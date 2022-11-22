(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Preview series continues with a look at Pride of Iowa Conference Boys Basketball.
PREVIOUS WINTER SPORTS PREVIEWS
11/8: Bluegrass Conference Girls Basketball
11/9: Corner, Rolling Valley, Bluegrass Wrestling
11/10: Western Iowa Conference Wrestling
11/11: Western Iowa Conference Girls Basketball
11/14: Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Basketball
11/15: KMAland Boys Bowling
11/15: KMAland Girls Bowling
11/16: Hawkeye Ten Conference Wrestling
11/16: Bluegrass Conference Boys Basketball
11/17: Corner Conference Girls Basketball
11/17: Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Basketball
11/18: Western Iowa Conference Boys Basketball
11/18: Rolling Valley Conference Girls Basketball
11/21: Pride of Iowa Conference Wrestling
11/21: Missouri River Conference Girls Basketball
2022-23 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
The POI championship came down to a three-way battle between Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys and Mount Ay last year. The Cardinals (+18.1) won the league by a single game over both Mthe Blue Devils (+16.4) and Raiders (+12.6). And they also had the positive point differetntials you see above that led the league. Bedford (+5.0) and Lenox (+4.6) also finished in the green. Here’s how the standings looked, per Bound:
1. Central Decatur Cardinals — 20-3 overall, 12-1 conference
2. Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — 20-4 overall, 11-2 conference
3. Mount Ayr Raiders — 18-4 overall, 11-2 conference
4. Bedford Bulldogs — 12-11 overall, 7-6 conference
4. Lenox Tigers — 10-12 overall, 7-6 conference
6. Nodaway Valley Wolverines — 8-14 overall, 6-7 conference
7. Southwest Valley Timberwolves — 7-15 overall, 5-8 conference
8. Southeast Warren Warhawks — 7-15 overall, 3-10 conference
9. Wayne Falcons — 5-17 overall, 2-11 overall
10. East Union Eagles — 5-17 overall, 1-12 overall
COACHES
These are the coaches listed on Bound. If it is wrong, please email dmartin@kmamail.com and consider changing the listing on Bound.
•Bedford: Tanner Peterman
•Central Decatur: Curtis Boothe
•East Union: Michael Hansen
•Lenox: Michael West
•Martensdale-St. Marys: Joe Franey
•Mount Ayr: Bret Ruggles
•Nodaway Valley: Jeremy Blake
•Southeast Warren: Ken Hutchinson
•Southwest Valley: Kyle Bashor
•Wayne: Cole Crawford
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
While three of the top five scorers from last season’s conference are gone, there are seven of the top 11 coming back, including the top scorer:
1. Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr — Frost won the league’s scoring title by nearly five points, as he put in 22.4 points per game.
2. Boston DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley — DeVault battled for the No. 2 spot last year, but he ended up behind a couple seniors from Martensdale-St. Marys while scoring 16.0 points per game.
3. Rayce Snyder, Junior, Wayne — The top-scoring sophomore from last year, Snyder put in 14.0 points per game for the Falcons.
4. Gabe Funk, Sophomore, Lenox — And he is followed by the top-scoring freshman from a year ago. Funk entered the league and promptly put up 13.2 points per game.
5. Seth Hudson, Junior, East Union — Another underclassman that ranked within the top 10 a year ago, Hudson put in 12.9 points per game.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Jack Williams, Senior, Southeast Warren (12.8 PPG)
7. Avery Phillippi, Senior, Nodaway Valley (12.5 PPG)
8. Samson Adams, Senior, Lenox (12.2 PPG)
9. Braydon Pierson, Senior, Mount Ayr (11.7 PPG)
10. Keaton England, Senior, Lenox (11.1 PPG)
11. Jack Scrivner, Senior, Central Decatur (9.9 PPG)
12. Cam Seuferer, Sophomore, Southeast Warren (9.7 PPG)
13. Carter Reed, Junior, Lenox (9.6 PPG)
14. Asher Weed, Senior, Bedford (9.5 PPG)
15. Strait Jacobsen, Senior, Wayne (8.6 PPG)
16. Silas Walston, Junior, Bedford (8.1 PPG)
17. Ryce Reynolds, Junior, Mount Ayr (7.8 PPG)
18. Landon Harvey, Senior, Southeast Warren (7.8 PPG)
19. Gunnar Smith, Senior, Central Decatur (7.7 PPG)
20. Kyle Linhart, Senior, Central Decatur (6.7 PPG)
**Lenox leads the way here with four of the top 13 returning scorers. Central Decatur, Mount Ayr and Southeast Warren all have three each in the top 20, and Bedford, Nodaway Valley and Wayne have two apiece.
