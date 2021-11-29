(KMAland) -- The winter sports season is here, and we are getting you ready with daily conference previews. No. 21 is the Corner Conference boys basketball preview.
2020-21 CORNER CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
East Mills was the regular season conference champion last season while Sidney won the tournament championship and ousted the Wolverines from the postseason. Here’s how things lined up:
East Mills Wolverines — 15-5 overall, 10-0 conference
Sidney Cowboys — 15-6 overall, 9-2 conference
Stanton Vikings — 12-8 overall, 7-4 conference
Fremont-Mills Knights — 9-13 overall, 5-5 conference
Griswold Tigers — 5-15 overall, 2-8 conference
Essex Trojans — 2-20 overall, 0-11 conference
Note: Clarinda Academy (1-7 overall, 1-5 conference) were in the conference last season.
COACHES
•East Mills: Kevin Schafer
•Essex: Seth Ward
•Fremont-Mills: Steve Raymond
•Griswold: Matthew Spunaugle
•Sidney: Kent Larsen
•Stanton: Jake Lord & Dave Snyder
FROM THE STAT BOOK
•East Mills made their only state appearance in 2014, advancing under the leadership of Kevin Schafer, who also led Nishna Valley to state in 1993. They also went in 1988 with Coach Doug Deskin and in 1990 under T.R. Wood.
•Essex has never advanced to the boys state basketball tournament.
•Fremont-Mills has never been to the state tournament. However, Tabor went in 1920. Those were the days.
•Kent Cade led Griswold to their only state tournament appearance in school history in 1981.
•Sidney put together a state torment qualifying team in 1985 and also went in 1920 and 1922. Larry Wendlandt was the head coach in ’85.
•Stanton has set the standard for state tournament appearances with qualifying trips in 1987, 1991, 1994 and 1997 under Don Hicks.
Let’s get a look at the top-returning players in this year’s conference.
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
Pretty good crew coming back, including all of the top three and nine of the top 11 scorers by points per game. Here’s the top 15:
1. Carter Johnson, Senior, Stanton: Johnson was the top scorer for the Vikings and in the league last year with 20.9 points per game.
2. Mason Crouse, Junior, East Mills: Crouse was also dropping buckets all season with 19.8 points per game to rank second.
3. Cole Jorgenson, Senior, Sidney: Jorgenson ranked third in the league a season ago with 15.2 points per game.
4. Taylor Reed, Junior, Fremont-Mills: The last of the returnees that had 12+ points per game. Reed averaged 12.3 points per contest.
5. Jack Roberts, Senior, Stanton: Another top fiver for Stanton, which got 11.5 points per game from Roberts last season.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Garett Phillips, Senior, Sidney: 11.2 PPG
7. Jewett Jentzsch, Junior, East Mills: 10.6 PPG
8. Kamron Brownlee, Junior, Griswold: 9.8 PPG
8. Adam Houser, Senior, Griswold: 9.8 PPG
10. Quentin Thornburg, Senior, Stanton: 6.9 PPG
11. Conner Behrends, Senior, Sidney: 6.7 PPG
12. Braden West, Junior, Fremont-Mills: 6.1 PPG
13. Jake Malcom, Senior, Fremont-Mills: 6.0 PPG
14. Tony Racine, Sophomore, Essex: 5.6 PPG
15. Kyle Beam, Senior, Sidney: 5.5 PPG
Sidney has four in the top 15 returning to the league while Fremont-Mills and Stanton have three each and East Mills and Griswold boast two apiece.
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
The league has 10 of its 12 top rebounders back this season. Here’s the top 15:
1. Mason Crouse, Junior, East Mills: Crouse was second last season with 7.5 rebounds per game.
2. Conner Behrends, Senior, Sidney: Behrends had a strong season for Sidney, ranking third with 7.3 rebounds per game.
3. Tony Racine, Sophomore, Essex: The top-ranked freshman rebounder last season was Racine, who averaged 7.2 per game.
4. Quentin Thornburg, Senior, Stanton: Thornburg was fifth last season with 7.1 rebounds per game.
5. Adam Perrin, Senior, Fremont-Mills: The best offensive rebounder in the conference last season with 5.0 per game, Perrin averaged 7.0 total to rank sixth.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Carter Johnson, Senior, Stanton: 6.7 RPG
7. Jack Roberts, Senior, Stanton: 6.4 RPG
8. Taylor Reed, Junior, Fremont-Mills: 6.0 RPG
9. Jerett Jentzsch, Junior, East Mills: 5.6 RPG
10. Paxten VanHouten, Junior, Fremont-Mills: 4.9 RPG
11. Jonathon Resh, Sophomore, Essex: 4.8 RPG
12. Kamron Brownlee, Junior, Griswold: 4.6 RPG
13. Cole Jorgenson, Senior, Sidney: 4.6 RPG
14. Garett Phillips, Senior, Sidney: 3.7 RPG
15. Matthew Benedict, Senior, Sidney: 3.6 RPG
Sidney brings back four of the top 15 rebounders, but it might be worth mentioning only one of the top 12. F-M and Stanton have three each, and East Mills and Essex have two apiece.
