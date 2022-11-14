(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Preview series continues with a look at Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Basketball.
2022-23 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Glenwood won another conference championship and will look to make it four in a row this year. They outscored their opponents by 16.6 per game and advanced back to the state tournament. Harlan (+8.4), St. Albert (+11.0), Lewis Central (+4.1), Shenandoah (+3.9) and Creston (+2.8) also had positive point differentials last year. Here’s how the standings looked:
1. Glenwood Rams — 20-5 overall, 10-0 conference
2. Harlan Cyclones — 15-8 overall, 8-2 conference
2. Lewis Central Titans — 12-11 overall, 8-2 conference
4. St. Albert Saintes — 14-8 overall, 7-3 conference
5. Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — 9-13 overall, 6-4 conference
6. Creston Panthers — 12-10 overall, 5-5 conference
7. Shenandoah Fillies — 10-12 overall, 4-6 conference
8. Atlantic Trojans — 9-14 overall, 3-7 conference
8. Kuemper Catholic Knights — 6-17 overall, 3-7 conference
10. Clarinda Cardinals — 6-16 overall, 1-9 conference
11. Red Oak Tigers — 0-22 overall, 0-10 conference
COACHES
•Atlantic: Dan Vargason
•Clarinda: Conner Hanafan
•Creston: Tony Neubauer
•Denison-Schleswig: Adam Mich
•Glenwood: Brian Rasmussen
•Harlan: Zach Klaassen
•Kuemper Catholic: Andrew Klenk
•Lewis Central: Chris Hanafan
•Red Oak: Coleman Mullenix
•Shenandoah: Jon Weinrich
•St. Albert: Dick Wettengel
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
1. Doryn Paup, Senior, Creston — Paup had a huge season a year ago, breaking out to the tune of 18.8 points per game. I asked the friends at the KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic an over-under on her PPG this year, and we landed on 19.5. You decide.
2. Jenna Hopp, Senior, Glenwood — Many of the top options that surrounded Hopp for years are gone, but she remains after putting in 16.9 points per game. She's probably looking to eclipse that 20-point per game mark this season.
3. Paytn Harter, Sophomore, Atlantic — The top-scoring freshman in the conference last year, Harter finished with 13.6 points per game.
4. Catherine Mayhall, Senior, Kuemper Catholic — A multi-year starter that has had a profound impact on the Kuemper program, Mayhall averaged 13.5 points per game during her junior year.
5. Jada Jensen, Senior, Atlantic — And here sits Atlantic with two of the top five returning scorers in the conference. Jensen averaged 12.7 points per game to round out the top five.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Lucy Scott, Junior, Lewis Central (11.4 PPG)
7. Amelia Hesse, Senior, Clarinda (10.1 PPG)
8. Brooke Larsen, Sophomore, Lewis Central (9.8 PPG)
9. Kiana Schulz, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (9.5 PPG)
10. Missy Evezic, Junior, St. Albert (9.2 PPG)
11. Ella Klusman, Junior, St. Albert (9.1 PPG)
12. Frannie Glynn, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (8.5 PPG)
13. Taylor Cole, Senior, Clarinda (8.4 PPG)
14. Lena Rosloniec, Senior, St. Albert (7.0 PPG)
15. Hannah Sonderman, Junior, Harlan (6.9 PPG)
16. Aubrey Heuton, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (6.9 PPG)
17. Aubrey Guyer, Senior, Atlantic (6.7 PPG)
18. Kylee Brown, Senior, Lewis Central (6.7 PPG)
19. Macey Finlay, Junior, Shenandoah (6.0 PPG)
20. Olivia Bozwell, Junior, Red Oak (5.9 PPG)
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
1. Frannie Glynn, Junior, Kuemper Catholic — Glynn ranked second last year and returns this year as the top rebounder in the conference. She was one of just four players (and two returning) that averaged 9 or more boards per game. Her average was 9.4.
2. Missy Evezic, Junior, St. Albert — Evezic is the highest returning scorer that averaged at least 9 boards per game last year. The Saintes center averaged 9.3 per game, including 3.6 offensive boards per game (the most among returnees).
3. Akuet Malek, Senior, Kuemper Catholic — Malek wasn’t a big scorer last season, but she was busy on the glass with 8.4 grabs per game. And you're about to find out what else she was doing (but you might already know).
4. Paytn Harter, Sophomore, Atlantic — Among players that had at least 8 rebounds per game, Harter had the highest average points. She finished the season with exactly 8.0 rebounds per game in her debut season.
