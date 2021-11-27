(KMAland) -- The winter sports season is right around the corner, and we are getting you ready with daily conference previews. No. 19 is the Western Iowa Conference boys basketball preview.
2020-21 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
West Harrison was a bit of a surprise conference champion last season while Woodbine, Boyer Valley, Exira/EHK and CAM joined them in the chase. All of those teams and Ar-We-Va had positive point differentials. Check out the standings from last year:
West Harrison Hawkeyes — 18-6 overall, 12-4 conference
Woodbine Tigers — 15-7 overall, 11-4 conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans — 11-11 overall, 11-5 conference
Boyer Valley Bulldogs — 11-6 overall, 7-4 conference
CAM Cougars — 14-9 overall, 10-6 conference
Ar-We-Va Rockets — 8-11 overall, 6-8 conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders — 7-10 overall, 5-8 conference
Glidden-Ralston Wildcats — 4-18 overall, 2-12 conference
Paton-Churdan Rockets — 3-17 overall, 1-14 conference
COACHES
•Ar-We-Va: Matt Wilken
•Boyer Valley: Shane Reineke
•CAM: Ian Hunt
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: Cory Meyer
•Exira/EHK: Doug Newton
•Glidden-Ralston: Tyler Shipley
•Paton-Churdan: Bud Fagen
•West Harrison: Rowdy Evans
•Woodbine: Kyle Bartels
A LOOK AT THE STAT BOOK
•Ar-We-Va has never been to the state tournament. They have had three different players named All-State, according to the Iowa High School Sports history website: Lynn Tryon (1987, 1988), Teddy Hawley (2004, 2005) and current assistant Austin Stoelk (2015).
•Boyer Valley has also never been to the state tournament. Joe Weber has been the only All-State player in Bulldogs history, although Dunlap’s Ron Nelson (1966) and Dunlap-Dow City-Arion’s John Heller (1992) were all-state picks at the years listed.
•CAM has never been to the state tournament as a program. Cumberland-Massena went in 1995 and 1998 under the direction of Coach Steve Pelzer. In addition, Cumberland went in 1933 and Massena went in 1951.
•There have been five state tournament trips for the Coon Rapids-Bayard programs. They went in 1988 and 1991 under Brad Schlepp, in 2001 and 2002 under Travis Castle and then in 2010 with current coach Cory Meyer leading the charge.
•There was a terrific 2011 team from Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton that went to state under current coach Doug Newton, beating Riverside in a substate final in Atlantic. Elk Horn-Kimballton also went in 1989 and 1990, led by some guy named Mitch Osborn, while Warren Watson took the Danes to state in 2000.
•Glidden-Ralston has been to state two times in school history — 1984 and 1993. Bruce Jepson led the Wildcats in both of those seasons.
•Paton-Churdan has never been to state. However, Paton went in 1930 and Churdan followed suit 30 years ago in 1960. Gilbert (Gib) Johnson was the Churdan head man in ’60 while the legendary F.L. Cory led Paton to a third-place finish in ’30.
•West Harrison has not been to a state tournament. Their lone all-stater, according to the Iowa High School Sports website, was in 2002 (Drew Stirtz).
•And then there’s Woodbine, which went to state in 1969, 1995 and 1996. The ’69 season was led by Dwight Maaske while Steve Tussey took the Tigers in ’95 and ’96.
Let’s get on to this year’s top returnees.
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
Seven of the top 11 scorers from last season’s Rolling Valley Conference are returning. Check out the top 15:
1. Sage Evans, Junior, West Harrison: Evans was a monster last season, averaging 16.7 points per game to rank second in the league.
2. Koleson Evans, Junior, West Harrison: The other Evans — no relation — was third in the conference last season with 15.5 points per game.
3. Gabe Obert, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Obert continued to Obert (that means be awesome) on his way to 14.8 points per game — fifth in the league.
4. Will Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va: Ragaller finished out his junior season with 14.7 points per game, ranking sixth in the RVC.
