(KMAland) -- The winter sports season is right around the corner, and we are getting you ready with daily conference previews.
2021-22 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Ankeny Christian Academy put together another dominant Bluegrass season and outscored all of their foes by an average of 18.8 points per game. Here’s a look at the overall records and conference marks per Varsity Bound.
Ankeny Christian Academy Eagles — 15-6 overall, 12-0 conference
Moravia Mohawks — 19-5 overall, 8-2 conference
Murray Mustangs — 14-7 overall, 7-2 conference
Mormon Trail Saints — 12-8 overall, 7-4 conference
Lamoni Demons — 13-6 overall, 5-4 conference
Melcher-Dallas Saints — 9-10 overall, 5-4 conference
Seymour Warriors — 5-13 overall, 4-6 conference
Diagonal Maroons — 7-11 overall, 3-6 conference
Twin Cedars Sabers — 7-10 overall, 2-6 conference
Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs — 1-18 overall, 0-9 conference
Moulton-Udell Eagles — 0-20 overall, 0-10 conference
COACHES
•Ankeny Christian: Paul Selindh
•Diagonal: Matt Warren
•Lamoni: Ryan Olson
•Melcher-Dallas: Jim Wells
•Moravia: Brian Bickel
•Mormon Trail: Aaron Parmer
•Moulton-Udell: Tim Johnson
•Murray: Darin Wookey
•Orient-Macksburg: Not Listed
•Seymour: Shaun Houser
•Twin Cedars: Blake McWilliams
WHO’S GONE?
FIRST TEAM: Six of the 10 first team picks were seniors, including unanimous choices Colton Siefkas (Murray), Ryan Krpan (Melcher-Dallas), Carson Brown (Moravia) and Cale Leever (Ankeny Christian). The others were Chace Hamilton (Moravia) and Hayden Stewart (Lamoni).
SECOND TEAM: There were five other seniors on the second team: Colby Elrod (Ankeny Christian), Jace Rodecker (Murray), Lane Vanderlinden (Melcher-Dallas), Steven Krpan (Melcher-Dallas) and Warren McLeod (Moravia).
HONORABLE MENTION: And finally there were seven honorable mentions that were seniors last year. That group was Blake Thompson (Orient-Macksburg), Brett Corny (Moravia), Jaden Enright (Seymour), Matthew Voll (Ankeny Christian), Kade Dunkin (Twin Cedars), Hunter Hanson (Moulton-Udell) and Landon Gilliland (Lamoni).
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
Six of the top eight scorers in last year’s conference are gone, including the top two and three of the top four. The top-returning scorers:
1. Carter Houser, JR, Seymour: Houser led the way for Seymour and for the conference last year with 16.5 points per game.
2. Devin Arkema, SR, Twin Cedars: The Twin Cedars standout placed fifth a year ago with 15.7 points per game.
3. Remington Newton, SR, Mormon Trail: Newton ranked ninth last season with 11.7 points per game.
4. Gavin Dixson, JR, Mormon Trail: Another Mormon Trail standout in the top four, and it’s Dixson, which ranked 10th in the Bluegrass last season with 11.3 points per game.
5. Kayden Snowden, SR, Seymour: A second Seymour Warrior in the top five among returnees. Snowden averaged 11.1 points per game during his junior season to rank 11th.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Ben McDermott, SR, Ankeny Christian: 11.0 PPG
7. Wrigley Shanks, SR, Mormon Trail: 10.1 PPG
8. Javin Stevenson, SR, Lamoni: 9.8 PPG
9. Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian: 9.5 PPG
10. Brayden Olson, SR, Lamoni: 8.9 PPG
11. Caleb Hubbard, JR, Diagonal: 8.7 PPG
12. Gabe Stripe, SR, Mormon Trail: 8.7 PPG
13. Christian Nevarez, SR, Murray: 8.4 PPG
14. Will Strange, SR, Diagonal: 8.1 PPG
15. Logan Fincham, SR, Ankeny Christian: 7.8 PPG
Mormon Trail has four of the top 15 returning scorers while Ankeny Christian touts three and Diagonal, Lamoni and Seymour have two apiece. Seven of the 11 teams were represented in that top 15. Here are the top-returning scorers for the other four teams:
16. Owen Suntken, JR, Melcher-Dallas: 7.7 PPG
18. Gage Hanes, JR, Moravia: 7.1 PPG
21. Tyson Ross, JR, Orient-Macksburg: 6.6 PPG
28. Zane Hawthorne, JR, Moulton-Udell: 4.9 PPG
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
The top seven rebounders in the conference are back! Here’s the group:
1. Dallas Clark, SR, Twin Cedars: Clark was one of the top offensive rebounders in the conference (3.1 ORPG), finishing with 7.9 boards per contest.
