(KMAland) -- The winter sports season is right around the corner, and we are getting you ready with daily conference previews. No. 4 is the Rolling Valley Conference girls basketball preview.
PREVIOUS WINTER SPORTS PREVIEWS
Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Basketball
Bluegrass Conference Boys Basketball
Western Iowa Conference Girls Basketball
2021-22 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
The Rolling Valley Conference belonged to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton last season. The Spartans swept through the league and advanced to the state semifinals to represent the league quite well in Des Moines. Here’s a look at the standings, according to Varsity Bound:
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans — 24-1 overall, 16-0 conference
Paton-Churdan Rockets — 16-6 overall, 12-3 conference
CAM Cougars — 17-7 overall, 12-4 conference
Glidden-Ralston Wildcats — 11-9 overall, 8-7 conference
Woodbine Tigers — 11-12 overall, 6-9 conference
Boyer Valley Bulldogs — 5-12 overall, 4-7 conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders — 7-10 overall, 5-9 conference
Ar-We-Va Rockets — 4-16 overall, 3-11 conference
West Harrison Hawkeyes — 1-21 overall, 0-16 conference
COACHES
•Ar-We-Va: Jeremy Smith
•Boyer Valley: Larry Neilsen
•CAM: Joe Wollum
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: Kaitlyn McAlister
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Tom Petersen
•Glidden-Ralston: Cole Corson
•Paton-Churdan: Tom Kennedy
•West Harrison: Kathy Glennie
•Woodbine: Ryan Coenen
WHO’S GONE?
Here’s a look at the all-conference honorees that have graduated.
FIRST TEAM: Four very outstanding players are gone that earned first team honors: Danielle Hoyle of Paton-Churdan, Gretchen Wallace from Glidden-Ralston, Katelyn Neilsen of Boyer Valley and Ar-We-Va’s Jaden Smith.
SECOND TEAM: Five additional girls from the second team have moved on, including CAM’s Zoey Baylor, Tessa Steimel of Paton-Churdan, Alyssa Schafer and Alexa Steinkuehler from Woodbine and Haley Koch of West Harrison.
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
The top two scorers and five of the top seven are all gone from the Rolling Valley Conference. Here’s a look at the top 15 returning scorers.
1. Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/EHK: She could probably score 20-25 per game if she needed to. Emgarten was third in the league with 17.2 points per game a year ago.
2. Quinn Grubbs, JR, Exira/EHK: The Spartans will return the top two scorers in the conference, and Grubbs can score from all over — like Emgarten. She averaged 16.2 points per game as a sophomore.
3. Mollie Rasmussen, SR, Exira/EHK: Oh. It is the top THREE scorers in the conference, actually. Rasmussen hit for 13.4 points per game during her junior year.
4. Brynn Bass, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Bass breaks up the Spartans monotony, ranking fourth among returning scorers with 13.1 points per game.
5. Eva Steffensen, SO, CAM: A major impact freshman last season, Steffensen was 11th in the conference a year ago with 10.7 points per game.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Leah Cooper, SR, Boyer Valley: 10.2 PPG
7. Paige Klocke, JR, Glidden-Ralston: 8.9 PPG
8. Talia Burkhart, JR, Boyer Valley: 7.8 PPG
9. Shay Burmeister, JR, Exira/EHK: 7.8 PPG
10. Nicole Sherer, JR, Woodbine: 7.2 PPG
11. Maggie Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va: 7.2 PPG
12. Mia Leighty, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 7.1 PPG
13. Reese Snyder, JR, CAM: 7.0 PPG
14. Meredith Rich, SO, CAM: 7.0 PPG
15. Addison Erickson, JR, Woodbine: 6.9 PPG
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton has the top three and four of the top nine returning scorers on their team. CAM has three of the top 14, and Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Woodbine all have two each on this list. Here are the Paton-Churdan and West Harrison top-returning scorers and their rankings among returning scorers:
17. Carmyn Paup, SR, Paton-Churdan: 6.3 PPG
35. Grace Wallis, JR, West Harrison: 2.0 PPG
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
The top four rebounders, including three that averaged double figures, are gone from last year’s league. Three of the next four, though, are back. Here’s the top 15:
1. Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/EHK: The top-returning scorer is also the top-returning rebounder. Emgarten averaged 8.6 rebounds per game last season.
