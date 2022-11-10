(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Previews continue today with a look at Western Iowa Conference Wrestling.
2022-23 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE WRESTLING PREVIEW
Underwood rolled to a Western Iowa Conference championship at the traditional conference tournament last year. Here’s how they lined up:
1. Underwood (264)
2. Logan-Magnolia (207)
3. Missouri Valley (185)
4. AHSTW (151)
5. Treynor (130)
6. Riverside (121)
7. Tri-Center (94)
8. Audubon (65.5)
Here’s a team-by-team rundown of the returning wrestlers based on last year’s WIC Tournament.
AHSTW Vikings
AHSTW was plenty young last season, and they will bring back two state qualifiers and three additional district qualifiers. Sophomore Henry Lund (42-15) took third in the WIC and advanced to state at 220 while junior Nate Jorgensen (18-18) went from fifth in the WIC to a state qualification of his own at 195. Sophomores Kayden Baxter (28-17) and Braden Fineran (13-24) and junior Eli Collins (23-17) advanced to the district tournament at 145, 120 and 126, respectively.
Sophomore Tyson Osbahr (15-19) and seniors Kolby Weihs (18-23) and Jaicob Madsen (17-15) were fourth at their respective weight classes (132, 182, 285) at the WIC Tournament while sophomore Brendyn Conn (10-25) was sixth at 113. Others to watch:
•Aiden Akers, SO (15 wins at 106)
•Blake Akers, SO (15 wins at 160)
•Zeb Hall, SO (10 wins at 170)
•Logan Heller, JR (19 wins at 182)
•Sawyer Kiesel, JR (22 wins at 285)
•Aidan Martin, SR (21 wins at 160)
•Dayden Moertl, SR (21 wins at 152)
•Kyler Sandbothe, SO (13 wins at 170)
•Isaac Stamp, JR (12 wins at 152)
Audubon Wheelers
There’s a clear leader of this group, and it’s senior Cooper Nielsen, who won the WIC championship at 220 and advanced to state where he picked up a win to round out his sterling junior year with a 34-12 record.
Sophomore Alex Hansen (22-12) was fourth at 138, senior Keegan Deist (8-14) was fifth at 160 and junior Zeke Konkler (15-26), junior Evan Alt (10-29) and Lane Barber (12-23) were sixth at their respective weights of 132, 145 and 182 last year at the WIC Tournament. Others to watch:
•Gabe Jensen, SO (16 wins at 152)
•Jack Stanerson, SO (21 wins at 106)
Logan-Magnolia Panthers
Another sterling group returns for the Panthers, led by two-time champion Wyatt Reisz, who won the 152-pound state championship and went 52-1 to round out his junior year. WIC runners-up Gavin Kiger (35-19) and Corbin Reisz (47-5) are both back for their junior and sophomore seasons, respectively, after finishing their seasons at state. Reisz took a third-place finish at 113 while Kiger nabbed one win at 106.
Junior Kai Carritt went 27-22 at 120 and advanced to the district tournament after a third-place finish at the WIC Tournament. Senior Tarick Rowe was 24-20 at 126 and took second at the WIC Tournament, and seniors James Newton (21-22) and Harley Christensen (21-23) took fifth in the conference at 132 and 145, respectively. Calvin Collins (24-19) also placed sixth at the WIC Tournament during his sophomore year at 160.
Others of note:
•Logan Bratetic, JR (15 wins at 145)
•Grant Brix, JR (24 win at 285)
•Drake Geith, SO (12 wins at 113)
•Kalab Kuhl, SO (30 wins at 106)
•Keagan Limoges, SR (10 wins at 220)
•Rex Meeker, JR (10 wins at 220)
•Gage Shook, JR (16 wins at 152)
•Lyrick Stueve, JR (18 wins at 120)
•Avery Zehner, JR (17 wins at 160)
Missouri Valley Big Reds
The Big Reds lost a huge and impressive senior class, but they return a pair of state qualifiers, led by junior Eli Becerra. Becerra went 38-2 and claimed the Class 1A 113-pound championship after also taking a tough WIC bracket. Riley Radke (35-14) is the other returning state qualifier. The junior advanced to the state tournament with a 35-14 record and won a conference championship of his own.
