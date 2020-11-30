(KMAland) -- Wrestling season is here, we hope. I'm not going to lie and pretend I have any idea how a wrestling season will happen, or what it will look like, but I'm eager for it no matter how it looks.
However it looks, KMA Sports will be your go-to for wrestling coverage on this side of the state, I can promise you that.
As you might remember, last year I wrote a bear of a wrestling preview. Well, it was really fun, so I decided we should do it again.
So here you go, a detailed preview of the 42 wrestling programs in KMAland.
KMAland conferences include the Bluegrass, Corner, Hawkeye Ten, Missouri Rivers, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Western Iowa.
DISCLAIMER: I am well aware there may be a super awesome freshman joining a program or a wrestler who may have left the program that was mentioned in this preview. If either of these situations occur during the preview, it is because I was not told about them. I am going solely off Track Wrestling and what coaches have told me.
GIRLS
We are fortunate to have some very good girls wrestlers in KMAland. Glenwood's Abby McIntyre is back after claiming a state championship at 132 last year and has her sights set on repeating. Riverside's Iliana Yanes was a runner-up last year at 285 and might be the favorite to claim the title this year. And Ady Lundquist (Southwest Valley), Hannah Raney (Abraham Lincoln), Sophie Barnes (Lewis Central) and Bella Canada (AHSTW) were state medalists at last year's Girls State Tournament. Atlantic has a couple of girls returning to the mix with a year under their belt. Lewis Central also had a handful of other wrestlers to complement Barnes, too, and I imagine a tradition-rich program like Logan-Magnolia will probably have a wrestler or two. Again, we have good wrestling on this side of the state.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
This part of the preview is easy because Moravia is the only school with wrestling. The MoHawks return three wrestlers who posted winning records last season. Sophomore Connor Golston nearly medaled in his freshman campaign at 145 pounds while Dalton Ervin and Ethan Martin posted respective records of 27-11 and 29-15. What Moravia may lack in numbers this year, they won't in talent.
CORNER CONFERENCE
The little conference that can has a lot of wrestlers returning this year and that should make this conference very intriguing every night.
Clarinda Academy: This is always such a guessing game and is next to impossible to preview because of the uncertainty. However, I do know that whoever the Eagles put out on the mat will be pushed to the fullest of their capabilities by Matt Darrah and company. That's all you can ask for.
East Mills: The Wolverines were incredibly young last year and they return everybody. Ryan Stortenbecker had a solid freshman outing at 43-12 in the 132-pound division. Jackson Wray went 46-7 last season at 152 pounds and Brody Gordon went 39-13 at 170 pounds. I'm not sure where those guys project this year, but they figure to lead the way for Coach Claude Lang while Zach Biggerstaff (106), Andrew Laramy (113), Anthony Obermiller (120), Brodyn Wray (126), Tyler Prokop (132), Wyatt Franks (160), Sylas Allen (220) and Andrew Jackson (285) should also be back. This is a team that could make massive strides this season.
Griswold: Another Corner Conference school that is tough to project. The Tigers battled numbers issues last year but do return four wrestlers that saw varsity mat time last year. Sam Olson was 20-8 and a district qualifier at 195 pounds last year while Jeremy Sheeder, Cale Swain and Walker Brosam made appearances at 145 and 160 pounds respectively.
Southwest Iowa: Like East Mills, Southwest Iowa had a ton of youth last year that should pay dividends this season. The Warriors did lose two of their top winners from last year, but Kyle Kesterson does come back after a 32-14 outing last season at 120 pounds. Dawson Erickson posted a winning record at 106 while Joseph Thompson (160) and Sam Daly (285) hovered right around the .500 mark last year.
HAWKEYE TEN
Oooh boy, this was fun last year. The 2020 Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament was the most compelling version I've seen in my five years covering this great sport. Creston prevailed, but it wasn't without a fight from Atlantic, Glenwood, Harlan, Lewis Central and Red Oak. Seven of the individual conference champions also return to the mix this year, along with 11 state qualifiers and three state medalists.
