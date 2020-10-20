(Winterset) -- Creston saw their season come to a close Tuesday with a three-set sweep at the hands of Winterset (25-17, 25-19, 25-13) in a Class 4A Region 2 First Rounder on KMA-FM 99.1.
"I feel like a lot of things we prepared for didn't work out for us," Coach Traci Haley told KMA Sports after the defeat.
The Panthers led early in set one, but Winterset took the lead at 11-10 and never looked back, claiming the set 25-17.
In set two, Creston appeared well on their way to ensuring the match went at least four sets, as the Panthers raced to a quick 18-10 lead, prompting a Winterset time.
The Huskies then muscled together 14 consecutive points, highlighted by four aces from Lauren Carter. They ultimately finished the set on a 14-1 run and took it 25-18 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
"One little error here or there and we couldn't put all ourselves out of that," Haley said. "That's how they got us. We tend to lose to teams that keep coming at us, you can tell it in their body language."
Winterset dominated set three, leading wire-to-wire en route for the 25-13 victory, which secured their date with Glenwood Thursday in a 4A Regional Semifinal on KMA-FM 99.1.
The Huskies constantly contained powerful Creston swings Tuesday night and countered with some of their own.
"We try to tell our back row to talk to their hitters," Haley said. "They (Winterset) are scrappy, they picked it up and went with it."
Creston was paced in the defeat by 13 kills and four blocks from Kelsey Fields. Morgan Driskell also added three blocks defensively while setter Rylie Driskell added 17 assists. Libero Maddie Frey posted a team-high 12 digs.
The Driskells, Fields, Frey, Sam Dunphy, Karly Calvin, Kaci Abildtrup, Ryli Abildtrup, Payton Luther and Peyton Rice all played their final game for the Panthers.
"They're feeling pretty bad," Haley said of her seniors. "They're all feeling it. It's come to an end."
The loss brings Creston's season to an end at 6-17. The Panthers competed night in and night out in the ultra-competitive Hawkeye Ten Conference. They defeated St. Albert in a five-set thriller and also came close to beating Harlan, too.
"If a few balls had gone our way, maybe we would have a few more wins," Haley said. "It's tough and it will continue to be tough. Our girls will just have to find a way to step up."
The complete interview with Coach Haley can be viewed below.