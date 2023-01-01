(KMAland) -- Drake, Missouri and Northern Iowa were winners while Iowa and Nebraska lost tight battles on Sunday.
Iowa (11-4, 3-1): Illinois (13-2, 3-1) held off Iowa 90-86. Caitlin Clark dropped 32 points while Monika Czinano had 24 and McKenna Warnock dropped 17 points.
Nebraska (10-5, 2-2): The Huskers suffered a 74-62 loss to No. 4 Indiana (13-1, 3-1) in overtime. Isabelle Bourne had 15 points and seven rebounds while Alexis Markowski, Sam Haiby and Callin Hake had 10 points apiece.
Northern Iowa (7-4, 2-0): The Panthers beat Illinois State (7-5, 1-1) 74-64. Grace Boffeli exploded for 25 points and 12 rebounds while Maya McDermott had 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
Drake (6-4, 1-1): Drake was an 87-58 winner over Bradley. Maggie Bair and Grace Berg each had 18 points and seven rebounds. Katie Dinnebier contributed 13 points and six assists and Anna Miller added 11 points and six rebounds.
Missouri (13-2, 2-0): Missouri held off Auburn (10-4, 0-2) for a 62-56 win. Hayley Frank had 23 points and six rebounds while Katlyn Gilbert had 14 points and five rebounds. Ashton Judd came off the bench for nine points and Hayley Troup scored eight