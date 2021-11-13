(KMAland) -- The winter sports season is right around the corner, and we are getting you ready with daily conference previews. No. 8 is the Hawkeye Ten Conference girls basketball preview.
2021-22 HAWKEYE TEN GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
A pair of state qualifying teams and one that advanced to the brink of a state championship highlighted last year’s Hawkeye Ten Conference. Here’s a look at the standings from 2020-21:
Glenwood Rams — 21-4 overall, 10-0 conference
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — 18-5 overall, 8-2 conference
Harlan Cyclones — 17-5 overall, 8-2 conference
Creston Panthers — 15-6 overall, 7-3 conference
Lewis Central Titans — 10-9 overall, 7-3 conference
Atlantic Trojans — 9-14 overall, 4-6 conference
St. Albert Saintes — 10-13 overall, 4-6 conference
Kuemper Catholic Knights — 5-16 overall, 3-7 conference
Shenandoah Fillies — 11-11 overall, 3-7 conference
Red Oak Tigers — 4-16 overall, 1-9 conference
Clarinda Cardinals — 3-18 overall, 0-10 conference
COACHES
•Atlantic: Dan Vargason
•Clarinda: Connor Hanafan
•Creston: Tony Neubauer
•Denison-Schleswig: Adam Mich
•Glenwood: Brian Rasmussen
•Harlan: Zach Klaassen
•Kuemper Catholic: Tyler Tryon
•Lewis Central: Chris Hanafan
•Red Oak: Cliff Owen
•Shenandoah: Jon Weinrich
•St. Albert: Dick Wettengel
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
Gone from the Hawkeye Ten are the top four scorers. Seven of the top 10 are also gone. That leaves this top 15:
1. Catherine Mayhall, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: A big breakout in scoring for Mayhall, who averaged 16.3 points per game, and now she is the top-returning scorer in the conference.
2. Madison Camden, Senior, Glenwood: Camden averaged 14.9 points per game on a torn ACL. Not bad. Think of what she can do with a repaired ACL.
3. Jenna Hopp, Junior, Glenwood: The South Dakota State commit put in 14.9 points per game in helping the Rams to the state championship game.
4. Ava Wolf, Senior, Shenandoah: The Fillies post was one of just two in the conference that averaged a double-double. Wolf Putin 11.5 points per game.
5. Claire Schmitz, Senior, Harlan: Schmitz averaged 11.0 points per game and ranked 14th a year ago.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Jada Jensen, JR, Atlantic: 10.9 PPG
7. Lexi Johnson, SR, Red Oak: 9.7 PPG
8. Lauren Williams, SR, St. Albert: 9.5 PPG
9. Abby Hughes, SR, Glenwood: 8.9 PPG
10. Lucy Scott, SO, Lewis Central: 8.6 PPG
11. Coryl Matheny, SR, Glenwood: 8.4 PPG
12. Pearl Reisz, SR, St. Albert: 8.3 PPG
13. Doryn Paup, JR, Creston: 7.8 PPG
14. Taylor Cole, JR, Clarinda: 6.1 PPG
15. Chloe Strait, SR, Clarinda: 5.0 PPG
Glenwood touts four of the top 11 returning scorers in the conference while Clarinda and St. Albert have two each in the list above. Denison-Schleswig is the only team not represented, which makes sense given the seniors that led them last year. Here’s their top-returning scorer:
27. Cambri Brodersen, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 3.9 PPG
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
Five of the top nine rebounders from last year’s conference have gone on and graduated. Here are the top 15 returnees:
1. Ava Wolf, SR, Shenandoah: Wolf averaged 11.1 rebounds per game and is the only player coming back that averaged a double-double.
2. Akuet Malek, JR, Kuemper Catholic: Malek was massive on the glass, ranking second in the league with 10.2 rebounds per game.
3. Claire Schmitz, SR, Harlan: Another top five here for Schmitz, who helped the Cyclones to the state tournament while averaging 8.4 RPG.
4. Jenna Hopp, JR, Glenwood: She can pretty much do it all on a basketball floor, and she averaged 7.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore.
