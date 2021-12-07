(Red Oak) -- The Shenandoah girls claimed their fourth consecutive win on Tuesday, rolling to a 50-13 win over Red Oak.
The Fillies (4-1) allowed just one field goal in the first half and two in the first three quarters, forcing 24 turnovers and nabbing 19 steals in the process.
“I thought we did what we needed to do,” Shenandoah coach Jon Weinrich said after the win. “We have some experience coming back, and they’re younger and inexperienced. We got off to a good start and held it there.”
Guards Brooklen Black (4 steals), Macey Finlay (3), Caroline Rogers (3) and Reese Spiegel (2) combined on 12 of those 19 steals.
“We’re trying to put pressure on people, making it tough to throw inside and if we do get beat then we have the posts there to protect us,” Weinrich said.
The post play was most prevalent on offense with Ava Wolf grabbing her second straight double-double. The senior had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Fillies in both categories.
“I had a bit of a slow start at the beginning of the season,” Wolf said. “I wanted to get back out there and start getting double-doubles again.”
Wolf was the only player in double figures for Shenandoah, but freshman Chloe Denton added eight points in about eight minutes of play. Finlay and Allie Eveland chipped in five points each.
Shenandoah used their size to their advantage throughout the night, shuffling in four post players that helped the Fillies to 24 offensive rebounds.
“It provides a whole new level,” Weinrich said. “We’re blessed to have some really nice size and depth inside.”
“I’m really confident this year,” Wolf added. “I think we’re going to make it far. Our goal is to make it to state, and if we work hard we can definitely accomplish it.”
Red Oak dropped to 0-4 on the season with the loss. Olivia Bozwell and Merced Ramirez led the Tigers with five points each. View complete interviews with Coach Weinrich and Wolf below.