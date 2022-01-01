(KMAland) -- Drake dominated and Northwest Missouri State recorded their 10th win of the season on Saturday.
Check out the full regional women's college basketball rundown below.
Drake (9-4, 1-1): Drake rolled to a 97-54 win over Evansville. Six different Bulldogs scored double figures, led by Megan Meyer's 19 points and 11 assists. Anna Miller and Courtney Becker also double-doubled. Miller had 16 points and 14 rebounds while Becker posted 10 points and 12 boards. Maggie Bair had 13 points, Grace Berg recorded 12, and Hannah Fuller stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds.
Omaha (5-7, 1-2): Oral Roberts held off Omaha for a 50-45 win. Josie Filer had a double-double in the loss with 14 points and 16 rebounds while Elena Pilakouta posted 10 points and six rebounds.
Northwest Missouri State (10-2, 5-1): The Bearcats held off Missouri Southern for a 61-51 win. Mallory McConkey had a team-high 23 points on 9-of-10 shooting while Evelyn Vazquez came off the bench to drop nine points and hit two three-pointers.