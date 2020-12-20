Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Nebraska lost to Indiana and Missouri routed Southern Illinois in regional women’s college basketball action on Sunday. 

Nebraska (3-2, 1-1): Nebraska fell hard to No. 15 Indiana (3-2, 1-0), 81-45. Isabelle Bourne led the Huskers with 16 points and six rebounds while Becca Cravens added 12 points in the defeat.

Missouri (4-1): Shug Dickson had 17 points off the bench for Missouri in a 79-43 rout of Southern Illinois (3-2). Hayley Frank added 14 points, Lauren Hansen had 13 and Aijha Blackwell added 11 points and 10 boards for the Tigers.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/20)

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma 80 South Dakota 73

Big Ten Conference 

Indiana 81 Nebraska 45

Purdue 91 Penn State 87

Wisconsin 89 Valparaiso 82 — OT

Michigan State 82 Northern Illinois 70

Rutgers 99 Sacred Heart 30

Missouri Valley Conference 

Missouri 79 Southern Illinois 43

Southeastern Conference 

Texas A&M 57 Rice 53

Mississippi State 72 Central Arkansas 49

Tennessee 66 UNC Greensboro 40

Georgia 69 Furman 43

Belmont 78 Auburn 57

LSU 54 Loyola Marymount 52

Vanderbilt 97 Gardner-Webb 58

Summit League 

Air Force 82 Denver 79

