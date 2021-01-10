(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Nebraska nabbed conference wins in regional women’s college basketball action on Sunday.
Iowa State (7-4, 3-1): Lexi Donarski made seven 3s and scored 25 points to lead Iowa State in a 99-72 win over Texas Tech (6-5, 1-4). Emily Ryan added 14 points and 12 assists, Kylie Feuerbach picked up 12 points, Ashley Joens had 11 points and Madison Wise finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Cyclones.
Nebraska (6-4, 4-3): Nebraska won a road game with No. 23 Michigan State (8-2, 3-2), 68-64. Issie Bourne led the way for the Huskers with 18 points while Sam Haiby added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/10)
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 99 Texas Tech 72
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 68 Michigan State 64
Maryland 83 Purdue 46
Michigan 70 Illinois 50
Indiana 74 Wisconsin 49
Penn State 69 Minnesota 60
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 75 Kentucky 70
Texas A&M 74 Arkansas 73
Mississippi State 60 Ole Miss 56
Georgia 68 Florida 58
Tennessee 64 LSU 63
Alabama 80 Vanderbilt 56