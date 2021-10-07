(KMAland) -- The Iowa State women's basketball program was picked to second in the Big 12, according to the poll released by the Big 12 coaches on Thursday.
The Cyclones received one first-place vote and totaled 67 points, tying with Texas while Baylor was picked to take first.
Kansas State and Kansas were picked to finish eighth and 10th, respectively.
BIG 12 COACHES POLL
1. Baylor (7) 79
2. Iowa State (1) 67/Texas (2) 67
4. West Virginia 58
5. Oklahoma 44
6. TCU 32
7. Oklahoma State 30
8. K-State 26/Texas Tech 26
10. Kansas 17