5. Colby Rich, Senior, CAM: Rich put up 14.2 points per game last season for the Cougars. That was good for eighth and makes this top five.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Mason King, Junior, West Harrison: 13.1 PPG
7. Dylan Hoefer, Senior, Woodbine: 12.3 PPG
8. Tanner Oswald, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 11.1 PPG
9. Easton Nelson, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: 11.0 PPG
10. Trey Petersen, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10.6 PPG
11. Jaidan TenEyck, Senior, Boyer Valley: 9.9 PPG
12. Trevor Malone, Senior, Boyer Valley: 9.9 PPG
13. Cash Emgarten, Sophomore, Exira/EHK: 8.9 PPG
14. Joe Carey, Senior, Paton-Churdan: 8.0 PPG
14. Cade Ticknor, Senior, CAM: 8.0 PPG
Exira/EHK and West Harrison have three each while Boyer Valley, CAM and Coon Rapids-Bayard have two apiece in the list above. Glidden-Ralston is the only missing team. Their top-returning scorer:
26. Cale Klocke, Senior, Glidden-Ralston: 6.1 RPG
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
Nine of the top 12 rebounders in last year’s Rolling Valley are coming on back. Here’s the top 15:
1. Sage Evans, Junior, West Harrison: The top-returning scorer is also the top-returning rebounder, and he did a lot of it with 14.5 per game.
2. Cooper Kock, Senior, Ar-We-Va: Kock was one of just three — along with Evans and the graduated Layne Pryor — to average double figure rebounds. Kock pulled down 10.6 per game.
3. Koleson Evans, Junior, West Harrison: The other Evans was not too far away from a double-double on the year, finishing with 9.8 boards per game.
4. Trevor Malone, Senior, Boyer Valley: Malone was sixth in the conference last season with 7.1 rebounds per game. He was one of five that had 3.0+ offensive boards per game.
5. Dylan Hoefer, Senior, Woodbine: Hoefer rounds out the top five after finishing last season seventh with 6.5 rebounds per game.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Will Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va: 6.4 RPG
7. Bradyn Smith, Senior, Paton-Churdan: 6.2 RPG
8. Cade Ticknor, Senior, CAM: 6.1 RPG
9. Jackson Radcliff, Sophomore, Exira/EHK: 6.1 RPG
10. Easton Nelson, Junior, Exira/EHK: 6.0 RPG
11. Lance Clayburg, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 5.8 RPG
12. Colby Rich, Senior, CAM: 5.7 RPG
13. Drew Volkmann, Junior, Boyer Valley: 4.9 RPG
14. Tanner Oswald, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 4.6 RPG
15. Cory Bantam, Senior, Woodbine: 4.4 RPG
This is a pretty balanced group with two each from Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK, West Harrison and Woodbine. The top Glidden-Ralston rebounder:
19. Tyler Brant, Senior, Glidden-Ralston: 3.7 RPG
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
The top five and seven of the top nine in total assists last season are back in this year’s RVC.
1. Lane Spieker, Senior, CAM: Spieker almost had as many assists last year as he did rushing touchdowns this football season. And he led the conference in assists with 96.
2. Sage Evans, Junior, West Harrison: Evans just filled every spot in the boxscore and finished second in the RVC with 87 assists last season.
3. Cory Bantam, Senior, Woodbine: Bantam was third — and right behind Evans — with 86 assists last year.
4. Trey Petersen, Junior, Exira/EHK: A great passer in football, he’s also a great passer in basketball. Petersen was fourth with 71 assists.