2. Remington Newton, SR, Mormon Trail: Newton is the top scorer among the top seven returning rebounders. He had 7.7 RPG as a junior.
3. Will Strange, SR, Diagonal: Strange did most of his work not he defensive glass (5.6 per game) and posted 7.6 RPG.
4. Javin Stevenson, SR, Lamoni: By decimal points, Stevenson is right behind Strange. The top offensive rebounder (3.8) in the league averaged 7.6 boards.
5. Tyson Ross, JR, Orient-Macksburg: One of six players to average five or more defensive rebounds per game, Ross had 7.5 total boards per contest.
The rest of the top-returning 15:
6. Owen Suntken, JR, Melcher-Dallas: 7.2 RPG
7. Caleb Hubbard, JR, Diagonal: 7.1 RPG
8. Dawson Veldhuizen, SR, Moulton-Udell: 6.5 RPG
9. Brayden Olson, SR, Lamoni: 6.4 RPG
10. Kayden Snowden, SR, Seymour: 6.3 RPG
11. Gavin Dixson, JR, Mormon Trail: 6.2 RPG
12. Domanic Bear, SR, Mormon Trail: 5.3 RPG
13. Devin Arkema, SR, Twin Cedars: 5.2 RPG
14. Carter Houser, JR, Seymour: 5.0 RPG
15. Shane Helmick, SO, Moravia: 4.8 RPG
Mormon Trail leads the way with three of the top 15 returning rebounders while Diagonal, Lamoni, Seymour and Twin Cedars all had two each. There were nine of the 11 schools represented here. The other two teams and their top rebounders:
18. Zack Belden, JR, Murray: 4.1 RPG
19. Ben McDermott, SR, Ankeny Christian: 3.9 RPG
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
The top two and three of the top five players in total assists last season in the Bluegrass Conference are back.
1. Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian: Johnson had another big year with 111 assists and just 26 turnovers.
2. Brayden Olson, SR, Lamoni: Olson posted 83 assists to rank second in the Bluegrass last season.
3. Remington Newton, SR, Mormon Trail: It’s becoming clear that Newton is one of the top all-around players in the conference. Last year, he had 67 assists to rank fifth int he league.
4. Ty Hysell, JR, Mormon Trail: He certainly knows how to pass the football. Hysell ranked seventh in the conference with 62 assists last season.
5. Christian Nevarez, SR, Murray: Nevarez tied for 10th in the conference last season with 51 assists.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Gage Hanes, JR, Moravia: 49 assists
7. Triton Gwinn, SO, Mormon Trail: 48 assists
8. Kade Nowlin, SR, Lamoni: 47 assists
9. Owen Suntken, JR, Melcher-Dallas: 39 assists
10. Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray: 37 assists
11. Gavin Dixson, JR, Mormon Trail: 33 assists
11. Kayden Snowden, SR, Seymour: 33 assists
13. Ben McDermott, SR, Ankeny Christian: 32 assists
14. Tyson Ross, JR, Orient-Macksburg: 29 assists
15. Aydan Dinham, JR, Murray: 28 assists
15. Carter Houser, JR, Seymour: 28 assists
15. Caleb Hubbard, JR, Diagonal: 28 assists
Mormon Trail leads the way again with four of the names not he list above. Murray has three, and Ankeny Christian, Lamoni and Seymour all have two each. There were, again, nine of the 11 schools represented above. The other two and their returning assist leader:
27. Devin Arkema, Senior, Twin Cedars: 20 assists
43. Zane Hawthorne, Junior, Moulton-Udell: 8 assists
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
The top two and six of the top eight in steals last year are gone. That leaves only four returning thieves in last year’s top 10.
1. Brayden Olson, SR, Lamoni: Olson ranked third in the league with 71 steals last season. He is the only player in the league with 80 assists and 70 steals a year ago.
2. Gage Hanes, JR, Moravia: Hanes tied for sixth last season with 48 steals.
3. Christian Nevarez, SR, Murray: Nevarez was one of just two players in the conference last season with 150+ rebounds and 45 steals.
4. Remington Newton, SR, Mormon Trail: Newton finished last season in 10th place with 44 steals.
5. Kalvin Brown, JR, Lamoni: Brown tied for 11th last season with 40 steals on the year.
5. Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian: Another top five for Johnson, who tied for 11th with 40 steals.
