(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Previews continue today with a look at Western Iowa Conference Girls Basketball. This preview was supposed to be done on Tuesday, but Bound kept being down every time I tried to preview it. Don't they understand I need them to be functional at 1:00 and 4:00 AM? Finally, here it is!
PREVIOUS WINTER SPORTS PREVIEWS
11/8: Bluegrass Conference Girls Basketball
11/9: Corner, Rolling Valley, Bluegrass Wrestling
11/10: Western Iowa Conference Wrestling
2022-23 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
The Underwood and Treynor squads were two of the top teams in Class 2A, outscoring opponents by 24.3 and 19.0 points per game on average, respectively, and combining for a 43-6 record. The Eagles ended up advancing to state with a regional final victory over their WIC counterparts. Here’s how the standings finished out last year.
1. Treynor Cardinals — 21-3 overall, 15-1 conference
1. Underwood Eagles — 22-3 overall, 15-1 conference
3. Audubon Wheelers — 16-9 overall, 11-5 conference
4. Logan-Magnolia Panthers — 14-8 overall, 10-6 conference
5. AHSTW Vikings — 9-14 overall, 7-9 conference
6. IKM-Manning Wolves — 8-15 overall, 6-10 conference
7. Riverside Bulldogs — 7-15 overall, 4-12 conference
7. Tri-Center Trojans — 7-15 overall, 4-12 conference
9. Missouri Valley Big Reds — 1-21 overall, 0-16 conference
COACHES
•AHSTW: Jill Vanderhoof
•Audubon: Darran Miller
•IKM-Manning: Gene Rasmussen
•Logan-Magnolia: Shad Hornbeck
•Missouri Valley: Dustin Koyle
•Riverside: Mitch Rice
•Treynor: Joe Chapman
•Tri-Center: Derek Sonderland
•Underwood: Andy Vanfossan
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
1. Clara Teigland, SR, Treynor: There weren’t many prolific scorers in the WIC last year, but the top two are gone (both from Audubon). That leaves Teigland, who can do so many things on the court that Air Force got her signature. She had 14.3 points per game last season for the Cardinals.
2. Delaney Goshorn, JR, AHSTW: Goshorn has been starting for the Lady Vikes for the past two seasons. She’ll make it three this year and looks to improve on 13.6 points per game.
3. Mya Moss, SR, Logan-Magnolia: The top scorer for the Panthers last season is back, and Moss is in the top there returnees with 13.4 points per game.
4. Alizabeth Jacobsen, JR, Underwood: The top-returning scorer for Underwood, Jacobsen had a strong season a year ago for the Eagles, posting 13.0 points per game.
5. Macanna Guritz, SR, Logan-Magnolia: And we round out the top five with Guritz, who joins Moss in the top five and makes for the only team with two of the top five returning scorers. Guritz averaged 11.8 points per game last season. The Panthers are one of just two teams in the league that returns two players that averaged double figures last year.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Alexa Schwartz, JR, Treynor (10.8 PPG)
7. Mabel Langel, SR, IKM-Manning (9.5 PPG)
8. Aliyah Humphrey, SR, Underwood (9.4 PPG)
9. Ellie Peterson, SR, AHSTW (9.0 PPG)
10. Taylor Kenkel, JR, Tri-Center (8.2 PPG)
11. Leah Hall, SR, Underwood (8.0 PPG)
12. Elly Henderson, SO, Riverside (7.9 PPG)
12. Greylan Hornbeck, SR, Logan-Magnolia (7.9 PPG)
14. Ava Goldsmith, SR, Logan-Magnolia (7.6 PPG)
15. Ella Longer, JR, AHSTW (7.3 PPG)
16. Ella Myler, SR, Missouri Valley (7.2 PPG)
17. Alexis Flaharty, JR, Tri-Center (6.5 PPG)
18. Morgan Hanson, SR, IKM-Manning (6.4 PPG)
19. Quincey Schneckloth, SO, Tri-Center (5.8 PPG)
20. Jozie Lewis, JR, Treynor (5.7 PPG)
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
1. Alizabeth Jacobsen, JR, Underwood: Jacobsen is your top-returning rebounder, and she was second in the conference last season with 8.0 per game.
2. Alexis Flaharty, JR, Tri-Center: Flaharty was busy on the boards last season, posting 7.7 grabs per game.
3. Macanna Guritz, SR, Logan-Magnolia: Guritz rounds out the top three after ranking fourth last season with 7.6 rebounds per game.
4. Mya Moss, SR, Logan-Magnolia: Guritz was right in front of Moss, and they’ll continue to battle one another on the boards after she grabbed 7.5 per game a year ago.
