(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Preview series continues with a look at KMAland Girls Bowling.
2022-23 KMALAND GIRLS BOWLING PREVIEW
There are 21 KMAland girls bowling teams, and they are affiliated with four conferences. Let’s get a look at each conference below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning bowlers, sorted by scores per game, in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
1. Aleesha Oden, Senior, Lewis Central (205.46)
2. Aly Johnson, Senior, Clarinda (188.46)
3. Sophia Klopenstine, Junior, Lewis Central (179.90)
4. Andi Woods, Junior, Clarinda (175.29)
5. Faith Renshaw, Junior, Lewis Central (173.25)
6. Claire Miller, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (165.96)
7. Brianna Musgrave, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (164.77)
8. Peyton Athen, Sophomore, Shenandoah (163.96)
9. Alexis Narmi, Junior, St. Albert (160.69)
10. Kemper Beckel, Senior, Clarinda (159.08)
11. Payton Mathies, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (158.72)
12. Dakota Wise, Sophomore, Clarinda (156.75)
13. Oasis Opheim, Senior, Lewis Central (154.89)
14. Taylor Davis, Sophomore, Shenandoah (153.89)
15. Georgie Bohnet, Junior, St. Albert (153.73)
Now, the team-by-team rundown from the conference…
Clarinda Cardinals
Coach: Ashley Woods
Last Year’s Finish: 3rd (2358 pins)
-Two of the top four and four of the top 12 bowlers from last year’s conference belong to Clarinda. The Class 1A state runner-up last year will count on seniors Aly Johnson and Kemper Beckel, junior Andi Woods and sophomore Dakota Wise to continue their success. But that’s not it. They also could return juniors Madison Smith (143.27 SPG) and Ryplee Sunderman (132.63) and senior Alea VanVactor (138.50).
Creston Panthers
Coach: Ron Pendegraft
Last Year’s Finish: 7th (2106 pins)
-The Panthers lose their top two bowlers and four of their top five from last year. Senior Mica Andreason (139.80 SPG) is the top potential returnee while junior Jenna Orr (103.86) is another. And that’s all for Creston, which counted five seniors total in last year’s top seven.
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs
Coach: Shelby Brawner
Last Year’s Finish: 2nd (2402 pins)
-Like the boys, the girls of Denison-Schlewig are also returning a lot from a very strong team from a year ago. A team that finished fourth in Class 2A. In relation to the Hawkeye Ten Conference, the Monarchs have two of the top seven and three of the top 11 coming back with seniors Claire Miller and Payton Mathies and junior Brianna Musgrave. Another pair of juniors — Brittany Musgrave (145.36 SPG) and Nevaeh Brandt (143.28) — return to the fold along with sophomore Alexis Hartwig and junior Kiyea Krajicek.
Harlan Cyclones
Coach: Jami Andersen
Last Year’s Finish: 4th (2315 pins)
-A strong two-year run that included a pair of top-four conference finishes was buoyed by a terrific senior class. It was so terrific that all eight of the bowlers that have varsity averages from last year were in that group. What will this year’s Cyclones look like? As a man with Bound, a computer and a website in Shenandoah, Iowa, I cannot tell you that right now.
Lewis Central Titans
Coach: Paul Renshaw
Last Year’s Finish: 1st (2827 pins)
-Just how good was this Lewis Central team last year? Real, real good. They won the Class 2A team championship, had three girls qualify for the top eight and then two finish within the top four. That includes Wichita State recruit, the reigning KMAland Girls Bowler of the Year, Hawkeye Ten champ and state runner-up Aleesha Oden. That’s a long list of stuff, but she’s not alone. Juniors Sophia Klopenstine and Faith Renshaw were both in the final eight, and Klopenstine took fourth in the state bracket. They also have a fourth — senior Oasis Opheim — in the top 13 returnees in the conference. They will have to replace two top five seniors, and that could come from sophomores Alexandria Ford and McKenzie Howard and/or senior Kennedy Vanatta. It’s a loaded team.
Red Oak Tigers
Coach: Michael Nordeen
Last Year’s Finish: 8th (1754 pins)
-The Tigers were a very, very young team a year ago. They bring back all eight of their varsity players that had an average listed on Bound. Senior Ashley Wilkins (140.45 SPG) is at the top while sophomore Lizzy Baucom (127.33) and junior Kiley Riibe (123.75) round out teh top three. Sophomores Marissa Williams, Natalie Baucom and Ilana Johnson, senior Gracelynn Wagaman and junior Claire Eitzen round out the top eight.
