(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Preview series continues with a look at KMAland Boys Bowling.
2022-23 KMALAND BOYS BOWLING PREVIEW
There are 21 KMAland boys bowling teams, and they are affiliated with four conferences. Let’s get a look at each conference below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning bowlers, sorted by scores per game, in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
1. Adam Denny, Senior, St. Albert (232.65)
2. Evan White, Junior, St. Albert (226.89)
3. Jackson Wigington, Senior, St. Albert (208.12)
4. Christian Schmadeke, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (200.09)
5. Lucas Segebart, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (198.68)
6. Caleb Hodtwalker, Sophomore, Lewis Central (197.38)
7. Cole Pekny, Junior, St. Albert (195.58)
8. Dylan Gray, Senior, Shenandoah (195.35)
9. Rhyn Walters, Senior, Clarinda (193.00)
10. Ronnie Weidman, Senior, Clarinda (191.64)
11. Tyler Reed, Senior, Lewis Central (191.50)
12. Dalton Athen, Sophomore, Shenandoah (190.83)
13. Owen Johnson, Senior, Clarinda (190.21)
14. Tyson Bramble, Junior, Clarinda (188.46)
15. Alex Razee, Junior, Shenandoah (185.46)
Now, a team by team rundown…
Clarinda Cardinals
Coach: Ashley Woods
Last Year’s Finish: 6th (2507 pins)
-Clarinda’s entire roster from last year returns intact. Along with Walters, Weidman, Johnson and Bramble, junior Grant Barr (178.00), sophomore Karsten Beckel (176.67), senior Levi Wise (176.25) and junior Caden Butt (176.25) had averages of 176 or higher. I would look for Clarinda to be one of the more improved teams in the area this year.
Creston Panthers
Coach: Ron Pendegraft
Last Year’s Finish: 8th (2097 pins)
-The Panthers are trying to grow something, and they should take a step forward this year if everyone that bowled last year returns this year. Senior Luke McElwain led the way with a 151.30 SPG average last year while junior Cash Abildtrup (125.40) and sophomores Justin Loudon (120.71) and Caden Briner (119.94) rounded out their top four. The rest of their top seven are also potentially returning.
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs
Coach: Shelby Brawner
Last Year’s Finish: 2nd (3097 pins)
-The Monarchs lost their top bowler in Blake Polzin, and they had three other seniors that were part of the lineup that won last year’s state championship. Seniors Christian Schmadeke and Lucas Segebart you see above as two of the top five returning scores per game in the conference. Junior Jake Fink (165.00) is the only other returnee among the top seven last year. But trust this: Denison-Schleswig always has some bowlers waiting in the wings.
Harlan Cyclones
Coach: Jami Andersen
Last Year’s Finish: 5th (2555 pins)
-All of the top six from the 2021-22 team are back. Junior Braydon Ernst (177.42 SPG) and senior Andrew Andersen (177.33) were pretty much in lock step with their averages. Seniors Aiden Schleimer (167.83) and Caleb Smith (167.00), sophomore Masen Shultz (163.17) and junior Tegan Steinkuehler (162.60) were in that second tier grouped together. They should be another team that moves forward this year.
Lewis Central Titans
Coach: Paul Renshaw
Last Year’s Finish: 4th (2935 pins)
-The top dog and two of the top three scores per game last year are gone, but they do have two of the top 11 bowlers returning in the conference. Sophomore Caleb Hodtwalker (197.38 SPG) and senior Tyler Reed (191.50) are those dudes in case you decided to skip the first part of this preview. Senior Kenny Mayberry (176.69) and sophomores Max Thompson (175.85) and Treveon Hansen (170.25) could also be worth a watch in the Titans lineup this year.
Red Oak Tigers
Coach: Michael Nordeen
Last Year’s Finish: 7th (2497 pins)
-The top two from Red Oak’s lineup last year are gone, but there are some pups ready to make a move up the lineup. Junior Ethan Kuipers (151.40 SPG) is their top-returning average while senior Jonah Wemhoff (148.78) and juniors Hunter Jarrett (146.96) and Maddax McCunn (145.17) are both right in the mix for trying to restore the Tigers program to the top of the conference.
Shenandoah Mustangs
Coach: Darin Pease
Last Year’s Finish: 3rd (3084 pins)
-The defending state champions of Class 1A are on their second streak of three straight state appearances within the program, and now they try to do something that the program has never seen: Four straight. Senior Dylan Gray (195.35 SPG), sophomore Dalton Athen (190.83) and junior Alex Razee (185.46) are all among the top 15 returnees in the conference, so that’s a good start. In all, they lost just one senior from that state champ and also bring back sophomore Gunner Steiner (179.55) and juniors Seth Zwickel (177.73), Dalton Kellogg (166.50) and Jonah Chandler (158.00) that were among the Mustangs’ top eight last year.
