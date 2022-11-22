(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Preview series continues with a look at Corner Conference Boys Basketball.
2022-23 CORNER CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
East Mills ran through the conference undefeated, although Stanton was the tournament champion. The Wolverines (+16.0), Sidney (+11.7), Stanton (+8.8) and Fremont-Mills (+0.6) all had positive point differentials last season. Check out the standings, per Bound:
1. East Mills Wolverines — 16-6 overall, 10-0 conference
2. Sidney Cowboys — 14-8 overall, 7-3 conference
3. Stanton Vikings — 15-8 overall, 7-3 conference
4. Fremont-Mills Knights — 8-15 overall, 4-6 conference
5. Griswold Tigers — 4-17 overall, 2-8 conference
6. Essex Trojans — 2-19 overall, 0-10 conference
COACHES
These are the coaches listed on Bound. If it is wrong, please email dmartin@kmamail.com and consider changing the listing on Bound.
•East Mills: Kevin Schafer
•Essex: Ray Liles
•Fremont-Mills: Chelsey Zimmerman
•Griswold: Matthew Spunaugle
•Sidney: Luke Buttry
•Stanton: Jeff Grebin
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
The top scorer in the conference is back, but the next three are gone. Then again, the next three after that are back. We could do this all day. Here they are:
1. Mason Crouse, Senior, East Mills — He’s a walking, talking bucket. Crouse averaged 20.2 points per game for the Wolverines last season.
2. Braden West, Senior, East Mills — And the No. 2 returning scorer is his running mate, who broke out last year with 13.8 points per game.
3. Taylor Reed, Senior, Fremont-Mills — A strong scorer from all over the court, Reed was right behind West with 13.5 points per game.
4. Kamron Brownlee, Senior, Griswold — Brownlee is the last of the four returning scorers that put in at least 12 points per game a year ago, finishing with 12.5 points per game.
5. Evan Gettler, Sophomore, Stanton — A big debut season for Gettler, who put in 10.6 points per game for the Vikings.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Nolan Grebin, Junior, Stanton (10.3 PPG)
7. Tony Racine, Junior, Essex (10.0 PPG)
8. Braedon Godfread, Sophomore, Sidney (8.0 PPG)
9. Qwintyn Vanatta, Junior, Essex (6.6 PPG)
10. Peyton Cook, Sophomore, Griswold (5.3 PPG)
11. Davis McGrew, Senior, East Mills (5.2 PPG)
12. Landon Pelzer, Senior, East Mills (5.1 PPG)
13. Paxten VanHouten, Senior, Fremont-Mills (4.9 PPG)
14. Zach Thornburg, Junior, East Mills (4.9 PPG)
15. Grant Whitehead, Sophomore, Sidney (4.6 PPG)
16. Brady Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (4.5 PPG)
17. Taylor McFail, Senior, Sidney (4.2 PPG)
18. Jewett Jentzsch, Senior, East Mills (4.0 PPG)
18. JT Mahaney, Senior, Fremont-Mills (4.0 PPG)
20. Peyton Embree, Senior, East Mills (3.8 PPG)
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
The top rebounder in the conference last year is back. Also, six of the top eight return this season. Here they are:
1. Qwintyn Vanatta, Junior, Essex — Vanatta topped the conference last season with 11.8 boards per game. He was one of just two in the conference that averaged over three offensive boards (3.1).
2. Tony Racine, Junior, Essex — Yes, the top two returning rebounders are both from Essex. And both are junior. Racine averaged 9.0 rebounds per game last season.
3. Taylor Reed, Senior, Fremont-Mills — Reed also had a strong season on the glass with 7.9 rebounds per game.
4. Braden West, Senior, East Mills — Rounding out the group of athletes that averaged at least 7.5 boards is West, who finished the year with an average of 7.9 rebounds per game.
