(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Preview series continues with a look at Missouri River Conference Girls Basketball.
PREVIOUS WINTER SPORTS PREVIEWS
11/8: Bluegrass Conference Girls Basketball
11/9: Corner, Rolling Valley, Bluegrass Wrestling
11/10: Western Iowa Conference Wrestling
11/11: Western Iowa Conference Girls Basketball
11/14: Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Basketball
11/15: KMAland Boys Bowling
11/15: KMAland Girls Bowling
11/16: Hawkeye Ten Conference Wrestling
11/16: Bluegrass Conference Boys Basketball
11/17: Corner Conference Girls Basketball
11/17: Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Basketball
11/18: Western Iowa Conference Boys Basketball
11/18: Rolling Valley Conference Girls Basketball
11/21: Pride of Iowa Conference Wrestling
2022-23 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
The defending MRC champions went on to a state runner-up finish in Class 4A and are ranked No. 1 by the IGHSAU to open the year. They had a +16.9 point differential per game while Sergeant Bluff-Luton (+15.9) and Sioux City East (+11.5) were also in the green. Here are the standings from last year, per Bound:
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 23-3 overall, 13-1 conference
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 20-5 overall, 12-3 conference
3. Sioux City East Black Raiders — 15-8 overall, 10-4 conference
4. LeMars Bulldogs — 10-13 overall, 7-7 conference
5. Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 10-12 overall, 6-8 conference
5. Sioux City West Wolverines — 9-13 overall, 6-8 conference
7. Sioux City North Stars — 5-17 overall, 3-11 conference
8. Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 1-21 overall, 0-14 conference
COACHES
•Abraham Lincoln: Chad Schaa
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: Darron Koolstra
•LeMars: Cody Dyhrkopp
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Joseph Hardy
•Sioux City East: Brian Drent
•Sioux City North: Angie Kristensen
•Sioux City West: Elizabeth Boetger
•Thomas Jefferson: Shelby Graves
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
Five of the top 10 scorers are back from last year, meaning half of the top 10 scorers are gone. They can tout the top two scorers from last year coming back, along with three of the top five. Here they are:
1. Payton Hardy, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Hardy led the conference last season with 16.6 points per game.
2. Brooklyn Stanley, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — The Heelan star ranked second in the conference last season with 14.0 points per game.
3. Kenley Meis, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Meis is another Heelan standout that will be back this year to try and push through one additional win. She ranked fifth in the conference with 12.6 points per game.
4. Alex Flattery, Junior, Sioux City East — Flattery led a balanced group of scorers for Sioux City East with 11.8 points per game, ranking eighth in the league a year ago.
5. Sydney Rexius, Senior, Sioux City North — The last of the top 10 scorers from last year that are back this year, Rexius put in 10.9 points per game as a junior.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Sarah Brown, Junior, LeMars (9.9 PPG)
7. Kiah Davis, Junior, Sioux City West (9.8 PPG)
8. Lauryn Peck, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (9.2 PPG)
9. Emily Pomernackas, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (8.0 PPG)
10. Jaelyn Marienau, Sophomore, LeMars (7.1 PPG)
11. Jada Newberg, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (6.9 PPG)
12. Jeena Carle, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (6.8 PPG)
13. Hannah Mogensen, Senior, Sioux City North (6.4 PPG)
14. Lexi Hurd, Junior, LeMars (6.3 PPG)
15. Megan Elam, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (6.1 PPG)
15. Madi Huls, Junior, LeMars (6.1 PPG)
17. Grace Strong, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (5.9 PPG)
18. Zoe Wittkop, Junior, LeMars (5.8 PPG)
19. Addie Fletcher, Senior, Sioux City West (5.7 PPG)
20. Taryn Gant, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (5.3 PPG)
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
Five of the top seven rebounders from last season have graduated, and only four of the top 10 are returning to school. Check out those rebounders below:
1. Payton Hardy, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Ranking second in rebounds per game last. Year, Hardy is the top-returning rebounder — and as you saw above — the top-returning scorer. She averaged 8.1 rebounds per game.
2. Lexi Hurd, Junior, LeMars — One of just six players that averaged over seven rebounds per game, Hurd was the lowest-scoring player of the bunch. However, she constantly found extra shots for her team, ranking third in the league with 3.0 offensive boards per game. Her average came out to 7.4 total for the season.
3. Jeena Carle, Senior, Abraham Lincoln — The star middle hitter in volleyball for the Lynx, you can tell why she was an impressive rebounder when you watch her play volleyball. She pulled in 5.3 boards per game and ranked ninth.
