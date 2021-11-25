(KMAland) -- Maryville alum Serena Sundell once again shined for Kansas State in a win to highlight Wednesday night's slate of women's college basketball.
Missouri (5-0): The Tigers stayed perfect with a 76-63 win over Troy. Haley Troup and Hayley Frank scored 20 points apiece while Aijha Blackwell contributed 19 points and 18 rebounds. Frank also snagged eight boards in the win. Mama Dembele finished the night with 13 points.
Kansas State (5-1): Sundell splashed 25 points and five threes on 9-of-11 shooting to lead the Wildcats in a 93-53 win over Abilene Christian. Ayoka Lee added 22 points and 13 rebounds. Jaelyn Glynn chipped in 13 points.
UMKC (4-1): The Roos pulled away late to grab a 76-62 win over Dixie State. Four UMKC players scored in double figures: Naomie Alnatas (18), Brooklyn McDavid (13), Paige Bradford (11) and Mandy Willems (11). Kiara Bradley and Sanaa' St. Andre posted nine and eight, respectively. Bradley also corralled 10 boards in the win and Bradford pitched in eight.