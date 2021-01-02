(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa and Drake both opened Missouri Valley Conference play with a win on Friday in women’s regional college basketball action.
Northern Iowa (4-4, 1-0): The Panthers opened conference play with an 82-71 win over Illinois State (3-1, 0-1). Bre Gunnels scored 18 points and added nine rebounds while Karli Rucker added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Megan Maahs chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds, and Kam Finley pitched in 10 points.
Drake (3-5, 1-0): Drake rolled to a 71-56 win over Bradley (4-4, 0-1). Grace Berg put in 12 points with nine rebounds and three steals to lead the Bulldogs. Monica Burich added 11 points and 14 rebounds.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/1)
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 82 Illinois State 71
Drake 71 Bradley 56
Indiana State 63 Loyola Chicago 48
Southern Illinois 59 Evansville 41