Conference Tournament: January 30th at TBD
Atlantic: The Trojans have a unique mix of uncertainty and returning district qualifiers. Ethan Follman had a solid showing as a sophomore at 120 pounds. Joe Weaver is a two-time state qualifier at 126, Kadin Stutzman was a conference champ last year and will likely wrestle at 160. Peyton Fewson (182) and Devin McKay (220) were district qualifiers. Aside from that, there are a lot of unknowns from this squad. Coach Duff told me he is hopeful his team makes improvements throughout the season. Knowing Coach Duff and that program, I'd say it's almost certain that will happen, which will lead to the Trojans being a contender for the Hawkeye 10 title and a steady dual team.
Clarinda: The Collin Bevins era is set to begin for Clarinda Wrestling. We've seen how well it's worked in football, now we will see if the former state champion can do the same on the wrestling mat. The pieces are there with senior Crew Howard (220) returning after an undefeated regular season and a fourth-place finish at state. I imagine Howard has his sights set on a state title, which is definitely in reach. Kale Downey was a state qualifier at 132 pounds last year. Cole Ridnour went 36-8 as a junior and I think is primed for a big year at 170 or 182 pounds while Jake Dale (106), Michael Mayer (126) and Jordan Fasnacht (145) are also in the mix. I think this team will make massive strides throughout the year.
Creston/OM: This sounds crazy to say about the Creston/OM wrestling program, but it was a bit of a surprise last year when they won the Hawkeye Ten. I'm not going to say it will be this year. They return arguably the best pound-for-pound wrestler in the conference with UNK commit Jackson Kinsella, who was a state runner-up at 182 pounds last season. There is some youth in the Panthers' lineup, but they are projected to return 10 of their 14 starters, led by Kinsella, Garon Wurster (132), Kaden Bolton (138), Keaton Street (145) and Andy Weis (220). They did lose a couple of stout seniors, but the pieces are there for a repeat.
Denison-Schleswig: Sophomore Jaxson Hildebrand is the top returner for the Monarchs after posting a 23-19 record as a freshman. Senior Eric Turcios went 16-12 last year at 285 pounds and was on the brink of qualifying for state. Leo Aruajo finished fourth at districts after finishing 15-22 in 2020. Aside from that trio, there are some question marks for the Monarchs, who will be eyeing their first conference champion since Jesse Preul and first state qualifier since Jaden Heiden in 2018.
Glenwood: If I had to pick a sleeper in the Hawkeye Ten, this would probably be it. The Rams had an awesome showing at sectionals last year, which was highlighted by Mitch Mayberry qualifying for state at 182 pounds. Mayberry -- the Rams' lone state qualifier last season -- went 0-2, but almost beat the eventual third-place finisher. I look for Mayberry to make massive strides this season. Tate Mayberry was a district qualifier, doing so at 138 pounds. Zander Hayes, Sully Woods and CJ Carter will also return to the lineup for Coach Tucker Weber. Throw in incoming freshman Vinny Mayberry and Matthew Beam at the lightweights and I'm very intrigued by the Rams.
Harlan: The Cyclones had been building up to a year like last year for the past few. The good news is they still have a lot of pieces coming back. Sammy Schmitz, Luke Freund, Luke Musich, Mason Griffith, Zane Bendorf, Jesse Schwery and Jeremiah Davis were district qualifiers for Coach John Murtaugh last year and are back. The Cyclones have shown gradual improvements throughout the last couple of seasons, I expect much of the same from this team.
Kuemper Catholic: Two-time state medalist Benjamin Schmitz has graduated, which means the Knights' top returner is Shea Parkis, who was a state qualifier last season at 138 pounds. Riley Parkis had a strong freshman campaign, where he went 28-13 at 106 pounds. Cal Wanninger should be a formidable heavyweight for the Knights while Hayden Stout hovered right around .500 and should make some improvements this year. Freshman Jake Irlbeck is also expected to make an impact at 132. There's a lot to be intrigued by for this squad. I'm not sure they can contend for the conference title as a team, but I wouldn't be surprised to see them well represented in the finals in Atlantic.
Lewis Central: Former Thomas Jefferson Head Coach August Manz has taken over the reins of the Titans program and the cupboard is far from bare. Tanner Wink is a two-time state qualifier in the lightweights while Brian Paul and Taber Dominguez both notched conference titles last season. They also have some mean dudes in the heavyweights with Dylan Koch and Hunter Deyo while Logan Katzer, Braylon Kammrad and Zach Winslow are back, too. The vibe among most Hawkeye Ten coaches I talk to is that this team will be tough to beat. I think they are right.
