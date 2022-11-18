(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Preview series continues with a look at Rolling Valley Conference Girls Basketball.
PREVIOUS WINTER SPORTS PREVIEWS
11/8: Bluegrass Conference Girls Basketball
11/9: Corner, Rolling Valley, Bluegrass Wrestling
11/10: Western Iowa Conference Wrestling
11/11: Western Iowa Conference Girls Basketball
11/14: Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Basketball
11/15: KMAland Boys Bowling
11/15: KMAland Girls Bowling
11/16: Hawkeye Ten Conference Wrestling
11/16: Bluegrass Conference Boys Basketball
11/17: Corner Conference Girls Basketball
11/17: Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Basketball
11/18: Western Iowa Conference Boys Basketball
2022-23 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
It’s been an incredible run for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, which won last year’s Rolling Valley Conference championships and advanced to the state tournament. They were one of four teams that had an average positive point differential, outscoring opponents by +24.2. Woodbine, though, actually led the conference with a +27.6 point differential on average while CAM (+19.3) and Coon Rapids-Bayard (+8.3) were also in the green. Here’s how the standings looked, per Bound:
1. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans — 23-2 overall, 16-0 conference
2. Woodbine Tigers — 20-4 overall, 13-3 conference
3. CAM Cougars — 19-5 overall, 13-3 conference
4. Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders — 14-10 overall, 10-6 conference
5. Boyer Valley Bulldogs — 8-15 overall, 7-9 conference
5. Glidden-Ralston Wildcats — 10-12 overall, 7-9 conference
7. Ar-We-Va Rockets — 3-18 overall, 4-12 conference
8. West Harrison Hawkeyes — 3-19 overall, 2-14 conference
9. Paton-Churdan Rockets — 0-17 overall, 0-16 conference
COACHES
These are the coaches listed on Bound. If it is wrong, please email dmartin@kmamail.com and consider changing the listing on Bound.
•Ar-We-Va: Jeremy Smith
•Boyer Valley: Cody Freland
•CAM: Joe Wollum
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: Kaitlyn McAlister
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Tom Petersen
•Glidden-Ralston: Ashley Kahler
•Paton-Churdan: Tom Kennedy
•West Harrison: Drew Radloff
•Woodbine: Ryan Coenen
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
The league loses just two of its top seven scorers from last year but four of the top 10. Here’s how the returnees look:
1. Paige Klocke, Senior, Glidden-Ralston — Klocke broke out to the tune of 19.4 points per game for the Wildcats last season. She’s back for more.
2. Quinn Grubbs, Senior, Exira/EHK — While Macy Emgarten and other friends within the 2022 senior class are gone, Grubbs is back for a big year. She averaged 15.8 points per game last year.
3. Maclayn Houston, Junior, West Harrison — The top-returning junior scorer in the league, Houston averaged 14.9 points per game.
4. Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine — Pryor is the top-returning sophomore scorer in the conference with 13.5 points per game.
5. Eva Steffensen, Junior, CAM — There isn’t a single thing Steffensen cannot do in the game of basketball. That includes scoring in which she averaged 13.5 points per game a year ago.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Tiela Janssen, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (13.1 PPG)
7. Addison Erickson, Senior, Woodbine (12.8 PPG)
8. Nicole Hoefer, Junior, Woodbine (10.9 PPG)
9. Talia Burkhart, Senior, Boyer Valley (10.9 PPG)
10. Breeley Clayburg, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (9.6 PPG)
11. Shay Burmeister, Senior, Exira/EHK (9.6 PPG)
12. Emma Stream, Senior, Paton-Churdan (9.1 PPG)
13. Nicole Sherer, Senior, Woodbine (7.2 PPG)
14. Maggie Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va (7.0 PPG)
15. Ava TenEyck, Junior, Boyer Valley (6.5 PPG)
16. Meredith Rich, Junior, CAM (6.3 PPG)
17. Reese Snyder, Senior, CAM (6.3 PPG)
18. Kiera Nichols, Junior, CAM (6.1 PPG)
19. Lauren Malone, Junior, Boyer Valley (5.9 PPG)
20. Jamie Hausman, Senior, Ar-We-Va (5.7 PPG)
**Woodbine and CAM lead the way here with four of the top returning scorers in the conference. Boyer Valley claims three, and Ar-We-Va, Exira/EHK and Glidden-Ralston have two apiece.
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
The top three rebounders from last year are back this season, but the league does lose seven of the top 12 glass cleaners. Here’s what it looks like for returnees:
1. Breeley Clayburg, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Clayburg was one of two in the conference to average double figures rebounds, and she led the conference with 5.0 offensive boards per game. Her 11.0 average per game also topped the conference.
2. Paige Klocke, Senior, Glidden-Ralston — The only player in the conference to average a double-double last year, Klocke tallied 10.4 boards per game. Most of those came on the defensive side, as she led the league in that category with 7.8 per contest.
3. Maclayn Houston, Junior, West Harrison — Houston rounds out the top three, as she narrowly missed averaging a double-double, and I would be more than willing to just give her that. She averaged 9.9 boards per game.