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
Once again, many of the top players in a single statistic are coming back with 11 of the top 13 returning. Here’s the top 15 in total assists:
1. Matthew Benedict, Senior, Sidney: Benedict was second in the Corner last season with 81 assists.
2. Carter Johnson, Senior, Stanton: Johnson ranked third in the conference a year ago with 67 assists.
3. Taylor Reed, Junior, Fremont-Mills: Reed, the distributor was a good thing last season as he finished with 57 assists.
4. Garett Phillips, Senior, Sidney: Phillips passed out 56 assists for the Cowboys a year ago.
5. Adam Houser, Senior, Griswold: Houser was seventh in the conference a season ago with 54 assists.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Paxten VanHouten, Junior, Fremont-Mills: 53 assists
7. Brady Owen, Junior, Fremont-Mills: 47 assists
8. Landon Pelzer, Junior, Griswold: 41 assists
9. Zach Thornburg, Sophomore, East Mills: 39 assists
10. Davis McGrew, Junior, East Mills: 35 assists
11. Kamron Brownlee, Junior, Griswold: 34 assists
12. Kyler Owen, Junior, Fremont-Mills: 29 assists
13. Kyle Beam, Senior, Sidney: 28 assists
14. Owen Thornton, Junior, Fremont-Mills: 26 assists
15. Payten VanHouten, Junior, Fremont-Mills: 25 assists
Fremont-Mills looks like the best ball-sharing team in the conference. They have six of the top 15 returning players in total assists. Griswold and Sidney have three apiece here, and East Mills has two. Essex?
32. Kaden Peeler, SO; Jonathon Resh, SO; Jacob Robinette, JR, Essex: 4 assists
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
Hey, you get the point. There are a lot of the top players in total steals that are returning to this year’s league. Here’s the top 15:
1. Carter Johnson, Senior, Stanton: Johnson was second in the conference last season with 65 steals.
2. Landon Pelzer, Junior, Griswold: Pelzer was one of the top thieves in the conference last season, tying for third with 51 steals.
2. Taylor Reed, Junior, Fremont-Mills: Reed ranked in a tie for third in the Corner with 51 steals.
4. Mason Crouse, Junior, East Mills: Crouse had a big year on defense with 45 steals on the season.
5. Jack Roberts, Senior, Stanton: Roberts had a strong defensive season, too, with 37 steals for the Vikings.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Garett Phillips, Senior, Sidney: 35 steals
6. Paxten VanHouten, Junior, Fremont-Mills: 35 steals
8. Davis McGrew, Junior, East Mills: 32 steals
9. Cole Jorgenson, Senior, Sidney: 28 steals
9. Logan Roberts, Senior, Stanton: 28 steals
11. Kyler Owen, Junior, Fremont-Mills: 25 steals
11. Zach Thornburg, Sophomore, East Mills: 25 steals
13. Levi Martin, Senior, Stanton: 24 steals
14. Jake Malcom, Senior, Fremont-Mills: 23 steals
15. Conner Behrends, Senior, Sidney: 22 steals
Fremont-Mills and Stanton lead the charge here with four each while East Mills and Sidney have three apiece. Essex’s top stealer:
26. Skylar Hall, Senior, Essex: 11 steals
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
All of the top five shot blockers in the conference last season are coming on back.
