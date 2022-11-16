(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Preview series continues with a look at Bluegrass Conference Boys Basketball.
2022-23 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Moravia was a dominant conference champion with an average point differential of +22.5 while Mormon Trail (+19.5), Ankeny Christian (+12.6), Murray (+7.5), Lamoni (+3.8) and Diagonal (+3.2) also outscored their opponents on average last year. Here’s a look at home the standings lined up last year, according to Bound:
1. Moravia Mohawks — 20-4 overall, 10-0 conference
2. Ankeny Christian Eagles — 15-8 overall, 9-1 conference
3. Lamoni Demons — 15-9 overall, 7-3 conference
3. Murray Mustangs — 12-9 overall, 7-3 conference
5. Mormon Trail Saints — 15-6 overall, 6-4 conference
6. Diagonal Maroons — 11-10 overall, 5-5 conference
7. Seymour Warriors — 8-10 overall, 4-6 conference
8. Twin Cedars Sabers — 7-15 overall, 3-7 conference
9. Melcher-Dallas Saints — 4-17 overall, 2-8 conference
10. Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs — 1-20 overall, 1-9 conference
11. Moulton-Udell Eagles — 0-21 overall, 0-10 conference
COACHES
These are the coaches listed on Bound. If it is wrong, please email dmartin@kmamail.com and consider changing the listing on Bound.
•Ankeny Christian: Jay Nihart
•Diagonal: Jason Stamps
•Lamoni: Ryan Olson
•Melcher-Dallas: Jon Suntken
•Moravia: Brian Bickel
•Mormon Trail: Aaron Parmer
•Moulton-Udell: Randy Welch
•Murray: Austin Halls
•Orient-Macksburg: Dave Hartman
•Seymour: Shaun Houser
•Twin Cedar: Mateo Varese
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
1. Gage Hanes, Senior, Moravia — Hanes ranked second in the conference in points last year, and he is the top-returning scorer with 15.6 points per game.
2. Riley Hawkins, Senior, Moravia — From on Mohawk to another. Hawkins was fifth last season in the league with 14.8 points per game.
3. Owen Suntken, Senior, Melcher-Dallas — The third straight senior in this top three, and Suntken ranked seventh last year with 13.8 points per game.
4. Gavin Dixson, Senior, Mormon Trail — Dixson is yet another returning senior among the top-returning scorers. He was eighth last year with 13.0 points per game.
5. Carter Houser, Senior, Seymour — The senior fun continues with Houser, who ranked 10th in the conference last season with 11.6 points per game.
The rest of the top 20 scorers:
6. Chase Ripperger, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (11.4 PPG)
7. Caleb Hubbard, Senior, Diagonal (10.3 PPG)
7. Ben Werneck, Senior, Diagonal (10.3 PPG)
9. Cade Wierck, Junior, Ankeny Christian (10.2 PPG)
10. Triton Gwinn, Junior, Mormon Trail (9.4 PPG)
11. Shane Helmick, Junior, Moravia (9.4 PPG)
12. Gauge Mongar, Senior, Murray (9.0 PPG)
13. Tyson Ross, Senior, Orient-Macksburg (9.0 PPG)
14. Zane Hackathorn, Senior, Moulton-Udell (8.5 PPG)
15. Logan Godfrey, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (8.4 PPG)
16. Kennan Hinners, Senior, Seymour (8.1 PPG)
17. Cole Hamilton, Senior, Moravia (7.8 PPG)
18. Jackson McDanel, Junior, Moravia (6.8 PPG)
19. Kalvin Brown, Senior, Lamoni (6.7 PPG)
20. Max Enfield, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (6.1 PPG)
**Moravia brings back five of the league’s top 18 scorers while Melcher-Dallas (4), Diagonal (2), Mormon Trail (2) and Seymour (2) also bring back multiple among the top 20.
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
1. Owen Suntken, Senior, Melcher-Dallas — Suntken was the only player in the conference last year to average a double-double. He had 11.6 rebounds per game, including a league-best 8.0 defensive boards per contest.