4. Talia Burkhart, Senior, Boyer Valley — The conference had just five players average eight rebounds or more, and Burkhart was one of those. She averaged exactly 8.0 rebounds per contest.
5. Tylar Stirtz, Sophomore, West Harrison — Stirtz tied for 10th in the conference last year with 6.7 per game, showing much of the rest of the top 10 has advanced out of high school.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Jessica O’Day, Junior, Boyer Valley (6.4 RPG)
7. Nicole Sherer, Senior, Woodbine (6.2 RPG)
8. Amanda Newton, Junior, Woodbine (5.4 RPG)
9. Maggie Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va (5.2 RPG)
10. Jamie Hausman, Senior, Ar-We-Va (4.8 RPG)
11. Ava TenEyck, Junior, Boyer Valley (4.6 RPG)
12. Nicole Hoefer, Junior, Woodbine (4.6 RPG)
13. Elizabeth Lloyd, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (4.4 RPG)
14. Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (4.4 RPG)
15. Timberlen Koch, Senior, Ar-We-Va (4.3 RPG)
16. Tiela Janssen, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (4.2 RPG)
17. Kora Obrecht, Senior, Ar-We-Va (4.0 RPG)
18. Eva Steffensen, Junior, CAM (4.0 RPG)
19. Quinn Grubbs, Senior, Exira/EHK (3.9 RPG)
20. Kiera Nichols, Junior, CAM (3.8 RPG)
**The top rebounding teams might just be Ar-We-Va and Glidden-Ralston this season, as they both return four apiece among those names above. Boyer Valley and Woodbine tout three each, and CAM and West Harrison have two each.
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
The top three in assists from last year are back. To take it even further, seven of the top nine return to the league. Here are some of their names:
1. Nicole Sherer, Senior, Woodbine — What a year for Sherer, who had 163 assists to easily lead the conference. The difference between her total and second place would be the difference between second place and someone with 13 assists.
2. Shay Burmeister, Senior, Exira/EHK — It was still a fine season for the second-place finisher Burmeister, who passed out 88 dimes on the year.
2. Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine — And actually there was a tie last year for second place. Pryor also had 88 assists for the Tigers.
4. Quinn Grubbs, Senior, Exira/EHK — Another returning Spartan that was busy setting up some of those seniors last year. Grubbs had 77 assists on the season.
5. Tiela Janssen, Junior, Glidden-Ralston — The last of the players in the conference last year with at least 70 assists. Janssen had 71 dimes for the year.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Eva Steffensen, Junior, CAM (63 assists)
7. Kristen Neilsen, Junior, Boyer Valley (62 assists)
8. Lydia Hofbauer, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (61 assists)
9. Addison Erickson, Senior, Woodbine (55 assists)
10. Kiera Nichols, Junior, CAM (53 assists)
11. Paige Klocke, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (49 assists)
12. Nicole Hoefer, Junior, Woodbine (44 assists)
13. Talia Burkhart, Senior, Boyer Valley (39 assists)
13. Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (39 assists)
15. Maclayn Houston, Junior, West Harrison (36 assists)
16. Lauren Malone, Junior, Boyer Valley (35 assists)
17. Timberlen Koch, Senior, Ar-We-Va (34 assists)
17. Maria Puck, Sophomore, Boyer Valley (34 assists)
17. Maggie Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va (34 assists)
20. Reese Snyder, Senior, CAM (32 assists)
20. Ava TenEyck, Junior, Boyer Valley (32 assists)
**Boyer Valley leads the way here with five in the top 21 in returning assists while Woodbine has four, CAM and Glidden-Ralston have three apiece and Ar-We-Va and Exira/EHK tallied two each.
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
The top thieves in the conference area also returning with all of the top four coming back. The group also includes seven of the top nine from last year. Here they are:
1. Nicole Sherer, Senior, Woodbine — Sherer led the conference in assists AND in steals. She finished last year with 99 steals.
2. Quinn Grubbs, Senior, Exira/EHK — One of the more relentless defenders in the area, Grubbs was not far behind Sherer with 92 steals.
3. Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine — And another star in thievery, Pryor finished out her freshman season with 86 steals.
4. Shay Burmeister, Senior, Exira/EHK — Burmeister worked well along the perimeter (and really every inch of the court) with Grubbs, finishing with 77 steals.
5. Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston — Koehler used her length and athleticism to the detriment of opposing offensive players and finished with 74 steals.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Ava TenEyck, Junior, Boyer Valley (68 steals)
7. Nicole Hoefer, Junior, Woodbine (67 steals)
8. Tiela Janssen, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (62 steals)
9. Eva Steffensen, Junior, CAM (61 steals)
10. Kiera Nichols, Junior, CAM (53 steals)
11. Maggie Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va (49 steals)
12. Addison Erickson, Senior, Woodbine (46 steals)
13. Lydia Hofbauer, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (45 steals)
14. Talia Burkhart, Senior, Boyer Valley (43 steals)
14. Kristen Neilsen, Junior, Boyer Valley (43 steals)
16. Paige Klocke, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (42 steals)
17. Reese Snyder, Senior, CAM (41 steals)
17. Tylar Stirtz, Sophomore, West Harrison (41 steals)
17. Summer Toms, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (41 steals)
20. Lauren Malone, Junior, Boyer Valley (39 steals)
**Boyer Valley, Glidden-Ralston and Woodbine all have four above while CAM has three and Exira/EHK touts two.
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
The top two shot blockers and four of the top six are gone from last year’s conference. However, the league does return five of the top nine. Here they are:
1. Maclayn Houston, Junior, West Harrison — A very talented athlete, Houston ranked third in the conference last season with 26 blocks.