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
The top rebounder from last year has graduated, but the next five are all coming back. All told, six of the top eight are returning while four of the top 10 are gone. Here are the returnees:
1. Jack Scrivner, Senior, Central Decatur — It should come as no surprise that Scrivner is good at rebounding, given his leaping and athletic ability. He had 8.4 rebounds per game last season, ranking second in the conference.
2. Samson Adams, Senior, Lenox — Adams’ rebounding skills are kind of in the same mold of Scrivner, as he finished with 8.3 grabs per game.
3. Jack Williams, Senior, Southeast Warren — Along with Adams, Williams is among a group of just four in the conference that can say they averaged double figures in points and over seven rebounds per game. He was at 7.8 on average.
4. Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr — The top scoring player in the league also ranks among the top four returnees in boards. He is also with Adams and Williams in averaging double figures in points and over seven rebounds per contest. He was at 7.5.
5. Rayce Snyder, Junior, Wayne — And the fourth member of the club is Snyder, who was the top rebounder in the sophomore class last year with 7.4 per game.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Owen Junker, Senior, Lenox (7.0 RPG)
7. Braydon Pierson, Senior, Mount Ayr (6.5 RPG)
8. Keigan Kitzman, Senior, Lenox (6.3 RPG)
9. Landon Harvey, Senior, Southeast Warren (6.2 RPG)
10. Austin Lack, Junior, East Union (6.2 RPG)
11. Gabe Funk, Sophomore, Lenox (6.1 RPG)
12. Asher Weed, Senior, Bedford (6.1 RPG)
13. Avery Phillippi, Senior, Nodaway Valley (6.0 RPG)
14. Silas Walston, Junior, Bedford (5.9 RPG)
15. Ryce Reynolds, Junior, Mount Ayr (5.5 RPG)
16. Boston DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley (4.1 RPG)
17. Cam Seuferer, Sophomore, Southeast Warren (4.1 RPG)
18. Seth Hudson, Junior, East Union (3.5 RPG)
19. Strait Jacobsen, Senior, Wayne (3.3 RPG)
20. Tyler Martin, Sophomore, Mount Ayr (3.2 RPG)
**Both Lenox and Mount Ayr lead the way in this category with four apiece while Southeast Warren has three and Bedford, East Union, Nodaway Valley and Wayne all have two each.
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
The top two in assists from last year have graduated. Same with three of the top four, four of the top six, five of the top eight and six of the top 10. Let’s see who is coming back:
1. Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr — Yeah, the dude can do anything on the court. He was the only player in the conference with more than 450 points and 80 assists. He finished the year in third with 87 dimes.
2. Keaton England, Senior, Lenox — He played in just 18 games last year, and he made the most of it with 74 total assists, ranking fifth in the league.
3. Sawyer Hensley, Senior, Southwest Valley — This is the first returning Southwest Valley player listed in this preview. Hensley finished out his junior year with 66 assists in 19 games.
4. Boston DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley — DeVault was one of just four players in the conference that scored over 300 points and had at least 60 assists, finishing in a tie for ninth with his 60 helpers.
