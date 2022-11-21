Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- The Iowa State women's basketball program is into the top five of the latest poll released by the Associated Press. 

The Cyclones are behind South Carolina, Stanford, UConn and Ohio State. 

Creighton was also a big mover. The Bluejays went up four spots to No. 16.

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

3. UConn 

4. Ohio State

5. Iowa State

6. Indiana

9. Iowa

14. Maryland

16. Creighton 

19. Texas

21. Baylor

22. Michigan

23. Villanova

25. Kansas State

RB: Oklahoma, Marquette, Kansas, Drake, South Dakota State, Nebraska 

