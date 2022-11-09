(KMAland) -- The winter sports season is coming, and we are continuing our look at area conferences and sports with another Winter Sports Preview.
2022-23 CORNER, ROLLING VALLEY & BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE WRESTLING PREVIEW
Last year, in previewing the three conferences listed above, I did them all together. It worked so well that I decided to do it again.
CAM Cougars
The CAM wrestling program is back. The Cougars are now on their own for the first time in over 15 years after the Atlantic School Board elected to end the Atlantic-CAM partnership. I checked and double-checked each name on the Atlantic-CAM roster last year, and I came out with three that will likely be wearing the CAM singlet this year.
The group is led by state qualifier Brian South (35-20), who was a sectional champion a year ago during his junior season. Juniors Tristan Becker (12-8) and Owen Hoover (30-26) were also CAM students on the Atlantic-CAM roster last year.
Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders
The Crusaders could have four returning wrestlers from last year’s roster with just two of those wrestling at last year’s sectional meet. Sophomores Jacob Meshek (5-19) and Tyler Mohr (6-10) wrestled at 195 and 220, respectively, or two weights where freshmen don’t necessarily have the easiest time.
East Mills Wolverines
The headliner in the East Mills lineup is senior Ryan Stortenbecker (35-9), who was a sectional champion and state qualifier at 145 pounds and even won match at the state meet. He was the only East Mills wrestler to advance past sectionals, but there is some experience here. Seniors Andrew Laramy (12-26 at 132 lbs) and Brodyn Wray (25-19 at 160 lbs) also wrestled at the sectional tournament last year. Junior Jack Gordon (160 lbs) and senior Thoren Wade (138 lbs) are two others that saw some time last year in the Wolverines lineup.
Griswold Tigers
Cale Swain led the way for last year’s Griswold team, finishing with a 13-13 record and taking third place at the sectional tournament while wrestling at 170 pounds. Juniors Isaiah Valdivia (4-11 at 182) and Tony Bennett (1-8 at 152) also return to the fold for the Tigers after wrestling at last year’s sectional tournament. Sophomore Wyatt Peterson (4-15 at 182), junior MacKade Schroder (113) and senior Alex Rush (220) are also potential returnees this year.
Moravia Mohawks
This is a plenty deep and talented roster for the only wrestling school in the Bluegrass Conference. Five of their six district qualifiers are back, including junior Aiden Golston, who went 41-8 and qualified for the state meet. The other district qualifiers include seniors Keeton Ellison (21 wins at 138) and Connor Golston (36-8 at 160), junior Matthew McDanel (17 wins at 220) and sophomore Aiden Kelley (24 wins at 132).
Other key returnees:
•Logan Berends, SO (5 wins at 132)
•Trenton Clayworth, SR (10 wins at 145)
•Wyatt Hayes, JR (7 wins at 126)
•Noah Kok, SR (17 wins at 152)
•Lane Kool, JR (23 wins at 152)
•Cameron Nicoletto, JR (13 wins at 182)
•Peyton Robinson, SR (15 wins at 285)
•Justin Sams, SO (5 wins at 195)
•Calvin Walton, JR (17 wins at 126)
Southwest Iowa Warriors
Junior and state qualifier Seth Ettleman leads a deep Southwest Iowa roster. Ettleman had 39 wins and qualified for the state meet at 113 pounds. Senior Samuel Daly was the only other SWI wrestler that qualified for the district tournament, finishing with a 23-14 record at 220. Other seniors Kurt Speed (15 wins at 152), Hadley Reilly (22 wins at 160) and Brandon Orozco (12 wins at 285) are joined by junior Gabe Johnson (32 wins at 120) and sophomore Andreas Buttry (24 wins at 106) as a group that saw individual success last year.
Other key returnees:
•Philip Gardner, JR (10 wins at 138)
•Cooper Marvel, JR (11 wins at 285)
•Christian Mayer, JR (10 wins at 182)
•Cade Smith, SO (11 wins at 126)
West Harrison Hawkeyes
Many of the West Harrison wrestlers that competed last year did so at the junior varsity level. They did not send any wrestlers to the sectional tournament in 2021-22. Junior James Kraft and sophomore Landon Carritt appear to be the most experienced wrestlers for West Harrison, wrestling at 113 and 195, respectively, last year.
Woodbine Tigers
Woodbine returns three wrestlers that competed at the sectional tournament last year. Senior Colton Walsh (12 wins at 160), junior Thomas Tremel (8 wins at 145) and sophomore Tony Kuker (4 wins at 170) all wrestled at the sectional tournament last season. Junior Garrett Kelley and sophomore Matthew Matusik also saw a bit of time in the lineup last year for the Tigers.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.