1. Jerett Jentzsch, Junior, East Mills: Jentzsch was the top shot blocker in the conference last season with 26 swats.
2. Taylor Reed, Junior, Fremont-Mills: Reed was right behind Jentzsch with 25 blocks.
3. Cole Jorgenson, Senior, Sidney: Pretty good knack for blocking shots here. Jorgenson had 22 blocks a year ago.
4. Conner Behrends, Senior, Sidney: Behrends tied for fourth last season with 14 blocks.
4. Kamron Brownlee, Junior, Griswold: Brownlee had 14 blocks last season in his sophomore year.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Mason Crouse, Junior, East Mills: 11 blocks
6. Tony Racine, Sophomore, Essex: 11 blocks
8. Carter Johnson, Senior, Stanton: 9 blocks
9. Matthew Benedict, Senior, Sidney: 8 blocks
10. Quentin Thornburg, Senior, Stanton: 7 blocks
11. Garett Phillips, Senior, Sidney: 6 blocks
11. Jonathon Resh, Sophomore, Essex: 6 blocks
11. Logan Roberts, Senior, Stanton: 6 blocks
14. Dylan Barrett, Senior, Essex: 5 blocks
14. Jake Malcom, Senior, Fremont-Mills: 5 blocks
14. Taylor McFail, Junior, Sidney: 5 blocks
14. Paxten VanHouten, Junior, Fremont-Mills: 5 blocks
Sidney has five here while Essex, Fremont-Mills and Stanton have three each and East Mills has two.
TOP-RETURNING SHOOTERS
Here are the top 10 returning 3-point shooters by total makes:
1. Cole Jorgenson, Senior, Sidney: 59 3PM (36.9%)
2. Kamron Brownlee, Junior, Griswold: 48 3PM (32.4%)
3. Adam Houser, Senior, Griswold: 39 3PM (38.2%)
4. Garett Phillips, Senior, Sidney: 32 3PM (29.9%)
5. Mason Crouse, Junior, East Mills: 31 3PM (32.6%)
6. Kyler Owen, Junior, Fremont-Mills: 21 3PM (22.6%)
7. Kyle Beam, Senior, Sidney: 20 3PM (31.2%)
8. Jerett Jentzsch, Junior, East Mills: 16 3PM (27.6%)
9. Carter Johnson, Senior, Stanton: 13 3PM (26.0%)
10. Taylor Reed, Junior, Fremont-Mills: 12 3PM (21.8%)
Sidney has three of the top seven returning 3-point shooters, and that should come as no surprise to anyone that saw them play last year. East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Grisowld have two each. Only Essex is missing from the list above:
23. Preston Driskell, SO & Christian Dukes, SR: 2 3PM (20.0% & 12.5%)
Here are the top 10 returning free throw shooters by total makes:
1. Mason Crouse, Junior, East Mills: 109 FTM (74.1%)
2. Carter Johnson, Senior, Stanton: 77 FTM (52.4%)
3. Taylor Reed, Junior, Fremont-Mills: 42 FTM (60.9%)
4. Cole Jorgenson, Senior, Sidney: 37 FTM (64.9%)
5. Quentin Thornburg, Senior, Stanton: 32 FTM (53.3%)
6. Garett Phillips, Senior, Sidney: 31 FTM (62.0%)
7. Jack Roberts, Senior, Stanton: 30 FTM (55.6%)
8. Tony Racine, Sophomore, Essex: 27 FTM (51.9%)
9. Davis McGrew, Junior, East Mills: 23 FTM (48.9%)
10. Conner Behrends, Senior, Sidney: 19 FTM (48.7%)
Who’s going to make the most free throws this year? Probably Sidney or Stanton, which have three each on the list above. East Mills has two. Griswold is the only school missing above:
12. Adam Houser, Senior, Griswold: 17 FTM (89.5%)
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here’s one final take on each team, listed in the order of predicted finish:
East Mills: I could easily see East Mills and Sidney splitting the conference, the conference championships and the four games they play against one another. The Wolverines do have a little more to replace than Sidney in terms of sheer number of people, but I do think they have the best or the co-best player in the league. And that means a lot.
Sidney: They will likely have five senior starters and some reserves that are also experienced enough to make major contributions on any given night. The Cowboys are all loaded up with the two things you always want — talent and experience.
Stanton: The Vikings lost a very good senior starter in Colby Royal, but they also bring back a huge senior class with lots of experience and talent. And they also have the best or co-best player in the league. I would hardly be surprised if Stanton jumps up and takes the conference.
Fremont-Mills: Yet another team with lots returning, and there’s a better than average chance the Knights can improve this year, even with the loss of a key senior starter. Taylor Reed is just bursting with athleticism and bucket-getting ability. He could score 15-20 on any given night.
Griswold: Two senior starters have moved along for Griswold, and that’s one or two more than some of the other teams listed above. They do have some nice talent in the senior class, though, and that could pay off this season.
Essex: The Trojans lose two of their senior starters and another that state quite a bit for them. They’re likely to be an even younger team this year, and in a league where seemingly everyone is coming back, it could be difficult to make a move.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.