St. Albert Falcons
Coach: Mike Klusman
Last Year’s Finish: 1st (3131 pins)
-Nobody would blame them if they felt like they should have left last year with the 1A state title. They were the favorites, but anything can happen in this game. The Falcons bring back their top three bowlers, including last year’s 1A state champion Adam Denny (232.65 SPG), and two former KMAland Male Bowlers of the Year (Denny and Evan White). White’s 226.89 SPG is not far behind Denny’s, and senior Jackson Wigington is also among the top three returnees with his 208.12 SPG. They lose a pair of big-time seniors, but junior Cole Pekny (195.58) had a pretty impressive average of his own. The goals, again, are high in this program.
The Pick
Hmm….there are two defending state champions and then there’s a conference champion, and they are three different programs. It’s going to be an absolute battle in this league to win the crown, but you have to think St. Albert and Shenandoah will decide this thing with all they have returning. For now, the depth is on Shenandoah’s side while the fact that the Falcons have the top three returning bowlers in the league is on their side. You take the pick.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Here’s a look at the only team in the Western Iowa Conference with a bowling team.
Tri-Center Trojans
Coach: Melanie Bruck
-This was a very senior-laden team last year with the top four averages on the team coming from that class. Seniors Matt Stowe (138.91 SPG) and Revin Bruck (127.83 SPG) were fifth and sixth, and sophomore Carson Hill (124.00 SPG) was seventh on the 2021-22 squad.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Here’s a look at each team in the Pride of Iowa Conference.
Central Decatur/Lamoni Cardinals/Demons
Coach: Jon Hampton
-All five of the bowlers from this conglomerate return to the fold from last year. Seniors Nathaniel Short and Daniel Payne are joined by a trio of juniors in Brettan Kuster, Daniel Blakey and Cameron Lavrenz. Short led the team with a 110.25 SPG.
Lenox Tigers
Coach: Leevi Marshall
-Sophomore Brandon Cox made a strong impression in his debut bowling season, posting a team-best 170.06 SPG. Seniors Jayden Stephens (167.65), Aiden Eggert (153.45) and Samson Adams (139.00) were next. Coach Marshall also could bring back three other sophomores and a junior that bowled in the top eight for his team last year.
Mount Ayr Raiders
Coach: Brent Wise
-The Raiders lost their top two bowlers from last year’s team, but they do have some promising sophomores in Dylan Swank, Ethan Johns and Cain Harmening that ranked 3rd through 5th on the team a year ago. Swank’s 124.94 SPG average led that group. Senior Trevor Rice, junior Jarred Larson and sophomore Nick Roemer were also among the top nine on last year’s team.
Nodaway Valley Wolverines
Coach: Phyllis Sackett
-All four of Nodaway Valley’s bowlers from last year’s squad could be back. That’s led by senior Collin Wenstad, who had a 143.10 SPG average to finish just ahead of sophomore teammate Damon Wallace (141.65). Junior Austin Lynde-Peve and sophomore Dakota Hall also bowled for the varsity last season.
Southeast Warren Warhawks
Coach: Tim Williams
-This should be a very veteran group with all of last year’s juniors and sophomores potentially returning to the fold. Seniors Dominic Wadle (150.50 SPG) and J.D. Hinrichs (149.25) led the team last year while juniors Owen Williams and Chase Thompson and other seniors Joe Schall, Will Prater and Braeden Wilden were also among the top seven for last year’s team.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Here’s a quick rundown of the top 15 returning bowlers, sorted by scores per game, in the Missouri River Conference.
1. Bennett Olsen, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (215.83 SPG)
2. Brenden Lewis, Senior, Sioux City East (213.96 SPG)
3. Caden Wurth, Senior, LeMars (213.75 SPG)
4. Eric McCoy, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (206.42 SPG)
5. Kendall Bell, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson (201.71 SPG)
6. Tyson Alcorn, Junior, LeMars (198.80 SPG)
7. Carter Sulzbach, Junior, Sioux City North (195.35 SPG)
8. Taylor Roberts, Senior, LeMars (190.50 SPG)
9. Kaleb Wyant, Senior, Sioux City East (185.13 SPG)
10. Sebastian MacGregor, Sophomore, LeMars (183.85 SPG)
11. Carter Jelker, Senior, Sioux City West (180.89 SPG)
12. Jerrid Van Sloten, Senior, Sioux City North (179.90 SPG)
13. Caiden Martin, Senior, Sioux City West (178.00 SPG)
14. Colton Dimick, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (177.40 SPG)
15. Cale Pittenger, Senior, Sioux City East (177.15 SPG)
Now, a team by team rundown…
Abraham Lincoln Lynx
Coach: Corrinne Johnson
Last Year’s Finish: 4th (2731 pins)
-A one-time MRC champion, Bennett Olsen, leads the way on this team and in this conference with his 215.83 SPG average. Senior Eric McCoy is also among the top four returning bowlers in the conference (206.42). Both Olsen and McCoy were state qualifiers last year. Sophomores Trenton Tallman (175.81 SPG) and Carter Schwiesow (175.39 SPG) jumped in and made major impacts in their freshman year. Seniors Thomas Stark (157.62), Taliq Smith and William Stangl could provide depth on this team.
