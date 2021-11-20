(KMAland) -- The winter sports season is right around the corner, and we are getting you ready with daily conference previews. No. 15 is the Missouri River Conference wrestling preview.
2020-21 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE WRESTLING PREVIEW
Most of this wrestling preview will include results and happenings from the Missouri River Conference, district and state meets. Here’s how the MRC meet went last year:
1. LeMars Bulldogs — 215 points
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 209 points
3. Sioux City East Black Raiders — 187.5 points
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 174.5 points
5. Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 139 points
6. Sioux City North Stars — 86 points
7. Sioux City West Wolverines — 58 points
8. Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 33.5 points
Here’s the team-by-team rundown of what’s coming back and what to expect.
Abraham Lincoln Lynx
Coach: Mat Daniels & Adam Manz
Sophomore Parker Herzog is the highest returning conference finisher, taking runner-up at 113 on his way to 23 wins on the season. A slew of youngsters placed fourth in the MRC: sophomore Carlos Andrade (182), juniors Connor Hytrek (106) and Warren Summers (195) and senior Gabe Daniels (285). Summers had 21 wins on the season while Daniels posted 19, Hytrek 16 and Andrade 6. Finally, sophomore Matt Long placed fifth in the MRC at 152 and finished his freshman season with 12 victories.
Others to watch:
Jaymeson VanderVelde, SO: 12-2 last year (106)
Jose Avalos, JR: 9-23 last year (145)
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders
Coach: Matt Pugh & Jordan Langley
Junior Ethan DeLeon should be primed for another big season after a strong sophomore campaign. The MRC runner-up at 145 pounds advanced to state and brought home a sixth-place state medal.Sophomore Sir Brandon Watts (37-11 at 126) and senior Jake McGowan (26-16 at 132) were both district qualifiers a year ago and finished third in the MRC at their respective weights.
Senior Liam Cleary (26-19 at 182) was also third in the MRC, senior Carter Aldrich (30-16 at 160) and junior Naeron Bisse (10-20 at 220) were fourth and sophomore James Cleary (7-29 at 195) took fifth at the conference meet.
Others to watch:
Shane Gries, SR: 11-9 last year (182)
LeMars Bulldogs
Coach: Shane Hessenius
The defending Missouri River Conference champions bring back two individual champs in sophomore Ayden Hoag (31-7 at 182) and senior Riley Sadoski (25-13 at 195). They also have juniors Conner Peterson (26-13 at 106) and Ryan Sadoski (20-18 at 170) and sophomore Alex Allen (28-15 at 145) that all finished third in the MRC. Junior Bailey Brady is another that was in the top four at the MRC, placing exactly fourth and finishing 14-21 on the season.
Others to watch:
Keegan Kayser, SO: 12-16 last year (132)
Dominic Hansen, SO: 12-17 last year (138)
Matthew Vondrak, JR: 15-12 last year (138)
Camden Feuerhelm, SO: 21-9 last year (160)
Evan Jalas, SO: 19-2 last year (160)
Arik Burnett, JR: 12-5 last year (170)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors
Coach: Clint Koedam
The Warriors had a terrific season last year, advancing to the state duals tournament, and they will return plenty from that group. That includes MRC champions Ethan Skoglund (22-10 at 106) and Hunter Steffans (39-10 at 132) — a sophomore and junior, respectively. Both were also district champions and state qualifiers.
Juniors Ty Koedam (39-10 at 126) and Garrett McHugh (36-15 at 160) and senior Tyler Schenkelberg (21-15 at 170) were all MRC runners-up while Koedam and McHugh both advanced to state. Sophomore Cam Keokenchahn (22-25 at 113) and junior Kaden Dillavou (18-17 at 220) took third in the MRC, and sophomore Cade Klingensmith (16-16 at 145) and junior Reece Clausen (16-26 at 182) were fifth in the conference. Add in senior Noah Parmelee and junior Sean Zimmerman as district qualifiers at 138 and 285, respectively, and you’ve got a pretty solid unit coming back.
Others to watch:
Cassidy Craig, SO: 14-2 as a freshman (132)
Ashton Devall, SO: 17-4 as a freshman (132)
Derek Moore, JR: 18-11 as a sophomore (160)
Tate Saim, SO: 11-9 as a sophomore (152)
Macon Streck, JR: 13-8 as a sophomore (152)
Sam Tisher, SR: 11-5 as a junior (152)
Dalton VanWhye, SO: 15-5 as a freshman (126)
Thyan Wessendorf, JR: 10-13 as a sophomore (285)
Sioux City East Black Raiders
Coach: Jacob Colon
Sioux City East has two returning individual conference champions in senior Nick Fehl and sophomore Luke Brockelsby at 113 and 120, respectively. Fehl was 25-14 on the season while Brockelsby finished 15-24 in his debut season. Senior Victor Bird (24-15) at 195 took second in the MRC and qualified for the state tournament.
Other MRC runners-up are sophomore Jadyn Friedrichs (22-11 at 106), senior Vinny Pomerson (21-15 at 138), senior Daniel Torres (32-16 at 182), senior Ke’Shawn Canady (11-4 at 195) and junior Nick Wells (24-15 at 220).
Others to watch:
Dezmond Groetken, JR: 12-13 as a sophomore (285)
Jesus Sanchez, SO: 10-23 as a freshman (126)
Chris Sanford, SR: 10-28 as a junior (182)
Sioux City North Stars
Coach: Tanner Francksen-Small
State qualifier and MRC runner-up Callan Grant returns for his senior season after finishing 27-13 a year ago. Fellow seniors Logan Williams (22-16) and Cameron Sorenson (19-19) also look for big seasons after placing fourth in the MRC at their respective weights. Another senior Desmond Grace went 22-19 and took fifth in the MRC at 160 last year.
Others to watch:
Caleb Cruz, SO: 11-26 as a freshman (113)
Cristian Cruz, JR: 11-10 as a sophomore (120)
Sioux City West Wolverines
Coach: John Hessenius
Sioux City West could have a pretty inexperienced group this season, although junior Antonio Medina is the headlining returnee after going 12-10 a year ago. Sophomore Jackson Hansen (106), junior Kaden Buss (285) and senior Blake Hansen (120) all had at least nine wins last year at their respective weight.
Others to watch:
Noah Thooft, JR: 14-19 as a sophomore (182)
Evan Tweet, SO: 9-18 as a freshman (132)
Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets
Coach: Paul Kueny
Last year’s team was young, and they went through some growing pains. Junior 120-pounder Alex Mendoza had their highest conference finish (4th) and posted their most wins (14). Junior Devin Bovee and senior Mackinley Meisel were fifth in the Mac at 170 and 220, respectively.
182 Alex Contreras 6th 4-14
Others to watch:
Alex Contreras, JR: 4-12 as a sophomore (195)
Alan Lopez, SO: 6-8 as a freshman (285)
THE PICK
LeMars was a surprise champion last year in the MRC, but I think it would be an even bigger surprise this season if Sergeant Bluff-Luton doesn’t claim the conference title.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.