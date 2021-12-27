NCAA Basketball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Iowa both suffered slight setbacks in the latest women's college basketball poll released by the Associated Press on Monday. 

The Cyclones dropped one spot to No. 14 while the Hawkeyes slid six positions to No. 21. 

Nebraska is ranked 29th after receiving 45 points. 

View the full rankings here

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 

6. Maryland (same)

8. Indiana (same)

9. Michigan (same)

10. Baylor (same)

12. Texas (same)

14. Iowa State (down 1)

21. Iowa (down 6)

25. Ohio State (down 1)

RV: Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri State 

