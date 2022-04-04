(KMAland) -- Iowa and Iowa State both cracked the top 15 of the final women's basketball Coaches Poll on Monday.
The Cyclones came in at No. 8 while the Hawkeyes were No. 14.
Check out the full rankings here and the list of ranked regional conference schools below.
COACHES POLL TOP 25
2. UConn (up 4)
6. Texas (up 1)
7. Michigan (up 5)
8. Iowa State (same)
9. Maryland (up 4)
10. Indiana (up 1)
11. Baylor (down 6)
13. Ohio State (up 2)
14. Iowa (down 4)
21. Oklahoma (down 2)
23. Creighton (up 3)
24. South Dakota (up 2)
RV: South Dakota State, Nebraska, Seton Hall, Kansas, Villanova