Red Oak: It was an amazing year for Red Oak last season. Unfortunately, that amazing season was led by the most successful senior class in program history. Johnathon Erp, Justin McCunn, Carter Maynes and Bruce Lukehart are gone now for Red Oak, which means there are a lot of unknowns for reigning KMAland Coach of the Year Tiegen Podliska's squad. However, I do know sophomore Dawson Bond will likely lead the way after narrowly missing out on state last year. I am looking for a big season from him. I also look for Chase Sandholm and AJ Schmid to make strides in the lighter weights. I'm not sure what this year will bring for the Tigers, but I do know they will fight all year long and will likely be a much better team in February than they were in November.
Shenandoah: There are a lot of unknowns for the Mustangs this year. However, Coach Todd McGinnis tells me he does have 10 wrestlers, including four freshman set to come out. This year likely won't be so much measured in wins and losses for the Mustangs, but more so in learning and continued improvement. It should be fun to follow.
St. Albert: Cael McLaren leads the way for the Falcons after qualifying for state last year at 170 pounds. He is coming off a fantastic football season and that may parlay into a dominant season. I'll call it now...I think McLaren medals this year. Keaton Barnes and Ben O'Neill are also coming off solid football seasons and will take the mat at 160 and 195, respectively. Zachary Williams was 27-16 at 106 last year. The Helton brothers -- John and David -- posted winning records while freshman Matthew Crawley is expected to make an impact. Sometimes success in the fall leads to success in the winter. I'm not sure if that will happen here, but I think the horses are certainly in place for that to happen.
OUTLOOK: After years of there being a pretty apparent preseason favorite, this is the second straight year where I feel the league is wide-open. Creston returns a bulk of their lineup, so does Lewis Central while Atlantic, Harlan and Red Oak always get better as the season goes along and Glenwood and St. Albert have the pieces in place for some massive leaps. Here is my guess, feel free to razz me when I'm incredibly wrong. Just please no burner accounts....1. Lewis Central 2. Creston 3. Atlantic 4. Harlan 5. Glenwood
MISSOURI RIVER
This conference has been controlled by Sergeant Bluff-Luton over the past several seasons. However, the recent addition of LeMars has piqued my interest given their recent success. The Council Bluffs schools (AL and TJ) have put together some strong showings on the mat while the Sioux City schools usually find a way to put a few on the medal stand. The MRC returns seven conference champs, eight state qualifications and four medals.
Conference Tournament: January 28th at Thomas Jefferson
Bishop Heelan: The Crusaders return two state qualifiers to their lineup this season -- Jahluv Buckhanan and Ethan DeLeon at 106 and 126. Mitchell Joines went 30-3, but did not wrestle in the postseason. Jacob McGowan had a stellar season last year with a 37-15 record. Junior Bryce Harpenau won 14 of his 22 matches. Once you get past those five, there are a lot of young guys in the lineup from last year that will be looking to make improvements.
CB, Abraham Lincoln: The Lynx return more production than I initially thought they did. They have three wrestlers ranked in IAWrestle preseason rankings -- Connor Hytrek (106), Aiden Keller (138) and Jude Ryan (145). Keelan Bailey has the heavyweights secured following a 25-10 junior campaign. Cam Erickson went 18-14 at 160 and River Petry went 20-11 as a junior. AL had only four seniors see varsity mat time last year, so look for the Lynx to be much better than they were last season.
CB, Thomas Jefferson: Alex Mendoza was the conference champion at 106 pounds last season and figures to lead the way for the Yellow Jackets this season. Outside of Mendoza, this was a pretty senior-laden lineup, so there are a lot of question marks about this squad, but I do know that Deven Bovee and Miguel Cortez were among the dudes who saw plenty of mat time last year.