5. Elyssa Amdor, JR, Riverside: The top five finishes out with Amdor, who had 6.2 rebounds per game in her sophomore campaign.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Delaney Goshorn, JR, AHSTW (6.1 RPG)
7. Alexa Schwartz, JR, Treynor (5.0 RPG)
8. Clara Teigland, SR, Treynor (4.9 RPG)
9. Mabel Langel, SR, IKM-Manning (4.9 RPG)
10. Ella Myler, SR, Missouri Valley (4.8 RPG)
11. Morgan Hanson, SR, IKM-Manning (4.8 RPG)
12. Brooke Daughenbaugh, SR, Tri-Center (4.8 RPG)
13. Ellie Peterson, SR, AHSTW (4.7 RPG)
14. Ayla Richardson, SO, Riverside (4.6 RPG)
15. Macy Woods, SR, Riverside (4.6 RPG)
16. Kasey Lang, SR, Treynor (4.6 RPG)
17. Sophia Taylor, SO, Riverside (4.3 RPG)
18. Malia Tuamoheloa, SR, Missouri Valley (4.0 RPG)
19. Cassidy Cunningham, JR, Underwood (4.0 RPG)
20. Ella Longer, JR, AHSTW (3.9 RPG)
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
1. Greylan Hornbeck, SR, Logan-Magnolia: Only two players in the Western Iowa Conference had 100+ assists last season, and Hornbeck was one of those. She’s also the only one of the two (the other was Aleah Hermansen) that will be returning. She had 101 assists a year ago.
2. Clara Teigland, SR, Treynor: When your best player can get your team the best shots, it’s fantastic news. Teigland had 83 assists and ranked third in the league a year ago.
3. Alexa Schwartz, JR, Treynor: Schwartz’s breakout last year also included 74 assists, ranking fourth in the league.
4. Quincey Schneckloth, SO, Tri-Center: Brand new Tri-Center head coach Derek Sonderland will love to work with Schneckloth’s skills. She had 62 assists last season for the Trojans.
5. Aliyah Humphrey, SR, Underwood: The top five finishes with Underwood’s star point guard that had 50 assists a year ago for the Eagles.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Delaney Goshorn, JR, AHSTW (47 assists)
6. Jozie Lewis, JR, Treynor (47 assists)
8. Taylor Kenkel, JR, Tri-Center (46 assists)
9. Elly Henderson, SO, Riverside (42 assists)
10. Ava Goldsmith, SR, Logan-Magnolia (37 assists)
11. Macanna Guritz, SR, Logan-Magnolia (36 assists)
11. Rylie Knop, JR, AHSTW (36 assists)
11. Ella Langer, JR, AHSTW (36 assists)
14. Ellie Peterson, SR, AHSTW (35 assists)
15. Sophia Taylor, SO, Riverside (33 assists)
16. Grace Herman, SO, Missouri Valley (31 assists)
17. Audrey Jensen, SR, Audubon (30 assists)
18. Mark Bertelsen, JR, Logan-Magnolia (26 assists)
18. Bailey Kyle, SR, Missouri Valley (26 assists)
18. Mabel Langel, SR, IKM-Manning (26 assists)
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
1. Clara Teigland, SR, Treynor: Teigland was the only player in the conference with 100+ steals, and she finished with 102 of them.
2. Aliyah Humphrey, SR, Underwood: Defense is the calling card for Humphrey, who was second in the conference with 94 steals.
3. Elly Henderson, SO, Riverside: A pretty good telling stat for the future of the Riverside Bulldogs. Henderson was all over the floor with 88 steals last year.
4. Alexa Schwartz, JR, Treynor: The only team in the conference with two in teh top five in returning steals, Schwartz had 67 swipes a year ago.
5. Ellie Peterson, SR, AHSTW: Peterson is the last of the players in last year’s league that had 50+ steals. She finished the season with 54.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Quincey Schneckloth, SO, Tri-Center (47 steals)
6. Macy Woods, SR, Riverside (47 steals)
8. Jozie Lewis, JR, Treynor (45 steals)
9. Mabel Langel, SR, IKM-Manning (43 steals)
10. Elyssa Amdor, JR, Riverside (40 steals)
10. Ava Goldsmith, SR, Logan-Magnolia (40 steals)
10. Mya Moss, SR, Logan-Magnolia (40 steals)
13. Grace Herman, SO, Missouri Valley (36 steals)
14. Ella Langer, JR, AHSTW (35 steals)
15. Alexis Flaharty, JR, Tri-Center (34 steals)
16. Rylie Knop, JR, AHSTW (33 steals)
17. Sophia Taylor, SO, Riverside (32 steals)
18. Bailee Germer, SR, IKM-Manning (31 steals)
19. Brooke Daughenbaugh, SR, Tri-Center (30 steals)
20. Cassidy Cunningham, JR, Underwood (29 steals)
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
1. Ellie Peterson, SR, AHSTW: Peterson was the only player in the conference with 50+ blocks last season, finishing the year with 51.
2. Alizabeth Jacobsen, JR, Underwood: Only one other player had at least 45 blocks, and Jacobsen finished the year with 45 of them.
3. Alexis Flaharty, JR, Tri-Center: Another Flaharty sighting, as she had 31 blocks for the Trojans in her sophomore season.
