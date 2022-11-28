(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Preview series continues with a look at Missouri River Conference Boys Basketball.
PREVIOUS WINTER SPORTS PREVIEWS
11/8: Bluegrass Conference Girls Basketball
11/9: Corner, Rolling Valley, Bluegrass Wrestling
11/10: Western Iowa Conference Wrestling
11/11: Western Iowa Conference Girls Basketball
11/14: Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Basketball
11/15: KMAland Boys Bowling
11/15: KMAland Girls Bowling
11/16: Hawkeye Ten Conference Wrestling
11/16: Bluegrass Conference Boys Basketball
11/17: Corner Conference Girls Basketball
11/17: Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Basketball
11/18: Western Iowa Conference Boys Basketball
11/18: Rolling Valley Conference Girls Basketball
11/21: Pride of Iowa Conference Wrestling
11/21: Missouri River Conference Girls Basketball
11/22: Pride of Iowa Conference Boys Basketball
11/23: Corner Conference Boys Basketball
11/28: Rolling Valley Conference Boys Basketball
2022-23 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Abraham Lincoln fought through the adversity of losing Josh Dix to a gruesome injury and still won the conference last year. They topped the league with a +15.6 average point differential while Sioux City East (+15.6), LeMars (+5.0) and Bishop Heelan Catholic (+2.3) also were in the green in point differential. Here’s how the standings looked, per Bound:
1. Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 15-6 overall, 13-1 conference
2. Sioux City East Black Raiders — 16-6 overall, 12-2 conference
3. LeMars Bulldogs — 13-10 overall, 9-5 conference
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 13-10 overall, 8-6 conference
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 9-13 overall, 6-8 conference
6. Sioux City West Wolverines — 7-15 overall, 5-9 conference
7. Sioux City North Stars — 2-20 overall, 2-12 conference
8. Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 1-20 overall, 1-13 conference
COACHES
•Abraham Lincoln: Jason Isaacson
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: Matt Hahn
•LeMars: Dave Irwin
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Adam Vander Schaaf
•Sioux City East: Ras Vanderloo
•Sioux City North: Trevor Alfredson
•Sioux City West: Harvis Cofield
•Thomas Jefferson: Donnie Johnson
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
1. Keavian Hayes, Senior, Sioux City West — Ranking fourth in the conference last season, Hayes is the top-returning scorer after averaging 17.1 points per game.
2. Tyler Smith, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Smith ranked right behind Hayes in fifth a year ago with 16.4 points per game.
3. Matt Noll, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — The last of the returning players in the league that scored at least 14 points per game, Noll averaged exactly that.
4. Preston Dobbs, Senior, Sioux City East — Dobbs had a strong junior season for the Black Raiders with 12.1 points per game.
5. Lamarion Mothershead, Senior, Sioux City West — The only team with two potential top five returning scorers is West, which saw Mothershead average 11.7 points per game.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Cole Ritchie, Senior, Sioux City East (10.5 PPG)
7. Brandt VanDyke, Senior, Sioux City East (9.9 PPG)
8. Dylon Schaap, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9.8 PPG)
9. Carter Kuehl, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (9.2 PPG)
10. Jay Grause, Senior, Sioux City West (8.9 PPG)
11. Jack Lloyd, Senior, Sioux City North (8.8 PPG)
12. Sam Skinner, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (8.8 PPG)
13. Scott Kroll, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8.5 PPG)
14. Jordan Dewaele, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (8.5 PPG)
15. Zach Hesse, Junior, Sioux City North (7.8 PPG)
16. Jayden Kapels, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (7.1 PPG)
17. Kelynn Jacobsen, Senior, Sioux City East (6.5 PPG0
18. Drake Miller, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (5.7 PPG)
19. Sam Jons, Senior, Sioux City East (5.6 PPG)
20. Beau Chamberlain, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (5.1 PPG)
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
1. Matt Noll, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — One of the top-returning scorers in the conference is also the top-returning rebounder. Noll averaged a league-best 8.1 boards per game last year.
2. Keavian Hayes, Senior, Sioux City West — Same story as Noll. Hayes also did work on the glass with 6.7 rebounds per game.
3. Scott Kroll, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Kroll is the only top three rebounder that didn’t average in double figure points last year. He did average 6.6 boards, though.
3. Cole Ritchie, Senior, Sioux City East — Ritchie was locked in a tie for fifth with Kroll last season, posting 6.6 rebounds per game.