2. Breeley Clayburg, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard: The top rebounding freshman in the conference, Clayburg also ranked sixth overall with 8.4 grabs per game.
3. Talia Burkhart, JR, Boyer Valley: The top rebounding sophomore in the league last year, Burkhart was eighth with 7.6 rebounds per game.
4. Leah Cooper, SR, Boyer Valley: A second Boyer Valley Bulldog in the top four, Cooper pulled in 6.7 rebounds per game as a junior.
5. Paige Klocke, JR, Glidden-Ralston: Klocke was 13th last year in the conference with 5.8 rebounds per game.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Mollie Rasmussen, SR, Exira/EHK: 5.5 RPG
7. Whitney Kuhlman, SR, Woodbine: 5.3 RPG
8. Carmyn Paup, SR, Paton-Churdan: 5.1 RPG
9. Nicole Sherer, JR, Woodbine: 5.0 RPG
10. Miranda Garcia, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 4.9 RPG
11. Alisa Partridge, SR, Exira/EHK: 4.6 RPG
12. Shay Burmeister, JR, Exira/EHK: 4.4 RPG
13. Quinn Grubbs, JR, Exira/EHK: 4.2 RPG
14. Mallory Behnken, SR, CAM: 3.9 RPG
15. Mia Leighty, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 3.8 RPG
Exira/EHK’s starting five is all in the mix here while Coon Rapids-Bayard has three and Boyer Valley and Woodbine have two each. Ar-We-Va and West Harrison are not represented, but here are their top-returning rebounders:
20. Grace Wallis, JR, West Harrison: 3.1 RPG
21. Maggie Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va: 3.0 RPG
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
The top four players in total assists in last season’s Rolling Valley Conference are back. Here’s the entire top 15:
1. Shay Burmeister, JR, Exira/EHK: Burmeister led the league with 108 assists and only turned it over 51 times.
2. Nicole Sherer, JR, Woodbine: Another junior that was near the top of the league in assists, Sherer posted 89 assists on the season.
3. Carmyn Paup, SR, Paton-Churdan: A glue player a year ago, Paup will likely have a bigger role this season after finishing with 85 assists.
4. Quinn Grubbs, JR, Exira/EHK: Grubbs was a big-time playmaker in a lot of ways for Exira/EHK, posting 82 assists to rank fourth in the league.
5. Eva Steffensen, SO, CAM: A post player with all kinds of skills, including setting up her teammates. Steffensen had 71 assists and was seventh in the RVC a year ago.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Brynn Bass, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 57 assists
6. Marissa Spieker, SR, CAM: 57 assists
8. Alisa Partridge, SR, Exira/EHK: 56 assists
9. Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/EHK: 49 assists
10. Mollie Rasmussen, SR, Exira/EHK: 47 assists
11. Tiela Janssen, SO, Glidden-Ralston: 39 assists
11. Reese Snyder, JR, CAM: 39 assists
13. Leah Cooper, SR, Boyer Valley: 38 assists
14. Mia Leighty, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 38 assists
15. Paige Klocke, JR, Glidden-Ralston: 36 assists
Another category with the Exira/EHK starting five, and you might start getting the idea that they’re going to be pretty good. CAM also has three here, and Coon Rapids-Bayard and Glidden-Ralston have two each. Ar-We-Va and West Harrison are both missing here, but here’s a look at their top-returning player in assists:
22. Hannah Thomas, JR, West Harrison: 21 assists
23. Jamie Hausman, JR, Ar-We-Va: 20 assists
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
Three of the top four players in steals last season are back in this year’s Rolling Valley. Here is the top 15:
1. Quinn Grubbs, JR, Exira/EHK: You should not be surprised to see the ultra-talented Spartans standout on top. She was the only player in the conference with 80+ steals (85) and 80+ assists.