Shenandoah Fillies
Coach: Darin Pease
Last Year’s Finish: 6th (2236 pins)
-Sophomore Peyton Athen (163.96 SPG) finished behind Oden at last year’s Hawkeye Ten Conference meet. She is one of two Fillies among the top 14 returnees with the other sophomore Taylor Davis (153.89). Senior Emma Herr (140.39) was also a top three bowler for Shenandoah, and junior Hannah Stearns (136.39) was in their top five. Further, senior Natalie VanScoy and sophomore Summer Maher were among the top eight for last year’s Fillies.
St. Albert Saintes
Coach: Mike Klusman
Last Year’s Finish: 5th (2279 pins)
-The Saintes have a solid returning group, too, including last year’s third-place Hawkeye Ten finisher, Alexis Narmi (160.69). She’s joined by junior classmates Georgie Bohnet (153.73) and Sophie Sheffield (145.33) in last year’s team top three. Seniors Claire Lewis (138.00) and Grace Julian (126.36), junior Olivia Gardner (130.96) and sophomores Emma Wigington and Hope Manz are also part of a St. Albert team that returns completely intact.
The Pick: There’s no other pick at this point that isn’t Lewis Central. The Titans won a state championship in Class 2A last year, and they were plenty dominant in the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament. However, that should hardly take away from the fact that Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig and Shenandoah figure to be very strong teams again this year.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
There is one team in the Western Iowa Conference, and it is…
Tri-Center Trojans
Coach: Melanie Bruck
-Tri-Center has their top four bowlers returning this season, and three of them are very experience seniors. Becca Thayer (144.20 SPG), Abby Schuett (144.00) and Sophia Sage (141.18) were all right with one another with average scores per game while sophomore Asha Goodman (134.21) also had a solid debut season. Junior Shea Hopp and sophomores Magdaline Brockhoff and Kendra Calhoon are also returning after all bowling among the top eight for the Trojans last year.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Here’s a look at the five teams in the Pride of Iowa Conference that compete in bowling.
Central Decatur/Lamoni Cardinals/Demons
Coach: Jon Hampton
Last Year’s Finish: N/A (294 pins)
-There is just one returnee from last year from a team that had just two bowlers, and that is Kaylee Byrd. The junior averaged a score per game of 85.00 and had a series average of 170.00.
Lenox Tigers
Coach: Leevi Marshall
Last Year’s Finish: 1st (2226 pins)
-This Lenox team was very, very experienced last year and now must replace four seniors that ranked right in the top four for the Tigers. The top returnee is sophomore Sarah Notz (120.94 SPG) while junior Riley Brokaw (113.86) and sophomore Jordyn Schafer (113.00) are also potential returnees this year.
Mount Ayr Raiderettes
Coach: Brent Wise
Last Year’s Finish: 4th (1239 pins)
-Last year’s Mount Ayr team had six bowlers, and they were all either freshmen or seniors. The top bowler last year and the top returnee this year is sophomore Aubrey Reed (139.39 SPG). Fellow sophomores Brittany Lane (86.50), Chaddlan Supinger (86.25) and Alyssa Jay (72.94) could also return this year for Mount Ayr.
Nodaway Valley Wolverines
Coach: Phyllis Sackett
Last Year’s Finish: 3rd (1260 pins)
-Another very young team from last year, Nodaway Valley could return all four of the girls that bowled for them last year, led by sophomore Kamera Wolfe (131.00). Sophomores Kaiya Pickrell (94.67) and Hana Brown (91.06) and junior Kerigan Broen (88.50) are also potential returnees for the Wolverines this year.
Southeast Warren Warhawks
Coach: Tim Williams
Last Year’s Finish: 2nd (1739 pins)
-This looks to be the favorite to be the top team in the conference this year. Seniors Josclyn Sundberg (145.93), Jade Wadle (129.69) and Breanna Nolte (115.31) ranked 1-2-3 last year for the Warhawks in scores per game on the team. Fellow seniors Emma Nady (100.80) and Dailynn Phinney (85.17) and junior Faith Fuller (98.50) are others that could potentially be back this year.
The Pick: Lenox has had some very good teams the last several years, but this might be the time for Southeast Warren to jump up and make a splash. I’ll take the Warhawks as the top POI squad.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning bowlers in the Missouri River Conference, sorted by averages score per game.