The rest of the top 15:
7. Kayden Snowden, SR, Seymour: 36 steals
8. Gavin Dixson, JR, Mormon Trail: 35 steals
8. Triton Gwinn, SO, Mormon Trail: 35 steals
8. Caleb Hubbard, JR, Diagonal: 35 steals
8. Owen Suntken, JR, Melcher-Dallas: 35 steals
12. Ben McDermott, SR, Ankeny Christian: 34 steals
13. Ty Hysell, JR, Mormon Trail: 32 steals
14. Javin Stevenson, SR, Lamoni: 30 steals
14. Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray: 30 steals
Mormon Trail is up top once again with four of the conferences top 15 returning stealers. Lamoni has three while Ankeny Christian and Murray have two each. There are four schools not represented here, but you know the drill:
18. Devin Arkema, SR, Twin Cedars: 24 steals
27. Chase Walker, SR, Orient-Macksburg: 14 steals
33. Pierce Chiabotta, SR, Melcher-Dallas & Chase Ripperger, JR, Melcher-Dallas: 12 steals
43. Zane Hawkathorne, JR, Moulton-Udell: 7 steals
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
The two in blocks and four of the top seven are back in this year’s Bluegrass.
1. Owen Suntken, JR, Melcher-Dallas: Suntken was the only player in the league to finish with 30 blocks last season. And that’s exactly what he had.
2. Wrigley Shanks, SR, Mormon Trail: Shanks was the only player in the conference last season with 190+ points and 25+ blocks. He had 27.
3. Gavin Dixson, JR, Mormon Trail: Another from Mormon Trail, Dixson ranked sixth in the conference with 22 blocks.
4. Brayden Olson, SR, Lamoni: Olson is the last of the returning players in the conference with at least 20 swats. And that’s how many he had.
5. Will Strange, SR, Diagonal: Strange ranked 11th in the conference last season with 16 blocks in 17 games.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Riley Hawkins, JR, Moravia: 15 blocks
7. Devin Arkema, SR, Twin Cedars: 12 blocks
8. Carter Houser, JR, Seymour: 11 blocks
9. Caleb Hubbard, JR, Diagonal: 10 blocks
10. Eli Owen, JR, Lamoni: 9 blocks
11. Logan Fincham, SR, Ankeny Christian: 8 blocks
11. Ben McDermott, SR, Ankeny Christian: 8 blocks
11. Chase Ripperger, JR, Melcher-Dallas: 8 blocks
14. Gage Hanes, JR, Moravia: 7 blocks
14. Javin Stevenson, SR, Lamoni: 7 blocks
Lamoni tops the way here with three in the top 15 returning blockers. There are two each from Ankeny Christian, Diagonal, Melcher-Dallas, Moravia and Mormon Trail. The three other schools and their top blockers:
16. Tyson Ross, JR, Orient-Macksburg: 6 blocks
19. Aydan Dinham, JR, Murray: 5 blocks
26. Nolan Simkoff, SO, Moulton-Udell: 3 blocks
TOP-RETURNING SHOOTERS
The top-returning 3-point shooter in the conference (by total makes) was the top shooter in the conference last year.
