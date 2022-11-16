(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Preview series continues with a look at Hawkeye Ten Conference Wrestling.
2022-23 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE WRESTLING PREVIEW
Today’s preview, as the many before it, will be focused heavily on the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament last year. Here’s how it lined up:
1. Atlantic (238)
2. Creston (228)
3. Glenwood (160.5)
4. Clarinda (158.5)
5. Harlan (149.5)
6. Kuemper Catholic (140)
7. Lewis Central (125)
8. Red Oak (70.5)
9. Shenandoah (53)
10. Denison-Schleswig (46)
11. St. Albert (42)
The Trojans were able to edge past Creston for the conference championship in a two-horse race while Glenwood, Clarinda, Harlan and Kuemper had a solid battle for the next four positions.
COACHES
Atlantic: Tim Duff
Clarinda: Jared Bevins
Creston: Cody Downing
Denison-Schleswig: Nick Bradley
Glenwood: Tucker Weber
Harlan: John Murtaugh
Kuemper Catholic: Shane Vaughan
Lewis Central: August Manz
Red Oak: Tiegen Podliska
Shenandoah: Todd McGinnis
St. Albert: Jeremy Hulshizer
A CHANGE
Over the last several years, you’ve noticed a change in how I preview every other sport. I was trying to think of a way for the wrestling previews to be less laborious while also giving you the kind of information that you yearn for. So, rather than a full team-by-team breakdown, I’m going with a weight-by-weight breakdown with the understanding that weights aren’t going to stay the same. Really, the point is to talk about the kids that will likely have something to say about Hawkeye Ten Conference wrestling this year, regardless of what they may weigh.
106 POUNDS
Here’s a look at the top-returning wrestlers that wrestled at 106 pounds last year:
1. Aiden Smith, Sophomore, Atlantic
2. Kaden Whipp, Junior, Clarinda
3. Carter Schorsch, Sophomore, Lewis Central
4. Jesse Jens, Sophomore, Harlan
5. Owen Nepple, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic
Five of the six medalists from last year’s 106-pound bracket at the Hawkeye Ten Conference are back. Both Smith (51-10) and Whipp (25-8) were district qualifiers while Smith advanced to the state tournament and placed sixth in his debut season. Schorsch (24-24) was also a state qualifier for the Titans.
113 POUNDS
Here’s a look at the top-returning wrestlers that wrestled at 113 pounds last year:
1. Vinny Mayberry, Junior, Glenwood
2. Zach Williams, Senior, St. Albert
3. Christian Ahrens, Junior, Creston
4. Brandon Erp, Senior, Red Oak
5. Jaxon Brewer, Sophomore, Lewis Central
6. Davin Holste, Sophomore, Shenandoah
7. Taye Jordan, Junior, Atlantic
8. Ryan Skeripski, Sophomore, Clarinda
The entire top eight at last year’s Hawkeye Ten meet could return this year. The defending conference champion, Mayberry (43-3), finished fifth at the state meet last year while Williams (24-11) and Ahrens (38-10) were both district qualifiers.
120 POUNDS
Here’s a look at the top-returning wrestlers that wrestled at 120 pounds last year:
1. Riley Parkis, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
2. Lincoln Keeler, Junior, Creston
3. Brody McKinley, Sophomore, Harlan
4. Cruz Weaver, Senior, Atlantic
5. Briten Maxwell, Junior, Glenwood
6. Jordan Smith, Sophomore, Lewis Central
7. Fransisco Escalante, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig
All seven of last year’s 120-pounders are also potential returnees. The champ — Riley Parkis (35-8) — was a state qualifier and won a match in Des Moines. Lincoln Keeler (29-11) and Cruz Weaver (31-26) were both district qualifiers.
126 POUNDS
Here’s a look at the top-returning wrestlers that wrestled at 126 pounds last year:
1. Matthew Beem, Junior, Glenwood
2. Brandon Briley, Junior, Creston
3. Cole Scamman, Sophomore, Shenandoah
4. Derrik Gregor, Sophomore, Lewis Central
5. Joshua LeRette, Junior, Red Oak
6. Jake Hausman, Junior, Kuemper Catholic
Last year’s champ (Ethan Follmann) is gone and graduated and so is the third-place finisher. However, Beem (24-4) found his stride at the right time and advanced all the way to the Class 2A state final before dropping a 5-4 decision. Shenandoah’s Scamman (30-19) was also a district qualifier among the group above.
132 POUNDS
Here’s a look at the top-returning wrestlers that wrestled at 132 pounds last year:
1. Easton O’Brien, Senior, Atlantic
2. Trey Chesnut, Senior, Creston
3. Thaine Williamson, Senior, Glenwood
4. Jade Spangler, Junior, Shenandoah
Only half of last year’s medalists from the 132-pound division will be back. O’Brien (41-19) finished second in the conference, and he was able to advance to the state tournament to close his junior season.
138 POUNDS
Here’s a look at the top-returning wrestlers that wrestled at 138 pounds last year:
1. Austin Evans, Junior, Creston
2. Jake Irlbeck, Junior, Kuemper Catholic
3. Reese Fauble, Sophomore, Glenwood
4. Dante Hedrington, Junior, Atlantic
5. Leland Woodruff, Junior, Clarinda
6. Brody Cullin, Junior, Shenandoah
7. Titan Frohlich, Junior, Harlan
8. Chase Roeder, Senior, Red Oak
The entire top eight returns from last year’s 138-pound division at the conference meet could be back in some capacity. Evans (37-14) carried the momentum from his conference championship on to the state meet. Irlbeck (36-14) also qualified for state at 145 pounds while Hedrington (24-23) advanced to the district tournament.
