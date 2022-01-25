(Stanton) -- Three days after a humbling loss in the Corner Conference Tournament championship, East Mills avenged that defeat with a strong start and an even stronger finish.
The Wolverines (13-4, 7-0) used a dominant first half and a commanding fourth to take a 65-52 win over Stanton (9-4, 4-3), snapping the Vikings’ eight-game win streak.
“We were very pleased with how hard our kids played on defense and played smart on defense,” East Mills coach Kevin Schafer said. “The other night we played good on defense as well, but offensively the ball started falling early (tonight).”
Just days after scoring 31 points in the Corner Conference Tournament final, the Wolverines came out with 33 in the first half.
“The shots weren’t falling the other night,” Schafer said. “We weren’t moving very well, and they ran the 1-2-2 again tonight. We got the kids moving faster into their spots, and then we hit a few shots.”
Mason Crouse finished with 25 points and five rebounds while Braden West added 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolverines. Davis McGrew added 11 important points, and Zach Thornburg had a strong floor game with five points, five assists and three steals.
“I really wanted to beat these guys,” Crouse said. “It gives us an advantage in the conference and in district seeding. I didn’t play my best game on Saturday, but I came out firing tonight.”
While East Mills built a 16-point halftime lead, things appeared to be well in hand. However, Stanton busted out for a 28-point third period, including 16 of those from senior Carter Johnson, who finished with a game-high 27 points.
The Vikings were within two and had two shots on one possession in the air that would have given them the lead. However, both shots missed, and the Wolverines ran off the next 10 points to put the game out of reach.
“The third quarter, some of it was we weren’t doing the things we did in the first half on defense,” Schafer said, “but a lot of it was the shots were falling (for Stanton). And we were shooting way too fast on the offensive end there. In one of the timeouts, I said, ‘Let’s make sure our scorers get a touch,’ and we settled down.”
The win moves East Mills one step closer to clinching a regular season Corner Conference championship. They currently have a two-game advantage in the loss column over Sidney and are now three games up on Stanton with three remaining.
“We said after Saturday’s game that the shots are going to fall,” Schafer said. “That was not our team. We might get beat by Stanton, but it’s not going to be 38-31 tonight. The shots are going to fall, and we’ll be fine. We flushed (Saturday’s) game.”
Evan Gettler also scored in double figures for Stanton, finishing with 10 points. View complete video interviews with Coach Schafer and Crouse below.