2. Nicole Sherer, JR, Woodbine: If I lowered the steals threshold to 79, Sherer would have been on that list, too.
3. Shay Burmeister, JR, Exira/EHK: And if I lowered it to 72, then Burmeister would also be on that list.
4. Brynn Bass, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Bass was eighth in the conference last season with 54 steals.
5. Marissa Spieker, SR, CAM: Spieker ranked in a tie for ninth last season with 53 steals, but she’s all alone here at No. 5 among returnees.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Eva Steffensen, SO, CAM: 51 steals
7. Meredith Rich, SO, CAM: 46 steals
8. Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/EHK: 45 steals
9. Nicole Hoefer, SO, Woodbine: 44 steals
9. Alisa Partridge, SR, Exira/EHK: 44 steals
11. Paige Klocke, JR, Glidden-Ralston: 42 steals
12. Mollie Rasmussen, SR, Exira/EHK: 40 steals
13. Whitney Kuhlman, SR, Woodbine: 39 steals
14. Vanessa Koehler, JR, Glidden-Ralston: 37 steals
15. Kiera Nichols, SO, CAM: 36 steals
Between Exira/EHK (5) and CAM (4), there are nine of the top 15 in this category. That’s hardly a surprise given the way they both play. Woodbine has three on the list, and Glidden-Ralston has two. That leaves no Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, Paton-Churdan or West Harrison. Here’re their leaders:
17. Leah Cooper, SR, Boyer Valley: 33 steals
17. Maggie Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va: 33 steals
21. Carmyn Paup, SR, Paton-Churdan: 31 steals
34. Grace Wallis, JR, West Harrison: 11 steals
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
There were two big-time shot blockers in the conference last year, but those two girls are gone. There is, however, five of the top 10 returning. Check out the top 15 returnees in this category:
1. Mallory Behnken, SR, CAM: Behnken tied for third last season with 30 blocks and was one of just three with 30+ blocks and 40+ steals.
2. Eva Steffensen, SO, CAM: Athletic, rangy and long describes Steffensen pretty well. The sophomore had 21 blocks last year.
3. Grace Wallis, JR, West Harrison: Wallis was eighth last season with 16 blocks.
4. Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/EHK: Emgarten was the top shot blocker for Exira/EHK last season. The number isn’t high (14), but you don’t have to block shots when you don’t allow the other team to shoot too often. You know, because of the steals.
5. Whitney Kuhlman, SR, Woodbine: Kuhlman had 13 blocks to rank 10th in last year’s conference.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Breeley Clayburg, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 11 blocks
7. Mollie Rasmussen, SR, Exira/EHK: 10 blocks
8. Brynn Bass, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 7 blocks
8. Kiera Nichols, SO, CAM: 7 blocks
10. MaKenzie Dumbaugh, SR, Boyer Valley: 6 blocks
10. Alisa Partridge, SR, Exira/EHK: 6 blocks
10. Meredith Rich, SO, CAM: 6 blocks
10. Nicole Sherer, JR, Woodbine: 6 blocks
14. Nicole Hoefer, SO, Woodbine: 5 blocks
14. Marissa Spieker, SR, CAM: 5 blocks
CAM has five players locked into this top 15 while Exira/EHK and Woodbine have three each and Coon Rapids-Bayard has two. Ar-We-Va, Glidden-Ralston and Paton-Churdan’s leaders:
24. Carmyn Paup, SR, Paton-Churdan: 2 blocks
29. Jamie Hausman, JR; Samantha Hinners, JR; Timberlen Koch, JR; Maggie Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va: 1 block
29. Tiela Janssen, SO, Glidden-Ralston: 1 block
OK, so there may not be a lot of blocked shots in the RVC this year.