2. Tyson Ross, Senior, Orient-Macksburg — One of just four players in the conference last year to average at least 9.0 rebounds per game, Ross averaged 9.5 and was one o just two in the conference with 4.0+ offensive boards per game.
3. Shane Helmick, Junior, Moravia — Helmick’s 9.3 rebounds per game were right behind Ross, and he led the conference with 4.3 offensive rebounds per game.
4. Caleb Hubbard, Senior, Diagonal — Hubbard is the last of the five athletes from last year that averaged at least 8.0+ rebounds per game, finishing the year with 8.4 per contest.
5. Garrett Pace, Senior, Moulton-Udell — Pace is a guy that knows his role, and he went out there and averaged 7.2 rebounds per game while scoring just 2.6 points per game.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Ben Werneck, Senior, Diagonal (7.1 RPG)
7. Nolyn Simkoff, Junior, Moulton-Udell (6.9 RPG)
8. Gavin Dixson, Senior, Mormon Trail (6.6 RPG)
9. Gage Hanes, Senior, Moravia (6.2 RPG)
10. Riley Hawkins, Senior, Moravia (6.2 RPG)
11. Cade Wierck, Junior, Ankeny Christian (5.9 RPG)
12. Kennan Hinners, Senior, Seymour (5.4 RPG)
13. Jackson Kerr, Junior, Orient-Macksburg (5.3 RPG)
14. Zane Hackathorn, Senior, Moulton-Udell (5.3 RPG)
15. Wyatt Foster, Senior, Moulton-Udell (5.2 RPG)
16. Matthew Seals, Senior, Moravia (4.9 RPG)
17. Kasey Clark, Senior, Twin Cedars (4.6 RPG)
18. Scotty Bohn, Senior, Diagonal (4.6 RPG)
19. Triton Gwinn, Junior, Mormon Trail (4.4 RPG)
20. Zack Belden, Senior, Murray (4.3 RPG)
**Last year’s top team and last year’s bottom team lead the way in this category. Both Moravia and Moulton-Udell have four of the top 20 rebounders. Moulton-Udell’s are all within the top 15 while Moravia’s are all within the top 16. Diagonal (3), Mormon Trail (2) and Mormon Trail (2) also have multiples.
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
1. Jackson McDanel, Junior, Moravia — McDanel was the one setting up many of his pals throughout the season last year, ranking second in the conference with 81 assists.
2. Gage Hanes, Senior, Moravia — And here’s another Mohawk that had no trouble sharing the ball. Hanes ranked in a tie for third last year with 80 dimes.
3. Caleb Hubbard, Senior, Diagonal — Hubbard is the last of the returnees that ranked within the top five last year, and he finished the year with 75 assists.
4. Cole Hamilton, Senior, Moravia — Moravia seems like they might have a pretty good season this year. Hamilton had 60 assists last year to rank seventh in the conference.
5. Braydin Shaffer, Junior, Moulton-Udell — Moulton-Udell makes another appearance in a top five, and it’s Shaffer, who ranked eighth last year with 58 assists.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Kalvin Brown, Senior, Lamoni (55 assists)
7. Gavin Dixson, Senior, Mormon Trail (52 assists)
7. Shane Helmick, Junior, Moravia (52 assists)
7. Kennan Hinners, Senior, Seymour (52 assists)
10. Ty Hysell, Senior, Mormon Trail (50 assists)
11. Scotty Bohn, Senior, Diagonal (44 assists)
12. Ben Werneck, Senior, Diagonal (36 assists)
13. Triton Gwinn, Junior, Mormon Trail (35 assists)
13. Chase Ripperger, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (35 assists)
15. Carter Houser, Senior, Seymour (34 assists)
16. Owen Suntken, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (33 assists)
17. Johnny Milburn, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas (32 assists)
18. Eli Christensen, Junior, Ankeny Christian (30 assists)
19. Jarren Gracey, Senior, Murray (29 assists)
20. Riley Hawkins, Senior, Moravia (26 assists)
20. Tyson Ross, Senior, Orient-Macksburg (26 assists)
**Moravia is tops here, too, with five of the top 20 returnees in assists. Diagonal (3), Melcher-Dallas (3), Mormon Trail (3) and Seymour (2) also have multiples on the list above.