1. Ben McDermott, SR, Ankeny Christian: 54 3PM (45.0%) <<<<< That’s good!
2. Christian Nevarez, SR, Murray: 26 3PM (43.3%)
3. Gavin Dixson, JR, Mormon Trail: 25 3PM (39.1%)
4. Kade Nowlin, SR, Lamoni: 20 3PM (32.3%)
5. Gage Hanes, JR, Moravia: 17 3PM (33.3%)
5. Zane Hawkathorne, JR, Moulton-Udell (38.6%)
5. Skyler Stamps, SR, Diagonal: 17 3PM (28.8%)
8. Devin Arkema, SR, Twin Cedars: 16 3PM (23.5%)
8. Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian: 16 3PM (41.0%)
10. Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray: 15 3PM (22.7%)
Ankeny Christian and Murray have two each in the top 10. The other three teams and their top 3-point shooters:
11. Kayden Snowden, SR, Seymour: 13 3PM (26.0%)
20. Pierce Chiabotta, SR, Melcher-Dallas: 9 3PM (39.1%)
20. Braydin Shaffer, SO, Moulton-Udell: 9 3PM (28.1%)
Here are the top 10 returning free throw shooters (by total makes):
1. Devin Arkema, SR, Twin Cedars: 69 FTM (69.7%)
1. Carter Houser, JR, Seymour: 69 FTM (60.5%)
3. Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian: 53 FTM (75.7%)
4. Remington Newton, SR, Mormon Trail: 41 FTM (61.2%)
5. Christian Nevarez, SR, Murray: 34 FTM (54.8%)
6. Gage Hanes, JR, Moravia: 33 FTM (66.0%)
7. Kayden Snowden, SR, Seymour: 32 FTM (72.7%)
8. Javin Stevenson, SR, Lamoni: 30 FTM (52.6%)
9. Gavin Dixson, JR, Mormon Trail: 29 FTM (50.9%)
10. Triton Gwinn, SO, Mormon Trail: 28 FTM (42.4%)
10. Wrigley Shanks, SR, Mormon Trail: 28 FTM (47.5%)
Four from Mormon Trail get to the line quite a bit while Seymour has two in this top 11. The other four schools and their top free throw shooters (by makes):
15. Skyler Stamps, SR, Diagonal: 25 FTM (67.6%)
16. Tyson Ross, JR, Orient-Macksburg: 24 FTM (47.1%)
17. Owen Suntken, JR, Melcher-Dallas: 23 FTM (59.0%)
40. Garrett Pace, JR, Moulton-Udell & Dawson Veldzhuizen, SR, Moulton-Udell: 4 FTM (30.8% & 40.0%)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
FIRST TEAM: You’ll hardly be surprised to learn that Mormon Trail’s Remington Newton, Ankeny Christian’s Malachi Johnson, Lamon’s Brayden Olson and Carter Houser of Seymour are all back after first team nods last season.
SECOND TEAM: On the second team and back are Ben McDermott (Ankeny Christian), Christian Nevarez (Murray), Gage Hanes (Moravia), Javin Stevenson (Lamoni), Wrigley Shanks (Mormon Trail), Devin Arkema (Twin Cedars) and Gavin Dixson (Mormon Trail).
HONORABLE MENTION: And there are four that were honorable mentions that are back this year, including Brycen Wookey (Murray), Owen Suntken (Melcher-Dallas), Gabe Stripe (Mormon Trail) and Caleb Hubbard (Diagonal).
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here’s one final take on each team, listen in the order of predicted finish:
•Ankeny Christian: A very solid senior class is gone, but they continually reload and with the help of Malachi Johnson and Ben McDermott they should be able to remain atop the league.
•Mormon Trail: Mormon Trail has 22 top 10s or 15s in those statistical categories above. That leads the league, and it’s another way to say that they have a bunch of dudes returning. Seven players made starts last year, and they are all back.
•Lamoni: There are some standouts from last year’s senior class that are gone, but there’s still plenty returning. The Demons have terrific athleticism in their core three, and it’ll be interesting to see how they fill in around them.
•Murray: I like the looks of this year’s Murray team. They’re going to be pretty experienced and they had some freshmen and sophomores that got plenty of time last year that could see big jumps this year.
•Seymour: Experience is on the Warriors’ side. They lost just one senior from last year, and their talented junior class is about to take over. Kayden Snowden and Carter Houser are a dynamic duo that should more than help as they try to climb the standings.
•Diagonal: Another team that is bringing back all kinds of experience. That includes their top seven scorers and their entire starting five. The Maroons have plenty to build on from last season.
•Moravia: The Mohawks lose some very important seniors, but they do bring back do-it-all junior Gage Hanes, a sophomore to build on in Shane Helmick and more from their talented sophomore and junior classes.
•Melcher-Dallas: Melcher-Dallas loses quite a bit from last year’s talented senior class, and they do have a good group of juniors that got lots of time as sophomores. Owen Suntken is the big name, but we might be about to call some of these others big names as they get more usage.
•Twin Cedars: Twin Cedars lost three starters, but they do have two talented and experience seniors in Devin Arkema and Dallas Clark that should have big seasons. Their juniors and sophomores are on the clock to see if they can make a big move to push the Sabers up the standings.
•Orient-Macksburg: The Bulldogs graduated five seniors, and that should mean Tyson Ross gets plenty of shine. How they fill around him will decide this year’s success.
•Moulton-Udell: You may or may not have noted Moulton-Udell didn’t have a lot in those top 10s or 15s in the statistical categories. However, that doesn’t mean they’re completely devoid of experience. They had a few seniors last year, but there were a lot of guys that played some form of minutes that could be back this season. And a bunch of them were freshmen last year. This could be a team that makes a major jump in 2021-22.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.