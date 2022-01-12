(KMAland) -- Iowa State pushed past Kansas State in a top 25 Big 12 Conference women’s basketball battle on Tuesday.
Iowa State (15-1, 4-0) & Kansas State (13-3, 3-1): Iowa State nudged past Kansas State for a 73-70 win in a top 25 battle in the Big 12 Conference. Ashley Joens had 27 points and eight rebounds, making 6/9 from 3-point range, to lead the Cyclones. Lexi Donarski pitched in 13 points, Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw added 12 and Beatriz Jordo tallied 10 points and five rebounds. Ayoka Lee was terrific for K-State with 38 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks while Maryville alum Serena Sundell had four points, 11 assists and three blocks.