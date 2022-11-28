(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Preview series continues with a look at Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Basketball.
2022-23 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
There were seven teams in the conference last year that had a positive point differential, led by Harlan at +8.0. Then it went Lewis Central (+5.3), Red Oak (+5.0), Clarinda (+4.6), Denison-Schleswig (+3.0), Glenwood (+2.3) and Kuemper Catholic (+2.0). Here’s how the standings lined up:
1. Harlan Cyclones — 16-7 overall, 9-1 conference
1. Lewis Central Titans — 13-8 overall, 9-1 conference
3. Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — 15-10 overall, 7-3 conference
4. Kuemper Catholic Knights — 12-11 overall, 6-4 conference
4. Red Oak Tigers — 18-8 overall, 6-4 conference
6. Atlantic Trojans — 8-14 overall, 4-6 conference
6. Clarinda Cardinals — 14-10 overall, 4-6 conference
6. Glenwood Rams — 10-11 overall, 4-6 conference
6. St. Albert Falcons — 12-12 overall, 4-6 conference
10. Creston Panthers — 7-15 overall, 2-8 conference
11. Shenandoah Mustangs — 3-19 overall, 0-11 conference
COACHES
•Atlantic: Derek Hall
•Clarinda: Rod Eberly
•Creston: Bryce Schafer
•Denison-Schleswig: Derek Fink
•Glenwood: Curt Schulte
•Harlan: Mitch Osborn
•Kuemper Catholic: Sean Minnehan
•Lewis Central: Ricky Torres
•Red Oak: Spencer Plank
•Shenandoah: Ryan Spiegel
•St. Albert: Larry Peterson
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
1. Caden Johnson, Senior, Glenwood — Last year’s top scorer is back! Johnson put in 18.7 points per game for the Rams a season ago.
2. Max DeVries, Junior, Red Oak — Last year’s second-leading scorer is back! DeVries put in 15.6 points per game for the Tigers a season ago.
3. Jacob Birch, Senior, Harlan — Last year’s third-leading scorer is back! Birch put in 15.5 points per game for the Cyclones a season ago.
4. Cole Arnold, Junior, Lewis Central — Last year’s fourth-leading scorer is back! Arnold put in 14.5 points per game for the Titans a season ago.
5. Carson Seuntjens, Senior, Denison-Schleswig — I have to completely lean into this bit….Last year’s fifth-leading scorer is back! Seuntjens put in 14.2 points per game for the Monarchs a season ago.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Colton Rasmussen, Junior, Atlantic (14.0 PPG)
7. Bradley Curren, Senior, Harlan (13.6 PPG)
8. Colin Lillie, Senior, St. Albert (13.5 PPG)
9. Hunter Gilleland, Junior, Red Oak (11.6 PPG)
10. Aidan Hall, Senior, Harlan (11.5 PPG)
11. Dawson Gifford, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (11.2 PPG)
12. Michael Kasperbauer, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (10.7 PPG)
13. Carter Pellett, Senior, Atlantic (10.5 PPG)
14. DJ Vonnahme, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (10.2 PPG)
15. Luke Wiebers, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (10.1 PPG)
16. Kyle Strider, Senior, Creston (9.9 PPG)
17. Zac Kelsey, Senior, Glenwood (9.2 PPG)
18. Cael Turner, Junior, Creston (8.6 PPG)
19. Lance Arkfeld, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (8.5 PPG)
20. Colby Souther, Senior, Lewis Central (8.4 PPG)
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
1. Logyn Eckheart, Senior, Glenwood — Rather run through the same bit as I did above, let’s just say that Eckheart is the top-returning rebounder. And he was also the leading rebounder in the conference last year with 8.0 per game.
2. Aidan Hall, Senior, Harlan — Hall was just decimal points behind Eckheart last year, finishing the season with 8.0 per game of his own.
3. Blake Herold, Senior, Shenandoah — Herold is coming off a serious injury from football season, but he’s ready to go in his final season with the Mustangs after 7.6 rebounds per game as a junior.
