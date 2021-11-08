(KMAland) -- The winter sports season is right around the corner, and we are getting you ready with daily conference previews.
2021-22 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
The Treynor girls narrowly found their way to the state tournament where they put together a pretty terrific game plan and nearly advanced. Here’s how the overall record and conference standings looked:
Treynor Cardinals — 20-5 overall, 14-2 conference
Underwood Eagles — 19-4 overall, 11-3 conference
AHSTW Vikings — 17-7 overall, 11-4 conference
Audubon Wheelers — 16-8 overall, 11-5 conference
Logan-Magnolia Panthers — 11-9 overall, 9-6 conference
IKM-Manning Wolves — 7-12 overall, 6-9 conference
Tri-Center Trojans — 9-13 overall, 6-10 conference
Riverside Bulldogs — 5-17 overall, 2-13 conference
Missouri Valley Big Reds — 0-22 overall, 0-16 conference
COACHES
•AHSTW: Jill Vanderhoof
•Audubon: Darran Miller
•IKM-Manning: Gene Rasmussen
•Logan-Magnolia: Derek Sonderland
•Missouri Valley: Dustin Koyle
•Riverside: Liz Graves & Mitch Rice
•Treynor: Joe Chapman
•Tri-Center: Wendy Lausen
•Underwood: Jasmyn Flynn
WHO’S GONE?
FIRST TEAM: WIC Co-Player of the Year Kailey Jones of AHSTW was a unanimous all-conference choice on the first team. Other first team members that have matriculated out of high school are IKM-Manning’s Alexa Ahrenholtz and Logan-Magnolia’s Emilie Thompson.
SECOND TEAM: AHSTW’s Claire Denning and Claire Harris, Treynor’s Mandy Stogdill and Alyssa Kellar and Tri-Center’s Presley Pogge are also gone after picking up second team nods in 2020-21.
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
The top two scorers, four of the top six and six of the top 10 scorers are gone from last year’s conference. That leaves this top 15:
1. Aleah Hermansen, SR, Audubon: Hermansen was one of just three players in the league to average 16.0 points or more, and that’s exactly what she put in per game.
2. Jaci Christensen, SR, Audubon: The Iowa Central signee was the only player to average a double-double. The points side of it was 15.4.
3. Clara Teigland, JR, Treynor: Teigland had a huge season and was one of just two players in the conference that averaged 13+ points, 5+ rebounds and 3+ steals. Her PPG average was 13.8.
4. Kendra Kuck, SR, Underwood: Kuck ranked eighth last season with 13.6 points per game.
5. Aliyah Humphrey, JR, Underwood: The last of the double-digit scorers on this list, Humphrey put in 10.4 points per game.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Leah Hall, JR, Underwood: 9.5 PPG
7. Bianca Cadwell, SR, IKM-Manning: 8.4 PPG
8. Mya Moss, JR, Logan-Magnolia: 7.3 PPG
9. Cassidy Cunningham, SO, Underwood: 6.5 PPG
10. Taylor Ferneding, SR, IKM-Manning: 6.2 PPG
11. Greylan Hornbeck, JR, Logan-Magnolia: 5.7 PPG
12. Ava Goldsmith, JR, Logan-Magnolia: 5.7 PPG
13. Maya Contreraz, JR, Missouri Valley: 4.8 PPG
14. Alexa Schwartz, SO, Treynor: 4.7 PPG
15. Macanna Guritz, JR, Logan-Magnolia: 4.7 PPG
Logan-Magnolia and Underwood both have four players on this list while Audubon, IKM-Manning and Treynor all have two apiece. There are three teams not represented, but their top scorer is listed below:
17. Franee Maher, SR, Riverside: 4.5 PPG
19. Delaney Goshorn, SO, AHSTW: 4.0 PPG
20. Brooke Daughenbaugh, JR, Tri-Center: 3.9 PPG
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
Two of the top three rebounders and five of the top 10 are back in this year’s WIC.