1. Emily Peters, Senior, LeMars (196.70)
2. Bailey Gill, Sophomore, LeMars (182.45)
3. Natalie Vanderloo, Sophomore, LeMars (179.70)
4. Trinity Brunsting, Senior, LeMars (169.61)
5. Hope Westhoff, Junior, LeMars (163.79)
6. Gretchen Hoffman, Senior, Sioux City East (146.33)
7. Courtney Solomon, Senior, Sioux City North (142.64)
8. Kendall Carnes, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson (128.54)
9. Shianne Marsh, Senior, Sioux City West (127.89)
10. Tara Downing, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson (126.27)
11. Talitha Dross, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (124.78)
12. Brooklyn Ocker, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (123.57)
13. Rachel Noble, Senior, Sioux City North (122.75)
14. Chassidy Brittain, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (122.25)
15. Mia Kemppainene, Senior, Sioux City North (120.50)
Note: There were a ton of seniors in last year’s league. So much so that I had to go through last year’s top 31 to reach the top 15. Anyway, on to the team-by-team breakdown.
Abraham Lincoln Lynx
Coach: Corrinne Johnson
Last Year’s Finish: 5th (1933 pins)
-The top three bowlers for the Lynx are gone, which leaves sophomore Reagan Minor (113.08 SPG) as the top returning bowler. Seniors Tatum Mark (106.75) and Alexa Tichota (104.42) were also among the top six last year for AL.
LeMars Bulldogs
Coach: Gary Brady
Last Year’s Finish: 1st (2954 pins)
-They are absolutely loaded — again. Senior Emily Peters (196.70 SPG) was the conference runner-up last year and is the top returning bowler (by score per game) in the league this year. Sophomores Bailey Gill (182.45) and Natalie Vanderloo (179.70) are next, and senior Trinity Brunsting (169.61) and junior Hope Westhoff (163.79) round out the top five on team — and in the conference. They lost some solid seniors, but this group is very talented and will be a heavy favorite to repeat as conference champions and advance to another state tournament.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors
Coach: Jared Ocker
Last Year’s Finish: 6th (1832 pins)
-Brooklyn Ocker is the only Warrior among the top returning 15, and she had an average game score of 123.57. However, four of the top five Sergeant Bluff-Luton bowlers from last year were seniors. Seniors Victoria Johnson (111.07) and Christina Harlan (110.50) and juniors Andesia Wolfe (105.00) and Rahman Sajid (90.00) also saw some time last year for the Warriors.
Sioux City East Black Raiders
Coach: Kevin Dicus
Last Year’s Finish: 3rd (2046 pins)
-Senior Gretchen Hoffman was the top bowler for Sioux City East last season, averaging 146.33 per game. The next four bowlers for the Black Raiders, though, have graduated. Senior Raelyn Angerman (111.96) and junior Emma Schmidt (103.50) could also return to the fold this season.
Sioux City North Stars
Coach: Kendall Clark
Last Year’s Finish: 2nd (2101 pins)
-North is another team that had several seniors graduate, but they do bring back a ton of others that were juniors a year ago. Courtney Solomon (142.64) is the teams top returnee, and she will be joined by fellow seniors Rachel Noble (122.75), Mia Kemppainene (120.50), Niamh Coughlin (105.21), Kacie Maynard (95.33) and Idella Edwards (94.50) as potential returnees for a Stars team that could compete for another top 2-3 finish this season.
Sioux City West Wolverines
Coach: Ben Nelson
Last Year’s Finish: 7th (1652 pins)
-West is the rare MRC team that brings back their top bowler form last season. Senior Shianne Marsh (127.89) led the way last year for the Wolverines while sophomore London Vergith (109.22) was also a top three bowler. Seniors Kamryn Heilman (99.72) and Sa’nya Simmons (80.11) and junior Anahi Reyes (80.50) are other returnees.
Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets
Coach: Matt Young
Last Year’s Finish: 4th (2013 pins)
-The Yellow Jackets return four of the top 14 bowlers in the conference, but they must replace their top four bowlers from last year. Sophomores Kendall Carnes (128.54 SPG) and Tara Downing (126.27) are the top two returning bowlers on the squad while seniors Talitha Doss (124.78) and Chassidy Brittain (122.25) are right with them. Sophomores Makala Hoyt (108.50) and Bayleigh Shanno (103.50) are other returnees that got some run last year.
The Pick: The league was absolutely demolished by graduation, and that is not good news for teams looking to make up ground on LeMars, which has the top five returning bowlers. The Bulldogs, as mentioned above, are a heavy favorite to win the league. They also might be able to give Lewis Central a run for their money in the chase for a state championship.