LeMars: Another team that was pretty senior-laden last season. They do, however, return state medalist Colton Hoag at 195 pounds. Blake Dirksen and Daniel Hinds both went 26-21 at 120 and 126, respectively while junior Jackson Sudtelgte was 31-21 at 138 pounds. Drayden De Boer should work his way into the 170/182 range after a 21-12 outing as a sophomore and Ryan Sadoski was 15-9 last year, so he could be a factor, too.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The Warriors enter as the odds-on favorite to control this conference again. They return three state qualifiers, all of whom medaled last year. Of course, you can't mention SBL's wrestling program without speaking of Jack Gaukel. Gaukel has been to the state title match each of the last three years, only to come up short. I have a feeling he's going to change that this year. Ty Koedam (126) and Isaac Bryan (138) took home hardware last year. Noah Parmelee (120), Tyler Schenkelberg and Garrett McHugh could also work their way into the lineup.
Sioux City, East: Logan Ebner was 20-11 in his time as a sophomore at 120 pounds. He looks to be the top returner for the Black Raiders this year. Sophomore Kamren Sweat was 12-10 at 285 and will likely replace state qualifier Steven Huscher in the heavyweight role. Tamen Brand went 23-18 at 160 and will be another one of the guys they lean on during the rebuild.
Sioux City, North: Nick Walters is a former state medalist for the Stars and is back for a senior campaign at 132 pounds. Sophomore Logan Williams will be a name to keep an eye on after going 26-8 as a freshman at 113 pounds. Cole Bertrand, Cameron Sorensen and Callan Grant-Morris are also back. There's a lot of youth on this team, which means the sky's the limit.
Sioux City, West: This is a program in a rebuild. Unfortunately, nobody on their roster posted a winning record last year. They will look to change that this year. I look for Tytan Webb (106), Blake Hensen (113) and Logan Mannion (220) to lead the way after winning 15, 17 and 15 matches, respectively.
OUTLOOK: I think it's safe to say this is SBL's conference until it isn't and they are clearly the favorite. However, after that is where it gets interesting. Heelan returns some really nice pieces, but AL has some real bright spots and LeMars' program seems to be geared in the right direction. Here's my guess....1. SBL 2. Bishop Heelan 3. AL
PRIDE OF IOWA
The title race at the conference tourney between Bedford/Lenox and Martensdale-St. Marys was one for the ages. However, neither of those teams enter as the favorite this year. Nine conference champs, 15 state qualifiers and seven medalists are back in the POI.
Conference Tournament: December 18th at Mount Ayr
Bedford/Lenox: Drew Venteicher has been the leader for them over the past couple of years. Well, he has graduated and I look for Devin Whipple to fill that role after his sophomore season at 285 pounds ended with a state medal. Jake Cox had an impressive freshman campaign, winning a conference title and posting a 39-13 record. This was a really young squad with the likes of Conner Fitzgerald, Terrence Sheley, Isaac Grundman and Andrew Kennan showing nice things at times for the defending conference champs. Is there enough to repeat? I think so, but it won't be easy.
Central Decatur: Tegan Carson qualified for state last year at 182 pounds and has his sights set on doing the same at 195. Logan Jones was 16-11 at 145 pounds and Zander Reed was 21-20 at 170. I also look for Dakota Boswell to factor somewhere into the upper-weights for the Cardinals after going 27-18 at 195 last season.
East Union: Jarryn Stephens was a state qualifier a year ago following a 22-11 outing. DJ Islas went 20-12 as a freshman and is the only other returner with a winning record. Erik Allen, Shane Lear and Bryson Raney are back for the Eagles, too.
Martensdale-St. Marys: The Blue Devils return two state qualifiers -- Cael Cassady (126) and Devin Schall (152) -- Cassady will look to fill the void left by his older brother Cole, who was a state runner-up last season. There's a younger Cassady, too, Johnnie, who was 7-10 as a freshman. Dylan Morgan and Alan Allsup appear to have the heavyweight positions locked up after posting winning records at 220 and 285. The pieces are definitely there for the Blue Devils to claim the conference title.