LeMars Bulldogs
Coach: Travis Jones
Last Year’s Finish: 2nd (2759 pins)
-Senior Caden Wurth is among the top three returnees in the conference (213.75 SPG) while junior Tyson Alcorn (198.80) is within the top six. They were so deep last year that their No. 6 bowler, senior Taylor Roberts (190.50), is still able to rank within the top eight among returnees. Same for their No. 8 in sophomore Sebastian MacGregor (183.85) in the top 10. Wow. That’s depth. It’s a little thinner this year, but junior Taye Hassman (166.86 SPG) and senior Noah Venteicher (150.50) will look to step into bigger roles this year.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors
Coach: Jared Ocker
Last Year’s Finish: 6th (2350 pins)
-Junior Colton Dimick (177.40 SPG) snuck into the top 15 returning average scores per game, and he finished seventh at the Missouri River Conference Tournament last year. Sophomore Hunter Echter (161.90 SPG) was second on the team while seniors Seth Johnson, Maddox Muston, Ayden Miller and junior Vincent Beyer were also within the top seven on the team in scores per game last year.
Sioux City East Black Raiders
Coach: Kevin Dicus
Last Year’s Finish: 3rd (2755 pins)
-The league’s second-ranked returnee, senior Brenden Lewis (213.96 SPG), calls Sioux City East his school. He was fourth at the MRC meet last season, and he was one of two Black Raiders in the top five in that meet that are back. The other is junior Logan Pinkerton, whose 174.40 SPG ranked sixth on the team a year ago. Two others, seniors Kaleb Wyant (185.13) and Cale Pittenger (177.15), ranked ahead of Pinkerton in average scores throughout the season. Seniors Trey Merchant (167.57) and Mason Hamman (165.29) are also potential returnees to a Sioux City East team that qualified and competed in the Class 3A state tournament.
Sioux City North Stars
Coach: Kendall Clark
Last Year’s Finish: 5th (2705 pins)
-Junior Carter Sulzbach led the team last year with a 195.35 SPG and took third at the Missouri River Conference meet. Senior Jerrid Van Sloten (179.90) was eighth in the MRC a year ago, and he joins with Sulzbach to make for a strong Stars duo. There were, however, four seniors that were in the team’s top seven a year ago. Sophomore Christian Nelson (154.00), junior Casey Solomon (138.50) and senior Caleb Perrin (137.50) should make for some strong depth.
Sioux City West Wolverines
Coach: Ben Nelson
Last Year’s Finish: 7th (2184 pins)
-Sioux City West brings back two of the top 13 bowlers in the conference, led by seniors Carter Jelker (180.89 SPG) and Caiden Martin (178.00). The really good news for this team as they try to climb up the standings is that they have three others seniors — Kirk Houts (155.72), Kalvin Le (139.07) and Adam Frey (131.56) — that ranked in the team’s top five last year. Juniors Arturo Vazquez and Victor Reyes could also return this year.
Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets
Coach: Matt Young
Last Year’s Finish: 1st (2834 pins)
-The defending Missouri River Conference champions bring back one of the top bowlers in the league in sophomore Kendall Bell, who had a 201.71 score per game average. Junior Ryan Smith (174.33) narrowly missed that top 15 list above, and senior Daniel Vlas (153.50) and juniors Travis Calloway (150.96) and Nolan Bryant will be the depth pieces on this year’s TJ team.
THE PICK
I did a little exercise with a look at the top 25 returnees rather than the top 15, and Sioux City East (6), Abraham Lincoln (5) and LeMars (4) all have at least four in that group. As you can see, East has more than anyone else. Bowling is an unpredictable game, and to sit here and make a call about a meet that won’t happen until February is pretty crazy. However, I will be OK with saying that the winner comes from one of those three teams mentioned with a slight nod to East.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.