5. Catherine Mayhall, JR, Kuemper Catholic: Pretty salty numbers for a guard, which averaged 6.8 rebounds per game.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Lexi Johnson, SR, Red Oak: 6.0 RPG
7. Frannie Glylnn, SO, Kuemper Catholic: 5.9 RPG
8. Allie Eveland, SR, Shenandoah: 5.5 RPG
9. Allison Narmi, SR, St. Albert: 5.4 RPG
10. Coryl Matheny, SR, Glenwood: 5.3 RPG
11. Missy Evezic, SO, St. Albert: 5.2 RPG
12. Jada Jensen, JR, Atlantic: 4.8 RPG
13. Chloe Strait, SR, Clarinda: 4.4 RPG
14. BrooklenB Black, SR, Shenandoah: 4.1 RPG
15. Brynlee Arnold, SR, Glenwood: 3.8 RPG
Glenwood, Kuemper Catholic and Shenandoah all bring back three of the top 15 rebounders in the conference. St. Albert has two and is the only other school with multiple on the list above. Creston, Denison-Schleswig and Lewis Central are all without one on the list. Here are their top-returning rebounders:
21. Brianna Fields, SR, Creston: 3.1 RPG
22. Lucy Scott, SO, Lewis Central: 2.9 RPG
24. Cambri Brodersen, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 2.9 RPG
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
Three of the top four and six of the top nine in assists last season have graduated from the league. Here are the top 15 returning players in total assists:
1. Catherine Mayhall, JR, Kuemper Catholic: Mayhall could make an outside play for this year’s player of the year. She was third last season with 105 assists.
2. Jada Jensen, JR, Atlantic: Jensen set her teammates up all year long and had 84 assists on the season.
3. Brooklyn Black, SR, Shenandoah: Very smart, heady point guard. Black had 75 assists to rank eighth in last year’s league.
4. Abby Hughes, SR, Glenwood: Hughes was best known for her sharpshooting, but she was a heady passer, too, with 68 assists and just 39 turnovers on the season.
5. Jenna Hopp, JR, Glenwood: Like I wrote earlier, she can do it all. Hopp had 63 assists not he season and ranked 11th in the conference.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Morgan Driskell, SR, Creston: 61 assists
7. Lauren Williams, SR, St. Albert: 52 assists
8. Coryl Matheny, SR, Glenwood: 50 assists
9. Brianna Fields, SR, Creston: 47 assists
10. Lexi Johnson, SR, Red Oak: 46 assists
10. Reagan Wicks, SR, Harlan: 46 assists
12. Madison Camden, SR, Glenwood: 42 assists
13. Cambri Brodersen, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 41 assists
14. Pearl Reisz, SR, St. Albert: 40 assists
15. Sophie Sonnichsen, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 39 assists
Glenwood, again, has the top-returning number here with four in the top 12. Creston, Denison-Schleswig and St. Albert all have two returning in the list above. Clarinda and Lewis Central are not represented above. Here are their top-returning players in assists:
17. Lucy Scott, SO, Lewis Central: 30 assists
19. Taylor Cole, JR, Clarinda: 28 assists
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
Three of the top four in steals last season are back! Only three of the top 11 have graduated. So, we might see a lot of steals the year. Here’s the top 15 returning:
1. Jada Jensen, JR, Atlantic: Jensen is the only player in the conference last season that had 80+ assists and 80+ steals. She led the league with 87 takeaways.
2. Lauren Williams, SR, St. Albert: Lengthy and athletic plays well in the passing lanes, and Williams had 73 steals last season.
3. Coryl Matheny, SR, Glenwood: Instincts and power also plays well in the passing lanes. Matheny had 66 steals to rank fourth int eh conference last season.
4. Jenna Hopp, JR, Glenwood: Another one for Hopp, who finished with 49 steals during her sophomore season.
5. Morgan Driskell, SR, Creston: Creston was well known for their defense last season, and Driskell proved to be a big reason for that. She had 47 steals to rank eighth in last year’s conference.