4. DJ Vonnahme, Junior, Kuemper Catholic — Vonnahme was 10th in the conference last season with 6.6 rebounds per game.
5. Jacob Birch, Senior, Harlan — A top three scorer and a top five rebounder, Birch posted 6.3 rebounds per game during his junior season.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Wyatt Schmitt, Senior, Clarinda (5.5 RPG)
7. Lance Arkfeld, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (5.2 RPG)
8. Evan Adams, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (5.1 RPG)
9. Colby Souther, Senior, Lewis Central (4.9 RPG)
10. Carter Pellett, Senior, Atlantic (4.7 RPG)
11. Kyle Strider, Senior, Creston (4.4 RPG)
12. Zac Kelsey, Senior, Glenwood (4.4 RPG)
13. Colin Lillie, Senior, St. Albert (4.1 RPG)
14. Caden Johnson, Senior, Glenwood (4.1 RPG)
15. Jaxon Wessel, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (4.1 RPG)
16. Max DeVries, Junior, Red Oak (4.1 RPG)
17. Bradley Curren, Senior, Harlan (3.9 RPG)
18. Cael Turner, Junior, Creston (3.8 RPG)
19. Kayden Anderson, Junior, Glenwood (3.8 RPG)
19. Tony Davidson, Junior, Creston (3.8 RPG)
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
1. Hunter Gilleland, Junior, Red Oak — The assist man in the conference last season, Gilleland handed out 90 of them during his sophomore year.
2. Bradley Curren, Senior, Harlan — The Cyclones junior also reached 80+ assists — one of two to do it in the conference — and finished with 82 dimes.
3. Caden Johnson, Senior, Glenwood — Sort by average assists per game, and Johnson would top the league. He finished the year with 79 in 19 games played.
4. Luke Wiebers, Junior, Denison-Schleswig — Wiebers also had a big season for the Monarchs, handing out plenty of passes that led to good shots while finishing with 76 assists.
5. Cael Turner, Junior, Creston — A third underclassman in the top five of assists, Turner had 73 dimes on the season as a sophomore.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Dawson Gifford, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (66 assists)
7. Tadyn Brown, Senior, Clarinda (64 assists)
8. Carson Seuntjens, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (63 assists)
9. DJ Vonnahme, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (59 assists)
10. Colin Lillie, Senior, St. Albert (57 assists)
10. Nolan Mount, Junior, Glenwood (57 assists)
12. Teagon Kasperbauer, Senior, Harlan (47 assists)
13. Carson Kanne, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic (46 assists)
14. Kyle Strider, Senior, Creston (42 assists)
15. Jaxon Wessel, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (40 assists)
16. Aidan Hall, Senior, Harlan (37 assists)
17. Cole Arnold, Junior, Lewis Central (35 assists)
17. Curtis Witte, Junior, Lewis Central (35 assists)
19. Max DeVries, Junior, Red Oak (34 assists)
20. Wyatt Schmitt, Senior, Clarinda (33 assists)
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
1. Dawson Gifford, Senior, Kuemper Catholic — Gifford was the top thief in the conference last year with 59 steals.
2. Luke Wiebers, Junior, Denison-Schleswig — Wiebers finds his name in one of the top spots in another category. He had 51 steals as a sophomore.
3. Hunter Gilleland, Junior, Red Oak — One of the glue pieces of the Red Oak success last year, Gilleland was fourth in the league a year ago with 48 steals.
4. Cael Turner, Junior, Creston — Turner was right behind Gilleland in his own sophomore season with 48 steals.
5. Tadyn Brown, Senior, Clarinda — Brown was locked in a four-way tie with two other returnees last season, finishing the year with 44 steals.
5. Kyle Strider, Senior, Creston — Strider also finished last year with 44 steals.
5. DJ Vonnahme, Junior, Kuemper Catholic — And Vonnahme was also in on that tie in sixth place with 44 steals.
The rest of the top 20:
8. Caden Johnson, Senior, Glenwood (41 steals)
9. Nolan Mount, Junior, Shenandoah (40 steals)
10. Colin Lillie, Senior, St. Albert (37 steals)
11. Jaxon Wessel, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (33 steals)
12. Beau Gardner, Senior, Shenandoah (32 steals)
12. Colton Rasmussen, Junior, Atlantic (32 steals)
14. Isaac Jones, Senior, Clarinda (29 steals)
15. Carson Seuntjens, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (28 steals)
16. Aidan Hall, Senior, Harlan (25 steals)
17. Carter Pellett, Senior, Atlantic (24 steals)
18. Max DeVries, Junior, Red Oak (23 steals)
18. Blake Herold, Senior, Shenandoah (23 steals)
20. Bradley Curren, Senior, Harlan (22 steals)
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
1. Nhial Manuel, Senior, Denison-Schleswig — The lengthy senior was a key part of teh Monarch depth that just kept coming last year. Manuel was second in the conference with 29 blocks.
2. DJ Vonnahme, Junior, Kuemper Catholic — A stud athlete that can do all kinds of things on a football field, basketball court, you name it. Vonnahme had 22 blocks last year.
3. Colby Souther, Senior, Lewis Central — The Lewis Central center finished fifth in the conference with 16 blocks last year.
