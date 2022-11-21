(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Preview series continues with a look at Pride of Iowa Conference Wrestling.
2022-23 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE WRESTLING PREVIEW
Last year’s Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament went to the Bedford/Lenox outfit, which will not necessarily be defending its championship. Bedford and Lenox have split this year, so both can lay claim to defending the championship. Here’s how it went last year:
1. Bedford/Lenox (209 points)
2. Nodaway Valley Wolverines (176.5 points)
3. Southwest Valley Timberwolves (150.5 points)
4. Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils (132 points)
5. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas Warhawks (93 points)
6. East Union Eagles (83 points)
7. Central Decatur Cardinals (63 points)
8. Mount Ayr Raiders (52 points)
9. Wayne Falcons (37 points)
COACHES
•Bedford: Matthew Dukes
•Central Decatur: Brian Carson
•East Union: James Erlbacher
•Lenox: Jared O’Riley
•Martensdale-St. Marys: Cody Cline
•Mount Ayr: Kevin Trullinger
•Nodaway Valley: Kolby Baier & Brad Honnold
•Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas: Not Listed
•Southwest Valley: Cody Konecne
•Wayne: Dallas O’Brien
REMINDER
We’ve changed the way we preview each conference. Rather than preview each team on its Owen, we are going to preview the league weight by weight. Not every single wrestler that competed last year will be mentioned, but if they finished within the top eight of the Pride of Iowa Conference last year and are potentially back this year then they will be in this preview.
The Pride of Iowa Tournament is a bit different since it happens very early in the season. So much can change throughout the year, but we will do our best to identify any and all potential players for this year’s league. Here we go:
106 POUNDS
1. Brock Shaha, Sophomore, Mount Ayr
2. Caleb Eganhouse, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys
There were only three wrestlers at the Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament in the 106-pound bracket. Shaha parlayed his POI success into a spot at the state tournament, finishing with a 34-12 record and a win at state.
113 POUNDS
1. Brayden Maeder, Junior, Southwest Valley
2. Elijah Wheeldon, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys
3. Kasen Hansen, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley
4. Jaden Kline, Sophomore, East Union
Each of the top four finishers from last year’s 113-pound bracket could be back. Maeder (38-9) was a state place winner last year, finishing eighth in Class 1A. Nodaway Valley sophomore Eli Harris (18-14) and Southeast Warren junior Kael Caikoski (15-26) eventually made their way into the 113-pound position for their respective teams and each advanced to the district tournament.
120 POUNDS
1. Colby Nelson, Senior, Lenox
2. Rylan Jimenez, Senior, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas
3. Bradley Gebbie, Junior, Nodaway Valley
Nelson won the conference championship a year ago against both of the other potential returnees in this conference. However, Chase England (36-17) eventually took over that 120-pound spot for the Bedford/Lenox team and advanced to state. He will also be with the Lenox team this year. Gebbie (25-21), meanwhile, rounded out his sophomore season with a spot in the district tournament.
126 POUNDS
1. DJ Islas, Senior, East Union
2. Zackery Gebbie, Junior, Nodaway Valley
3. Colton Halterman, Junior, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas
4. Chase England, Sophomore, Lenox
5. Ian Forsythe, Sophomore, Southwest Valley
All of the top five from last year’s conference returns to the fold. Islas (21-10) ultimately had a pretty good season, but he fell just shy of the district tournament thanks to Bedford/Lenox’s Dylan Stein, who moved into the 126-pound spot and qualified for state before finishing with a 35-14 record. Gebbie (35-15) had a strong season, too, but Halterman (27-22) grabbed the final spot at the district tournament. England was mentioned above as a state qualifier at 120, and Forsythe (23-19) moved up to 132 and qualified for districts.
132 POUNDS
1. Dylan Stein, Sophomore, Lenox
2. Ben Brenizer, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys
3. Levi Halterman, Sophomore, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas
4. Cody Morgan, Senior, Central Decatur
5. Jayden Levy, Sophomore, Mount Ayr
Stein placed second to the graduated Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley), and then eventually moved down to 126, where he advanced to state (as mentioned above). Brenizer (15-15) stuck to 132 and finished fourth at sectionals, Halterman (26-21) moved to 126 and advanced to districts.
138 POUNDS
1. Conor Cassady, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys
2. Dalton Kitzman, Junior, Lenox
3. Ely Rodriguez, Junior, Southwest Valley
4. Erik Allen, Senior, East Union
5. Aidan Buckingham, Junior, Central Decatur
Cassady (29-17) was the runner-up to Nodaway Valley’s Jaxon Christensen, who has since graduated. He also placed third to Christensen at the sectional meet. Kitzman (38-12) finished with a strong record of his own and then advanced on to a loaded district bracket. Ely Rodriguez (30-16) had 30 wins by the end of the year and went third at the sectional tournament. Devin Adams (27-11) was Central Decatur’s 138-pounder by the end of the season and ended up taking third at the sectional tournament.
