Vikings last season, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t be again this year. He also averaged 7.2 rebounds per game, although it was decimal points behind Elliott, so that’s why he is fourth and not tied for third.
5. Kyle Sternberg, Senior, AHSTW — Sternberg was right behind Lund on the Vikings a year ago with 6.6 rebounds per game.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Cooper Irlmeier, Senior, IKM-Manning (6.0 RPG)
7. Calvin Wallis, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (5.6 RPG)
8. Christian Dahir, Junior, Tri-Center (5.3 RPG)
9. Caden Keller, Senior, IKM-Manning (5.0 RPG)
10. Carson Bauer, Senior, Audubon (4.8 RPG)
11. Edward Miller, Junior, Audubon (4.4 RPG)
12. Karson Elwood, Junior, Treynor (4.3 RPG)
13. Nicio Adame, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (4.1 RPG)
14. Alex Ravlin, Senior, Underwood (3.9 RPG)
15. Aiden Bell, Senior, Riverside (3.8 RPG)
16. Jace Tams, Junior, Treynor (3.8 RPG)
17. Mason Boothby, Junior, Underwood (3.7 RPG)
18. Brody Lager, Junior, Missouri Valley (3.7 RPG)
19. Grady Jeppesen, Junior, Riverside (3.6 RPG)
19. Luke Justsen, Junior, Underwood (3.6 RPG)
**Once again, Underwood has the most returning rebounders here in the top 20 with four. Treynor has three, and AHSTW, Audubon, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside and Tri-Center all have two each.
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
1. Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center — Turner was one of three players in the conference last year with at least 120 assists, but he was the only player with 300+ points and 100+ assists. The Tri-Center senior led the league with 127 dimes on the season.
2. Ayden Salais, Senior, Riverside — Salais was one of two in the league with 200+ points and 100+ assists. He tied for second in the conference with 120 assists.
2. Cole Scheffler, Senior, AHSTW — Scheffler was the playmaking point guard that set up the trio of star scorers all season, finishing out his junior season with those 120 assists.
4. Kyle Sternberg, Senior, AHSTW — The versatile wing, Sternberg also was a strong presence in setting others up for good shots while finishing with 78 assists.
5. Karson Elwood, Junior, Treynor — Elwood handed out 59 assists for Treynor last season, ranking in a tie for sixth last year.
5. Brayden Lund, Senior, AHSTW — Yet another Vikings standout in the top five, Lund tied with Elwood last year with 59 assists.
The rest of the top 20:
7. Mason Boothby, Junior, Underwood (54 assists)
8. Grady Jeppesen, Junior, Riverside (52 assists)
9. Dane Janssen, Junior, Missouri Valley (50 assists)
9. Calvin Wallis, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (50 assists)
11. Ross Kusel, Junior, IKM-Manning (44 assists)
12. Carson Bauer, Senior, Audubon (43 assists)
12. Alex Ravlin, Senior, Underwood (43 assists)
14. Jack Vanfossan, Junior, Underwood (42 assists)
15. Jace Tams, Junior, Treynor (40 assists)
16. Aiden Bell, Senior, Riverside (38 assists)
17. Christian Dahir, Junior, Tri-Center (33 assists)
17. Josh Ravlin, Junior, Underwood (33 assists)
19. Collin Bauer, Senior, Audubon (30 assists)
19. Kent Elliott, Senior, Tri-Center (30 assists)
**Another four for the Underwood Eagles, which have four of the top 17 returning players in total assists. AHSTW, Riverside and Tri-Center have three each, and Audubon and Treynor have two apiece.
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
1. Ayden Salais, Senior, Riverside — Salais topped the conference a year ago with 74 steals, continuing to show his importance to Riverside’s success a year ago.
2. Cole Scheffler, Senior, AHSTW — Just like in the assists section, Scheffler was right there with Salais, finishing the season with 64 steals.
3. Grady Jeppesen, Junior, Riverside — The third and final player that had 60+ steals last year, Jeppeesen had exactly 60.
4. Mason Boothby, Junior, Underwood — Boothby was right behind Jeppesen in finishing with 58 steals.
5. Aiden Bell, Senior, Riverside — A third Riverside Bulldog in the top five. Bell posted 56 steals on the season.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Alex Ravlin, Senior, Underwood (47 steals)
6. Kyle Sternberg, Senior, AHSTW (47 steals)
8. Brayden Lund, Senior, AHSTW (45 steals)
9. Josh Ravlin, Junior, Underwood (43 steals)
10. Nick Denning, Junior, AHSTW (35 steals)
11. Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center (31 steals)
11. Calvin Wallis, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (31 steals)
13. Carson Bauer, Senior, Audubon (29 steals)
13. Luke Sternberg, Sophomore, AHSTW (29 steals)
15. Christian Dahir, Junior, Tri-Center (28 steals)
15. Jack Vanfossan, Junior, Underwood (28 steals)
17. Ross Kusel, Junior, IKM-Manning (25 steals)
18. Karson Elwood, Junior, Treynor (24 steals)
18. Jace Tams, Junior, Treynor (24 steals)
20. Wyatt Baker, Senior, Underwood (23 steals)
20. Mason McCready, Junior, Riverside (23 steals)
**AHSTW and Underwood lead the way in the teals category with five of the top returning players. AHSTW’s are all within the top 13 while Underwood’s is within the top 20. Riverside has four returning, and Treynor and Tri-Center have two apiece.
