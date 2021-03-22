(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa moved to the semifinals while Drake was a winner in a consolation on Monday in WNIT action.
Check the full rundown from quarterfinal night in the WNIT below.
WNIT: Northern Iowa (17-12) over Saint Louis (14-5): Northern Iowa moved to the WNIT semifinals with a 58-50 win. Kam Finley had a team-high 14 points off the bench while Bre Gunnels added 10 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Panthers.
WNIT: Drake (18-12) over Bowling Green (21-8): Drake won a WNIT consolation battle with Bowling Green, 78-68. Grace Berg had 17 points and 12 rebounds, Maggie Bair added 16 points, eight boards and six blocks and Maddie Monahan added 10 points and six assists in the win.
WNIT SCOREBOARD
Northern Iowa 58 Saint Louis 50 (Quarterfinal)
Drake 78 Bowling Green 68 (Consolation)
Delaware 77 Villanova 70 (Quarterfinal)
Rice 79 California Baptist 55 (Quarterfinal)
Ole Miss 65 Colorado 56 (Quarterfinal)
Houston 50 Arizona State 48 (Consolation)
UMass 95 Ohio 71 (Consolation)
UT Martin 64 Illinois State 59 (Consolation)