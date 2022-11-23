(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Preview series continues with a look at Rolling Valley Conference Boys Basketball.
PREVIOUS WINTER SPORTS PREVIEWS
11/8: Bluegrass Conference Girls Basketball
11/9: Corner, Rolling Valley, Bluegrass Wrestling
11/10: Western Iowa Conference Wrestling
11/11: Western Iowa Conference Girls Basketball
11/14: Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Basketball
11/15: KMAland Boys Bowling
11/15: KMAland Girls Bowling
11/16: Hawkeye Ten Conference Wrestling
11/16: Bluegrass Conference Boys Basketball
11/17: Corner Conference Girls Basketball
11/17: Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Basketball
11/18: Western Iowa Conference Boys Basketball
11/18: Rolling Valley Conference Girls Basketball
11/21: Pride of Iowa Conference Wrestling
11/21: Missouri River Conference Girls Basketball
11/22: Pride of Iowa Conference Boys Basketball
11/23: Corner Conference Boys Basketball
2022-23 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
West Harrison put it all together by the end of the season, qualifying for their first state tournament and led the league with a +20.9 point differential. Boyer Valley (+9.5), Coon Rapids-Bayard (+8.8), CAM (+6.4), Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (+4.3) and Woodbine (+1.5) also had positive point differentials on the season. Here’s how the standings looked, per Bound:
1. West Harrison Hawkeyes — 22-4 overall, 13-3 conference
2. Boyer Valley Bulldogs — 17-6 overall, 12-4 conference
2. CAM Cougars — 14-8 overall, 12-4 conference
4. Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders — 17-7 overall, 11-5 conference
5. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans — 15-9 overall, 9-7 conference
6. Woodbine Tigers — 12-10 overall, 8-8 conference
7. Ar-We-Va Rockets — 7-15 overall, 4-12 conference
8. Glidden-Ralston Wildcats — 3-20 overall, 1-15 conference
8. Paton-Churdan Rockets — 1-19 overall, 1-15 conference
COACHES
•Ar-We-Va: Matt Wilken
•Boyer Valley: Patrick Putnam
•CAM: Ian Hunt
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: Cory Meyer
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Doug Newton
•Glidden-Ralston: Jake Thompson
•Paton-Churdan: Greg Jacobs
•West Harrison: Rowdy Evans
•Woodbine: Kyle Bartels
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
1. Mason King, Senior, West Harrison — King was the top scorer on the top team in the conference, putting in 15.3 points per game.
2. Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison — And Evans was the second scorer on the top in the conference, as he finished the season with 14.4 points per game.
3. Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison — Would you believe it? The defending conference champions have the top three scorers returning in the league. Evans had 13.6 points per game last year for the Hawkeyes.
4. Lance Clayburg, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard — The first non-Hawkeye on the list, Clayburg averaged 13.0 points per game for the Crusaders.
5. Cash Emgarten, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — When your name is Cash, you know you’re getting buckets. Emgarten averaged 12.3 points per game last season.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Aiden Flathers, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (11.2 PPG)
7. Sam Foreman, Senior, CAM (10.6 PPG)
8. Easton Nelson, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (10.3 PPG)
9. Seth Hensley, Senior, CAM (10.2 PPG)
10. Carter Gruver, Sophomore, Woodbine (9.5 PPG)
11. Jackson Radcliff, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (9.3 PPG)
12. Drew Volkmann, Senior, Boyer Valley (9.0 PPG)
13. Shaydon Thurman, Senior, Paton-Churdan (8.9 PPG)
14. Trey Petersen, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (8.0 PPG)
15. Ethan Olberding, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (7.6 PPG)
16. Emmett Neumann, Junior, Ar-We-Va (6.8 PPG)
17. Walker Rife, Senior, West Harrison (6.2 PPG)
18. Brady Melby, Senior, West Harrison (5.8 PPG)
19. Raiden Doty, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (5.1 PPG)
20. Mason McIntosh, Junior, West Harrison (4.9 PPG)
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
1. Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison — Evans did so many things for West Harrison and one of those was grabbing all the dang rebounds. He averaged 13.9 per game, including 6.2 on the offensive glass.
2. Lance Clayburg, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Clayburg also averaged a double-double last season with 10.2 rebounds per game. He also nearly had five offensive grabs (4.9) per game.
3. Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison — Evans didn’t quite average a double-double, but he may have if Sage would have shared just a little bit more. He had an average of 9.6 grabs per game.
4. Sam Foreman, Senior, CAM — The CAM standout ranked fifth last season with 8.6 rebounds per game.
5. Easton Nelson, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — And Nelson rounds out the top five after averaging 7.0 rebounds per game.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Emmett Neumann, Junior, Ar-We-Va (7.0 RPG)
7. Raiden Doty, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (5.2 RPG)
8. Jackson Radcliff, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (5.0 RPG)
9. Shaydon Thurman, Senior, Paton-Churdan (4.9 RPG)
10. Parker Fitzpatrick, Senior, Paton-Churdan (4.5 RPG)
11. Cash Emgarten, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (4.4 RPG)
12. Ethan Olberding, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (3.9 RPG)
13. Drew Volkmann, Senior, Boyer Valley (3.8 RPG)
14. Carter Gruver, Sophomore, Woodbine (3.5 RPG)
15. Brady Melby, Senior, West Harrison (3.5 RPG)
16. Seth Hensley, Senior, CAM (3.3 RPG)
17. Nolan Birdsall, Sophomore, West Harrison (3.2 RPG)
18. Aiden Flathers, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3.1 RPG)
19. Mason King, Senior, West Harrison (2.7 RPG)
20. John Whitver, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (2.7 RPG)
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
1. Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison — There has been a time in my life where I looked from afar at Sage Evans constantly nearing or achieving a triple-double, and I wondered if it was really happening. Then you watch him play, and you know it’s happening. He had 163 assists to lead the league last year.
2. Mason King, Senior, West Harrison — King joined with Evans and the graduated Lane Spieker as the only players in the conference with 100+ assists. He finished with 115.
3. Carter Gruver, Sophomore, Woodbine — Gruver is one of three — along with King and Evans — to equal 200+ points and 80+ assists last season — and be back in the fold this year. He finished last season with 87 dimes.
4. Aiden Flathers, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — Flathers was close to doing what Evans, King and Gruver did. He finished last season with 200+ point, but he was just four shy of 80. For all of you math whizzes out there, it means he had 76 assists.
5. Trey Petersen, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — Petersen also had a strong season in setting up his teammates with 75 assists on the year.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Jackson Radcliff, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (52 assists)
7. Ethan Olberding, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (49 assists)
8. Lance Clayburg, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (48 assists)
9. Cash Emgarten, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (40 assists)
10. Raiden Doty, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (32 assists)
11. Brady Melby, Senior, West Harrison (31 assists)
12. Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison (30 assists)
13. Seth Hensley, Senior, CAM (28 assists)
13. Easton Nelson, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (28 assists)
13. Drew Volkmann, Senior, Boyer Valley (28 assists)
16. Mason McIntosh, Junior, West Harrison (24 assists)
17. Parker Fitzpatrick, Senior, Paton-Churdan (23 assists)
18. Walker Rife, Senior, West Harrison (22 assists)
18. Shaydon Thurman, Senior, Paton-Churdan (22 assists)
18. John Whitver, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (22 assists)
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
1. Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison — Another category in which Sage Evans has ownership. The senior had 89 of them last year.
2. Mason King, Senior, West Harrison — King wasn’t second last year in the conference, but he is the top-returning thief not named Sage Evans. He finished with 56 steals.
3. Cash Emgarten, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — Emgarten was fifth in the conference last year with 49 steals.
4. Lance Clayburg, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard — There’s a lot of Clayburg in these top fives, too, and he was tied for seventh last season with 48 steals.
4. Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison — The third West Harrison standout in the top four, and it’s another Evans, who finished with 48 steals.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Carter Gruver, Sophomore, Woodbine (46 steals)
7. Drew Volkmann, Senior, Boyer Valley (44 steals)
8. Walker Rife, Senior, West Harrison (41 steals)
9. Aiden Flathers, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (37 steals)
9. Easton Nelson, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (37 steals)
11. Brady Melby, Senior, West Harrison (28 steals)
12. Raiden Doty, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (25 steals)
13. Trey Petersen, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (22 steals)
14. Seth Hensley, Senior, CAM (21 steals)
14. Ethan Olberding, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (21 steals)
14. Jackson Radcliff, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (21 steals)
17. Sam Foreman, Senior, CAM (20 steals)
18. Mason McIntosh, Junior, West Harrison (19 steals)
18. Shaydon Thurman, Senior, Paton-Churdan (19 steals)
20. Derrek Kommes, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (17 steals)
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
1. Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison — Oh, look! Another Evans at the top of the leaderboard here. Koleson led the league with 35 blocks a year ago.