3. Emma Gute, SR, Missouri Valley: Gute posted 31 blocks during her junior season a year ago.
5. Ella Myler, SR, Missouri Valley: Missouri Valley is the only team in the conference with two returning top-five blockers, and Myler is the second of those with 30 swats.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Kasey Lang, SR, Treynor (29 blocks)
7. Delaney Goshorn, JR, AHSTW (18 blocks)
8. Macy Woods, SR, Riverside (14 blocks)
9. Saydi Paulsen, JR, AHSTW (12 blocks)
9. Clara Teigland, SR, Treynor (12 blocks)
11. Elly Henderson, SO, Riverside (11 blocks)
12. Jozie Lewis, JR, Treynor (10 blocks)
12. Ayla Richardson, SO, Riverside (10 blocks)
14. Sophie Caniglia, JR, Missouri Valley (8 blocks)
14. Grace Herman, SO, Missouri Valley (8 blocks)
14. Isabel Luna, JR, AHSTW (8 blocks)
14. Abigail Neilheisel, JR, IKM-Manning (8 blocks)
TOP-RETURNING 3-POINT SHOOTERS
Here are the returning 3-point shooters that made at least 20 treys last season.
1. Delaney Goshorn, JR, AHSTW (44 3PM, 32.6%)
2. Greylan Hornbeck, SR, Logan-Magnolia (39 3PM, 26.2%)
3. Clara Teigland, SR, Treynor (38 3PM, 28.8%)
4. Leah Hall, SR, Underwood (36 3PM, 33.0%)
5. Ava Goldsmith, SR, Logan-Magnolia (36 3PM, 30.8%)
6. Sienna Albertsen, SR, Audubon (35 3PM, 31.8%)
7. Taylor Kenkel, JR, Tri-Center (31 3PM, 28.7%)
8. Alexa Schwartz, JR, Treynor (29 3PM, 27.6%)
9. Audrey Jensen, SR, Audubon (25 3PM, 24.0%)
10. Marki Bertelsen, JR, Logan-Magnolia (23 3PM, 23.5%)
11. Aliyah Humphrey, SR, Underwood (20 3PM, 29.4%)
TOP-RETURNING FREE THROW SHOOTERS
1. Mya Moss, SR, Logan-Magnolia (65 FTM, 73.9%)
2. Ellie Peterson, SR, AHSTW (56 FTM, 62.9%)
3. Macanna Guritz, SR, Logan-Magnolia (55 FTM, 59.8%)
4. Alizabeth Jacobsen, JR, Underwood (53 FTM, 58.2%)
5. Mabel Langel, SR, IKM-Manning (51 FTM, 48.6%)
6. Clara Teigland, SR, Treynor (37 FTM, 72.5%)
7. Elly Henderson, SO, Riverside (34 FTM, 48.6%)
8. Elyssa Amdor, JR, Riverside (33 FTM, 37.5%)
9. Alexis Flaharty, JR, Tri-Center (32 FTM, 62.7%)
10. Aliyah Humphrey, SR, Undrewood (30 FTM, 56.6%)
10. Ella Myler, SR, Missouri Valley (30 FTM, 31.9%)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
**First Team = 2 points, Second Team = 1 point**
AHSTW (2): Delaney Goshorn (1st)
Audubon (0)
IKM-Manning (0)
Logan-Magnolia (4): Macanna Guritz (2nd), Greyland Hornbeck (2nd), Mya Moss (1st)
Missouri Valley (0)
Riverside (1): Elly Henderson (2nd)
Treynor (3): Alexa Schwartz (2nd), Clara Teigland (1st)
Tri-Center (1): Taylor Kenkel (2nd)
Underwood (3): Aliyah Humphrey (1st), Alizabeth Jacobsen (2nd)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Based on the returning talent and previous honors, here is the KMA Sports Preseason All-Western Iowa Conference:
•Macanna Guritz, SR, Logan-Magnolia
•Aliyah Humphrey, SR, Underwood
•Alizabeth Jacobsen, JR, Underwood
•Mya Moss, SR, Logan-Magnolia
•Clara Teigland, SR, Treynor
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
The projected order of finish is not a prediction, but it is an accumulation of the returning players listed above + returning all-conference players + preseason all-conference + 2021-22 conference wins:
1. Treynor (37)
2. Logan-Magnolia (33)
3. Underwood (32)
4. AHSTW (28)
5. Riverside (21)
6. Tri-Center (18)
7. IKM-Manning (15)
8. Audubon (14)
9. Missouri Valley (11)
Thoughts: Would you be surprised if Underwood went from state tournament to No. 3 in the league even with all that they have returning? I know I would. They also bring back a sophomore class that had a huge impact last year on the defensive end. They will miss Kendra Kuck, but I’m not sure they fall to No. 3.
That said, both Treynor and Logan-Magnolia are going to be very, very good. If Underwood were to finish third in the conference this year, it’s because the Cardinals and Panthers are very good and not because the Eagles are not.
The rest of the league shows moves up for AHSTW, Riverside and Tri-Center with moves down for Audubon and IKM-Manning. It makes sense, given what we just went through in the words above. All things told, there are going to be three elite teams in the league. The race for fourth won’t be as interesting as the race for the championship, but it will be close.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.