4. Jack Scrivner, Senior, Central Decatur — The Central Decatur team from last year shared the ball so well, and Scrivner was one of the better sharers (?) of them all. He had 60 assists to rank in a tie for ninth.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Gabe Funk, Sophomore, Lenox (56 assists)
7. Riley Stark, Senior, Mount Ayr (55 assists)
8. Samson Adams, Senior, Lenox (54 assists)
9. Gunnar Smith, Senior, Central Decatur (51 assists)
10. Landon Harvey, Senior, Southeast Warren (48 assists)
11. Conner Nally, Junior, Bedford (44 assists)
12. Carter Reed, Junior, Lenox (43 assists)
13. Braydon Pierson, Senior, Mount Ayr (41 assists)
14. Avery Phillippi, Senior, Nodaway Valley (38 assists)
15. Tyler Martin, Sophomore, Mount Ayr (37 assists)
16. Tristen Cummings, Senior, Bedford (36 assists)
16. Spencer Smith, Senior, Central Decatur (36 assists)
18. Austin Lack, Junior, East Union (35 assists)
18. Asher Weed, Senior, Bedford (35 assists)
20. Kyle Linhart, Senior, Central Decatur (34 assists)
**Central Decatur, Lenox and Mount Ayr all have four apiece in the category above while Bedford has three and Nodaway Valley has two.
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
Here we have a bunch of basketball thieves returning with five of the top six and six of the top 10 returning to the fold.
1. Boston DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley — Oh, those sneaky DeVaults! Boston led the conference last season with 73 steals.
2. Conner Nally, Junior, Bedford — Nally was right behind DeVault for total steals last season and was the only other player with 70 of them (he had 70 exactly).
3. Austin Lack, Junior, East Union — Lack had a strong season on the defensive side, too, getting in for 59 steals.
4. Braydon Pierson, Senior, Mount Ayr — Athleticism helps lead to steals, and Pierson has plenty of it. He ranked fifth in the conference with 57 of them.
5. Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr — And another Mount Ayr defender in the top five and another category where Jaixen Frost finds himself in the group. He had 56 steals on the year.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Jack Scrivner, Senior, Central Decatur (49 steals)
7. Riley Stark, Senior, Mount Ayr (47 steals)
8. Keaton England, Senior, Lenox (42 steals)
8. Sawyer Hensley, Senior, Southwest Valley (42 steals)
10. Carter Reed, Junior, Lenox (41 steals)
11. Ryce Reynolds, Junior, Mount Ayr (40 steals)
12. Isaac Currin, Junior, Southwest Valley (37 steals)
13. Tristen Cummings, Senior, Bedford (34 steals)
13. Gunnar Smith, Senior, Central Decatur (34 steals)
15. Asher Weed, Senior, Bedford (33 steals)
16. Samson Adams, Senior, Lenox (30 steals)
16. Walon Cook, Senior, Lenox (30 steals)
16. Gabe Funk, Sophomore, Lenox (30 steals)
19. Boudyn White, Junior, Wayne (27 steals)
20. Avery Phillippi, Senior, Nodaway Valley (26 steals)
**Lenox leads the way again with five players in the top 18 returning to the team this year. Mount Ayr has four, Bedford has three, and Central Decatur, Nodaway Valley and Southwest Valley all have two apiece.
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
Five of the top seven shot blockers from last season are coming back. Let’s take a look:
1. Jack Scrivner, Senior, Central Decatur — Again, not surprising that Scrivner is a dang good shot blocker. He finished with a conference-best 46 swats.
2. Silas Walston, Junior, Bedford — Walston was down the line a bit from what Scrivner did, but he still ranked fourth in the league with 28 blocks.
3. Owen Junker, Senior, Lenox — Junker was the top rim protector for the Tigers last season, finishing with 19 total blocks.
3. Kyle Linhart, Senior, Central Decatur — Whenever Scrivner couldn’t block the shot, Linhart made sure he did while ranking in a tie for fifth with 19.