5. Mason King, Junior, West Harrison: King passed out 70 assists on the year and did a great job of taking care of the ball with just 34 turnovers.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Will Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va: 56 assists
7. Tanner Oswald, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 54 assists
8. Adam Puck, Senior, Boyer Valley: 49 assists
9. Easton Hays, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 47 assists
10. Jaidan TenEyck, Senior, Boyer Valley: 45 assists
11. Bradyn Smith, Senior, Paton-Churdan: 43 assists
12. Paul Freund, Senior, Woodbine: 41 assists
13. Colby Rich, Senior, CAM: 39 assists
14. Joe Carey, Senior, Paton-Churdan: 36 assists
15. Jackson Radcliff, Sophomore, Exira/EHK: 35 assists
Once again, seven teams have two in the list above, Ar-We-Va has one and Glidden-Ralston is not represented. Here’s where their top assist person ranks:
19. Cale Klocke, Senior, Glidden-Ralston: 23 assists
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
Nine of the top 12 in steals last year returns to the league. Starting to become a theme. The top 15:
1. Sage Evans, Junior, West Harrison: Yes, it was an insane season. Evans had a league-best 58 steals.
2. Will Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va: Another Ragaller sighting, as he had 45 steals a season ago.
3. Trey Petersen, Junior, Exira/EHK: Petersen finished the season in fourth with 41 steals.
4. Paul Freund, Senior, Woodbine: Freund had a strong season of his own with 40 steals. He’s the last of the five that had 40+ steals a year ago.
5. Cooper Kock, Senior, Ar-We-Va: Kock tied for sixth (with the graduated Tyler Petersen) with 37 steals on the year.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Lane Spieker, Senior, CAM: 36 steals
7. Joe Carey, Senior, Paton-Churdan: 35 steals
7. Tanner Oswald, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 35 steals
9. Mason King, Junior, West Harrison: 34 steals
10. Easton Hays, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 32 steals
11. Walker Rife, Junior, West Harrison: 30 steals
11. Bradyn Smith, Senior, Paton-Churdan: 30 steals
11. Jaidan TenEyck, Senior, Boyer Valley: 30 steals
14. Andres Cruz, Junior, Ar-We-Va: 28 stels
15. Cory Bantam, Senior, Woodbine: 26 steals
Shoutout to Ar-We-Va and West Harrison for placing three each on the list above. Coon Rapids-Bayard, Paton-Churdan and Woodbine all have two. Here’s where G-R ranks with their top returnee:
37. Cale Klocke, Senior, Glidden-Ralston: 9 steals
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
The top six are coming back and so are seven of the top eight. Just a lot dudes coming on back. Here’s the top 15 in total blocks:
1. Colby Rich, Senior, CAM: Rich topped the conference with 31 blocks one season ago. He was the only player with 30+ blocks and 30+ assists.
2. Koleson Evans, Junior, West Harrison: Evans was the other player in the conference with at least 30 swats (30 exactly).
3. Trevor Malone, Senior, Boyer Valley: Malone finished with 28 blocks in just 17 games last year, tying for third.
3. Tanner Oswald, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Of those with 28 or more blocks, Oswald had the fewest fouls last season (34).
5. Cooper Kock, Senior, Ar-We-Va: It’s kind of a big gap between the tie for third and fifth, and it’s a total of 16 blocks for Kock last season.
