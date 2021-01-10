Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Nebraska nabbed conference wins in regional women’s college basketball action on Sunday.

Iowa State (7-4, 3-1): Lexi Donarski made seven 3s and scored 25 points to lead Iowa State in a 99-72 win over Texas Tech (6-5, 1-4). Emily Ryan added 14 points and 12 assists, Kylie Feuerbach picked up 12 points, Ashley Joens had 11 points and Madison Wise finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Cyclones.

Nebraska (6-4, 4-3): Nebraska won a road game with No. 23 Michigan State (8-2, 3-2), 68-64. Issie Bourne led the way for the Huskers with 18 points while Sam Haiby added 11 points and 12 rebounds. 

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/10) 

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 99 Texas Tech 72

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 68 Michigan State 64

Maryland 83 Purdue 46

Michigan 70 Illinois 50

Indiana 74 Wisconsin 49

Penn State 69 Minnesota 60

Southeastern Conference 

South Carolina 75 Kentucky 70

Texas A&M 74 Arkansas 73

Mississippi State 60 Ole Miss 56

Georgia 68 Florida 58

Tennessee 64 LSU 63

Alabama 80 Vanderbilt 56

