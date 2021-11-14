(KMAland) -- The winter sports season is right around the corner, and we are getting you ready with daily conference previews. No. 9 is the Hawkeye Ten Conference wrestling preview.
2020-21 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE WRESTLING PREVIEW
Back-to-back days with a preview in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Much of this will be based on the Hawkeye Ten Conference Individual Tournament. Here’s how the standings tacked up last year:
1. Creston/Orient-Macksburg Panthers — 257.5 points
2. Clarinda Cardinals — 185 points
3. Atlantic-CAM Trojans — 182.5 points
4. Glenwood Rams — 177 points
5. Harlan Cyclones — 162 points
6. Lewis Central Titans — 143 points
7. Kuemper Catholic Knights — 90 points
8. St. Albert Falcons — 85 points
9. Red Oak Tigers — 70.5 points
10. Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — 46.5 points
11. Shenandoah Mustangs — 32 points
Here’s a team-by-team rundown of what’s coming back.
Atlantic-CAM Trojans
Coach: Tim Duff
The Trojans bring back seven that finished in the top five at the Hawkeye Ten meet, five that qualified for districts, three that went to state and one that captured a state medal. The state medalist is senior Ethan Follmann, who went 29-4 last season and placed fifth at 120 pounds. Junior Tanner O’Brien was a district qualifier and placed third in the Hawkeye Ten at 152 while going 28-23, and junior heavyweight Tristan Dorscher was a state qualifier that finished with a 15-15 mark. Senior Kadin Stutzman had a big junior season, winning a district championship, qualifying for state and finishing 31-2 with one of those wins at state.
Junior Crus Weaver won 27 times at 113 and placed fourth in the Hawkeye Ten, and classmate Jarrett Armstrong won 29 times and also took fourth at 160. Other juniors Josh Hass and Brian South were fifth in the Hawkeye Ten with the latter qualifying for districts. Also at 106, junior Clevi Johnson went 21-17 and qualified for districts.
Others to watch:
Tristan Becker, SO: 16-13 as a freshman (113)
Easton O’Brien, JR: 9-7 as a sophomore (132)
Dante Hedrington, SO: 16 wins as a freshman (138)
Noah Riker, JR: 17-14 as a sophomore (145)
Owen Hoover, SO: 23-11 as a freshman (152)
Karsen Croghan, SR: 15-9 as a junior (160)
Cole Park, JR: 22-20 as a sophomore (195)
Miles Mundorf, JR: 23-9 as a sophomore (195)
Cohen Bruce, SO: 15 wins as a freshman (195)
Nathan Keiser, JR: 21-10 as a sophomore (220)
Clarinda Cardinals
Coach: Jared Bevins
Heavyweight Logan Green won 40 times last year and one of those was in the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship. He hopes to take things a step further this season after qualifying for districts in his junior year. Sophomore Kaden Whipp had a big debut season at 106 with a 36-13 record, a conference runner-up and a state qualification.
Kale and Karson Downey were both in districts a year ago. Kale — a senior — ended up qualifying for state and finishing 41-9 at 138 while Karson fell short of state but did tout a 32-18 record as a freshman. They both placed third in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Seniors Michael Mayer and Tyler Raybourn and sophomore Jase Wilmes were fourth at the H-10s at 132, 152 and 182, respectively. Mayer qualified for districts and went 24-24 while Raybourn was 30-17 and Wilmes went 30-10.
Others to watch:
Ayden Sunderman, SO: 12 wins as a freshman (120)
Leland Woodruff, SO: 16 wins as a freshman (126)
Dillan Hunter, SO: 18 wins as a freshman (170)
Brayden Notwehr, SO: 17 wins as a freshman (170)
Creston Panthers
Coach: Cody Downing
The senior class from last year was quite successful, but there are still seven returnees that placed in the top four of the Hawkeye Tens last year. Champion Triston Barncastle won the 132-pound conference championship, went 37-11 and placed eighth at the state tournament. Sophomore Lincoln Keeler was another state qualifier at 113 and hopes to build off of last year’s 23-16 record.
Conference runners-up Christian Ahrens (24-12 as a freshman) and Chris Wilson (32-19 as a junior) combined on 56 wins last season. Wilson was a district qualifier, as were sophomores Austin Evans (39-12 at 120) and Brandon Briley (29-22 at 126) and senior Briley Hayes (36-14 at 160). Senior Justin Parsons added 30 wins at 106 a year ago.
Others to watch:
Trey Chesnut, JR: 20-17 as a sophomore (126)
Owen Henderson, JR: 13-1 as a sophomore (126)
Carter Henderson, JR: 11-5 as a sophomore (132)
Aidan Anderson, SR: 16-8 as a junior (145)
William Bolinger, SO: 12-4 as a freshman (145)
Brennan Hayes, SO: 24-7 as a freshman (145)
Austin Seaton, JR: 17-8 as a freshman (170)
Jagger Luther, SO: 15-8 as a freshman (182)
Max Chapman, SO: 20-21 as a freshman (220)
Quinten Fuller, SO: 17-5 as a freshman (220)
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs
Coach: Nick Bradley
Junior Jaxson Hildebrand was a district champion last year at 195 pounds and finished 34-13. He was in a highly competitive — and frankly, ridiculously good — bracket in the Hawkeye Ten that saw five state qualifiers. Javier Gonzalez was their next-highest finisher at district, taking third at 220 pounds and finishing his sophomore season at 19-17. Another junior Jordan Von Tersch showed well at districts, too, with a fourth-place finish at 170.
