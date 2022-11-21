(KMAland) -- The Iowa State women's basketball program is into the top five of the latest poll released by the Associated Press.
The Cyclones are behind South Carolina, Stanford, UConn and Ohio State.
Creighton was also a big mover. The Bluejays went up four spots to No. 16.
list of ranked regional conference teams below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
3. UConn
4. Ohio State
5. Iowa State
6. Indiana
9. Iowa
14. Maryland
16. Creighton
19. Texas
21. Baylor
22. Michigan
23. Villanova
25. Kansas State
RB: Oklahoma, Marquette, Kansas, Drake, South Dakota State, Nebraska