1. Jaci Christensen, SR, Audubon: In most conferences, 11.2 rebounds per game would have led the league. That total ranked second. She was one of just two (Kailey Jones the other) to average a double-double.
2. Maya Contreraz, JR, Missouri Valley: Contreraz was among just three players in the league to average 8.0 rebounds per game or more.
3. Bianca Cadwell, SR, IKM-Manning: Cadwell was one of just six to average seven rebounds or more. She grabbed 7.1 per game.
4. Mya Moss, JR, Logan-Magnolia: Moss ranked seventh in the league last season with 6.8 rebounds per game.
5. Cassidy Cunningham, SO, Underwood: As a freshman with Tri-Center, Cunningham had 5.9 rebounds per game.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Macanna Guritz, JR, Logan-Magnolia: 5.7 RPG
7. Clara Teigland, JR, Treynor: 5.3 RPG
8. Kendra Kuck, SR, Underwood: 5.1 RPG
9. Emma Flathers, SR, Treynor: 5.1 RPG
10. Brooke Daughenbaugh, JR, Tri-Center: 4.7 RPG
11. Aleah Hermansen, SR, Audubon: 4.7 RPG
12. Delaney Goshorn, SO, AHSTW: 4.5 RPG
13. Nevaeh Boland, JR, IKM-Manning: 4.4 RPG
14. Taylor Ferneding, SR, IKM-Manning: 4.1 RPG
15. Aliyah Humphrey, JR, Underwood: 3.9 RPG
IKM-Manning and Underwood have three each on the list above while Audubon, Logan-Magnolia and Treynor can tout two apiece. Only Riverside is not represented above. Their top-returning rebounder was not far out of the top 15:
16. Franee Maher, SR, Riverside: 3.5 RPG
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
All of the top five in total assists last season have graduated. That leaves this top 15:
1. Aleah Hermansen, SR, Audubon: Hermansen tied for sixth last season with 55 assists and was the leading scorer among that trio.
1. Greylan Hornbeck, JR, Logan-Magnolia: Hornbeck had the best assist to turnover ratio among those that had 55 assists.
1. Clara Teigland, JR, Treynor: The only player in the conference with 50+ assists, 130+ rebounds and 70+ steals.
4. Taylor Ferneding, SR, IKM-Manning: Ferneding was 12th last season in the WIC with 44 assists.
5. Bianca Cadwell, SR, IKM-Manning: Cadwell was 13th in the league last season with 39 assists.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Alexa Schwartz, SO, Treynor: 37 assists
7. Delaney Goshorn, SO, AHSTW: 30 assists
7. Aliyah Humphrey, JR, Underwood: 30 assists
9. Cassidy Cunningham, SO, Underwood: 26 assists
9. Leah Hall, JR, Underwood: 26 assists
11. Maya Contreraz, JR, Missouri Valley: 25 assists
12. Mya Moss, JR, Logan-Magnolia: 23 assists
12. Macy Woods, JR, Riverside: 23 assists
14. Brooke Daughenbaugh, JR, Tri-Center: 21 assists
15. Macanna Guritz, JR, Logan-Magnolia: 19 assists
All nine teams are represented in the top 15, but it’s Logan-Magnolia and Underwood that continue to lead the way with three each. IKM-Manning and Treynor have two each.
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
The top two in steals, three of the top four and four of the top six have graduated. Take that even further and it’s seven of the top 10. This year’s top-returning 15:
1. Aleah Hermansen, SR, Audubon: Hermansen was one of just three players in last year’s conference with 80+ steals, finishing with 83 in third.
