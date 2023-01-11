(KMAland) -- Iowa State held off Kansas State, Maya McDermott buried a game-winner for Northern Iowa against Drake and Creighton cruised on Wednesday.
Iowa State (11-3, 3-1) & Kansas State (12-5, 1-3): The Cyclones were a 67-56 winner behind 14-point outings from Denae Fritz, Emily Ryan, Lexi Donarski and Ashley Joens. Ryan had a double-double with 11 rebounds and eight assists while Fritz hauled in seven boards, and Nyamer Diew posted eight points and grabbed seven rebounds. Jaelyn Glenn had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Kansas State, and Maryville alum Serena Sundell accounted for eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Creighton (11-5, 5-3): Creighton rolled to a 75-53 win over Seton Hall (13-5, 6-2). Morgan Maly had 23 points while Lauren Jensen (15 points), Emma Ronsiek (12 points) and Molly Mogensen (11 points) also cracked double figures.
Northern Iowa (9-5, 4-1) & Drake (8-5, 3-2): Maya McDermott's made jumper with one second left gave UNI a 70-69 win. McDermott finished the game with 19 points and six assists while Grace Boffeli had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Taryn Wharton came off the bench for 10 points. Grace Berg had 12 points and nine rebounds to lead Drake while Katie Dinnebier and Taylor McAulay had 12 points apiece. Sarah Beth Gueldner scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds in the defeat.