5. Mason Crouse, Senior, East Mills — Crouse, even while dropping in all kinds of points, found some time to work the boards and averaged 6.9 per game.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Johnny Resh, Junior, Essex (6.5 RPG)
7. Kamron Brownlee, Senior, Griswold (5.8 RPG)
8. Landon Pelzer, Senior, Griswold (5.3 RPG)
9. Paxten VanHouten, Senior, Fremont-Mills (5.0 RPG)
10. Peyton Embree, Senior, East Mills (5.0 RPG)
11. Braedon Godfread, Sophomore, Sidney (4.9 RPG)
12. Nolan Grebin, Junior, Stanton (4.2 RPG)
13. Joshua Martin, Senior, Stanton (3.8 RPG)
14. Evan Gettler, Sophomore, Stanton (3.6 RPG)
15. Aiden Kennedy, Senior, Griswold (3.5 RPG)
16. Jacob Robinette, Senior, Essex (3.4 RPG)
17. Jerett Jentzsch, Senior, East Mills (3.1 RPG)
18. Taylor McFail, Senior, Sidney (3.0 RPG)
19. Ike Lemonds, Senior, Fremont-Mills (3.0 RPG)
20. JT Mahaney, Senior, Fremont-Mills (2.7 RPG)
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
Lots of ball-sharers are returning here. There are seven of the top nine from last year’s conference that could be back. Here they are:
1. Brady Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills — The top assist man returning in the conference is Owen, who handed out 83 dimes a year ago. That ranked second in the league last year.
2. Nolan Grebin, Junior, Stanton — Grebin was next in handing out 76 assists on the season for the Vikings.
3. Zach Thornburg, Junior, East Mills — With bucket-getters all around him, Thornburg put many of them in good positions as he finished with 70 dimes on the season.
4. Ike Lemonds, Senior, Fremont-Mills — Sort for per-game average, and Lemonds would lead the conference. He handed out 50 assists in just 13 games played.
5. Davis McGrew, Senior, East Mills — Another East Mills guard returning here in the top five, McGrew had 48 assists during his junior year.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Landon Pelzer, Senior, Griswold (47 assists)
6. Grant Whitehead, Sophomore, Sidney (47 assists)
8. Paxten VanHouten, Senior, Fremont-Mills (45 assists)
9. Kyler Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (43 assists)
10. Peyton Embree, Senior, East Mills (42 assists)
11. Taylor Reed, Senior, Fremont-Mills (41 assists)
12. Mason Crouse, Senior, East Mills (39 assists)
13. Evan Gettler, Sophomore, Stanton (35 assists)
14. Kamron Brownlee, Senior, Griswold (33 assists)
15. Joshua Martin, Senior, Stanton (27 assists)
16. Tony Racine, Junior, Essex (26 assists)
17. Braden West, Senior, East Mills (24 assists)
18. Taylor McFail, Senior, Sidney (23 assists)
19. Jacob Robinette, Senior, Essex (20 assists)
20. Peyton Cook, Sophomore, Griswold (18 assists)
20. Braedon Godfread, Sophomore, Sidney (18 assists)
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
Ten of the top 13 in total steals last season are back for another “swipe” at it. Here we go:
1. Nolan Grebin, Junior, Stanton — Grebin proved to be the league’s top steal artist with 71 of them last year.
2. Evan Gettler, Sophomore, Stanton — Gettler ranked third in the league a year ago with 51 steals.
3. Joshua Martin, Senior, Stanton — Martin played his role to a T. Come off the bench and get after it on defense. He finished with 48 steals for the season.
4. Davis McGrew, Senior, East Mills — The first non-Stanton “stealer,” McGrew had 43 of them during his junior season.
5. Zach Thornburg, Junior, East Mills — Thornburg also had a strong defensive season for the Wolverines with 38 steals.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Landon Pelzer, Senior, Griswold (35 steals)
6. Braden West, Senior, East Mills (35 steals)
8. Peyton Embree, Senior, East Mills (34 steals)
8. Taylor Reed, Senior, Fremont-Mills (34 steals)
10. Mason Crouse, Senior, East Mills (33 steals)
11. Jacob Robinette, Senior, Essex (26 steals)
12. Tony Racine, Junior, Essex (24 steals)
12. Paxten VanHouten, Senior, Fremont-Mills (24 steals)
14. Kamron Brownlee, Senior, Griswold (23 steals)
14. Taylor McFail, Senior, Sidney (23 steals)
16. Brady Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (22 steals)
17. Braedon Godfread, Sophomore, Sidney (21 steals)
18. Ike Lemonds, Senior, Fremont-Mills (20 steals)
19. Kyler Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (19 steals)
20. Johnny Resh, Junior, Sidney (15 steals)
20. Grant Whitehead, Sophomore, Sidney (15 steals)
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
Five of the top six shot blockers are returning to this year’s Corner Conference. Let’s get a look:
1. Qwintyn Vanatta, Junior, Essex — Vanatta was the top rebounder (per game) in the conference and is also the top shot blocker returning this year. He had 41 blocks to rank second in the league last season.
