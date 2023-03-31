(Dallas) -- Another heroic game from Caitlin Clark has Iowa women's basketball one win away from the program's first ever national title.
The Hawkeyes (31-6) outlasted South Carolina (36-1) to snap the Gamecocks' 42-game win streak.
Iowa won the game despite being out-rebounded 49-25, including 26-5 on the offensive end.
Clark dropped 41 points, handed out eight assists and grabbed six rebounds.
Monika Czinano had 18 points while Kate Martin added seven points and seven rebounds.
Iowa plays LSU for the title Sunday at 3:30.