145 POUNDS
Here’s a look at the top-returning wrestlers that wrestled at 145 pounds last year:
1. Kellan Scott, Junior, Glenwood
2. Owen Laughlin, Junior, Shenandoah
3. Tanner O’Brien, Senior, Atlantic
4. Adam Baier, Sophomore, Red Oak
5. Kent Sanders, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic
The top two and three of the top four from last year’s conference tournament have graduated. Scott (37-17) was a district qualifier among the names above.
152 POUNDS
Here’s a look at the top-returning wrestlers that wrestled at 152 pounds last year:
1. David Helton, Senior, St. Albert
2. Tate Mayberry, Senior, Glenwood
3. Logan Koch, Junior, Lewis Central
4. Jaxon Terry, Sophomore, Red Oak
The champ, third place, fifth place and seventh place finishers — or all the guys that ended the Hawkeye Ten Tournament with a win — have either graduated or wrestle elsewhere. Helton (42-17), though, has plenty to build on after qualifying for state and grabbing an eighth-place medal a year ago. Mayberry (27-15) was also a district qualifier.
160 POUNDS
Here’s a look at the top-returning wrestlers that wrestled at 160 pounds last year:
1. Dawson Bond, Senior, Red Oak
2. Karson Downey, Junior, Clarinda
3. William Bolinger, Junior, Creston
4. Jayden Dickerson, Sophomore, Shenandoah
5. Owen Hoover, Junior, Atlantic
6. Bret Van Baale, Senior, Harlan
7. JJ Storey, Sophomore, Lewis Central
Only the third-place finisher in the bracket last year is gone, which means Bond and Downey wrestled in the final. Bond (43-7) had a great year, finishing fourth in Class 2A, while Downey (32-13) also advanced to state. Bolinger (22-8) was a district qualifier.
170 POUNDS
Here’s a look at the top-returning wrestlers that wrestled at 170 pounds last year:
1. Braylon Kammrad, Senior, Lewis Central
2. Kaden Street, Senior, Creston
3. Bryce Wiskus, Junior, Kuemepr Catholic
4. Tyrel Jacobsen, Junior, Harlan
5. Kolby McAndrews, Sophomore, Clarinda
6. Mark Hardy, Junior, Shenandoah
7. Austin Wear, Junior, Glenwood
This was a pretty youthful bracket last year, too, but maybe everyone was trying to avoid the eventual state champ in Class 2A (Kadin Stutzman). Kammrad (34-9) was not avoiding anybody and proved it by advancing to state and winning his first-round match. Street (31-17) also had a fine season for the Panthers and was a district qualifier.
182 POUNDS
Here’s a look at the top-returning wrestlers that wrestled at 182 pounds last year:
1. Zane Bendorf, Senior, Harlan
2. Jase Wilmes, Junior, Clarinda
3. Jarrett Armstrong, Senior, Atlantic
4. Joel Murillo, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig
5. Ty Morrison, Senior, Creston
6. Tate Bieret, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic
7. Dakota Miner, Sophomore, Red Oak
8. Gavin Connell, Senior, Glenwood
The whole bracket could be back this year. Bendorf (40-6) finished his season at the state meet and claimed a sixth-place medal to close it out. Wilmes (30-10) is another returning state qualifier from Clarinda, and Armstrong (47-12) ended up with a district qualification.
195 POUNDS
Here’s a look at the top-returning wrestlers that wrestled at 195 pounds last year:
1. CJ Carter, Senior, Glenwood
2. Jaxson Hildebrand, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
3. Brenden Casey, Senior, Atlantic
4. Matt Schwery, Senior, Harlan
5. Jagger Luther, Junior, Creston
6. Brayden Nothwehr, Junior, Clarinda
Carter (51-3) had a huge season with the Hawkeye Ten title and a state runner-up finish at the Class 2A tournament. Hildebrand (37-5), who will be moving up to 220, was also a state qualifier for the Monarchs and won a match. Casey (37-22) also advanced to state, and Schwery (19-12) and Luther (31-12) were district qualifiers.
220 POUNDS
Here’s a look at the top-returning wrestlers that wrestled at 220 pounds last year:
1. Max Chapman, Junior, Creston
2. Miles Mundorf, Senior, Atlantic
3. Bryson Harris, Sophomore, Clarinda
4. Luis Chan, Junior, Denison-Schleswig
5. Ethan Richardson, Junior, Shenandoah
The champ, third-place and fifth-place finishers from last year’s Hawkeye Ten are gone. It appears there was not a district qualifier in this returning group.
285 POUNDS
Here’s a look at the top-returning wrestlers that wrestled at 285 pounds last year:
1. Evan Sorensen, Sophomore, Atlantic
2. Quinten Fuller, Junior, Creston
3. Garret Plague, Junior, Denison-Schleswig
There weren’t too many heavies last year in the conference, but the two that wrestled for all the marbles are both gone. Fuller (19-16) put it together at the right time, though, and advanced to the state meet.
PROJECTIONS
Now, just like I do for the basketball previews, I’m adding up all the returning names with one-point bonuses each for district and state qualifiers and state medalists.
Atlantic & Glenwood (21)
Creston (19)
Clarinda (13)
Harlan & Lewis Central (11)
Kuemper Catholic & Red Oak (10)
Shenandoah (9)
Denison-Schleswig (7)
St. Albert (6)
Thoughts: Time will tell if this new system/preview is worth a dang, but it sure does seem like it gave us the top three teams that most would agree will probably be in contention for a Hawkeye Ten Conference championship. Atlantic and Glenwood are tied at top with the Trojans bringing terrific depth and the Rams having some of the elite wrestlers in the area at the top of their lineup. Creston isn’t far behind, and then there’s a tier of Clarinda, Harlan and Lewis Central after that.