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
1. Ethan Dickerson, Senior, Treynor — Dickerson absolutely dominated the paint last year, finishing with 63 total blocks. That was 24 more than the rest of the conference — or the same different between the No. 2 shot blocker and the No. 10 shot blocker.
2. Kyle Sternberg, Senior, AHSTW — That No. 2 shot blocker is Sternberg, who got up and threw 39 blocks out of there.
3. Christian Dahir, Junior, Tri-Center — Dahir is the last of the three players last season that had at least 30 blocks, finishing with 32 of them.
4. Luke Justsen, Junior, Underwood — Justsen is next after a strong season of blocks with 28.
5. Jack Vanfossan, Junior, Underwood — And Vanfossan rounds out the top five after a 27-block season for the Eagles.
The rest of the top 10:
6. Aiden Bell, Senior, Riverside (15 blocks)
7. Hayden Kocour, Senior, Missouri Valley (14 blocks)
8. Caden Keller, Senior, IKM-Manning (12 blocks)
8. Brayden Lund, Senior, AHSTW (12 blocks)
10. Mason Boothby, Junior, Underwood (11 blocks)
TOP-RETURNING 3-POINT SHOOTERS
1. Jace Tams, Junior, Treynor (76 3PM, 42.7%)
2. Aiden Bell, Senior, Riverside (65 3PM, 36.7%)
3. Grady Jeppesen, Junior, Riverside (49 3PM, 32.9%)
4. Kyle Sternberg, Senior, AHSTW (48 3PM, 40.0%)
5. Brayden Lund, Senior, AHSTW (46 3PM, 39.7%)
6. Collin Bauer, Senior, Audubon (43 3PM, 32.8%)
7. Carson Bauer, Senior, Audubon (37 3PM, 29.6%)
8. Josh Ravlin, Junior, Underwood (35 3PM, 35.0%)
9. Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center (25 3PM, 41.7%)
10. Brody Lager, Junior, Missouri Valley (22 3PM, 30.1%)
TOP-RETURNING FREE THROW SHOOTERS
1. Grady Jeppesen, Junior, Riverside (84 FTM, 75.7%)
2. Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center (71 FTM, 65.1%)
3. Carson Bauer, Senior, Audubon (66 FTM, 71.0%)
4. Kyle Sternberg, Senior, AHSTW (62 FTM, 72.9%)
5. Jack Vanfossan, Junior, Underwood (58 FTM, 51.8%)
6. Mason Boothby, Junior, Underwood (53 FTM, 70.7%)
7. Brayden Lund, Senior, AHSTW (49 FTM, 70.0%)
8. Alex Ravlin, Senior, Underwood (46 FTM, 67.6%)
9. Ethan Konz, Junior, Treynor (37 FTM, 77.1%)
10. Collin Bauer, Senior, Audubon (35 FTM, 68.6%)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
**First Team = 2 points, Second Team = 1 point**
AHSTW (5): Brayden Lund (1st), Cole Scheffler (2nd), Kyle Sternberg (1st)
Audubon (1): Carson Bauer (2nd)
IKM-Manning (0)
Logan-Magnolia (0)
Missouri Valley (0)
Riverside (4): Aiden Bell (2nd), Grady Jeppesen (1st), Ayden Salais (2nd)
Treynor (2): Jace Tams (1st)
Tri-Center (3): Kent Elliott (2nd), Michael Turner (1st)
Underwood (3): Mason Boothby (2nd), Jack Vanfossan (1st)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Based on the returning talent and previous honors, here is the KMA Sports Preseason All-WIC:
•Grady Jeppesen, Junior, Riverside
•Brayden Lund, Senior, AHSTW
•Kyle Sternberg, Senior, AHSTW
•Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center
•Jack Vanfossan, Junior, Underwood
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
The projected order of finish is not a prediction, but it is an accumulation of the returning players listed above + returning all-conference players + preseason all-conference + 2021-22 conference wins:
1. AHSTW (41)
2. Underwood (38)
3. Riverside (29)
4. Treynor (28)
5. Tri-Center (25)
6. Audubon (19)
7. Logan-Magnolia (10)
8. IKM-Manning (9)
9. Missouri Valley (7)
Thoughts: Thoughts? You want some thoughts? Treynor probably is not going to finish fourth. I don’t think that has ever happened in the Scott Rucker era. The projection system does its best, but it is probably going to be wrong here. However, AHSTW as a repeat champion seems to make sense, although the loss of Raydden Grobe will probably loom a bit. Underwood looks like they will be really, really good once they get settled into the basketball season, and Riverside and Tri-Center figure to also continue their spots in the top five. Those are my thoughts.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.