2. Clara Teigland, JR, Treynor: Teigland was not far behind with 78 swipes for the season.
3. Aliyah Humphrey JR, Underwood: Humphrey’s 62 steals made her one of seven with 60+ steals in the WIC.
4. Macy Woods, JR, Riverside: Woods had 50 steals on the season, ranking in a tie for 10th place.
5. Jaci Christensen, SR, Audubon: Christensen ranked 12th in the WIC a year ago with 47 steals.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Bianca Cadwell, SR, IKM-Manning: 44 steals
6. Alexa Schwartz, SO, Treynor: 44 steals
8. Taylor Ferneding, SR, IKM-Manning: 36 steals
9. Macie Doyel, SR, IKM-Manning: 32 steals
10. Cassidy Cunningham, SO, Underwood: 30 steals
11. Leah Hall, JR, Underwood: 29 steals
12. Delaney Goshorn, SO, AHSTW: 25 steals
13. Emma Flathers, SR, Treynor: 19 steals
13. Mya Moss, JR, Logan-Magnolia: 19 steals
15. Ava Goldsmith, JR, Logan-Magnolia: 18 steals
15. Morgan Hanson, JR, IKM-Manning: 18 steals
15. Kendra Kuck, SR, Underwood: 18 steals
IKM-Manning and Underwood lead the way here again with four each while Treynor has three and Audubon and Logan-Magnolia tout two apiece. Only Tri-Center and Missouri Valley are not represented among that top 17 above.
18. Brooke Daughenbaugh, JR, Tri-Center: 17 steals
20. Ella Myler, JR, Missouri Valley: 15 steals
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
The top four blockers in the WIC from last season have graduated. However, the next three are back. The entire top 15:
1. Clara Teigland, JR, Treynor: Another list with Teigland near the top. She tied for fifth in the conference with 23 blocks.
1. Macy Woods, JR, Riverside: Woods also tied for fifth in the conference with 23 blocks in her sophomore season.
3. Maya Contreraz, JR, Missouri Valley: Like in volleyball, Contreraz filled up the boxscore and had 22 blocks on the year.
4. Cassidy Cunningham, SO, Underwood: Cunningham was 10th in the conference last season with 18 blocks.
5. Ella Peterson, JR, AHSTW: Peterson tied for 11th last season with 14 blocks.
5. Ella Tiarks, SO, Treynor: The lengthy Tiarks tied for 11th in the WIC with 14 blocks as a freshman.
The rest of the top 15:
7. Alizabeth Jacobsen, SO, Underwood: 8 blocks
8. Delaney Goshorn, SO, AHSTW: 7 blocks
9. Emma Flathers, SR, Treynor: 6 blocks
9. Kendra Kuck, SR, Underwood: 6 blocks
11. Becca Cody, SO, Riverside: 5 blocks
11. Franee Maher, SR, Riverside: 5 blocks
13. Sophie Caniglia, SO, Missouri Valley: 4 blocks
13. Brooke Daughenbaugh, JR, Tri-Center: 4 blocks
13. Emma Gute, JR, Missouri Valley: 4 blocks
13. Alexa Schwartz, SO, Treynor: 4 blocks
Treynor leads the way here with four of the top 16 in returning blocks while Missouri Valley, Riverside and Underwood have three each and AHSTW two. Three schools were not represented above:
17. Bianca Cadwell, SR, IKM-Manning: 3 blocks
17. Mya Moss, JR, Logan-Magnolia: 3 blocks
30. Sienna Albertsen, JR, Audubon; Jaci Chritensen, SR, Audubon; Kali Irlmeier, JR, Audubon; Mattie Nielsen, SO, Audubon: 1 block each
TOP-RETURNING SHOOTERS
Here are the top 10 returning 3-point shooters by total makes.