5. Creighton Bracker, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln — Bracker made the most of his 14 games played, averaging 5.4 rebounds per game.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Kelynn Jacobsen, Senior, Sioux City East (5.2 RPG)
7. Jack Lloyd, Senior, Sioux City North (4.6 RPG)
8. Beau Chamberlain, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (4.3 RPG)
9. Brandt VanDyke, Senior, Sioux City East (4.2 RPG)
10. Preston Dobbs, Senior, Sioux City East (4.0 RPG)
11. Tylar Lutgen, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3.8 RPG)
12. Tyler Smith, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3.8 RPG)
13. Jordan Dewaele, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (3.7 RPG)
14. Jay Grause, Senior, Sioux City West (3.6 RPG)
15. Nick Hinkel, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3.5 RPG)
15. Jacob Hoffman, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3.5 RPG)
17. Dylon Schaap, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3.2 RPG)
18. Dominic Foster, Sophomore, Sioux City North (3.1 RPG)
19. Lamarion Mothershead, Senior, Sioux City West (3.1 RPG)
20. Sam Skinner, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (3.0 RPG)
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
1. Brandt VanDyke, Senior, Sioux City East — With last year’s top four assist men gone, VanDyke takes the lead role with 68 dimes as a junior.
2. Keavian Hayes, Senior, Sioux City West — Hayes has been in the top two of every category so far, posting 61 assists to rank sixth in the conference last year.
3. Carter Kuehl, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Kuehl is the final returning player with at least 60 assists from 2021-22. He had 60 exactly.
4. Tyler Smith, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — He throws passes during football season. He throws passes during basketball. Smith was ninth in the MRC last year with 56 assists.
5. Scott Kroll, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — The last of the five players in the conference returning after posting at least 50 assists. Kroll had 51.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Matt Noll, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (48 assists)
7. Cole Ritchie, Senior, Sioux City East (43 assists)
8. Kelynn Jacobsen, Senior, Sioux City East (42 assists)
9. Sam Skinner, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (39 assists)
10. Tylar Lutgen, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (36 assists)
11. Sam Jons, Senior, Sioux City East (34 assists)
12. Jack Lloyd, Senior, Sioux City North (33 assists)
13. Jordan Dewaele, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (32 assists)
14. Devin Davis-Conti, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (31 assists)
14. Jay Grause, Senior, Sioux City West (31 assists)
14. Nick Hinkel, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (31 assists)
17. Preston Dobbs, Senior, Sioux City East (28 assists)
18. Jacob Hoffman, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (26 assists)
19. Dylon Schaap, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (25 assists)
20. Jayden Calabro, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (24 assists)
20. Robert Johnson, Senior, Sioux City West (24 assists)
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
1. Tyler Smith, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Smith was right in the mix last year for the steals title, finishing second with 39 swipes.
2. Keavian Hayes, Senior, Sioux City West — Make it four in a row. Hayes was tied for third in the MRC with 33 steals.
3. Brandt VanDyke, Senior, Sioux City East — VanDyke was fifth in the MRC a year ago with 30 steals.
4. Jayden Calabro, Junior, Abraham Lincoln — Calabro was a rare underclassman for the Lynx last year and finished in a tie for eighth with 27 steals.
4. Jay Grause, Senior, Sioux City West — Grause was also locked in that four-way tie for eighth with 27 steals.
4. Scott Kroll, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Kroll had a strong defensive year of his own with 27 steals.
4. Cole Ritchie, Senior, Sioux City East — And the Sioux City East senior Ritchie rounds it out with 27 steals.
The rest of the top 20:
8. Jordan Dewaele, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (26 steals)
8. Sam Jons, Senior, Sioux City East (26 steals)
8. Matt Noll, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (26 steals)
11. Devin Davis-Conti, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (25 steals)
12. Carter Kuehl, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (22 steals)
12. Dylon Schaap, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (22 steals)
14. Sam Skinner, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (20 steals)
15. Preston Dobbs, Senior, Sioux City East (18 steals)
16. Lamarion Mothershead, Senior, Sioux City West (17 steals)
17. Nick Hinkel, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16 steals)
18. Kelynn Jacobsen, Senior, Sioux City East (15 steals)
18. Jack Lloyd, Senior, Sioux City North (15 steals)
20. Robert Johnson, Senior, Sioux City West (14 steals)
20. Drake Miller, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (14 steals)
20. Carson Strohbeen, Senior, Sioux City North (14 steals)
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
1. Jordan Dewaele, Junior, Thomas Jefferson — Dewaele was third in the Missouri River Conference last season with 24 blocks.
