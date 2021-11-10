(KMAland) -- The winter sports season is right around the corner, and we are getting you ready with daily conference previews. No. 5 is the KMAland girls bowling preview.
2021-22 KMALAND GIRLS BOWLING PREVIEW
There are 21 KMAland girls bowling teams, and they are affiliated with x conferences. Let’s get a look at each conference below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Here’s a quick rundown of the top 15 returning bowlers, sorted by scores per game, in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
1. Aleesha Oden, JR, Lewis Central: 195.70
2. Aly Johnson, JR, Clarinda: 166.41
3. Lily Hegarty, SR, Harlan: 160.32
4. Madison Horn, SR, Harlan: 159.04
5. Payton Mathies, JR, Denison-Schleswig: 156.95
6. Claire Miller, JR, Denison-Schleswig: 156.05
7. Addee Murray, SR, Lewis Central: 155.29
8. Andi Woods, SO, Clarinda: 154.14
9. Sydney O’Neill, SR, Harlan: 153.17
10. Mason Clayton, SR, Creston: 151.91
11. Hallie Orr, SR, Creston: 150.25
12. Alexis Narmi, SO, St. Albert: 148.89
13. Ania Kaster, SR, Harlan: 148.00
14. Madilynn Meyers, JR, St. Albert: 141.39
15. Madison Smith, SO, Clarinda: 141.35
In the top 15 returning bowlers, Harlan touts four returnees while Clarinda has three and Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Lewis Central and St. Albert all have two apiece.
Here’s a quick look at each team’s returnees:
Clarinda Cardinals
Coach: Ashley Woods
Last Year’s Finish: 6th
-The Cardinals lose the KMAland Girls Bowler of the Year in Madelyn Pulliam, but they are loaded with young talent. Johnson, Woods and Smith are joined by returning juniors Alea VanVactor and Kemper Beckel.
Creston Panthers
Coach: Ron Pedegraft
Last Year’s Finish: 5th
-Creston has a big senior class returning led by Clayton and Orr, but they’re also joined but he likes of Kally Burchett and Jessica Peddycoart — the third and fourth bowlers on last year’s team.
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs
Coach: Shelby Brawner
Last Year’s Finish: 1st
-The Monarchs have their top two bowlers back from last season in Mathies and Miller — an All-KMAland team member — but the next two are graduated. Sophomore Brianna Musgrave and senior Gracie Schurke should also figure into the mix.
Harlan Cyclones
Coach: Jami Andersen
Last Year’s Finish: 2nd
-Could the Cyclones be the favorite in the league? It’s never easy for anybody other than a Council Bluffs school to win on their home lanes, but Harlan has a bunch of experience with seniors — Hegarty, Horn, O’Neill and Kaster — all in last year’s top four. Fellow seniors Anna Grote and Cameron Springman also received some varsity experience last year.
Lewis Central Titans
Coach: Paul Renshaw
Last Year’s Finish: 3rd
-Oden is the top-returning bowler in the conference after a terrific sophomore campaign. Senior Addee Murray is another that should keep the scores high for the Titans. Senior Haley Wilkins and juniors Kennedy Vanatta and Oasis Opheim will look to move up to keep LC in contender-ship.
Red Oak Tigers
Coach: Michael Nordeen
Last Year’s Finish: 8th
-Their top bowler Ashley Wilkins — a junior — is back in the fold, but the next three from last year’s team have graduated. Junior Grace Devito is the only other bowler from last year’s squad that gained experience and could be back.
Shenandoah Fillies
Coach: Darin Pease
Last Year’s Finish: 7th
-Two of their top three bowlers are gone, but juniors Emma Herr and Natalie Vanscoy, sophomore Hannah Stearns and senior Hannah Pelster all had scores in the top six for the Fillies. Senior Grace Teague is another that gained some experience last season.
St. Albert Saintes
Coach: Mike Klusman
Last Year’s Finish: 4th
-A very, very young St. Albert team should be all the better for it this season after making a big jump from the 2019-20 season. Narmi and Meyers lead the way, but they’re not alone with sophomores Georgie Bohnet and Sophie Sheffield and juniors Grace Julian, Claire Lewis, Sarahi Vargas and Janet Delgado all receiving some experience last season.
The Pick: Harlan took second at least year’s tournament, and they have the most returning production. I’ll take the Cyclones to win this year’s league, but I would hardly count out Denison-Schleswig and St. Albert.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
There is ONE team in the Western Iowa Conference with a bowling team, and it’s…
Tri-Center Trojans
Coach: Kelly Alfers
-Top bowler Abby Schuett is into her junior season after averaging 129.19 last year. Juniors Hannah Wulff, Becca Thayer and Karlie French are also back for Tri-Center this season.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
There are only 18 returning bowlers in the conference. Here’s a look at each team:
Central Decatur/Lamoni
Coach: Garrett Smith
-Four seniors are gone from last year’s team, but sophomore Kaylee Byrd and senior Aries McGuire are back with some experience.
Lenox Tigers
Coach: Caleb Lange
-This was a state qualifier last year, but they will have to replace their star bowler Chelsey Hoakison. The good news is that their senior class is HUGE. Jena Ricks, Hallie Claiser and Abbie Notz are the top three returning bowlers in the conference with averages of 158.00, 147.79 and 136.92, respectively. Caitlyn Maynes (129.38), Ashlee David (129.38) and Takota Cordell (126.29) are fifth, sixth and seventh in the POI, too. And heck, Leslie Credo is ninth at 107.50. Those are all seniors.