3. Rayce Snyder, Junior, Wayne — Snyder also tied with Junker and Linhart to tie for fifth in the conference last year with 19.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (17 blocks)
6. Ryce Reynolds, Junior, Mount Ayr (17 blocks)
6. Asher Weed, Senior, Bedford (17 blocks)
9. Landon Harvey, Senior, Southeast Warren (16 blocks)
9. Jack Williams, Senior, Southeast Warren (16 blocks)
11. Gabe Funk, Sophomore, Lenox (12 blocks)
12. Dylan Ruggles, Senior, Southeast Warren (9 blocks)
13. Strait Jacobsen, Senior, Wayne (7 blocks)
14. Paul Berg, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley (6 blocks)
14. Conner Nally, Junior, Bedford (6 blocks)
TOP-RETURNING 3-POINT SHOOTERS
1. Boston DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley (58 3PM, 32.8%)
2. Seth Hudson, Junior, East Union (56 3PM, 35.9%)
3. Carter Reed, Junior, Lenox (53 3PM, 39.6%)
4. Rayce Snyder, Junior, Wayne (45 3PM, 31.9%)
5. Kyle Linhart, Senior, Central Decatur (37 3PM, 33.3%)
6. Cam Seuferer, Sophomore, Southeast Warren (34 3PM, 44.2%)
7. Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (27 3PM, 40.3%)
8. Walon Cook, Senior, Lenox (25 3PM, 32.5%)
9. Sam Boothe, Junior, Central Decatur (23 3PM, 34.3%)
10. Rason Grail, Junior, East Union (22 3PM, 28.6%)
TOP-RETURNING FREE THROW SHOOTERS
1. Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (93 FTM, 85.3%)
2. Boston DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley (66 FTM, 67.3%)
3. Jack Scrivner, Senior, Central Decatur (56 FTM, 60.2%)
4. Strait Jacobsen, Senior, Wayne (51 FTM, 56.0%)
5. Avery Phillippi, Senior, Nodaway Valley (50 FTM, 60.2%)
6. Rayce Snyder, Junior, Wayne (46 FTM, 66.7%)
7. Asher Weed, Senior, Bedford (42 FTM, 51.2%)
8. Ryce Reynolds, Junior, Mount Ayr (40 FTM, 57.1%)
9. Gunnar Smith, Senior, Central Decatur (36 FTM, 52.9%)
10. Gabe Funk, Sophomore, Lenox (33 FTM, 70.2%)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
**First Team = 3 points, Second Team = 2 point, Honorable Mention = 1 point**
Bedford (1): Asher Weed (HM)
Central Decatur (3): Jack Scrivner (2nd), Gunnar Smith (HM)
East Union (0)
Lenox (3): Keaton England (2nd), Gabe Funk (HM)
Martensdale-St. Marys (0)
Mount Ayr (6): Jaixen Frost (1st), Braydon Pierson (2nd), Ryce Reynolds (HM)
Nodaway Valley (5): Boston DeVault (1st), Avery Phillippi (2nd)
Southeast Warren (3): Landon Harvey (HM), Jack Williams (2nd)
Southwest Valley (0)
Wayne (1): Rayce Snyder (HM)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Based on the returning talent and previous honors, here is the KMA Sports Preseason All-POI:
•Boston DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley
•Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr
•Gabe Funk, Sophomore, Lenox
•Jack Scrivner, Senior, Central Decatur
•Rayce Snyder, Junior, Wayne
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
The projected order of finish is not a prediction, but it is an accumulation of the returning players listed above + returning all-conference players + preseason all-conference + 2021-22 conference wins:
1. Mount Ayr (39)
2. Lenox (34)
3. Central Decatur (32)
4. Nodaway Valley (27)
5. Bedford (23)
6. Southeast Warren (17)
7. Wayne (14)
8. Martensdale-St. Marys (11)
9. East Union (9)
10. Southwest Valley (8)
Thoughts: This definitely felt like a Mount Ayr-Lenox story as I was working through this. The Raiders should definitely be installed as the favorite, regardless of a projection system, but Lenox, Central Decatur and Nodaway Valley all have enough returning that they should be paid some mind. Maybe the biggest wonderment is what to make of Martensdale-St. Marys. Their 11 projection points come completely from their conference wins last year. Will they actually fall off this year? My guess is no, but we will soon find out.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.