4. Kenley Meis, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Meis continues her success when the ball comes off the rim, ranking 10th in the league last year with 5.0 rebounds per game.
5. Grace Strong, Junior, Thomas Jefferson — One might say she was a….strong rebounder. Booooo. Hiss. Not great, but I love my puns. Strong pulled in 4.9 boards per game.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Brooklyn Stanley, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (4.8 RPG)
7. Alex Flattery, Junior, Sioux City East (4.7 RPG)
8. Vera Grom, Sophomore, Sioux City West (4.5 RPG)
9. Kiah Davis, Junior, Sioux City West (4.3 RPG)
10. Taryn Gant, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (4.1 RPG)
11. Natalie Rassmussen, Junior, Sioux City North (4.1 RPG)
12. Metta Skov, Junior, LeMars (3.9 RPG)
13. Sydney Rexius, Senior, Sioux City North (3.8 RPG)
14. Samara Alcaraz, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (3.8 RPG)
15. Alexa Trover, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3.5 RPG)
16. Madi Huls, Junior, LeMars (3.3 RPG)
17. Lauren LaFleur, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (3.2 RPG)
18. Sidney Chamberlain, Junior, Sioux City North (2.7 RPG)
19. Lauren Woods, Senior, Sioux City North (2.6 RPG)
20. Sarah Brown, Junior, LeMars (2.6 RPG)
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
The top three players in total assists from last year are gone from the conference. However, they are bringing back seven of the top 12. Here they are:
1. Emily Pomernackas, Senior, Abraham Lincoln — There aren’t many last names that roll off the tongue quite like Pomernackas’, who will take her talents to Bellevue next year. She was fourth in the conference with 63 assists.
2. Kenley Meis, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Meis sneaks her way into the top two returnees following a season that saw her rank sixth in the conference with 53 assists.
3. Sydney Rexius, Senior, Sioux City North — Rexius joins Meis and Brooklyn Stanley as the only three players in the conference last year that had 200+ points and 50+ assists. The senior from Sioux City North posted 51 of them.
4. Brooklyn Stanley, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Stanley and Meis were the only two that had 50+ assists and 300+ points. Pretty good. She had 50 dimes.
5. Maddie Demke, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Demke didn’t reach 100 total points, but she set up more than 100 points just with her 49 assists (I would bet).
The rest of the top 20:
6. Madi Huls, Junior, LeMars (47 assists)
7. Zoe Wittkop, Junior, LeMars (46 assists)
8. Ashlyn Strohbeen, Junior, Sioux City North (45 assists)
9. Kiah Davis, Junior, Sioux City West (39 assists)
10. Jada Newberg, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (38 assists)
11. Payton Hardy, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (36 assists)
12. Addie Fletcher, Senior, Sioux City West (35 assists)
12. Hannah Mongensen, Senior, Sioux City North (35 assists)
14. Sarah Brown, Junior, LeMars (33 assists)
15. Alex Flattery, Junior, Sioux City East (31 assists)
16. Addison Kuehl, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (29 assists)
17. Jeena Carle, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (28 assists)
17. Grace Strong, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (28 assists)
19. Megan Elam, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (22 assists)
20. Taryn Gant, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (21 assists)
20. Lauryn Peck, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (21 assists)
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
The thieves are coming back in droves. The top two and six of the top seven in steals last year are all returnees. Check them out:
1. Brooklyn Staley, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — The only player in the conference to reach 100 steals, Stanley had exactly 100.
2. Hannah Mogensen, Senior, Sioux City North — Mogensen was right behind Stanley, finishing with 99 steals. Break it down to steals per game, and she led the league.
3. Maddie Demke, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Demke ranked in a tie for third last year with 62 steals.
3. Kenley Meis, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Another key piece of the Heelan defense, Meis finished with 62 steals of her own.
5. Alex Flattery, Junior, Sioux City East — Flattery rounds out the top five of returnees after ranking sixth in the conference with 59 steals.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Emily Pomernackas, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (57 steals)
7. Lauryn Peck, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (55 steals)
8. Jada Newberg, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (50 steals)
9. Payton Hardy, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (48 steals)
10. Addie Fletcher, Senior, Sioux City West (45 steals)
11. Zoe Wittkop, Junior, LeMars (43 steals)
12. Sarah Brown, Junior, LeMars (39 steals)
13. Grace Strong, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (38 steals)
14. Sydney Rexius, Senior, Sioux City North (36 steals)
15. Kiah Davis, Junior, Sioux City West (35 steals)
15. Taryn Gant, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (35 steals)
17. Ashlyn Strohbeen, Junior, Sioux City North (33 steals)
18. Alexa Trover, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (30 steals)
19. Sophia Karras, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (29 steals)
20. Addison Kuehl, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (25 steals)
20. Natalie Rassmussen, Junior, Sioux City North (25 steals)
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
There aren’t a lot of shot blockers returning to the Missouri River this year. The top two blockers are gone, although the next four are back. Still, the numbers weren’t all that high when it comes to swatting away shots. Here they are:
1. Kenley Meis, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Meis ranked third last season and is the top returnee in the league with 17 blocks.