TOP-RETURNING SHOOTERS
The top two 3-point shooters in the conference (in makes) are both back. Here’s the top 10:
1. Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/EHK: 59 3PM (35.8%)
2. Mollie Rasmussen, SR, Exira/EHK: 56 3PM (37.1%)
3. Quinn Grubbs, JR, Exira/EHK: 34 3PM (38.2%)
4. Paige Klocke, JR, Glidden-Ralston: 31 3PM (35.2%)
5. Meredith Rich, SO, CAM: 30 3PM (37.0%)
6. Brynn Bass, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 29 3PM (30.9%)
7. Shay Burmeister, JR, Exira/EHK: 28 3PM (29.8%)
7. Carmyn Paup, SR, Paton-Churdan: 28 3PM (26.4%)
9. Hannah Behrens, SR, Paton-Churdan: 27 3PM (35.5%)
10. Reese Snyder, JR, CAM: 24 3PM (27.9%)
Among this top 10, Exira/EHK has four while CAM and Paton-Churdan have two each. Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, West Harrison and Woodbine’s leaders:
13. Addison Erickson, JR, Woodbine: 19 3PM (21.3%)
15. Timberlen Koch, JR, Ar-We-Va: 13 3PM (24.5%)
22. Leah Cooper, SR; Kristen Neilsen, SO, Boyer Valley: 4 PM (11.1% & 14.3%)
29. Hannah Thomas, JR, West Harrison: 2 3PM (6.7%)
And here are the top 10 free throw shooters (sorted by total makes):
1. Quinn Grubbs, JR, Exira/EHK: 110 FTM (65.5%)
2. Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/EHK: 64 FTM (78.0%)
3. Talia Burkhart, JR, Boyer Valley: 38 FTM (47.5%)
4. Maggie Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va: 35 FTM (47.9%)
5. Nicole Sherer, JR, Woodbine: 33 FTM (38.8%)
6. Alisa Partridge, SR, Exira/EHK: 32 FTM (62.7%)
7. Addison Erickson, JR, Woodbine: 29 FTM (65.9%)
8. Nicole Hoefer, SO, Woodbine: 28 FTM (62.2%)
9. Tiela Janssen, SO, Glidden-Ralston: 27 FTM (65.9%)
10. Brynn Bass, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 25 FTM (62.5%)
Both Exira/EHK and Woodbine both have three each in the top 10 here. It’s interesting that CAM is not in the top 10. Neither is West Harrison nor Paton-Churdan. I’ve got their top free throw shooters below.
11. Reese Snyder, JR; Marissa Spieker, SR, CAM: 22 FTM (66.7% & 56.4%)
21. Carmyn Paup, SR, Paton-Churdan: 16 FTM (50.0%)
38. Rachael Olson, SR; Grace Wallis, JR, West Harrison: 3 FTM (30.0% & 23.1%)
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here’s one final take on each team listed in the order of predicted finish:
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: You didn’t expect anyone different did you? The Spartans have the best two players in the conference, and they might have a couple others in the next four or so. They. Are. Loaded.
•CAM: I figure the Cougars deserve a little state ranking consideration to open the year. They lost just two seniors and have a bunch of talent, depth and balance that should play very well throughout the season.
•Woodbine: Two regular starters have graduated, but they still have three returning standouts, including do-it-all guard Nicole Sherer, lengthy post Whitney Kuhlman and emerging junior Addison Erickson. That’s a dang good trio to start with.
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: This might be the breakout team in the Rolling Valley. The Crusaders lose just one player from last season, and the bring back a very experience senior class to go with a talented sophomore group.
•Glidden-Ralston: They will have a difficult time replacing all that Gretchen Wallace brought to this time, but I’d look for the uber athletic Vanessa Koehler to step into a bigger role this season. Plus, they do bring back two talented starters already.
•Boyer Valley: Three starters are back so this could be a little low for the Bulldogs. Leah Cooper had a breakout in volleyball, and we could see her star continue to rise during basketball season. Watch for their sophomore class, too. It’s deep, talented and got some experience a year ago.
•Ar-We-Va: Four senior starters are gone, but their junior class is really talented and athletic. The Rockets could end up being the surprise of the conference with Maggie Ragaller and her classmates leading the way. For now, I’m playing it a little conservative.
•Paton-Churdan: One of the top teams in the league last year, but the Rockets lose a generational talent in Danielle Hoyle and another star in Tessa Steimel. It might be tough sledding with all that they lost.
•West Harrison: Their senior class last year was mighty talented, and it’s going to be very, very hard to replace all that they brought to the table. There are plenty of questions to be answered, and I’ll be paying close attention to those answers throughout the year.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.