2. Eva Steffensen, Junior, CAM — Steffensen also had a big season of rejecting opponents with 25 swats on the year.
3. Tylar Stirtz, Sophomore, West Harrison — The Hawkeyes have two of the top three shot blockers returning to this year’s league. Stirtz posted 18 blocks last year.
4. Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine — Pryor isn’t one that you would think would be among the top shot blockers, but it’s not always about height. It can be about quickness, smarts and hand-eye. Turns out she has them all.
5. Breeley Clayburg, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Clayburg rounds out this top five and ranked ninth last year with 13 blocks.
The rest of the top 10:
6. Addison Erickson, Senior, Woodbine (10 blocks)
6. Addison Murdock, Junior, Woodbine (10 blocks)
6. Kiera Nichols, Junior, CAM (10 blocks)
9. Megan Gray, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (8 blocks)
9. Jessica O’Day, Junior, Boyer Valley (8 blocks)
9. Grace Wallis, Senior, West Harrison (8 blocks)
TOP-RETURNING 3-POINT SHOOTERS
1. Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (66 3PM, 42.3%)
2. Quinn Grubbs, Senior, Exira/EHK (35 3PM, 30.4%)
3. Addison Erickson, Senior, Woodbine (32 3PM, 35.6%)
3. Paige Klocke, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (32 3PM, 34.4%)
5. Tiela Janssen, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (30 3PM, 29.4%)
6. Reese Snyder, Senior, CAM (27 3PM, 24.5%)
7. Megan Gray, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (24 3PM, 32.9%)
8. Meredith Rich, Junior, CAM (23 3PM, 26.1%)
8. Delaney Schurke, Junior, Ar-We-Va (23 3PM, 21.1%)
8. Eva Steffensen, Junior, CAM (23 3PM, 33.8%)
11. Shay Burmeister, Senior, Exira/EHK (21 3PM, 24.1%)
TOP-RETURNING FREE THROW SHOOTERS
1. Paige Klocke, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (143 FTM, 67.5%)
2. Maclayn Houston, Junior, West Harrison (100 FTM, 56.5%)
3. Quinn Grubbs, Senior, Exira/EHK (85 FTM, 75.2%)
4. Talia Burkhart, Senior, Boyer Valley (76 FTM, 58.0%)
5. Tiela Janssen, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (65 FTM, 56.0%)
6. Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (50 FTM, 83.3%)
7. Nicole Hoefer, Junior, Woodbine (42 FTM, 61.8%)
8. Addison Erickson, Senior, Woodbine (40 FTM, 62.5%)
8. Emma Stream, Senior, Paton-Churdan (40 FTM, 67.8%)
10. Maggie Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va (38 FTM, 40.9%)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
**First Team = 2 points, Second Team = 1 point**
Ar-We-Va (0)
Boyer Valley (1): Talia Burkhart (2nd)
CAM (2): Eva Steffensen (1st)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (1): Breeley Clayburg (2nd)
Exira/EHK (3): Shay Burmeister (2nd), Quinn Grubbs (1st)
Glidden-Ralston (3): Tiela Janssen (2nd), Paige Klocke (1st)
Paton-Churdan (0)
West Harrison (1): Maclayn Houston (2nd)
Woodbine (5): Addison Erickson (2nd), Charlie Pryor (1st), Nicole Sherer (1st)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Based on the returning talent and previous honors, here is the KMA Sports Preseason All-RVC:
•Quinn Grubbs, Senior, Exira/EHK
•Paige Klocke, Senior, Glidden-Ralston
•Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine
•Nicole Sherer, Senior, Woodbine
•Eva Steffensen, Junior, CAM
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
The projected order of finish is not a prediction, but it is an accumulation of the returning players listed above + returning all-conference players + preseason all-conference + 2021-22 conference wins:
1. Woodbine (43)
2. CAM (33)
3. Exira/EHK (30)
4. Glidden-Ralston (28)
5. Boyer Valley (25)
6. Coon Rapids-Bayard (18)
7. Ar-We-Va (15)
8. West Harrison (12)
9. Paton-Churdan (2)
Thoughts: This looks about right. Woodbine would be the favorite coming into the season by most everyone, including the IGHSAU, which gave them a lofty preseason state ranking earlier today. CAM, Exira/EHK and Glidden-Ralston should all be worthy opponents for the Tigers throughout the season. And Boyer Valley looks like they might even be improved.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.