5. Doryn Paup, Senior, Creston — Paup is one of just two players returning to the conference that had at least three offensive rebounds per game and posted 7.2 total on average.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Catherine Mayhall, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (6.7 RPG)
7. Jenna Hopp, Senior, Glenwood (6.6 RPG)
8. Lynnae Green, Sophomore, Shenandoah (6.2 RPG)
9. Lena Rosloniec, Senior, St. Albert (6.0 RPG)
10. Brooke Larsen, Sophomore, Lewis Central (5.7 RPG)
11. Kiana Schulz, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (5.5 RPG)
12. Bailey Nordyke, Junior, Clarinda (5.4 RPG)
13. Aubrey Guyer, Senior, Atlantic (4.5 RPG)
14. Ella Klusman, Junior, St. Albert (4.5 RPG)
15. Merced Ramirez, Junior, Red Oak (4.2 RPG)
16. Kaci Peter, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (4.2 RPG)
17. Aubrey Heuton, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (4.1 PRG)
17. Jaydin Lindsay, Junior, Red Oak (4.1 RPG)
19. Lilly Krohn, Junior, St. Albert (4.1 RPG)
20. Kylee Brown, Senior, Lewis Central (4.1 RPG)
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
1. Catherine Mayhall, Senior, Kuemper Catholic — Mayhall is in a pretty good class here with just two players coming back that had at least 100 assists. She is one of three that posted 300+ points and 100+ assists and one of two with 300+ points, 150+ rebounds and 100+ assists. Her total was 105.
2. Jenna Hopp, Senior, Glenwood — The other player in that class of points, rebounds and assists is Hopp, who will go ahead and play some D1 basketball in the future. She had 104 assists for the Rams a year ago.
3. Jada Jensen, Senior, Atlantic — A playmaker. Jensen is definitely that, and she ended up with 80 assists for the Trojans a year ago.
4. Lilly Krohn, Junior, St. Albert — Krohn is the last of the returnees that had at least 70 assists last year, and she had exactly that.
5. Ava Monson, Junior, Harlan — Monson passed out 58 assists last season for Harlan during her sophomore season.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Hannah Sonderman, Junior, Harlan (54 assists)
7. Taylor Cole, Senior, Clarinda (53 assists)
7. Gracie Hays, Senior, Lewis Central (53 assists)
9. Brooke Larsen, Sophomore, Lewis Central (50 assists)
10. Ella Klusman, Junior, St. Albert (48 assists)
11. Macey Finlay, Junior, Shenandoah (42 assists)
12. Aubrey Guyer, Senior, Atlantic (37 assists)
13. Madison Huddleson, Senior, Atlantic (33 assists)
13. Jacy Kralik, Senior, Creston (33 assists)
16. Doryn Paup, Senior, Creston (32 assists)
16. Merced Ramirez, Junior, Red Oak (32 assists)
18. Whitlee Auen, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (30 assists)
19. Danika Arnold, Junior, Glenwood (29 assists)
20. Lucy Scott, Junior, Lewis Central (27 assists)
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
1. Catherine Mayhall, Senior, Kuemper Catholic — Would you look at that? She topped the conference last year in assists and steals, finishing the season with 107 swipes.
2. Jenna Hopp, Senior, Glenwood — More steals will be available this season for Hopp, but she was still plenty impressive with 87 of them a year ago.
3. Ella Klusman, Junior, St. Albert — Klusman was busy defensively, too, in finishing the season with 79 steals.
4. Jada Jensen, Senior, Atlantic — Jensen keeps making plays even when they switch to defense. She had 77 steals on the year.
5. Doryn Paup, Senior, Creston — All five of the top five (and actually it’s all six of the top six) in total steals last year are back. Paup finished with 73.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Lucy Scott, Junior, Lewis Central (72 steals)
7. Taylor Cole, Senior, Clarinda (61 steals)
8. Paytn Harter, Sophomore, Atlantic (52 steals)
8. Hannah Sonderman, Junior, Harlan (52 steals)
10. Jerzee Knight, Sophomore, Clarinda (45 steals)
11. Whitlee Auen, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (41 steals)
12. Aubrey Guyer, Senior, Atlantic (38 steals)
13. Gracie Hays, Senior, Lewis Central (37 steals)
13. Lilly Krohn, Junior, St. Albert (37 steals)
15. Brooke Larsen, Sophomore, Lewis Central (33 steals)
16. Macey Finlay, Junior, Shenandoah (32 steals)
16. Ava Monson, Junior, Harlan (32 steals)
16. Merced Ramirez, Junior, Red Oak (32 steals)
19. Kiana Schulz, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (30 steals)
20. Jacy Kralik, Senior, Creston (28 steals)
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
1. Akuet Malek, Senior, Kuemper Catholic — This is just a ridiculous number of blocks, so prepare yourself. Malek led the conference last year with 126 swats. That’s 71 more than anyone else. Put another way, the distance between her total blocks and second place is the difference between second place and someone with negative-16 blocks.
2. Missy Evezic, Junior, St. Albert — Regardless of the difference in blocks, Evezic’s 55 total swats is still pretty dang good.
3. Lena Rosloniec, Senior, St. Albert — Rosloniec is a plenty versatile player with the ability to move in and out on both offense and defense. She had 32 blocks on the season.
4. Jenna Hopp, Senior, Glenwood — We can’t go a single statistic without Jenna Hopp sneaking in there. She had 27 blocks for the year.
