Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low -6F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low -6F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.