2. Matt Noll, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Add another to the list for Noll, who ranked sixth in the league with 15 blocks
3. Brandt VanDyke, Senior, Sioux City East — VanDyke was seventh in the conference with 13 blocks last year.
4. Jacob Hoffman, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Hoffman is the last of the four returning from last year that are back this year after double-digit blocks.
5. Dominic Foster, Sophomore, Sioux City North — We round out the top five returnees with a two-way tie that included Foster swatting nine shots as a freshman.
5. Robert Johnson, Senior, Sioux City West — Johnson is the other that returns after nine blocks last year.
The rest of the top 10:
7. Zach Hesse, Junior, Sioux City North (8 blocks)
7. Dylon Schaap, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8 blocks)
9. Nick Hinkel, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7 blocks)
9. Carson Strohbeen, Senior, Sioux City North (7 blocks)
TOP-RETURNING 3-POINT SHOOTERS
1. Jay Grause, Senior, Sioux City West (45 3PM, 42.9%)
2. Lamarion Mothershead, Senior, Sioux City West (42 3PM, 37.5%)
3. Zach Hesse, Junior, Sioux City North (36 3PM, 33.3%)
3. Matt Noll, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (36 3PM, 36.4%)
5. Cole Ritchie, Senior, Sioux City East (32 3PM, 33.3%)
6. Tyler Smith, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (31 3PM, 28.4%)
7. Dylon Schaap, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (30 3PM, 28.8%)
8. Scott Kroll, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (29 3PM, 28.4%)
9. Carter Kuehl, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (27 3PM, 26.0%)
10. Keavian Hayes, Senior, Sioux City West (24 3PM, 39.3%)
10. Brandt VanDyke, Senior, Sioux City East (24 3PM, 33.3%)
TOP-RETURNING FREE THROW SHOOTERS
1. Tyler Smith, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (85 FTM, 68.5%)
2. Keavian Hayes, Senior, Sioux City West (59 FTM, 67.8%)
3. Matt Noll, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (56 FTM, 71.8%)
4. Preston Dobbs, Senior, Sioux City East (54 FTM, 81.8%)
5. Brandt VanDyke, Senior, Sioux City East (45 FTM, 77.6%)
6. Sam Skinner, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (44 FTM, 67.7%)
7. Scott Kroll, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (41 FTM, 62.1%)
8. Carter Kuehl, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (35 FTM, 85.4%)
9. Lamarion Mothershead, Senior, Sioux City West (30 FTM, 65.2%)
10. Jack Lloyd, Senior, Sioux City North (28 FTM, 57.1%)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
**First Team = 2 points, Second Team = 1 point**
Abraham Lincoln (0)
Bishop Heelan Catholic (1): Matt Noll (2nd)
LeMars (0)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2): Tyler Smith (1st)
Sioux City East (1): Preston Dobbs (2nd)
Sioux City North (0)
Sioux City West (2): Keavian Hayes (1st)
Thomas Jefferson (0)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Based on the returning talent and previous honors, here is the KMA Sports Preseason All-MRC:
•Preston Dobbs, Senior, Sioux City East
•Keavian Hayes, Senior, Sioux City West
•Matt Noll, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
•Tyler Smith, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
•Brandt VanDyke, Senior, Sioux City East
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
The projected order of finish is not a prediction, but it is an accumulation of the returning players listed above + returning all-conference players + preseason all-conference + 2021-22 conference wins:
1. Sioux City East (39)
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (36)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (29)
4. Sioux City West (27)
5. Abraham Lincoln (16)
6. Sioux City North (14)
7. Thomas Jefferson (11)
8. LeMars (9)
Thoughts: Let me start by saying: I would be shocked if Abraham Lincoln falls that far. They haven’t done it in the years that Coach Jason Isaacson has been leading the team, and I don’t expect it here. I’d also be shocked if Sioux City East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton aren’t the two teams battling for the top spot, as it shows in the projections. Heelan and Sioux City West are two other teams that could definitely be in the mix with all that is returning to each team.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.