145 POUNDS
1. Riley Nichols, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys
2. Jace Pipes, Junior, Wayne
Four of the top six at last year’s POI Tournament have graduated, including the first, second, fourth and fifth place finishers. That leaves Nichols as the top-finishing potential returnee. He went 25-17 and took third at sectionals.
152 POUNDS
1. Johnnie Cassady, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys
2. Trenton Beck, Senior, Lenox
3. Tate Haffner, Junior, Southwest Valley
4. Evahn Wallace, Junior, Central Decatur
5. Kason Parker, Junior, East Union
6. Blaine Spencer, Sophomore, Wayne
The entire top six could return this year. Cassady (29-17) is the returning champion, and he was another third-place finisher for MSTM at the sectional tournament. Beck (27-10) and Haffner (25-17) both finished with at least 25 wins.
160 POUNDS
1. Ryder Petry, Junior, Southwest Valley
2. Sampson Henson, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys
3. Jordan Martin-England, Sophomore, Lenox
4. Fischer Buffington, Sophomore, East Union
5. Jarett Davison, Senior, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas
6. Colt Slocum, Senior, Nodaway Valley
The full 160-pound bracket could also return this year in some capacity. Petry (22-5) didn’t wrestle in the postseason, but he put together a pretty successful sophomore year. Henson (27-14) is yet another Blue Devil that took third at sectionals while Martin-England (24-21) also had a winning mark.
170 POUNDS
1. Jaydon Knight, Senior, Mount Ayr
2. Logan Montgomery, Senior, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas
3. Bradlee Grantz, Junior, Southwest Valley
4. Izaak Dukes, Junior, Bedford
5. Logan Wearmouth, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys
6. Brandon Raasch, Senior, Nodaway Valley
One of the top 170-pounders in the area last year, Knight (39-7) advanced to state where he would eventually bring home an eighth-place medal. Montgomery (28-18) narrowly missed qualifying for districts, and Grantz (16-12) wrestled his best in the postseason with a state qualification. Dukes (26-17), Wearmouth (23-19) and Raasch (20-24) all finished with at least 20 wins in 2021.
182 POUNDS
1. Jake Cox, Senior, Lenox
2. Trey Fisher, Sophomore, Southeast Waren/Melcher-Dallas
3. Terrian Islas, Sophomore, East Union
The defending POI champion, Cox, is also a returning state qualifier for the Tigers. He went 42-9 in his junior season. Islas (20-21) had 20 wins and took third at the sectional tournament as a freshman, and Fisher (17-18) bumped up to 195 by the end of the season and was a district qualifier.
195 POUNDS
1. Colin Jacobs, Senior, Southwest Valley
2. Xavier Adamson, Senior, Lenox
3. Tucker Larson, Sophomore, Mount Ayr
The returning POI champion at 195 is Jacobs (28-7), who qualified for the district tournament last season. Adamson (30-16) won 30 times and narrowly missed a district qualification.
220 POUNDS
1. Cutler Buban, Sophomore, Wayne
There were just three wrestlers at 220 pounds at last year’s POI Tournament. Buban (13-17) was just a freshman wrestling at that weight, so you know that’s never going to be easy. However, he did get third at the sectional tournament.
285 POUNDS
1. Trenton Warner, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley
2. Sawyer Wilkenson, Sophomore, Southwest Valley
3. Ayden Miller, Sophomore, Mount Ayr
Look at these three heavies battling at a very tough spot during their freshman seasons. Warner (35-18) was very impressive all year, advancing to districts and taking third there. Sonneberg (13 wins) and Wilkenson (8 wins) both were fourth at sectionals.
PROJECTIONS
Just like in basketball previews, these are not predictions. They are projections. I’m adding up all the returning names with one-point bonuses each for district and state qualifiers and state medalists. Here’s how it lines up in the POI:
1. Lenox (16)
2. Southwest Valley (15)
3. Mount Ayr (10)
4. Nodaway Valley & Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (9)
6. Martensdale-St. Marys (8)
7. East Union (6)
8. Central Decatur & Wayne (3)
10. Bedford (1)
Thoughts: Lenox appeared to be the pretty clear favorite as I made my way through the weights, and that’s how it turned out, although Southwest Valley pushed right up against them. The rest of the league appears to be a toss-up, and it will be interesting to see here in a few weeks how everything looks for each team. Of course, as we found through the course of this project, what happens at the POI doesn’t always portend what the rest of the season looks like.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.