5. Frannie Glynn, Junior, Kuemper Catholic — Glynn finished up her sophomore season with 14 blocks.
The rest of the top 10:
6. Aubrey Guyer, Senior, Atlantic (12 blocks)
7. Paytn Harter, Sophomore, Atlantic (9 blocks)
7. Brooke Larsen, Sophomore, Lewis Central (9 blocks)
9. Lilly Krohn, Junior, St. Albert (8 blocks)
10. Jada Jensen, Senior, Atlantic (7 blocks)
10. Aubrey Schwieso, Sophomore, Harlan (7 blocks)
TOP-RETURNING 3-POINT SHOOTERS
1. Lucy Scott, Junior, Lewis Central (52 3PM, 31.1%)
2. Jenna Hopp, Senior, Glenwood (46 3PM, 31.9%)
3. Kiana Schulz, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (41 3PM, 29.9%)
4. Amelia Hesse, Senior, Clarinda (34 3PM, 33.3%)
5. Hannah Sonderman, Junior, Harlan (28 3PM, 39.4%)
5. Catherine Mayhall, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (28 3PM, 30.1%)
7. Macey Finlay, Junior, Shenandoah (26 3PM, 28.0%)
8. Aubrey Heuton, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (18 3PM, 29.5%)
8. Ella Klusman, Junior, St. Albert (18 3PM, 22.5%)
9. Olivia Bozwell, Junior, Red Oak (15 3PM, 16.3%)
9. Jacy Kralik, Senior, Creston (15 3PM, 27.3%)
TOP-RETURNING FREE THROW SHOOTERS
1. Doryn Paup, Senior, Creston (76 FTM, 63.3%)
2. Jenna Hopp, Senior, Glenwood (70 FTM, 73.7%)
3. Brooke Larsen, Sophomore, Lewis Central (56 FTM, 56.0%)
4. Paytn Harter, Sophomore, Atlantic (52 FTM, 56.5%)
5. Frannie Glynn, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (46 FTM, 54.1%)
6. Amelia Hesse, Senior, Clarinda (40 FTM, 57.1%)
7. Aubrey Guyer, Senior, Atlantic (39 FTM, 55.7%)
8. Taylor Cole, Senior, Clarinda (38 FTM, 63.3%)
9. Jada Jensen, Senior, Atlantic (34 FTM, 60.7%)
10. Whitlee Auen, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (31 FTM, 53.4%)
10. Gracie Hays, Senior, Lewis Central (31 FTM, 63.3%)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
**First Team = 3 points, Second Team = 2 point, Third Team = 1 point**
•Atlantic (4): Jada Jensen (2nd), Paytn Harter (2nd)
•Clarinda (1): Amelia Hesse (HM)
•Creston (3): Doryn Paup (1st)
•Denison-Schleswig (1): Kiana Schulz (HM)
•Glenwood (3): Jenna Hopp (1st)
•Harlan (1): Hannah Sonderman (HM)
•Kuemper Catholic (4): Frannie Glynn (HM), Catherine Mayhall (1st)
•Lewis Central (5): Gracie Hays (HM), Brooke Larsen (HM), Lucy Scott (1st)
•Red Oak (1): Merced Ramirez (HM)
•Shenandoah (1): Lynnae Green (HM)
•St. Albert (3): Missy Evezic (2nd), Ella Klusman (HM)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Based on the returning talent and previous honors, here is the KMA Sports Preseason All-Hawkeye Ten Conference:
•Jenna Hopp, Senior, Glenwood
•Jada Jensen, Senior, Atlantic
•Catherine Mayhall, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
•Doryn Paup, Senior, Creston
•Lucy Scott, Junior, Lewis Central
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
The projected order of finish is not a prediction, but it is an accumulation of the returning players listed above + returning all-conference players + preseason all-conference + 2021-22 conference wins:
1. Lewis Central (30)
2. St. Albert (26)
3. Atlantic (25)
4. Kuemper Catholic (23)
5. Glenwood (22)
6. Creston (17)
7. Harlan (16)
8. Denison-Schleswig (14)
9. Clarinda & Shenandoah (11)
11. Red Oak (7)
Thoughts: Hmm…I expected things would look a little different with this exercise. This different? Maybe not. Lewis Central as the favorite is not a surprise, and St. Albert boosting even further up from last year shouldn’t be seen as one, either. The major surprise? That’s Glenwood — the three-time champions of the Hawkeye Ten — dropping down to No. 5. I will take the over on that one, given they will have one of the state’s best players each night.
Now, look at Atlantic and Kuemper Catholic. That’s two teams that finished in a tie for eighth last year jumping into the top four. They certainly have the returning pieces you look for in trying to make a jump like that. Creston stayed put at 6, Harlan dropped from 2 to 7, Denison-Schleswig dropped a few spots and Shenandoah and Clarinda are locked in at 9 in a Page County battle. Given the insane movement in this league, I’m going to be very interested in the nightly matchups throughout the conference.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.