Others to watch:
Juan Garcia, SR: 12-20 as a junior (126)
Manuel Alcaraz, SR: 11-2 as a junior (182)
Talon Adams, SR: 12-4 as a junior (195)
Glenwood Rams
Coach: Tucker Weber
Let’s start with their returning state medalist in sophomore Matthew Beem, who finished 21-5 and took seventh at the state meet. Both Vincent and Mitch Mayberry were conference and district champions last season. Vincent — a sophomore — went 42-3 at 106 and went nabbed his first career win at the state tournament. Mitch — a senior — was 32-5 at 182. Junior CJ Carter was another state qualifier and finished 34-9 at 195.
The Rams have two other returning district qualifiers in junior Tate Mayberry and senior Tyler Boldra. Mayberry was second in the Hawkeye Ten and finished 34-13 at 152 while Boldra took third in the conference and went 34-15 at 170. Sophomore Briten Maxwell had 16 wins at 113 and finished fifth in the H-10.
Others to watch:
Thaine Williamson, JR: 14 wins as a sophomore (120)
Trevor Hargens, SO: 12 wins as a freshman (138)
Kellan Scott, SO: 23 wins as a freshman (138)
Gavin Connell, JR: 16 wins as a sophomore (152)
Trent Patton, SO: 22 wins as a freshman (220)
Kaden Flott, JR: 13 wins as a sophomore (285)
Harlan Cyclones
Coach: John Murtaugh
Coach Murtaugh brings back two state qualifiers and six top five finishers from the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet. Senior Luke Musich is the big one here after he finished second in the Hawkeye Ten, second in his district and fifth in the state at 126 pounds while going 33-11. Senior Luke Freund also had a noteworthy season with a conference championship, state qualification and 35-9 record.
Junior Zane Bendorf went 36-8 and was a district qualifier at 170, junior Matt Schwery finished 30-15 and also qualified for districts at 182 and senior Jeremiah Davis was a district qualifier and 30 wins at 220. Sophomore Tytan Frohlich ended up 24-18 and qualified for districts, too, at 120 pounds.
Others to watch:
Bret Van Baale, JR: 12 wins as a sophomore (152)
Note: Harlan does not have records listed on TrackWrestling so the others to watch list is shorter than others.
Kuemper Catholic Knights
Coach: Shane Vaughn
Kuemper Catholic got zero wins from their senior class last year so everybody is pretty much back. That starts with current senior Shea Parkis, who won a Hawkeye Ten championship and qualified for state while posting a 43-5 at 138. Three others qualified for districts: senior Cal Wanninger, junior Riley Parkis and sophomore Jake Hausman.
Wanninger went 35-8 and finished second in the Hawkeye Ten at 220, Riley Parkis went 31-10 and took third at 106 and Hausman was 16-18 at 120. Senior Hayden Stout was their other top five at the conference meet and won 28 matches at 160.
Others to watch:
Nolan Simons, JR: 14 wins as a sophomore (138)
Bryce Wiskus, SO: 24 wins as a freshman (152)
Carter Wieland, JR: 11 wins as a sophomore (152)
Will Healy, JR: 11 wins as a sophomore (170)
Connor Hays, JR: 13 wins as a sophomore (195)
Carter Pudenz, SR: 15 wins as a sophomore (195)
Lewis Central Titans
Coach: August Manz
Conference champion Braylon Kammrad is the top returnee for the Titans. Kammrad is a little busy right now, but he should be in line for a big junior season after going 29-11 and finishing third in district.
Senior Hunter Waldstein is another that is quite busy at the moment. He had a 22-16 record and finished fourth in the conference and at districts. Junior Payton Ludington was fifth in the Hawkeye Ten at 170, posting a 15-11 record.
Others to watch:
Jackson Edwards, JR: 4th in districts as sophomore (132)
Zack Winslow, SR: 16 wins as a junior (145)
Note: Lewis Central does not have records listed on TrackWrestling so the others to watch list is shorter than others.
Red Oak Tigers
Coach: Tiegen Podliska
Junior Dawson Bond had a great year that finished inauspiciously due to an injury at sectionals. Bond won the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship and finished 37-5 at 145 pounds.
Both junior Brandon Erp and Chase Sandholm also qualified for districts. Erp was 28-9 as a sophomore at 113, and Sandholm ended up 26-17 at 126 in his junior year.
Others to watch:
Joshua LeRette, SO: 19 wins as a freshman (120)
Keith Archibald, SR: 4th in sectionals as a junior (152)
Note: Red Oak does not have records listed on TrackWrestling so the others to watch list is shorter than others.
Shenandoah Mustangs
Coach: Todd McGinnis
Logan Dickerson was the lone district qualifier for a bit of a skeleton bunch for Shenandoah last year. He ended up going 16-12 and took fourth at 170 pounds at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet. Sophomore Owen Laughlin also had a nice year as a freshman, placing fifth at the Hawkeye Ten meet and posting a 29-16 record at 132.
Others to watch:
Jacob Rystrom, SO: 20 wins as a freshman (182)
St. Albert Falcons
Coach: Jeremy Hulshizer & Connor Donegan
Junior Zach Williams was one of three Falcons at state last year, and he is the only one of them that is back. He went 28-14 at 113 during his junior season. Both John and David Helton — juniors — had solid showings all year with second and fourth place conference finishes, respectively, at 132 and 138. John was 33-9 at 132 and David went 30-16 at 138.
Cameren Mardesen also had a strong day at the Hawkeye Ten meet, placing fifth and ended up with a 24-17 record during his junior season.
Others to watch:
Matthew Crawley, SO: 10 wins as a freshman (126)
Andrew Crawley, JR: 12 wins as a sophomore (152)
Keaton Barnes, SR: 6-2 as a junior (160)
THE PICK
Last year’s top five appear to be this year’s top five. Now, does Creston have enough to defend the championship. I think that’s definitely possible, but I can’t overlook all that Atlantic-CAM has coming back. That junior class is loaded. My pick? It’s The Trojans.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.