Mount Ayr: Ladies and gentleman, I present to you...your favorite to win the Pride of Iowa Tournament. The Raiders had four state qualifiers last year and they all medaled. Oh, and they all return. Drew Ehlen had an amazing freshman year that culminated with a medal while his older brother Trae medaled at 138 pounds and is a three-time state qualifier. Classmate Bryce Shaha is also a three-time qualifier and is eyeing a third medal. The fourth piece of the puzzle -- Jaydon Knight -- had a strong finish to the season and finished his freshman year with a medal at 145. It's rare to bring back that many medalists, but the Raiders do. I think it's safe to say they are going to have a successful year. If a few other guys can join the mix, it may be a special year in Ringgold County
Nodaway Valley: The Wolverines return many key contributors, highlighted by two-time state qualifier Elliot Cooney, who projects at 126 pounds. Ben Breheny was a district qualifier last year and will suit up at 132 while Jaxon Christensen, Jon Gebbie, Jevin Christensen, Calen DeVault and Brandon Raasch are in the mix, too. This is a program that has really turned the corner over the last few years, I expect that trend to continue.
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas: Coach Chase Petty tells me the Warhawks will have a full lineup this year, it's just a matter of filling in the pieces. One of the certain pieces of the puzzle is senior Randy Jimenez, who was a medalist at 132 last year and will make the move up to 138 this season. He had a phenomenal cross country season and I look for his success to carry over to the mat. Bradley Metz and Tanner Dierking were also state qualifiers last year at 160 and 170 while Logan Montgomery was close at 182. They are going to be tough to beat in those weights and that could lead to another stellar season for the Warhawks.
Southwest Valley: Tallen Myers had a dream state tournament last year, surprising many on his way to a fourth-place finish. This year, Myers' success should surprise nobody. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury at the end of the football season and his timetable to return is unknown (to me). When he does return, I look for him to be a title contender. Kaden Jacobs narrowly missed on qualifying for state last year. I've been told he's been working hard to right that wrong. The T-Wolves have some youth with Bradlee Grantz, Ely Rodriguez and Brayden Maeder. While they are young, they are experienced, which is always good. This team could turn some heads.
Wayne: The Falcons don't have deep numbers this year, so they might struggle in duals, but they have the dudes that can score some points at tournaments. Jakson Cobb is a two-time state qualifier and will likely wrestle somewhere around 120/126. Trent Terrell is also a former state qualifier and is healthy after battling some injuries last year. Chad Kent had a stellar season in the heavyweights and will look to build off that. It will be exciting to watch this team grow.
OUTLOOK: This conference is known to produce surprise conference champions, so there's a great chance that what I'm about to say blows up in my face, but I think.....1. Mount Ayr, 2. Southeast Warren, 3. Martensdale-St. Marys, 4. Bedford/Lenox, 5. Nodaway Valley. However, that's not to say Southwest Valley doesn't make massive strides or Wayne's youth doesn't flourish quicker than expected. Only time will tell.
Rolling Valley Conference
Previewing this conference is short and sweet because it only has two programs....Coon Rapids-Bayard and Woodbine.
Coon Rapids-Bayard: This is not a deep team, but it does have some talent. Aaron McAlister and Kale Pevestorf were state qualifiers at 182 and 195 and McAlister was one win away from reaching the medal stand. I assume that's a goal of his this year. Keagan Cilliers, Alex Duran, Trinton Hanks, Jacob Estrada, Preston McAlister and Rex Doty are also on the roster for the Crusaders.
Woodbine: The Tigers only had two wrestlers with winning records last year -- Cameron Cline, who went 21-17 at 126 and Nate Wright, who was 12-9 at 120. Those two will be the leaders for Woodbine this year while Dalton Frink, Colton Walsh, Nathan Colwell and Payton McDonald return, too.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
This conference is always a bucket of fun and it's going to be much of the same this year. Logan-Magnolia edged Underwood for the conference title and claimed the duals crown en route to a trip to state duals, which AHSTW narrowly missed out on after an impressive season. Oh, and Underwood had some hammers and took a home a team trophy from the individual tournament. In total, the WIC brings back seven conference champions, 14 state qualifiers, six medalists, a state runner-up and a state champion from a year ago.
Conference Tournament: December 19th at Underwood
AHSTW: I'm intrigued by the Vikings almost every year, but maybe more this year than ever. Evan McCarthy always does a stellar job with his group and they have a lot of pieces to work with/mold. Hayden Fischer and Denver Pauley are both returning state qualifiers, who project at 132 and 182, respectively while Dayden Moertl, Aidan Martin, Garrison Gettler, Kolby Weighs and Quintin Nissan return to the mix as well. They also have 14 incoming freshmen, so it will be interesting to see where those guys work their way into the lineup. I'd say they won't have trouble filling weights, which should once again allow them to win many duals.
