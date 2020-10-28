(Madison) -- The Wisconsin football team is pausing activities due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases, and their game at Nebraska on Saturday is canceled.
Quarterback Graham Mertz reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and reports surfaced yesterday that an outbreak on the team might lead to a cancellation of the game.
A positivity rate above 5% in a program over a seven-day period would require a shutdown under Big Ten restrictions.
Nebraska is next scheduled to play Northwestern on Saturday, November 7th at 11:00 AM.