Here’s the rest of the top 15:
6. Doryn Paup, JR, Creston: 46 steals
7. Lexi Johnson, SR, Red Oak: 45 steals
8. Catherine Mayhall, JR, Kuemper Catholic: 42 steals
9. Brianna Fields, SR, Creston: 39 steals
10. Claire Schmitz, SR, Harlan: 37 steals
10. Lucy Scott, SO, Lewis Central: 37 steals
12. Pearl Reisz, SR, St. Albert: 36 steals
13. Madison Camden, SR, Glenwood: 35 steals
14. Reagen Wicks, SR, Harlan: 30 steals
15. Brooklen Black, SR, Shenandoah: 29 steals
Creston and Glenwood lead the charge here with three each in the top-returning 15 in total steals. St. Albert is the only other with multiples, as they have two on the list. There’s no Clarinda or Denison-Schleswig on the list. However, I’ve got their top-returning thieves right here:
19. Taylor Cole, JR, Clarinda: 22 steals
20. Cambri Brodersen, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 21 steals
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
Six of the top 10 are gone, including five of the top seven, in total blocks. Here is your top 15 returnees in the category of total block:
1. Akuet Malek, JR, Kuemper Catholic: Ridiculous number here. Malek swatted away 183 shots last year. You would have to add up the next six in total blocks last season to get to that number.
2. Brynlee Arnold, SR, Glenwood: The KMAland Defensive Player of the Year in volleyball, Arnold could also swat a few away in hoops with 31 blocks.
3. Missy Evezic, SO, St. Albert: I’m looking forward to seeing the growth of Evezic in the coming years. As a freshman last year, she had 27 blocks to rank in a tie for sixth.
4. Claire Schmitz, SR, Harlan: More from Schmitz, who ranked ninth in the Hawkeye Ten with 24 blocks last year.
5. Allie Eveland, SR, Shenandoah: Eveland had 19 blocks over 22 gams to rank 12th in the conference last season.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Lena Rosloniec, JR, St. Albert: 18 blocks
7. Jenna Hopp, JR, Glenwood: 16 blocks
7. Lexi Johnson, SR, Red Oak: 16 blocks
9. Brianna Fields, SR, Creston: 13 blocks
10. Coryl Matheny, SR, Glenwood: 11 blocks
11. Morgan Driskell, SR, Creston: 10 blocks
12. Madison Camden, SR, Glenwood: 9 blocks
13. Keelee Razee, SR, Shenandoah: 8 blocks
14. Allison Narmi, SR, St. Albert: 6 blocks
14. Chloe Strait, SR, Clarinda: 6 blocks
14. Ava Wolf, SR, Shenandoah: 6 blocks
Glenwood is the leader again with four in the top 12. St. Albert and Shenandoah have three listed above, and Creston is the other team with multiple (2). Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig and Lewis Central are not on the list above. Check them out here:
17. Kylee Brown, JR, Lewis Central: 5 blocks
29. Jada Jensen, JR, Atlantic: 2 blocks
29. Kira Langenfeld, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 2 blocks
TOP-RETURNING SHOOTERS
A lot of outside shooting has graduated with seven of the top nine moving along. Here’s a look at the top 10 returnees in total 3-point makes:
1. Madison Camden, SR, Glenwood: 59 3PM (40.4%)
2. Catherine Mayhall, JR, Kuemper Catholic: 56 3PM (37.8%)
3. Lucy Scott, SO, Lewis Central: 38 3PM (31.1%)
4. Pearl Reisz, SR, St. Albert: 37 3PM (33.3%)
5. Jenna Hopp, JR, Glenwood: 34 3PM (31.5%)
6. Abby Hughes, SR, Glenwood: 33 3PM (45.8%)
7. Kora Thomsen, SR, Kuemper Catholic: 24 3PM (38.1%)
8. Reese Spiegel, SR, Shenandoah: 19 3PM (20.4%)
9. Payten Bass, SR, Red Oak: 16 3PM (22.2%)
10. Caitlyn Leinen, SR, Harlan: 15 3PM (44.1%)
Glenwood should be able to shoot again this year with three of the top six returning 3-point shooters. Kuemper Catholic is the only other school with multiple in the top 10. Four teams were not in the top 10. Here is a look at their top-returning long range shooters:
12. Cambri Brodersen, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 13 3PM (23.6%)
15. Morgan Driskell, SR, Creston: 9 3PM (28.1%)
23. Chloe Strait, SR, Clarinda: 6 3PM (18.2%)
29. Jada Jensen, JR, Atlantic: 4 3PM (21.1%)
At the free throw line, the top there and four of the top five are gone. Here are the top 10 returnees by makes:
1. Jenna Hopp, JR, Glenwood: 77 FTM (73.3%)
2. Madison Camden, SR, Glenwood: 57 FTM (81.4%)
3. Claire Schmitz, SR, Harlan: 55 FTM (61.8%)
4. Abby Hughes, SR, Glenwood: 50 FTM (80.6%)
5. Coryl Matheny, SR, Glenwood: 47 FTM (64.4%)
6. Brooklen Black, SR, Shenandoah: 42 FTM (43.8%)
6. Ava Wolf, SR, Shenandoah: 42 FTM (52.5%)
8. Lexi Johnson, SR, Red Oak: 38 FTM (59.4%)
9. Catherine Mayhall, JR, Kuemper Catholic: 34 FTM (58.6%)
10. Taylor Cole, JR, Clarinda: 30 FTM (48.4%)
10. Jada Jensen, JR, Atlantic: 30 FTM (63.8%)
10. Lauren Williams, SR, St. Albert: 30 FTM (66.7%)
Glenwood gets to the line, and they make a solid percentage from there. The Rams have four of the top five here while Shenandoah is the only other with multiples. There are three teams not in that top 12. They did have some free throw shooters, though:
13. Brianna Fields, SR, Creston: 27 FTM (57.4%)
16. Sophie Sonnichsen, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 22 FTM (52.4%)
23. Kylee Brown, JR, Lewis Central: 17 FTM (47.2%)
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here’s one final take on each team in the order of projected finish:
Glenwood — Who did you expect? There has been so much graduation around them that I think there’s a chance they could be even more dominant this season. State title or bust? The best question here: Who is next?
Harlan — I don’t know is not an acceptable answer. The Cyclones lose some great seniors, but they also have a very good senior class this year. I think that’s good enough to put them in as a solid No. 2.
Lewis Central — There’s one rule in Hawkeye Ten sports. Just when you think you don’t know if Lewis Central will be able to replace their seniors just assume they will. The Titans played a bunch of freshmen and sophomores last season, and they should be all the better for that this season.
St. Albert — Ball-handling might end up as the biggest question here for the Saintes, but they have shooting from Pearl Reisz and one of the most lengthy front courts in Lena Rosloniec (6-foot-2) and Missy Evezic (6-foot-3) with the overall athleticism and length of Lauren Williams (5-foot-11) another huge boon.
Kuemper Catholic — Two senior regulars are gone, but the inside-outside combination of Catherine Mayall and Akuet Malek should prove to be a difficult duo to deal with. Plus, there are several other talented underclassmen back from last year’s team.
Creston — Creston won’t be able to duplicate their twin towers of the last couple years, but they do seem to have some talent, athleticism and depth that they could turn to after using a lot from last year’s junior and sophomore class.
Shenandoah — Conservative pick here? The Fillies might be even better than this spot given all that they return from last season. Ava Wolf is one of the best post players in the conference, and Brooklen Black is highly underrated at point guard. Plus, their freshman class was highly productive in volleyball. I’m bullish.
Atlantic — I could probably talk myself into Atlantic fourth or fifth. Jada Jensen is going to have a huge season, but there’s just not enough known pieces just yet to make a definitive call on moving them up.
Denison-Schleswig — Are Cambri Brodersen, Sophie Sonnichsen and Hannah Slater ready to take on big roles? Last year’s seniors were all kinds of productive and probably had nearly 95% of the usage on each possession. There are questions here, but that’s only because I don’t know squat.
Red Oak — New coach and some new roles, too. The Tigers lost their top ball handler and two of their top scorers, but Lexi Johnson should be ready to take on a big role. Who fills in around her will tell the tale of the Red Oak season.
Clarinda — I’m willing to start the Cardinals low, but there is a lot of potential here. Sophomore Amelia Hesse got better and better throughout the season while their veterans should be ready to make plenty of strides. I’m more than ready to eat some crow if/when I’m wrong on this one.
Send any questions, comments and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.