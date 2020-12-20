(KMAland) -- Nebraska lost to Indiana and Missouri routed Southern Illinois in regional women’s college basketball action on Sunday.
Nebraska (3-2, 1-1): Nebraska fell hard to No. 15 Indiana (3-2, 1-0), 81-45. Isabelle Bourne led the Huskers with 16 points and six rebounds while Becca Cravens added 12 points in the defeat.
Missouri (4-1): Shug Dickson had 17 points off the bench for Missouri in a 79-43 rout of Southern Illinois (3-2). Hayley Frank added 14 points, Lauren Hansen had 13 and Aijha Blackwell added 11 points and 10 boards for the Tigers.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/20)
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 80 South Dakota 73
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 81 Nebraska 45
Purdue 91 Penn State 87
Wisconsin 89 Valparaiso 82 — OT
Michigan State 82 Northern Illinois 70
Rutgers 99 Sacred Heart 30
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri 79 Southern Illinois 43
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 57 Rice 53
Mississippi State 72 Central Arkansas 49
Tennessee 66 UNC Greensboro 40
Georgia 69 Furman 43
Belmont 78 Auburn 57
LSU 54 Loyola Marymount 52
Vanderbilt 97 Gardner-Webb 58
Summit League
Air Force 82 Denver 79