4. Lance Arkfeld, Junior, Denison-Schlesiwg — Even more length returning for the Monarchs. Arkfeld also had a strong year defensively with 15 blocks.
5. Aidan Hall, Senior, Harlan — You know this dude’s story. He’s as athletic as can be, and he showed it by finishing with 12 blocks.
5. Colton Rasmussen, Junior, Atlantic — The Atlantic standout ended up tied for 10th with Hall last year, finishing with 12 blocks.
The rest of the top 10:
7. Blake Herold, Senior, Shenandoah (10 blocks)
8. Colin Lillie, Senior, St. Albert (9 blocks)
8. Carson Seuntjens, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (9 blocks)
10. Cole Baumgart, Junior, Clarinda (8 blocks)
10. Kyle Strider, Senior, Creston (8 blocks)
10. Luke Wiebers, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (8 blocks)
TOP-RETURNING 3-POINT SHOOTERS
1. Hunter Gilleland, Junior, Red Oak (67 3PM, 31.3%)
2. Max DeVries, Junior, Red Oak (66 3PM, 33.0%)
3. Colin Lillie, Senior, St. Albert (58 3PM, 35.3%)
4. Jacob Birch, Senior, Harlan (48 3PM, 41.0%)
5. Michael Kasperbauer, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (44 3PM, 35.5%)
6. Caden Johnson, Senior, Glenwood (41 3PM, 28.7%)
7. Cole Arnold, Junior, Lewis Central (33 3PM, 36.7%)
8. Carson Seuntjens, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (32 3PM, 35.2%)
9. Carter Pellett, Senior, Atlantic (29 3PM, 35.8%)
10. Teagon Kasperbauer, Senior, Harlan (26 3PM, 36.1%)
TOP-RETURNING FREE THROW SHOOTERS
1. Aidan Hall, Senior, Harlan (94 FTM, 70.7%)
2. Max DeVries, Junior, Red Oak (82 FTM, 71.3%)
2. Caden Johnson, Senior, Glenwood (82 FTM, 73.9%)
2. Colton Rasmussen, Junior, Atlantic (82 FTM, 71.9%)
5. Carson Seuntjens, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (70 FTM, 72.2%)
6. Jacob Birch, Senior, Harlan (68 FTM, 67.3%)
7. Luke Wiebers, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (65 FTM, 60.7%)
8. DJ Vonnahme, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (58 FTM, 68.2%)
9. Bradley Curren, Senior, Harlan (52 FTM, 75.4%)
10. Zac Kelsey, Senior, Glenwood (49 FTM, 74.2%)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
**First Team = 3 points, Second Team = 2 point, Honorable Mention = 1 point**
Atlantic (3): Carter Pellett (HM), Colton Rasmussen (2nd)
Clarinda (0)
Creston (2): Kyle Strider (HM), Cael Turner (HM)
Denison-Schleswig (6): Lance Arkfeld (HM), Carson Seuntjens (1st), Luke Wiebers (2nd)
Glenwood (4): Caden Johnson (1st), Zack Kelsey (HM)
Harlan (8): Jacob Birch (2nd), Bradley Curren (1st), Aidan Hall (1st)
Kuemper Catholic (5): Dawson Gifford (1st), Michael Kasperbauer (HM), DJ Vonnahme (HM)
Lewis Central (3): Cole Arnold (2nd), Colby Souther (HM)
Red Oak (5): Max DeVries (1st), Hunter Gilleland (2nd)
St. Albert (0)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Based on the returning talent and previous honors, here is the KMA Sports Preseason All-Hawkeye Ten:
•Max DeVries, Junior, Red Oak
•Aidan Hall, Senior, Harlan
•Dawson Gifford, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
•Caden Johnson, Senior, Glenwood
•Carson Seuntjens, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
The projected order of finish is not a prediction, but it is an accumulation of the returning players listed above + returning all-conference players + preseason all-conference + 2021-22 conference wins:
1. Harlan (35)
2. Denison-Schleswig (32)
3. Kuemper Catholic (25)
4. Red Oak (22)
5. Glenwood (21)
6. Lewis Central (19)
7. Atlantic (15)
8. Creston (14)
9. Clarinda & St. Albert (10)
11. Shenandoah (5)
Thoughts: This definitely had the vibe of a Harlan vs. Denison-Schleswig battle in the league this year. And the projections agree with that vibe. Meanwhile, Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak, Glenwood and Lewis Central should all be more than capable of competing with every team in the league. As a side note, last year was a such a young conference that I think we will see a jump up in level of play with most teams bringing back multiple starters.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.