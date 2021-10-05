(Westside) -- The Ar-We-Va football team is entering the home stretch of the season needing a couple of wins to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Rockets (4-2, 3-1) have won four-straight games after starting 0-2 and will face two ranked teams to finish up the year, starting with defending state champion and No. 4 Remsen St. Mary's this week. Ar-We-Va's latest triumph was a 33-30 non-district win over Boyer Valley.
"Our team showed how to fight and grind until the very end," said Co-Coach Isaac Schaefers. "We had a big lead and they snuck their way back. We learned how to right the ship and just go with the punches and keep clawing until the very end."
The next opponent for the Rockets features a productive offense and stingy defense. The Hawks are 6-0 and have eclipsed 53 in all but one game this year, while also holding opponents to just 11 points per game.
"Across the board, they have great athletes," said Schaefers. "They know their assignments. They don't do anything too crazy, but every play, they execute pretty well. The ultimate goal for us is to play tougher than them. I think we can still hang with them. We've just got to make sure we don't make mistakes. Watching their game against Newell-Fonda, they had some turnovers and penalties. If we're clean, we should compete with them pretty good."
Senior Will Ragaller continues to pace the Rocket offense, accounting for 91% of their yardage this season, including 33 total touchdowns.
"He's making the right reads," said Schaefers. "It's also helped that the line has given him the time to make reads. He's figured out what to do when it's cover one or cover two. When he has to run, he's able to run and get the yards needed."
The Hawks have relied on a two-headed monster on the ground with running Brenden Fisch (536 yards, 8 TDs) and quarterback Cael Ortmann (483 yards, 15 TDs). Ortmann has also completed 66% of his passes for 769 yards and 12 touchdowns this year.
"Our defense has to make sure to not give up any crazy plays and know our assignments," said Schaefers. "We'd rather give up some smaller plays, so they don't go deep. For their running game, our line has to obviously get off blocks, make the right reads, make sure our linebackers move through the line and make tackles. We've got to make sure we're all on the same page and recover and reload after big plays."
Follow along with all of the Friday night football action on KMA from 6:20-midnight. The full interview with Schaefers can be found below.