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
1. Kennan Hinners, Senior, Seymour — Hinners ranked third last year in the conference, but he is the top returnee in this category. He finished with 68 total steals.
2. Kalvin Brown, Senior, Lamoni — Brown was right behind Hinners in fourth place with 67 steals.
3. Jackson McDanel, Junior, Moravia — McDanel was also right in the mix with the two above him, ranking fifth with 66 steals.
4. Caleb Hubbard, Senior, Diagonal — Hubbard ranked sixth in the conference last season with 57 steals.
5. Shane Helmick, Junior, Moravia — Helmick was seventh in the conference with 53 total steals.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Gage Hanes, Senior, Moravia (50 steals)
7. Cole Hamilton, Senior, Moravia (44 steals)
8. Riley Hawkins, Senior, Moravia (42 steals)
9. Carter Houser, Senior, Seymour (39 steals)
10. Triton Gwinn, Junior, Mormon Trail (38 steals)
11. Matthew Seals, Senior, Moravia (35 steals)
12. Logan Godfrey, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (34 steals)
13. Jarren Gracey, Senior, Murray (33 steals)
13. Tyson Ross, Senior, Orient-Macksburg (33 steals)
15. Zane Hackathorn, Senior, Moulton-Udell (29 steals)
16. Gavin Dixson, Senior, Mormon Trail (28 steals)
16. Braydin Shaffer, Junior, Moulton-Udell (28 steals)
18. Ty Hysell, Senior, Mormon Trail (27 steals)
19. Chase Ripperger, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (26 steals)
20. Kail Arkema, Senior, Twin Cedars (23 steals)
**Guess who leads the way here? Moravia has SIX of the top 11 returning players in total steals. Mormon Trail is next with three while Melcher-Dallas, Moulton-Udell and Seymour all have two.
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
1. Ben Werneck, Senior, Diagonal — All of the top five shot blockers in the conference from last year are back, and that means Werneck was atop the conference with his 49 blocks.
2. Owen Suntken, Senior, Melcher-Dallas — Here’s a little something for you: Suntken and Werneck were the only two players in the conference last year with 40+ blocks, 30+ assists and 15+ steals. Suntken had 42 swats.
3. Titus Barber, Junior, Murray — Barber started just one game last year, and he still found a way to block 37 shots and tied for third in the Bluegrass.
3. Wyatt Foster, Senior, Moulton-Udell — Foster was tied for third last year with Barber, finishing with 37 total blocks.
5. Eli Owen, Senior, Lamoni — The last of the top five from last year, Owen posted 32 blocks the season.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Gavin Dixson, Senior, Mormon Trail (30 blocks)
7. Logan Godfrey, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (28 blocks)
7. Cade Wierck, Junior, Ankeny Christian (28 blocks)
9. Shane Helmick, Junior, Moravia (21 blocks)
10. Riley Hawkins, Senior, Moravia (20 blocks)
11. Tyson Ross, Senior, Orient-Macksburg (16 blocks)
12. Chase Ripperger, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (12 blocks)
13. Carter Houser, Senior, Seymour (11 blocks)
13. Caleb Hubbard, Senior, Diagonal (11 blocks)
15. Garrett Pace, Senior, Moulton-Udell (10 blocks)
**We found something that Moravia does not lead the way in. Melcher-Dallas has three of the top 12 shot blockers returning in the league while Diagonal, Moravia and Moulton-Udell have two each in the top 15.