2. Braden West, Senior, East Mills — Definitely can see how West has success blocking shots, and that can come at the rim or around the perimeter with his length. He had 32 swats during his junior season.
3. Braedon Godfread, Sophomore, Sidney — The top freshman shot blocker in the league last year, Godfread had 28.
4. Tony Racine, Junior, Essex — Racine makes for two Trojans in the top four returning shot blockers, finishing with 23 blocks.
5. Taylor Reed, Senior, Fremont-Mills — The last of the shot blockers with at least 20 swats a year ago, Reed finished the season with 21.
The rest of the top 10:
6. Mason Crouse, Senior, East Mills (17 blocks)
7. Kamron Brownlee, Senior, Griswold (14 blocks)
8. Layne Mastin, Junior, East Mills (10 blocks)
9. Aiden Kennedy, Senior, Griswold (9 blocks)
10. Nick Jennumm, Sophomore, Griswold (8 blocks)
TOP-RETURNING 3-POINT SHOOTERS
1. Kamron Brownlee, Senior, Griswold (49 3PM, 32.5%)
1. Evan Gettler, Sophomore, Stanton (49 3PM, 31.6%)
3. Mason Crouse, Senior, East Mills (45 3PM, 40.2%)
4. Nolan Grebin, Junior, Stanton (41 3PM, 35.7%)
5. Brady Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (28 3PM, 34.2%)
6. Braden West, Senior, East Mills (23 3PM, 30.7%)
7. Peyton Cook, Sophomore, Griswold (21 3PM, 28.0%)
7. Grant Whitehead, Sophomore, Sidney (21 3PM, 36.2%)
9. Taylor Reed, Senior, Fremont-Mills (18 3PM, 24.7%)
10. Kyler Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (17 3PM, 20.2%)
TOP-RETURNING FREE THROW SHOOTERS
1. Mason Crouse, Senior, East Mills (72 FTM, 63.7%)
2. Tony Racine, Junior, Essex (53 FTM, 47.7%)
3. Taylor Reed, Senior, Fremont-Mills (50 FTM, 63.3%)
4. Braedon Godfread, Sophomore, Sidney (40 FTM, 51.3%)
5. Braden West, Senior, East Mills (37 FTM, 52.1%)
6. Landon Pelzer, Senior, Griswold (33 FTM, 60.0%)
7. Nolan Grebin, Junior, Stanton (28 FTM, 77.8%)
8. Evan Gettler, Sophomore, Stanton (25 FTM, 64.1%)
9. Kamron Brownlee, Senior, Griswold (23 FTM, 62.2%)
9. Grant Whitehead, Sophomore, Sidney (23 FTM, 74.2%)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
**First Team = 3 points, Second Team = 2 point, Honorable Mention = 1 point**
East Mills (9): Mason Crouse (1st), Davis McGrew (HM), Zach Thornburg (2nd), Braden West (1st)
Essex (1): Tony Racine (HM)
Fremont-Mills (2): Taylor Reed (2nd)
Griswold (2): Kamron Brownlee (2nd)
Sidney (1): Braedon Godfread (HM)
Stanton (4): Evan Gettler (2nd), Nolan Grebin (2nd)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Based on the returning talent and previous honors, here is the KMA Sports Preseason All-Corner:
•Mason Crouse, Senior, East Mills
•Evan Gettler, Sophomore, Stanton
•Nolan Grebin, Junior, Stanton
•Taylor Reed, Senior, Fremont-Mills
•Braden West, Senior, East Mills
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
The projected order of finish is not a prediction, but it is an accumulation of the returning players listed above + returning all-conference players + preseason all-conference + 2021-22 conference wins:
1. East Mills (49)
2. Fremont-Mills (30)
3. Stanton (28)
4. Sidney (24)
5. Griswold (21)
6. Essex (14)
Thoughts: As expected, East Mills is the favorite to repeat as the conference champion, and it would be somewhat surprising if they don’t put up another undefeated run through the league. This year, they’ll hope to sweep the regular season and tournament titles. The No. 2 spot should be very interesting with Fremont-Mills, Stanton and Sidney all having shots at beating up on one another. And could Griswold and/or Essex steal an extra win or two? It’s also worth noting that Hamburg is back in the league, although we cannot preview them at this point.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.