Audubon: Luke Mosinski was a medalist for the Wheelers last year, but has since graduated. Javyn Bladt is the top returner, having gone 31-11 last year at 160 pounds. Cooper Nielsen posted a 27-17 record at 182 as a freshman and should make some strides this year, too. The rest of this lineup is a guessing game, but Keegan Deist, Lane Barber, Dakota Barber and Kobie Otten saw some time last year and are back.
Logan-Magnolia: Say it with me....the Panthers are LOADED. They got over the hump last year and got on the front side of the state dual bracket. Many of the guys responsible for that are back, including three-time state runner-up Briar Reisz (152), two-time medalist Hagen Heistand (132) and Wyatt Reisz, who medaled at 126 last year and is likely to be at 138 this season. Sean and Brady Thompson were state qualifiers a year ago and former AAU champ Layne Brenden could work his way into the lineup somewhere. Oh, and Jacob Downey, Gavin Maguire and Rex Johnsen have been on the cusp of qualifying for state the last few years. As I said, this team is loaded and poised for another WIC title.
Missouri Valley: Eric McIlnay and Connor Murray went to state last year and won matches at state. They will look to medal this year while Zavier Trovato, Andrew Bowman, Gage Clausen and Fred Veatch will look to build off district tournament appearances with hopeful trips to state. I look for the Big Reds to contend at the WIC Tournament and give Lo-Ma a run for their money come postseason dual time like they always do.
Riverside: I said it during football season and I'll say it again...I am high on Riverside this year. Junior Jace Rose had a phenomenal postseason run last year, finishing fourth and missing out on the finals by only a few points. Nolan Moore, Mick Schroder and Kaiden Hendricks are also returning state qualifiers while Brody Zimmerman, Ethan Reicks, Rhett Bentley, Austin Kremkoski, Eddie Vlcek and Nathan Messerschmidt each won at least 25 matches this year. This could be a special year for the Bulldogs. You heard it here first.
Treynor: Corey Coleman is a returning state qualifier for Coach Phil Kennedy's squad and will look to do the same at 195 pounds. Carson Burhenne and Logan Young are returning district qualifiers at 160 and 182, respectively, and Danny Kinsella is also expected to contribute for the Cardinals this season.
Tri-Center: Connor Atkisson and Bryson Freeberg were arguably two of the most successful T-C wrestlers in recent memory, but they have graduated. The Trojans do return a ton of production, though, led by Taylor Conn (106), Ethan Flaharty (132), Tanner Nelson (138/145), Ethan Chmelka (145/152), Brecken Freeberg (182) and Alex Ausdemore (285). They also have some new faces entering the lineup, too. I feel like this team will make strides and build for the future.
Underwood: There are three certainties in life -- death, taxes and Underwood having hammers in their lineup. Sadly, one of those hammers -- defending 145-pound state champ Nick Hamilton has transferred out of state. The good news for Coach Joe Stephens is that they still return a state champion in Gable Porter, who dominated his freshman campaign to claim the 1A state title at 106. Junior Stevie Barnes is a two-time state medalist while Westin Allen and Chris Gardner are former state qualifiers. Easton Eledge and Nick Stephens should be right there, too. The Eagles have some holes to fill, but that program has been firing on all cylinders for the better part of the last decade. They don't rebuild, just reload. That might be the case again this year.
OUTLOOK: This conference always seems to run through Lo-Ma or Underwood. That's likely the case again this year. However, if I had to pick against those two, I really like what Riverside brings to the table and AHSTW always seems to do better than expected. Here's my guess....1. Lo-Ma, 2. Underwood, 3. Riverside, 4. AHSTW, 5. Missouri Valley
There you go, nearly 5,000 words on this upcoming wrestling season. KMA Sports' first wrestling broadcast of the year will be next Tuesday in Atlantic for the quad between Atlantic, Creston/O-M, AHSTW and Red Oak. Fingers crossed this season goes as planned.