TOP-RETURNING 3-POINT SHOOTERS
1. Chase Ripperger, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (43 3PM, 41.0%)
2. Gage Hanes, Senior, Moravia (43 3PM, 35.2%)
3. Scotty Bohn, Senior, Diagonal (30 3PM, 35.7%)
4. Zane Hackathorn, Senior, Moulton-Udell (30 3PM, 35.3%)
5. Mason Hackathorn, Sophomore, Moulton-Udell (29 3PM, 30.2%)
6. Jase Davidson, Senior, Orient-Macksburg (27 3PM, 23.9%)
7. Gavin Dixon, Senior, Mormon Trail (26 3PM, 35.6%)
8. Riley Hawkins, Senior, Moravia (24 3PM, 32.4%)
9. Cole Hamilton, Senior, Moravia (24 3PM, 31.6%)
10. Max Enfield, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (24 3PM, 26.4%)
TOP-RETURNING FREE THROW SHOOTERS
1. Gage Hanes, Senior, Moravia (52 FTM, 69.3%)
2. Ben Werneck, Senior, Diagonal (48 FTM, 67.6%)
3. Gavin Dixson, Senior, Mormon Trail (39 FTM, 56.5%)
4. Triton Gwinn, Junior, Mormon Trail (37 FTM, 51.4%)
5. Shane Helmick, Junior, Moravia (36 FTM, 56.2%)
6. Garrett Stephens, Junior, Diagonal (35 FTM, 64.8%)
7. Caleb Hubbard, Senior, Diagonal (35 FTM, 56.5%)
8. Riley Hawkins, Senior, Moravia (33 FTM, 63.5%)
9. Tyson Ross, Senior, Orient-Macksburg (32 FTM, 50.0%)
10. Matthew Seals, Senior, Moravia (30 FTM, 63.8%)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
**First Team = 3 points, Second Team = 2 point, Third Team = 1 point**
•Ankeny Christian (1): Cade Wierck (HM)
•Diagonal (3): Caleb Hubbard (2nd), Garrett Stephens (HM)
•Lamoni (0)
•Melcher-Dallas (3): Chase Ripperger (HM), Owen Suntken (2nd)
•Moravia (8): Cole Hamilton (2nd), Gage Hanes (1st), Shane Helmick (2nd), Jackson McDanel (HM)
•Mormon Trail (3): Gavin Dixson (1st)
•Moulton-Udell (1): Zane Hackathorn (HM)
•Murray (1): Gauge Mongar (HM)
•Orient-Macksburg (1): Tyson Ross (HM)
•Seymour (4): Kennan Hinners (HM), Carter Houser (1st)
•Twin Cedars (0)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Based on the returning talent and previous honors, here is the KMA Sports Preseason All-Bluegrass Conference:
•Gavin Dixson, Senior, Mormon Trail
•Gage Hanes, Senior, Moravia
•Riley Hawkins, Senior, Moravia
•Carter Houser, Senior, Seymour
•Owen Suntken, Senior, Melcher-Dallas
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
The projected order of finish is not a prediction, but it is an accumulation of the returning players listed above + returning all-conference players + preseason all-conference + 2021-22 conference wins:
1. Moravia (50)
2. Mormon Trail (27)
3. Diagonal (24)
4. Melcher-Dallas (22)
5. Seymour (17)
6. Ankeny Christian & Moulton-Udell (14)
8. Murray (13)
9. Lamoni (11)
10. Orient-Macksburg (10)
11. Twin Cedars (5)
Thoughts: Based on the projection system, Moravia is one of the biggest favorites we’ve ever seen in these previews. That’s no surprise given their success last year and all that is returning this season. The Mohawks could be in store for a special season.
Now, how about the rest? Mormon Trail jumps from 5 to 2, Diagonal goes from 6 to 3, Melcher-Dallas from 9 to 4 and Seymour from 7 to 5. If the projection system means anything (and it might not), the league is going to turn on top of its head. Heck, it even has Moulton-Udell moving from the basement to the middle of the road. It will be more than interesting to see how this league turns out.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.