5. Easton Nelson, Junior, Exira/EHK: Nelson also tied for fifth last season with 16 blocks.
The rest of the top 15:
7. Sam Foreman, Junior, CAM: 15 blocks
8. Cade Ticknor, Senior, CAM: 11 blocks
9. Cash Emgarten, Sophomore, Exira/EHK: 10 blocks
10. Sage Evans, Junior, West Harrison: 9 blocks
10. Dylan Hoefer, Senior, Woodbine: 9 blocks
12. Cory Bantam, Senior, Woodbine: 8 blocks
12. Jackson Radcliff, Sophomore, Exira/EHK: 8 blocks
14. Joe Carey, Senior, Paton-Churdan: 7 blocks
14. Paul Freund, Senior, Woodbine: 7 blocks
CAM, Exira/EHK and Woodbine all have three each in the list above. West Harrison has two. Glidden-Ralston falls outside the top 15 again:
29. Tyler Brant, Senior, Glidden-Ralston: 1 block
TOP-RETURNING SHOOTING
Here are the top 10 returning 3-point shooters by total makes:
1. Colby Rich, Senior, CAM: 52 3PM (39.4%)
2. Mason King, Junior, West Harrison: 48 3PM (35.3%)
3. Koleson Evans, Junior, West Harrison: 34 3PM (44.7%)
4. Tanner Oswald, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 33 3PM (36.3%)
5. Cash Emgarten, Sophomore, Exira/EHK: 26 3PM (28.6%)
5. Drew Volkmann, Junior, Boyer Valley: 26 3PM (32.5%)
7. Gabe Obert, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 25 3PM (30.9%)
8. Trey Petersen, Junior, Exira/EHK: 24 3PM (33.8%)
9. Cory Bantam, Senior, Woodbine: 23 3PM (28.4%)
9. Will Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va: 23 3PM (20.7%)
Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK and West Harrison have two each on the list above. Two teams are left:
11. Cale Klocke, Senior, Glidden-Ralston: 22 3PM (24.4%)
13. Joe Carey, Senior, Paton-Churdan: 18 3PM (24.3%)
And now for the top 10 in free throw makes.
1. Sage Evans, Junior, West Harrison: 90 FTM (65.2%)
2. Will Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va: 81 FTM (71.7%)
3. Colby Rich, Senior, CAM: 61 FTM (70.9%)
4. Trey Petersen, Junior, Exira/EHK: 52 FTM (71.2%)
5. Mason King, Junior, West Harrison: 51 FTM (78.5%)
6. Easton Nelson, Junior, Exira/EHK: 49 FTM (58.3%)
7. Trevor Malone, Senior, Boyer Valley: 47 FTM (69.1%)
8. Dylan Hoefer, Senior, Woodbine: 42 FTM (58.3%)
8. Jaidan TenEyck, Senior, Boyer Valley: 42 FTM (52.2%)
10. Gabe Obert, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 41 FTM (52.6%)
Three teams — Boyer Valley, Exira/EHK and West Harrison — all bring back two each. Glidden-Ralston and Paton-Churdan are not in that top 10. They are, however, here:
14. Shaydon Thurman, Junior, Paton-Churdan: 28 FTM (49.1%)
24. Tyler Brant, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (42.1%)
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here’s one final take on each team, listed in the order of predicted finish:
West Harrison: The defending champs bring back a terrific junior class and should be able to add a nice mix from the sophomore class that got a little work a year ago. The Evans non-brothers will be very hard to deal with.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: This team got better and better as the year went on last season, and it was all because of their youth. Those freshmen and sophomores are sophomores and juniors now, and that should make the Spartans all the better.
CAM: This is a team that should see growth throughout the season, considering they’ve had the least number of practices to this point. I’d love to see them grunge this thing up, use their speed, power and athleticism and just treat it like the football season didn’t really end.
Woodbine: Unfortunately, there will be less dunking at Woodbine games this year. Fortunately, though, they do bring back three senior starters. Their depth could be tested, but I do think they can still find a way to double digit wins.
Boyer Valley: This feels a little low, although it will be tough to replace Gavin Reineke’s scoring ability. They still have plenty of talent and experience, though, and I would hardly be surprised to see the Bulldogs as the surprise team in the league.
Ar-We-Va: Yet another team with plenty returning from last season that could seem low here. The Rockets have four returning starters and another that made three starts last season. Again, depth will be an interesting piece in this league.
Coon Rapids-Bayard: This top seven is really not separated by much, and Coon Rapids-Bayard could be another to join the mix as a surprise team (or ranked too low by me). They have three returning starters, and they’re pretty talented in some of the lower classes, too.
Paton-Churdan: The senior class is also huge at Paton-Churdan. There are six that saw lots of time, and they do return three starters of their own. It’s just going to be very tough for anybody to make too much of a dramatic move up the league.
Glidden-Ralston: This appears to be the one team that lost quite a bit to graduation. Four of their five starters are gone, but they still have a pretty big senior class of contributors. Once again, it’s just going to be a hard league to move around in.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.