2. Emily Pomernackas, Senior, Abraham Lincoln — The guard got in on some shot-blocking action last year, as Pomernackas had 16 blocks.
3. Vera Grom, Sophomore, Sioux City West — Grom rounds out the top three returnees with 13 blocks on the season.
4. Lauryn Peck, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Peck posted 12 blocks on the season for the Crusaders.
5. Samara Alcaraz, Senior, Thomas Jefferson — This is the last of the returnees that finished the year with double digit blocks. Alcaraz led the Yellow Jackets with 11 blocks.
The rest of the top 10:
6. Lauren LaFleur, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (8 blocks)
7. Jeena Carle, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (7 blocks)
7. Taryn Gant, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (7 blocks)
9. Natalie Rassmussen, Junior, Sioux City North (6 blocks)
10. Jaelyn Marienau, Sophomore, LeMars (5 blocks)
TOP-RETURNING 3-POINT SHOOTERS
1. Sarah Brown, Junior, LeMars (48 3PM, 32.0%)
2. Jaelyn Marienau, Sophomore, LeMars (40 3PM, 42.6%)
3. Lauryn Peck, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (36 3PM, 22.9%)
4. Emily Pomernackas, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (34 3PM, 28.6%)
5. Jada Newberg, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (31 3PM, 31.6%)
6. Sydney Rexius, Senior, Sioux City North (30 3PM, 26.5%)
7. Brooklyn Stanley, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (29 3PM, 43.3%)
8. Addie Fletcher, Senior, Sioux City West (27 3PM, 26.7%)
8. Kenley Meis, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (27 3PM, 32.5%)
10. Megan Elam, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (25 3PM, 36.8%)
TOP-RETURNING FREE THROW SHOOTERS
1. Kenley Meis, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (92 FTM, 65.7%)
2. Brooklyn Stanley, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (78 FTM, 68.4%)
3. Lauryn Peck, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (67 FTM, 80.7%)
4. Sydney Rexius, Senior, Sioux City North (51 FTM, 71.8%)
5. Lexi Hurd, Junior, LeMars (48 FTM, 47.5%)
6. Sarah Brown, Junior, LeMars (35 FTM, 54.7%)
7. Samara Alcaraz, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (30 FTM, 57.7%)
7. Kiah Davis, Junior, Sioux City West (30 FTM, 46.2%)
9. Maddie Demke, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (28 FTM, 70.0%)
10. Alex Flattery, Junior, Sioux City East (26 FTM, 66.7%)
10. Alexa Trover, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (26 FTM, 65.0%)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
**First Team = 2 points, Second Team = 1 point**
Abraham Lincoln (0)
Bishop Heelan Catholic (5): Kenley Meis (1st), Lauryn Peck (2nd), Brooklyn Stanley (1st)
LeMars (1) Sarah Brown (2nd)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2): Payton Hardy (1st)
Sioux City East (0)
Sioux City North (0)
Sioux City West (0)
Thomas Jefferson (0)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Based on the returning talent and previous honors, here is the KMA Sports Preseason All-MRC:
•Alex Flattery, Junior, Sioux City East
•Payton Hardy, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
•Kenley Meis, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
•Sydney Rexius, Senior, Sioux City North
•Brooklyn Stanley, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
The projected order of finish is not a prediction, but it is an accumulation of the returning players listed above + returning all-conference players + preseason all-conference + 2021-22 conference wins:
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic (50)
2. LeMars (27)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23)
4. Sioux City North (20)
5. Abraham Lincoln (18)
6. Sioux City East & Sioux City West (17)
8. Thomas Jefferson (12)
Thoughts: As one would expect, Heelan is the heavy favorite. The Crusaders are ranked No. 1 by the IGHSAU for a reason. The battle for second might be entertaining with LeMars having the projected edge, but Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City North, Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East and Sioux City West are separated by six total projection points and could have a shot to jump to the No. 2 spot.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.