2. Lance Clayburg, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Clayburg is also in the top five of another category. He finished last season with 24 swats.
3. Sam Foreman, Senior, CAM — Foreman is really making his case as well for a spot not eh preseason all-conference, as he finished his junior year with 22 blocks.
4. Cash Emgarten, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — Emgarten was in a four-way tie for fifth last season with 19 blocks.
4. Easton Nelson, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — Nelson was also in that tie for fifth last year with his teammate, finishing with 19 blocks of his own.
The rest of the top 10:
6. Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison (17 blocks)
7. Drew Volkmann, Senior, Boyer Valley (12 blocks)
8. Raiden Doty, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (9 blocks)
8. Mason McIntosh, Junior, West Harrison (9 blocks)
10. Brady Melby, Senior, West Harrison (8 blocks)
10. Emmett Neumann, Junior, Ar-We-Va (8 blocks)
TOP-RETURNING 3-POINT SHOOTERS
1. Mason King, Senior, West Harrison (69 3PM, 45.7%)
2. Aiden Flathers, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (39 3PM, 48.8%)
3. Carter Gruver, Sophomore, Woodbine (37 3PM, 35.6%)
4. Seth Hensley, Senior, CAM (35 3PM, 45.9%)
5. Ethan Olberding, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (34 3PM, 29.1%)
5. Drew Volkmann, Senior, Boyer Valley (34 3PM, 27.6%)
7. Trey Petersen, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (29 3PM, 27.6%)
8. Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison (28 3PM, 29.8%)
9. Cash Emgarten, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (25 3PM, 24.0%)
10. Walker Rife, Senior, West Harrison (16 3PM, 25.8%)
TOP-RETURNING FREE THROW SHOOTERS
1. Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison (57 FTM, 67.9%)
2. Mason King, Senior, West Harrison (54 FTM, 80.6%)
3. Easton Nelson, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (53 FTM, 54.1%)
4. Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison (52 FTM, 80.0%)
5. Aiden Flathers, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (52 FTM, 83.9%)
6. Lance Clayburg, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (51 FTM, 60.7%)
7. Cash Emgarten, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (37 FTM, 61.7%)
8. Trey Petersen, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (36 FTM, 69.2%)
8. Jackson Radcliff, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (36 FTM, 56.2%)
10. Carter Gruver, Sophomore, Woodbine (33 FTM, 71.7%)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
**First Team = 2 points, Second Team = 1 point**
Ar-We-Va (0)
Boyer Valley (1): Drew Volkmann (2nd)
CAM (0)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (2): Lance Clayburg (1st)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1): Trey Petersen (2nd)
Glidden-Ralston (0)
Paton-Churdan (0)
West Harrison (9): Koleson Evans (1st), Sage Evans (1st), Mason King (1st)
Woodbine (0)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Based on the returning talent and previous honors, here is the KMA Sports Preseason All-RVC
•Lance Clayburg, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard
•Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison
•Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison
•Mason King, Senior, West Harrison
•Trey Petersen, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
The projected order of finish is not a prediction, but it is an accumulation of the returning players listed above + returning all-conference players + preseason all-conference + 2021-22 conference wins:
1. West Harrison (58)
2. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (41)
3. Coon Rapids-Bayard (25)
4. CAM (21)
5. Boyer Valley (19)
6. Woodbine (14)
7. Glidden-Ralston (8)
8. Ar-We-Va & Paton-Churdan (7)
Thoughts: It should come as no surprise that West Harrison sits atop these projections after what they did last year and what they return. It was a special season last year, but it could be even better this time around. Exira/EHK makes a nice jump with their great senior class, and Coon Rapids-Bayard, CAM and Boyer Valley are fairly grouped together. I will say, Woodbine might be projected a bit low. We’ll see soon enough.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.