Mount Ayr Raiderettes
Coach: Brent Wise
-Their top bowler has advanced out of high school. They do have four seniors, though, that received time as juniors, including Laurie Belzer (106.88), Andrea Sickels (106.31) and Samantha Mueller (68.50). Another senior - Lilly Main — received some varsity experience.
Nodaway Valley Wolverines
Coach: Phyllis Sackett
-Last year’s team was very senior laden and will lose their top four. Junior Eleni Jameson (98.55) and sophomore Kerigan Brown (82.50) were also contributors to last year’s Wolverines team and are potential returnees.
Southeast Warren Warhawks
Coach: Andrea Benjamin
-The fourth-best returning bowler in the conference is junior Josclyn Sundberg (130.69), who is the only returnee of the top three from last year’s Warhawks. Juniors Jade Wade (111.63) and Emma Nady (107.19) are others that are among the top 10 returnees this year in the POI.
The Pick: Lenox lost Hoakison, but they’re still pretty loaded with talent and experience. Most importantly, they are DEEP. The Tigers are big favorites here.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Here’s a quick rundown of the top 15 returning bowlers, sorted by scores per game, in the Missouri River Conference.
1. Emily Peters, JR, LeMars: 189.56
2. Kaitelin Konz, SR, LeMars: 189.00
3. Sam Sonier, SR, Sioux City North: 161.55
4. Gretchen Hoffman, JR, Sioux City North: 155.44
5. Michele Jackson, SR, Sioux City North: 140.15
6. Trinity Brunsting, SO, LeMars: 138.25
7. Marissa Byrd, SR, Thomas Jefferson: 137.78
8. McKenna Rethmeier, SR, Abraham Lincoln: 135.05
9. Abby Polley, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 135.00
10. Maddie Nolen, SR, Sioux City East: 133.88
11. Riley Rich, SR, Thomas Jefferson: 132.83
12. Hope Westhoff, SO, LeMars: 131.50
13. Trinity Meyer, SR, Thomas Jefferson: 127.32
14. Jasmine Portillo, SR, Abraham Lincoln: 126.17
15. Gabriella Peterson, SR, Abraham Lincoln: 125.27
LeMars won a state championship last year, and they bring back four of the top 15 bowlers in the league. Sioux City North, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln all have three coming back.
Here’s a quick look at each team’s returnees:
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Lynx
Coach: Norman Johnson
Last Year’s Finish: 3rd
-While the top bowler from last year’s team — and one of the top bowlers in the Missouri River — is gone (Jennica Soar), they do have three seniors that were two through four last season. All three of them — Rethmeier, Portillo and Peterson — are noted above. Juniors Tatum Mark and Alexa Tichota and senior Annalise Ramirez also got some experience last season.
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets
Coach: Diane Storey
Last Year’s Finish: 4th
-The Yellow Jackets have it all coming back. It’s led by Byrd, Rich and Meyer are all in the top 13 returnees in the league, but seniors Faith Christensen and Mackenzie Harstad and juniors Tabitha Dross and Chassidy Brittain add returning depth.
LeMars Bulldogs
Coach: Gary Brady
Last Year’s Finish: 1st
-This team was really, really strong a year ago, but their top three and four of their top six are gone. Still, they have the conference’s top two returnees in Peters and Konz. Brunsting was merely depth last season and was still terrific relative to the rest of the league. Meanwhile, sophomores Hope Westhoff and Samantha Otto and senior Kylie DeVall are other potential returnees.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors
Coach: Noel Herbst & Janelle Woodbury
Last Year’s Finish: 6th
-Every single bowler from last year’s team is back with Polley leading the way. Seniors Samantha Gonzalez and Brooke Wadsworth, juniors Elise Evans-Murphy, Christina Harlan and Victoria Johnson and sophomore Andesia Wolfe all finished in the top seven for the Warriors last season.
Sioux City East Black Raiders
Coach: Kevin Dicus
Last Year’s Finish: 5th
-The team’s top bowler from last season has graduated, but their next two — Nolen and fellow senior Keyanna VanderVeen — are back. Another senior Emily Licht was in the team’s top five a year ago.
Sioux City North Stars
Coach: Ken Clark
Last Year’s Finish: 2nd
-The Stars look like the next best thing next to LeMars. Sonier, Hoffman and Jackson are all among the top five returning bowlers in the conference. Senior Chloe Perrin and juniors Courtney Solomon and Niamh Coughlin also put up competitive scores last season for the Stars.
Sioux City West Wolverines
Coach: Benjamin Nelson
Last Year’s Finish: 7th
-This was a very young team last year, but their leading bowler is senior Cecelia Pittman. Juniors Shianne Marsh, Kamryn Hellman and Sa’nya Simmons and sophomores Bethzy Nicolas, Anahi Reyes and Diana Serrano also got some experience last year.
The Pick: LeMars has to be considered the favorite given their domination last year, but Sioux City North returns more of the top five bowlers than the Bulldogs do. It will be a season-long battle between those two.
