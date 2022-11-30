(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Preview series continues with a look at Missouri River Conference Wrestling.
2022-23 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE WRESTLING PREVIEW
Sergeant Bluff-Luton beasted throughout the season a year ago and won the Missouri River Conference championship in a big way. Here’s how the standings looked at the MRC Tournament:
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 290.5 points
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 186 points
3. Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 142.5 points
4. LeMars Bulldogs — 141 points
5. Sioux City East Black Raiders — 113 points
6. Sioux City West Wolverines — 84 points
7. Sioux City North Stars — 35 points
8. Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 22 points
COACHES
•Abraham Lincoln: Adam Manz
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: Jordan Langley
•LeMars: Shane Hessenius
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Clint Koedam
•Sioux City East: Kyle Lewis
•Sioux City North: Trever Case
•Sioux City West: John Hessenius
•Thomas Jefferson: Caleb Skou
REMINDER
We’ve changed the way we preview each conference. Rather than a team-by-team breakdown, it’s a weight-by-weight breakdown, based around the Missouri River Conference Tournament from last year.
106 POUNDS
1. Ethan Skoglund, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2. Jaymeson VanderVelde, Junior, Abraham Lincoln
3. Brock Hessenius, Sophomore, LeMars
4. Max Samson, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
**Skoglund (43-10) qualified for the state tournament last season and finished fifth in Class 2A at this weight. VanderVelde was also a state qualifier in Class 3A, posting a 33-12 record as a sophomore.
113 POUNDS
1. Cam Keokenchahn, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2. Jonathon Ryan, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln
**Keokenchahn was a runner-up in the conference to the graduated Nick Fehl and was a district qualifier, finishing the season with a 24-21 record. Ryan (23-18) was also a state qualifier to finish out his freshman season.
120 POUNDS
1. Jackson Kinnetz, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic
2. Ayden McRoberts, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
3. Conner Peterson, Senior, LeMars
4. Tytan Webb, Senior, Sioux City West
5. Dalton McCormick, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
**All five of last year’s MRC wrestlers at 120 could be returning to the league this year in some capacity. Ayden McRoberts (34-16) advanced the furthest in Class 2A, qualifying for districts, while Kinnetz moved up to 126 in the postseason and also moved to districts while finishing at 28-12.
126 POUNDS
1. Bo Koedam, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2. Jadyn Friedrichs, Junior, Sioux City East
3. Ethan Samson, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
4. Ryan Orteaga, Junior, Abraham Lincoln
5. Evan Tweet, Junior, Sioux City West
**Another weight class that could return all five of its wrestlers from the conference meet. Koedam had an impressive finish to his freshman year, winning a district championship and grabbing a fourth-place state medal in Class 2A. He finished 45-7 on the year. Friedrichs (28-13) also qualified for state and won one match in Des Moines.
132 POUNDS
1. Parker Herzog, Junior, Abraham Lincoln
2. Hayden Kramer, Junior, Thomas Jefferson
3. Luke Brockelsby, Junior, Sioux City East
4. Caleb Cruz, Junior, Sioux City North
5. Caleb Banta, Junior, Sioux City West
**Five of the six wrestlers at 132 could return this year, and they were the 2nd through 6th place finishers. Noah Parmelee (SBL) has graduated. Herzog (22-10) narrowly missed state with a third-place finish at districts while Cruz (19-15), Kramer (25-14) and Brockelsby (18-18) were fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, at the district meet.
138 POUNDS
1. Sir Brandon Watts, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
2. Ty Koedam, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
3. Caden McDowell, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
4. Tristen Risner, Senior, Sioux City West
5. Ethan Bose, Senior, Thomas Jefferson
**Watts and Koedam battled to a thrilling 7-6 decision in the championship last year, and then they met in the district final with Watts winning another decision (6-4). Watts (39-8) was seventh at the 2A state meet while Koedam (53-9) finished out even stronger in third place.
145 POUNDS
1. Hunter Steffans, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2. Nick Keller, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln
3. Michael Murra, Junior, LeMars
4. Carson Postello, Junior, Sioux City East
**Steffans (49-9) is yet another returning state qualifier and place winner for the Warriors. He was a district runner-up and then moved to state and took fourth.
152 POUNDS
1. Dylan DeRocher, Senior, LeMars
2. Radyn Neal, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
3. Matt Long, Junior, Abraham Lincoln
4. Connor McKewon, Junior, Sioux City West
**The top two finishers at this weight in the MRC are gone, leaving DeRocher (31-19) as the top-returning finisher. He had a tough finish to his season at districts and will undoubtedly be hungry for more this year.
160 POUNDS
1. Zayvion Ellington, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2. Alex Allen, Junior, LeMars
3. Jose Avalos, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
**Ellington went conference champion, district champion and then went to state where he finished 1-2 in his debut season. Allen (35-14) was a narrow miss for state in taking third at his district meet.
170 POUNDS
1. Ethan DeLeon, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
2. Evan Jalas, Junior, LeMars
3. Carlos Andrade, Junior, Abraham Lincoln
**Three of the five from the MRC Tournament could be back, including the defending champion DeLeon. He ended up dropping his first match of the season in the district championship match and then advanced to the state final while finishing with a 27-2 record and a state runner-up. Andrade (25-20) also qualified for state, but he did it at 182 pounds.
182 POUNDS
1. Garrett McHugh, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2. Antonio Medina, Senior, Sioux City West
3. Arik Burnett, Senior, LeMars
4. Reise Davis, Senior, Sioux City North
5. Bradyn Fahrenholtz, Sophomore, Sioux City East
**Five of the top six from the MRC Tournament are potential returnees. It’s led by the defending champion McHugh (42-13), who is yet another returning state qualifier for the Warriors. Medina (19-10) was fourth at the district meet.
195 POUNDS
1. Camden Feuerhelm, Junior, LeMars
2. Reece Clausen, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
3. Julio Santos, Junior, Sioux City West
4. Jadon Eloe, Junior, Thomas Jefferson
**No returning state qualifiers in this bunch, but Feuerhelm (37-13) did have a 37-win sophomore season, so there’s plenty of momentum there.
220 POUNDS
1. Ayden Hoag, Junior, LeMars
2. Warren Summers, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
3. Marcus Silvas, Sophomore, Sioux City West
4. Ethan Erickson, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic
5. Gage Hoffman, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
**Hoag won the conference and district championship before picking up one win at the state tournament and finishing the year at 45-5. Heelan used Naeron Bisse (18-22) in the postseason at 220, and he was a district qualifier.
285 POUNDS
1. Kaden Dillavou, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2. Kaden Buss, Senior, Sioux City West
3. Naeron Bisse, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
4. Devin Devall, Junior, LeMars
**Dillavou could return to defend his conference championship last year, but the best postseason appearance among returnees came from Buss (15-6), who took fifth in the district tournament.
PROJECTIONS
Just like in basketball previews, these are not predictions. They are projections. I’m adding up all the returning names with one-point bonuses each for state qualifiers and state medalists. Here’s how it lines up in the MRC:
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (21)
2. Abraham Lincoln (14)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (12)
4. LeMars (11)
5. Sioux City West (9)
6. Sioux City East (4)
7. Thomas Jefferson (3)
8. Sioux City North (2)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.