Sophomore Rush Knutson (11-17) and junior Ben Hansen (29-19) were fourth-place finishers at 120 and 152, respectively, at the WIC Tournament. Senior Andrew Meade (14-18) was fifth at 126, and sophomore Vincent Zappa took sixth at 285.
Others of note:
•Quinn Herman, SO (138)
•Lane Schroeder, SO (13 wins at 152)
•Owen Towne, SR (12 wins at 170)
Riverside Bulldogs
Riverside’s sophomore class will guide the way this year with two returning state qualifiers in that mix. Both Davis Bramman (26-18) and Taven Moore (30-22) got to experience the state tournament as freshmen and were third-place WIC finishers at 106 and 132, respectively. Seniors Brody Zimmerman (16-17) and Nate Messerschmidt (27-18) were district qualifiers at 170 and 285, respectively, while sophomore Jett Rose (21-22) also qualified for the district tournament at 138. Another sophomore, Kellen Oliver (17-16), had a solid freshman season at 113 and 120.
Others to watch:
•Kaeden Pleas, JR (145)
•Dalton Smith, JR (15 wins at 113)
•Jaden Tietsort, SO (132)
•Justin Wilson, SR (182)
Treynor Cardinals
The Cardinals bring back a state place-winner from last year. Senior Daniel Gregory had a great finish to his junior year, posting a 41-10 record and taking 8th in Class 1A at 285 pounds. Their highest returning WIC finisher, however, is Kyle Moss, who took a runner-up at 170, went 30-17 overall and qualified for the district tournament.
Three Treynor wrestlers were fourth at the WIC meet: juniors Tyson McCain (23-24 at 126) and Levi Young (27-15 at 182) and sophomore Brad Stock (20-19 at 145). Young was a district qualifier, as was 152-pounder Zack Robbins, who went 19-13 as a freshman. Juniors Jameson Drake (20-22 at 106) and Danny Kinsella (29-12 at 152) were fifth at the WIC meet, and senior Rafe Gayer (22-21 at 220) was sixth.
Others of note:
•Clinton Buckingham, JR (14 wins at 132)
•Jamison Larsen, JR (15 wins at 113)
•Holden Minahan, JR (12 wins at 152)
•Miles Nichols, SR (10 wins at 160)
•Jacob Pote, SR (11 wins at 182)
Tri-Center Trojans
The Trojans bring back just one district tournament qualifier from last year in Brant Freeberg, who ended up 14-15 at 106 pounds during his freshman season. Also of note, senior Maddox Anderson had the team’s highest finish at the WIC Tournament, placing third at 170. Further, sophomores AJ Peters (126) and Titus Humbert (138) and senior Tanner Nelson (22-15 at 152) were sixth at the conference tournament.
Underwood Eagles
They’ve lost quite a bit, but they’re still pretty, pretty, pretty loaded. While Molly Allen (30-5 at 106) will focus her attention on dominating the girl’s wrestling divisions, there’s still a plenty dominant force named Gable Porter (46-0 at 132), who has a pair of state championships in his career.
Another returning state qualifier is junior Blake Allen (38-3 at 120), who is coming off a state fourth-place finish while sophomores Lucas Bose (29-13 at 113) and Will Buckholdt (20-10 at 126) were district qualifiers. Look for breakouts, too, from junior Carson Thomsen (11 wins at 132) and senior Thomas Huneke (20 wins at 220). Both were WIC runners-up at the listed weight while junior Maddox Nelson (17-10 at 152) took third. Junior Graham Jensen (29 wins at 170) also had a top-five finish at the WIC Tournament while junior Emmet Dofner wrestled at 182.