1. Clara Teigland, JR, Treynor: 55 3PM (35.7%)
2. Aleah Hermansen, SR, Audubon: 46 3PM (35.1%)
3. Leah Hall, JR, Underwood: 39 3PM (32.2%)
4. Ava Goldsmith, JR, Logan-Magnolia: 32 3PM (29.6%)
5. Greylan Hornbeck, JR, Logan-Magnolia: 29 3PM (29.9%)
6. Alexa Schwartz, SO, Treynor: 22 3PM (34.2%)
7. Aliyah Humphrey, JR, Underwood: 18 3PM (28.1%)
7. Taylor Kenkel, SO, Tri-Center: 18 3PM (30.0%)
9. Macie Doyel, SR, IKM-Manning: 15 3PM (29.4%)
10. Kate Tessman, SR, Audubon: 13 3PM (18.9%)
Audubon, Logan-Magnolia, Treynor and Underwood all have two each on the list above. Three teams are not in the top 10, but here are their top shooters:
15. Brooke Daughenbaugh, Tri-Center: 7 3PM (13.7%)
16. Rylie Knop, SO, AHSTW: 5 3PM (26.3%)
16. Bailey Koyle, JR, Missouri Valley: 5 3PM (16.7%)
And here are the top 10 returning free throw shooters by total makes:
1. Aleah Hermansen, SR, Audubon: 75 FTM (67.0%)
2. Kendra Kuck, SR, Underwood: 64 FTM (65.3%)
3. Aliyah Humphrey, JR, Underwood: 58 FTM (63.7%)
4. Jaci Christensen, SR, Audubon: 51 FTM (68.0%)
5. Clara Teigland, JR, Treynor: 45 FTM (64.3%)
6. Leah Hall, JR, Underwood: 39 FTM (60.0%)
7. Bianca Cadwell, SR, IKM-Manning: 28 FTM (49.1%)
8. Macanna Guritz, JR, Logan-Magnolia: 25 FTM (59.5%)
9. Cassidy Cunningham, SO, Underwood: 24 FTM (34.8%)
10. Mya Moss, JR, Logan-Magnolia: 23 FTM (56.1%)
Underwood leads the way here with four on the list. Audubon and Logan-Magnolia have two each. The other four teams and their top free throw shooters below:
12. Delaney Goshorn, SO, AHSTW: 20 FTM (60.6%)
13. Maya Contreraz, JR, Missouri Valley: 19 FTM (61.3%)
15. Brooke Daughenbaugh, JR, Tri-Center: 15 FTM (34.1%)
18. Elyssa Amdor, SO, Riverside: 12 FTM (57.1%)
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here’s one final take for each team with teams listed in order of predicted finish.
•Underwood: The Eagles were this close to a state tournament trip last season, and they return the most experience and production in the entire conference. Plus, they add Cassidy Cunningham to the mix. It’ll hardly be easy to unseat the second team on this list, but they have the pieces in place.
•Treynor: Clara Teigland is going to fill up the boxscore, but their next two most productive players have graduated. There are some question marks on just who will step up, but something tells me Treynor will figure it out. They usually do.
•Audubon: The Wheelers tout two of the best players in the conference in Aleah Hermansen and Jaci Christensen. Like Treynor, there are question marks around those two, but when your top two is that good you’re going to win plenty of games.
•Logan-Magnolia: Balance is the word here for Lo-Ma. They lost star senior Emilie Thompson, but this a team that should bring plenty of balance led by juniors Greylan Hornbeck, Ava Goldsmith and Macanna Guritz.
•IKM-Manning: Alexa Ahrenholtz has been the leader of this team for several years, but she’s gone and graduated. That leaves this team in the hands of an impressive senior class that includes Bianca Cadwell, Macie Doyel and Taylor Ferneding. The Wolves are a lot like Lo-Ma in that they can bring plenty of balance to the floor.
•AHSTW: Back-to-back regional final appearances, but the core of those teams have graduated following the past two seasons. Delaney Goshorn had an impressive freshman season, and she will command plenty of attention heading into what could be a strong individual sophomore year.
•Tri-Center: Four senior starters and a freshman that played a big role are all gone for the Trojans. However, they do have some girls that were members of the state volleyball team that could lend itself to some school-wide momentum.
•Riverside: Three starters are gone from Riverside, but there’s still plenty of experience returning. I’m intrigued by the kind of steps some of last year’s youngsters take this year, and there might be some room for movement with some of the graduation among other teams.
•Missouri Valley: It was a struggle last season for the Big Reds, but they were so very young. I think there’s a better than average chance that they take some major strides this season, but I’m still sitting here in wait-and-see mode.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.